When I first started planning beach trips around Europe, I made the same mistake most travelers do: I went straight to the famous spots. The names were familiar, the photos were everywhere, and the crowds sure were, too. I remember squeezing between umbrellas in the south of France and struggling to find peace on Spain’s busy shores. It was at that moment I decided to look for something different—places that locals whispered about but weren’t all over Instagram.

What I found changed how I think about travel. Europe is filled with quiet, breathtaking beaches that most tourists skip. These are places where the water is just as blue, the sand just as soft, and the views even more rewarding because you often have them all to yourself.

Thus, I want to share ten of the best beaches in Europe I’ve discovered (or returned to) that truly feel special. Sure, some of them can take some effort to reach — a hike, a boat ride, maybe a rough road — but that only adds to the adventure.

Key Takeaways Choose lesser-known beaches like Fteri in Greece or Keem Bay in Ireland for a peaceful, crowd-free experience with natural beauty.

Many of these beaches, such as Cala Goloritzè in Sardinia or Platja de Coll Baix in Mallorca, require hiking or boat access.

Book nearby stays like Casa Dorita in Portugal or Hotel Es Mares in Formentera to enjoy early access to the beach and support small local businesses.

1. Cala Goloritzè, Sardinia, Italy

Cala Goloritzè is on Sardinia’s eastern coast in the Gulf of Orosei. It is known for its white limestone rocks, turquoise water, and the tall stone spire of Monte Caroddi, which rises 148 meters above the beach. The beach was created by a landslide in 1962 and has been protected as a natural monument since 1995.

Something you need to keep in mind: this beach cannot be reached by car. To get there, visitors must either take a boat from Cala Gonone or hike 3.5 kilometers from Su Porteddu. The hike takes 1.5 to 2 hours, and you’ll find the path is rocky and requires proper shoes and enough water.

There are no facilities at the beach. So, visitors should bring food, water, and anything else they might need.

Also, swimming and snorkeling are a main draw here; the clear water has made it a hotspot.

Nearby, the town of Baunei has simple places to stay. Hotel Bia Maore is a good option and offers basic comfort close to the hiking path.

2. Fteri Beach, Kefalonia, Greece

Fteri Beach is on the western side of Kefalonia, near the village of Zola. Famed for its white pebble shore, steep white cliffs, and blue-green water, this is one of the best European beaches. And while it’s not accessible by road, it’s a breeze to get there – just a 60-minute hike from Zola or by a short boat ride from the village’s small harbor, but it’s very chill.

Much like Cala Goloritzè, its clear water makes it a popular place to swim and snorkel. But you should keep in mind that the beach has no shade, restaurants, or lifeguards. Plus, water shoes are recommended because the beach is made of small stones.

For accommodation, the Kefalonia Grand Hotel in Argostoli is about 40 minutes away by car. It has sea-view rooms and a quiet atmosphere.

3. Keem Bay, Achill Island, Ireland

Keem Bay is on the western end of Achill Island in County Mayo. It is part of the Wild Atlantic Way, and the beach is a curve of golden sand surrounded by steep green hills. The Atlantic Ocean here is cold but crystal clear, so you’ll likely need a wetsuit if you want to take a dip.

Keem Bay is reached by a narrow road that winds along cliffs. Thankfully, it’s easy to park here and you’ve got portable toilets during the summer. But bear in mind that there are no restaurants or shops nearby.

The beach is good for walking, swimming in summer, and spotting wildlife. Basking sharks are sometimes seen close to shore.

In nearby Keel Village or Dooagh, there are small hotels and guesthouses. Mulranny Park Hotel is about 30 minutes away and offers views of Clew Bay.

4. Cala Macarella, Menorca, Spain

Cala Macarella is on Menorca’s southwest coast, near Cala Galdana. The beach has glistening, clear water, and is in a small bay surrounded by cliffs and pine trees; yes, it’s as serene as it sounds. A second smaller beach, Cala Macarelleta, is located nearby and is often used by nudists.

In high season, car access is restricted. Visitors can hike from Cala Galdana in about 30 minutes or arrive by boat.

The beach has a small bar open in summer where visitors can buy seafood and drinks. The area is popular, so arriving early or late in the day is recommended.

Hotel Artiem Audax in Cala Galdana is a nearby hotel with a spa and sea views.

5. Praia da Odeceixe, Portugal

Praia da Odeceixe is on Portugal’s west coast, where the River Seixe meets the Atlantic Ocean, and has to be one of the best beach holidays in Europe. The beach has two parts—calm river shallows and a wilder ocean side with strong waves, so it’s suitable for both children and surfers.

The beach is inside the Costa Vicentina Natural Park. It has Blue Flag status and lifeguards during summer. Another plus side: parking is available right next to the beach.

On the beach, Bar da Praia serves seafood dishes such as black pork chorizo, clams, and oysters.

Casa Dorita, located in the village above the beach, offers basic rooms with sea views. Rooms start at £69 per night, including breakfast.

6. Platja de Coll Baix, Mallorca, Spain

Platja de Coll Baix is located near Alcúdia on Mallorca’s north coast. Because the beach is surrounded by steep cliffs and is made of grey pebbles, it’s sublime in its own right, and that’s also down to the fact it’s quiet, remote, and not easy to reach.

Visitors must park near the Coll Baix forest area and hike 30 to 40 minutes down a steep trail. And as you can imagine, there are no facilities, so food, water, and proper footwear are necessary.

It’s a small stretch of shore, but the scenery really makes it worth the trek. Not to mention, the water’s great for a swim once you’re in, though it’s rocky getting to the water.

In terms of accommodation, Can Mostatxins in Alcúdia is a restored building from the 15th century that offers comfortable rooms with modern features.

7. Düne, Heligoland, Germany

Düne is a sandy island next to Heligoland in the North Sea. Separated from the main island during a storm in 1721, Düne is known for its quiet beaches and large seal colonies.

Visitors travel to Heligoland by ferry from Hamburg or Cuxhaven. The ferry costs around €90 return. From Heligoland, wooden Börte boats take people across to Düne.

On Düne, the beach is wide and clean. But the best part is the Seals; they often rest near the water and can be observed from a safe distance.

Camping is allowed on the island from 1 May to 15 October, with rates from €9 per night. Heligoland Youth Hostel offers beds starting at €37.

Weddigs Fischerstube on the main island serves local dishes like lobster soup and schnitzel, and they’re to die for.

8. Platja Illetes, Formentera, Spain

Illetes Beach is on the northern tip of Formentera. Mostly visited for its soft sand, shallow clear water, and peaceful setting, the beach is inside a protected natural park.

Access by car is limited. Thus, most visitors arrive by bike or on foot. The beach is about a 15-minute ride from the port of La Savina.

Several restaurants line the beach, including Juan y Andrea and El Pirata. A big downside, though – prices can be high, so you might want to bring food and drinks with you.

Hotel Es Mares in the town of Sant Francesc Xavier offers clean rooms, quiet surroundings, and good service.

9. Navagio Beach (Shipwreck Beach), Zakynthos, Greece

Navagio Beach is on the northwest coast of Zakynthos – you may know it for the rusted shipwreck on its white sand and the tall cliffs around it. The water is bright blue due to minerals in the surrounding rocks, and it’s extremely captivating to look at.

You’ll like that this beach is straightforward to get to, even though it can’t be reached by land. All you have to do is take a boat trip to Navagio from Porto Vromi or Agios Nikolaos. But I’d go early or late if I were you, or you will experience crowds from hell.

There are no services or shade on the beach. So, it’s super important to bring water, sunscreen, and good sandals.

Nobelos Seaside Lodge in northern Zakynthos offers quiet rooms and a small organic restaurant.

10. Haukland Beach, Lofoten Islands, Norway

Haukland Beach is located on Vestvågøy Island in the Lofoten Islands, north of the Arctic Circle. The beach has white sand, clear water, and mesmerizing mountain peaks nearby.

It’s surreal how different this place feels depending on when you go. In summer, the midnight sun keeps the beach glowing late into the night. In winter, you get the northern lights overhead instead. Although the water stays cold year-round, barely hitting 15°C at its warmest, the scenery makes up for the cold.

Parking-wise, there’s only a small car park nearby. Also, since there are no restaurants or shops on the beach, many visitors bring food and stay the day.

Haukland Beach House offers modern, self-catering accommodation near the beach.

Find Your Hidden Paradise in Europe

After reading about these quiet beaches, you can see that Europe still has peaceful places where the water is clear, the views are beautiful, and there’s no crowd to push through. I’ve visited a few of these beaches myself, and every time I get there, I think, “Why isn’t this place full of people?” But honestly, I’m glad it’s not.

These beaches aren’t full of shops or loud music. They’re simple, calm, and beautiful. You might spot seals resting on the shore in Germany, swim in blue water under white cliffs in Greece, or just enjoy a quiet lunch with your feet in the sand in Portugal. Each one feels different, but they all have the same thing in common—they give you space to relax.

So pick your favorite, make your plan, and go find your hidden paradise in Europe. It’s waiting for you.

