Are you thinking about a road trip to Australia? The excitement is real! You’ve probably already shot a text to your friend, daydreaming about all the amazing places you’ll explore, just like the stunning pics you’ve seen online.

And now you’ve landed here, looking for the ultimate guide to lay out the perfect itinerary for your adventure.

Well, you’re in the right place!

To make things easy for you, I’ve put together a straightforward guide to the best road trips in Australia, complete with detailed itineraries to make sure your trip is epic.

1. Great Ocean Road (Victoria)

Kicking things off, we’re talking about the Great Ocean Road, and it’s, by far, one of Australia’s most famous and beautiful drives.

Amazingly, it stretches for 243 kilometers from Torquay to Allansford in Victoria.

Along the way, you’ll enjoy amazing ocean views, tall cliffs, and beautiful nature.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the trip is the Twelve Apostles, large rock formations in the ocean near Port Campbell.

Although there are only seven left due to erosion, the view is still stunning, especially at sunrise or sunset.

Other must-see spots include Loch Ard Gorge, known for its historic shipwreck, and the rainforests of Great Otway National Park, where you can visit waterfalls like Erskine Falls and Beauchamp Falls.

If you’re looking for adventure, Otway Fly Treetop Adventures offers a zipline and treetop walk for a thrilling experience.

For a more relaxed trip, stop at the coastal towns of Lorne and Apollo Bay for good food, beaches, and walking trails.

You can also spot koalas at Kennett River or visit Cape Otway Lightstation, one of Australia’s oldest lighthouses.

While you could drive the road in one day, it’s better to take 2–3 days to fully enjoy the views and activities.

And we can’t forget that the Twelve Apostles now have new viewpoints, such as Saddle Lookout, for better views.

You can also visit Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve near Warrnambool to see native animals like kangaroos, emus, and koalas.

Undoubtedly, this road trip is a favorite in Australia, and it is loved for its beautiful coast and charming small towns.

2. Gibb River Road (Western Australia)

The Gibb River Road is a tough 660-kilometer drive through the remote Kimberley region in Western Australia, perfect for those with four-wheel drive vehicles.

Stretching across rugged terrain, it runs between Broome and Kununurra, taking you through the wild Outback.

Because of that, the best time to go is during the dry season (May to October), as the road is too difficult to travel during the wet season.

You’ll see stunning waterfalls and gorges along the drive, so it’s great for nature lovers.

Must-visit spots include Bell Gorge, where you can swim in clear waters beneath tall red cliffs, and Manning Gorge, which has a swimming hole surrounded by large rock formations.

Another highlight is Tunnel Creek, where you can explore an ancient cave.

At Windjana Gorge, you might get the chance to see freshwater crocodiles sunbathing along the riverbanks.

Also, the Gibb River Road lets travelers learn about Aboriginal culture, as the area has important rock art and history.

Sure, this road trip is challenging, but it’s worth the effort for those who love adventure and isolation.

It’s incredible how the Gibb River Road takes you through one of the most untouched areas of Australia.

3. Darwin to Uluru (Northern Territory)

The road trip from Darwin to Uluru offers a true outback experience, taking you from the tropical north to the heart of Australia.

Starting in Darwin, the trip heads south through Litchfield National Park, where you can see waterfalls, swim in natural pools, and check out unique termite mounds.

As you continue on the Stuart Highway, you’ll pass through Katherine and the beautiful Katherine Gorge.

Then, you can stop in Alice Springs, where you’ll have the chance to explore the West MacDonnell Ranges, known for its deep gorges and Aboriginal culture.

Further south, you’ll arrive at Uluru, the famous red sandstone rock.

It’s worth noting that it’s best seen at sunrise or sunset when the light makes the rock glow.

Nearby, you can also explore Kata Tjuta, a group of dome-shaped rocks with stunning hiking trails like the Valley of the Winds.

As you drive through the Northern Territory, you’ll experience wide-open landscapes filled with natural beauty and Aboriginal culture.

In a nutshell, this route is perfect for those wanting to see the real Australia.

4. The Grand Pacific Drive (New South Wales)

The Grand Pacific Drive is a stunning 140-kilometer coastal road that starts south of Sydney in the Royal National Park and ends in Nowra.

As you wind your way along the coast, it’s famous for its incredible ocean views and passes through charming seaside towns.

One of the main highlights is the Sea Cliff Bridge, a 665-meter-long bridge that offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Many travelers stop here to walk along the bridge and watch the waves crashing below.

As you drive, you’ll go through towns like Wollongong, Shellharbour, and Kiama, home to the Kiama Blowhole, the world’s largest blowhole that can spray water up to 30 meters high.

Another cool spot to check out is Stanwell Tops. You’ll get some incredible views of the coastline there, and it’s a popular launch spot for hang gliders. If you’re lucky, you might see them taking off from the cliffs.

Now, the Grand Pacific Drive is pretty easy to get to, and the scenery is gorgeous year-round. But honestly, it’s even better on a sunny day.

While you can complete the trip in a day, you can also take your time exploring the beaches, walking trails, and restaurants along the way.

Oh, and you can continue to Jervis Bay, known for its white-sand beaches and clear waters, for a longer adventure.

5. The Red Centre Way (Northern Territory)

The Red Centre Way is a classic Outback road trip that takes 5 to 7 days, starting and ending in Alice Springs.

This route goes through the heart of Australia’s Red Centre and features some of the country’s most famous landmarks.

You’ll see Uluru and Kata Tjuta, two massive rock formations that are sacred to the local Aboriginal people.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the area is especially beautiful at sunrise and sunset when the rocks change color with the light.

Another must-see spot is Kings Canyon in Watarrka National Park, where you can hike the famous Kings Canyon Rim Walk for stunning views of the canyon and surrounding desert.

You’ll also pass through the West MacDonnell Ranges, which offer beautiful gorges like Ormiston Gorge and swimming spots like Ellery Creek Big Hole.

Have you ever wanted to experience the raw beauty of the Outback and immerse yourself in Aboriginal culture? Well, this road trip is your chance!

It’s perfect for those who want to explore Australia’s rugged landscapes and learn about the area’s fascinating history.

6. The Great Barrier Reef Drive (Queensland)

The Great Barrier Reef Drive is one of Australia’s most scenic coastal drives. It stretches 140 kilometers from Cairns to Cape Tribulation in Queensland.

Along the way, you’ll see two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.

Starting in Cairns, the road follows the coastline, giving you amazing views of the Coral Sea and palm-lined beaches.

You can stop at Port Douglas, a famous town where you can take snorkeling trips to the Great Barrier Reef.

As you continue north, you’ll enter the Daintree Rainforest, the world’s oldest tropical rainforest, where the jungle meets the ocean.

And be sure to check out Mossman Gorge, where you can hike through lush rainforest and take a dip in the cool, clear streams.

When you reach Cape Tribulation, you’ll find quiet beaches and can take tours to learn about the area’s wildlife and plants.

Here’s the thing: to really appreciate this drive, you need to slow down and savor it.

Give yourself a few days to explore, discover hidden gems, and connect with the natural wonders of Tropical North Queensland.

7. The Savannah Way (Northern Australia)

The Savannah Way is an epic 3,700 km road trip from Cairns in Queensland to Broome in Western Australia.

And get this—it passes through some of Australia’s most remote and beautiful places.

Now, here’s the cool part. This adventure takes you through tropical savannahs, ancient gorges, and welcoming Indigenous communities.

You’ll need a four-wheel drive for this one, as the roads include both paved and unpaved sections, with some tricky parts, especially in the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

One of my favorite spots along the Savannah Way is the Atherton Tablelands. The rainforests there are just magical, and the waterfalls, like Millaa Millaa Falls, are absolutely breathtaking.

Further west, you’ll pass through Undara Volcanic National Park, home to ancient lava tubes.

In the Gulf Savannah region, you can check out historic mining towns like Croydon and Normanton, where you can try fishing for barramundi and catch amazing sunsets over the Norman River.

As you head into the Northern Territory, the scenery gets more rugged.

Boodjamulla (Lawn Hill) National Park is a real gem. Its red sandstone cliffs and green waterholes are perfect for canoeing and hiking.

Another cool spot is the Lost City in Limmen National Park, which features sandstone formations resembling old ruins.

Near Katherine, you can chill in the natural hot springs at Mataranka or explore the dramatic Nitmiluk Gorge in Nitmiluk National Park.

The final stretch of the trip takes you into Western Australia’s Kimberley region, where you’ll find highlights like Lake Argyle, El Questro Wilderness Park, and the unique Bungle Bungles in Purnululu National Park.

And finally, you’ll end up in Broome, a town known for its pearling history and beautiful beaches. It’s a great place to relax and reflect on your journey.

It’s safe to say the Savannah Way is a bucket-list road trip for anyone who wants to experience the true heart of Australia.

8. The Eyre Peninsula (South Australia)

The Eyre Peninsula in South Australia is the perfect place to explore if you love wildlife.

It’s known for its rugged coastlines, beautiful beaches, and amazing marine life, especially around spots like Baird Bay and Whalers Way.

Now, here’s something you won’t want to miss: swimming with sea lions and dolphins in Baird Bay!

This eco-friendly tour lets you get up close and personal with these amazing creatures in their natural habitat.

Not to mention the area is also great for birdwatchers, with plenty of bird species to spot.

At the peninsula’s southern end, Whalers Way offers stunning coastal views with cliffs and blowholes.

Speaking of stunning views, this private nature reserve is great for scenic drives, hikes, and spotting wildlife.

It’s, for sure, one of the best places to experience the raw, untamed beauty of South Australia’s coastline.

For thrill-seekers, the Eyre Peninsula also offers cage diving with great white sharks off the coast of Port Lincoln.

If you prefer a more relaxed adventure, you can snorkel with giant cuttlefish near Whyalla during winter.

Beyond wildlife, the Eyre Peninsula is known for its seafood, especially Coffin Bay oysters.

A drive along the Seafood Frontier will take you through small fishing towns where you can try fresh seafood straight from the source.

9. Cairns to Cape York (Queensland)

The Cairns to Cape York road trip is one of Australia’s most exciting and challenging adventures.

And here’s the best part: this road trip takes you all the way to the northernmost tip of the country.

This 4WD-only route stretches over 1,000 kilometers, winding through tropical rainforests, remote rivers, and rugged terrain.

However, it’s best to go during the dry season (May to October) when the roads are easier and safer to drive on.

One of the first must-see spots is Cape Tribulation, where the rainforest meets the reef.

Located in the Daintree Rainforest, part of the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area, it’s great to explore nature with activities like hiking and kayaking.

From Cape Tribulation, the well-known Bloomfield Track takes you further north toward Cooktown.

This rough track, full of river crossings and bumpy roads, offers breathtaking coastal views.

As you keep going, you’ll enter Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park, which is perfect for birdwatching and spotting saltwater crocodiles.

On top of that, it’s a popular fishing spot, especially for catching barramundi.

As you head deeper into Cape York, the scenery becomes more rugged.

The main road is the Peninsula Development Road (PDR), but many take detours to places like Fruit Bat Falls, one of the few safe swimming spots, because there are no crocs.

For serious 4WD fans, the Old Telegraph Track is a favorite with its creek crossings and tough terrain.

The final destination is The Tip, the northernmost point of mainland Australia.

Here, you can take the iconic photo at the “You are standing at the northernmost point of the Australian continent” sign.

Now, for a little slice of paradise, head to Punsand Bay or Seisia. These spots offer top-notch camping and fishing, with postcard-perfect views of the Torres Strait Islands.

10. Explorer’s Way (South Australia to Northern Territory)

Explorer’s Way is a classic Aussie road trip, covering about 3,000 kilometers from Adelaide in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory.

For those up for the journey, it follows the Stuart Highway and takes you through the wide-open landscapes of central Australia. You’ll also get a taste of the country’s rich outback history.

The trip starts in Adelaide and takes you through the stunning Flinders Ranges, known for their rugged beauty, ancient geology, and Aboriginal rock art.

Without question, it’s a dream for hikers, with trails offering amazing views of the surrounding Outback.

Further along, you’ll reach Coober Pedy, a unique town famous for opal mining and underground homes (called dugouts), where people live to escape the desert heat.

Visitors can explore opal mines, visit underground churches, and even stay in underground hotels.

Continuing on, you’ll arrive at the Red Centre, home to iconic landmarks like Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

When you reach the Red Centre, you’ll find ancient rock formations that are, interestingly, sacred to the local Anangu people.

You can walk around Uluru’s base and explore the incredible domes of Kata Tjuta, learning about the spiritual significance of these places.

Next up is Alice Springs, a central hub for exploring the West MacDonnell Ranges, which are filled with gorges, waterholes, and wildlife.

Also, Alice Springs has interesting places like the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Alice Springs Desert Park, where you can learn more about life in the Outback.

As you continue north, don’t miss Katherine Gorge in Nitmiluk National Park, with its towering sandstone cliffs and peaceful waterways.

And if you’re up for some adventure, canoeing or taking a boat tour through the gorge are popular options, and you can learn about the Jawoyn people, the traditional owners of the land.

The final stretch of the trip brings you to Darwin, the tropical capital of the Northern Territory.

You can stop at Litchfield National Park to swim in waterfalls and see termite mounds on the way.

And while you’re there, you can also visit Kakadu National Park to see amazing wildlife and ancient rock art.

Pack Your Bags and Have an Unforgettable Australia Road Trip!

Now that you’ve got the lowdown on some of Australia’s most stunning road trips, it’s time to pack your bags and hit the road!

Remember to gather your essentials—snacks, a good playlist, and a camera to capture all those epic moments.

To stay prepared, check road conditions and plan your stops ahead of time to make the most of your journey.

And don’t forget, the adventure itself is just as important as where you’re headed!

So grab your mates, buckle up, and set out on an unforgettable adventure through Australia’s breathtaking landscapes.

Happy travels!