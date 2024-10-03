Are you thinking about a road trip in Africa but feeling unsure because of all the safety myths you’ve heard?

Don’t worry—Africa is not as intimidating as it’s sometimes made out to be.

While some areas require extra caution, plenty of safe regions are perfect for road trips!

In this detailed itinerary, we’ve carefully selected spots that are both breathtaking and considered safe for travelers.

From Cape Town’s iconic landmarks to the wildlife-rich Addo Elephant National Park safaris, you’ll experience the best of Africa without stressing over safety concerns.

Let’s get started on your ultimate 14-day road trip adventure!

Key Takeaways Start your trip with hikes up Table Mountain or Lion’s Head for panoramic city views, explore the colorful Bo-Kaap neighborhood, and visit Boulders Beach to see penguins.

Spend a day driving around the iconic Cape Peninsula, including Chapman’s Peak, Cape Point, and Cape of Good Hope.

Enjoy the beauty of Knysna along the Garden Route, followed by a stop at Plettenberg Bay for beaches and ocean activities.

Day 1-3: Cape Town

To kick things off, spend your first three days in Cape Town, where vibrant city life and stunning natural beauty create the perfect start to your trip to South Africa.

Day 1

When you’re in Cape Town, visit Table Mountain, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. And if the weather is good, take the cable car for incredible views.

If you’re feeling adventurous, hike up the steep but rewarding Platteklip Gorge trail.

For a shorter, less intense hike, try Lion’s Head at sunset, which offers a 360-degree view of the city, coastline, and mountains.

But don’t forget to bring water and sunscreen, as the weather can change quickly.

Day 2

Next, it only makes sense to explore Cape Town’s rich history and culture.

So, you can start by walking through the colorful Bo-Kaap area, known for its vibrant houses and deep Muslim heritage.

Then, visit the Bo-Kaap Museum to learn about the area’s rich cultural roots.

After that, head to the V&A Waterfront, a lively spot with shops, restaurants, and the Zeitz MOCAA, a modern art museum in a converted grain silo.

Once you’ve explored the area, enjoy some fresh seafood for lunch while looking out over the harbor.

Day 3

On your third day, why not slow the pace and explore more of Cape Town’s hidden spots?

You can visit the peaceful Company’s Garden in the city center and check out the nearby Iziko South African Museum or National Gallery.

For lunch, stop at Truth Coffee, famous for its cool steampunk decor and great coffee.

If you’re feeling more adventurous, take a boat trip to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned.

Amazingly, you’ll get a tour of the prison and learn about South Africa’s struggle against apartheid.​

Dinner Options

For dinner, you’ll be pleased to know that Cape Town doesn’t disappoint with food.

People can’t stop raving about the V&A Waterfront, which is ideal for fancy and casual dining.

You could also visit Mama Africa on Long Street for South African dishes with live music.

Not to mention, Eastern Food Bazaar offers affordable Indian and Middle Eastern street food.

Whatever you choose, Cape Town’s food scene is diverse, so there’s something for everyone.

You’ll enjoy outdoor adventure, culture, and delicious food in these three days. It’s the perfect way to start your South African trip.

Day 4: Cape Peninsula

On your fourth day, take a scenic drive around the Cape Peninsula, one of South Africa’s most breathtaking routes.

You can head out early toward Cape Point and the Cape of Good Hope in Table Mountain National Park.

Undoubtedly, these are great spots for hiking or simply soaking in the wild beauty of the coastline, where the Atlantic and Indian Oceans meet.

And keep an eye out for wildlife—antelope, ostriches, and baboons often roam the park.

But remember to wear comfortable shoes for walking, and bring a jacket since it can get windy.

After Cape Point, continue your drive along Chapman’s Peak, a road that clings to the mountainside with incredible ocean views.

There are several places to stop along the way for photos or to enjoy the scenery.

This drive is perfect for catching a sunset, so take your time and enjoy the views.

And when it comes to the toll, it’s well worth it for the stunning experience.

Afterward, head back to Cape Town for a relaxed evening.

Day 5: Stellenbosch and Wine Country

On day five, drive to Stellenbosch, South Africa’s wine capital. It’s definitely one of the best places in South Africa to visit.

As you arrive, you’ll find the town is known for its award-winning wines, beautiful scenery, and charming atmosphere.

So, you can spend the day visiting vineyards and wine tasting.

Your best bet is to start at bigger estates like Spier or Tokara, where you can taste various wines, often paired with cheese or chocolate.

And luckily, many vineyards also offer tours where you can learn about the winemaking process.

As you visit different vineyards, take in the beautiful landscape—mountains, rolling hills, and rows of vineyards create a peaceful setting for your day.

Also, many of the wine estates have excellent restaurants.

For example, Delaire Graff Estate and Rust en Vrede are great choices for excellent food with stunning views.

If you plan on tasting a lot of wine, consider booking a hop-on, hop-off wine tour or hiring a local guide to drive you around.

This way, you can enjoy your day without worrying about driving.

After a full day of wine and relaxation, take a walk around Stellenbosch’s pretty town center.

While you’re there, you can visit art galleries or grab a coffee at one of the cozy cafes.

Days 6-7: Garden Route to Knysna

On the next day, start your journey along the Garden Route, a scenic coastal road that’s a must on any South African road trip.

The drive is full of beautiful landscapes—forests, mountains, and beaches—so be ready for plenty of photo stops.

Your destination is Knysna, a charming town between the Knysna Lagoon and the Knysna Heads, two sandstone cliffs where the lagoon meets the Indian Ocean. The views are breathtaking!

You can hike to one of the viewpoints at the Heads or take a boat trip to get closer to the lagoon.

After soaking in the views, explore Knysna’s waterfront, where you’ll find shops, restaurants, and cafes.

And don’t miss the fresh seafood, especially the famous Knysna oysters.

If you’re up for an adventure, rent a kayak and paddle around the lagoon.

For a more laid-back experience, relax by the water and watch the boats.

On day seven, head to Tsitsikamma National Park, part of the Garden Route National Park.

This is a haven for nature lovers, with plenty of hiking trails through forests and along the coast.

So, if you’re up for a hike, the Suspension Bridge trail to Storms River Mouth is a popular choice and offers impressive views.

And there’s no shortage of wildlife—there are birds, monkeys, and more in the park.

If you’re feeling daring, try bungee jumping at Bloukrans Bridge, the world’s highest commercial bungee jump.

Day 8: Plettenberg Bay

On the eighth day of your South Africa trip, continue along the Garden Route to Plettenberg Bay (or “Plett”), a beach town perfect for a relaxing day by the ocean.

Known for its stunning beaches and water activities, it’s a great place to swim, sunbathe, or take a boat trip.

If you’re there between June and November, join a whale-watching tour to see southern right whales and humpbacks.

Even outside of whale season, you might spot dolphins, seals, or even sharks on a boat tour.

For a bit of adventure, head to Robberg Nature Reserve, a short drive from Plett.

The Robberg Peninsula Hike draws plenty of attention with its sweeping ocean views, dramatic cliffs, and the chance to spot a bustling seal colony along the way.

On top of that, the reserve has ancient caves that were once home to early humans, which adds a historical touch to your hike.

After the hike, it’s a great spot for a picnic, so bring some snacks and enjoy the scenery.

Then, you can head back to Plettenberg Bay and enjoy a meal at one of the beachside restaurants.

When it’s time for dinner, fresh seafood is a solid choice, and lots of places have a relaxed vibe where you can kick back and catch the sunset over the ocean.

Days 9-10: Addo Elephant National Park

After enjoying the scenic Garden Route, it’s time for a wildlife adventure at Addo Elephant National Park.

On day nine, get ready to see one of the largest elephant populations in Africa.

You’ll have the chance to spot these gentle giants as they roam freely through the park.

The best part is that you can drive around the park’s well-maintained roads, allowing you to stop whenever you see something interesting.

So, bring binoculars to spot other animals like lions, buffalo, zebras, and more.

Oh, and it’s a good shout to start your day early when the animals are most active, and the park is less crowded.

On the next day, you can take more time to explore different areas of the park.

While elephants are the main attraction, keep an eye out for lions and rhinos, too.

For a relaxing break, pack a picnic and stop at one of the picnic spots within the park to enjoy your meal surrounded by nature.

If you’re up for something different, consider booking a night drive to see the park’s nocturnal animals.

It’s, for sure, a unique way to experience the park after dark and see animals you wouldn’t spot during the day.

Days 11-12: Durban and St. Lucia

After your wildlife adventure at Addo, head to Durban on day eleven.

Durban is stunning; it’s a lively coastal city known for its beautiful beaches along the Golden Mile.

Thus, you can stroll, swim in the warm Indian Ocean, or soak up the sun.

For a cultural experience, explore the blend of African, Indian, and colonial influences that give Durban its unique vibe.

But don’t miss out on the Victoria Street Market, where you can buy spices, handmade crafts, and more.

And you can’t leave without trying bunny chow, a local dish that’s a hollowed-out loaf of bread filled with curry.

After exploring Durban, head up the coast to St. Lucia, a small town that’s the gateway to the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On day twelve, the highlight is a boat cruise along the St. Lucia estuary.

You’ll see hippos and crocodiles up close in their natural habitat.

If you’re visiting between June and November, you might even spot whales along the coast.

In the afternoon, you can explore more of the wetland park on foot or join a guided safari.

The park is home to rhinos, leopards, and over 500 bird species, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.

Finish the day with a relaxed dinner in St. Lucia before returning to Durban the next day.

Days 13-14: Drakensberg Mountains

As your road trip nears its end, there’s no better place to finish than the stunning Drakensberg Mountains.

On day thirteen, head toward this breathtaking mountain range known as “The Dragon Mountains” because of its dramatic, jagged peaks.

There are plenty of hiking trails for all skill levels, whether you’re up for a relaxing walk or a more challenging climb.

One of the most popular hikes is the Amphitheater Hike, which takes you to one of the most famous cliffs in the Drakensberg.

At the top, you’ll find Tugela Falls, the second-highest waterfall in the world.

Just remember to pack water, snacks, and your camera to capture the incredible views.

If you’d prefer an easier option, explore the trails around Cathedral Peak or Giant’s Castle.

It’s handy how these hikes still offer stunning scenery without the tough climbs.

After a long adventure, the fresh mountain air and peaceful surroundings of the Drakensberg make it the perfect place to unwind.

For those with extra time and a taste for adventure, consider crossing the border into Lesotho.

The easiest way to do this is by driving up the Sani Pass, a winding road that requires a 4×4.

Once at the top, you can visit the Sani Mountain Lodge, Africa’s highest pub.

There, you can enjoy a drink while soaking in the sweeping views.

If you don’t have a 4×4, guided tours can take you up the pass.

On day fourteen, take it easy and enjoy more of Drakensberg’s beauty.

You can try the Drakensberg Canopy Tour, which involves ziplining through the forest with the mountains as your backdrop.

For a bit of history, it only makes sense to check out the ancient San rock art sites to learn about the area’s rich history.

If you’re into birdwatching, watch for the rare Bearded Vulture and other bird species.

With its stunning views, hiking trails, and the chance to visit Lesotho, the Drakensberg Mountains are the perfect, peaceful end to your South African road trip.

It’s a place to disconnect and fully appreciate nature before heading home.

Road Trip Safety in Africa

A road trip in Africa can be an amazing adventure, but it’s important to consider safety.

Road trips in Africa are generally safe, but you’ll need to plan and take some precautions based on where you’re going.

In South Africa, road trips are popular and relatively safe, especially along the Garden Route or national parks like Kruger.

But as a rule of thumb:

Stick to well-maintained roads.

Avoid driving at night.

Always use a GPS or map to avoid getting lost in remote areas.

In cities like Johannesburg or Cape Town, be mindful of petty theft, especially in tourist areas.

So, it’s a good idea to keep valuables out of sight in your car to prevent smash-and-grab incidents, which can happen in certain urban areas.

When driving in rural or remote areas, watch out for wildlife on the roads and avoid traveling after dark, as many roads are unlit and can be risky with potholes or animals crossing.

Botswana and Namibia are also great for road trips, especially for those wanting to explore safaris and national parks. And both are considered safe for travelers.

If you plan to visit places like Lesotho or Swaziland (Eswatini), check the latest travel advisories and follow local safety tips.

And before hitting the road, make sure your vehicle is in good shape, and if you’re renting, choose a reliable company with good reviews.

If you’re driving on rough or unpaved roads, especially in safari areas, a 4×4 vehicle is a smart choice.

Plus, fuel stations can be scarce in more remote areas, so fill up whenever you can and carry extra supplies like water and snacks.

As you need to in most places, use common sense, avoid driving alone through isolated areas, and stick to well-traveled routes.

By following these simple tips, you can have a safe and unforgettable road trip through Africa!

Start Planning Your Ultimate 14-Day Africa Road Trip Today!

Now that you have a detailed itinerary packed with incredible destinations, it’s time to make this adventure your reality!

Start by booking your flights, sorting out a reliable rental car, and mapping out the routes.

Don’t forget to pack your essentials and double-check any travel requirements for the regions you’ll be visiting.

With this guide, you’re all set for an unforgettable journey filled with nature, culture, and wildlife.