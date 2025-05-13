Sometimes we need to get away. Not for a whole week, not with a giant suitcase, and not using up your hard-earned vacation days. Just a weekend. A quick escape to somewhere new where the food, views, and atmosphere make you forget about your unread emails.

That’s the beauty of Europe. You can hop on a plane Friday evening, wake up in a completely different country, and be back by Sunday night with a camera roll full of memories (and probably new found cravings, too). The cities here are made for weekend travel—compact enough to explore in two days, but exciting enough to make you want to come back.

I’ve pulled together 10 of the absolute best weekend getaways in Europe—cities I’d go back to in a heartbeat. Some are iconic, some are a bit underrated, but they all have that special something that makes 48 hours feel like a real adventure.

1. London, UK

London is a top choice for a short city break. It’s well-connected by train, bus, and air, and once you’re in the city, the Underground makes it easy to get around.

One of the best free things to do in London is to visit the Sky Garden—a high-rise garden with views of the city, and it doesn’t cost anything if you book in advance. Walk along the South Bank for views of the Thames, or visit Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London for history.

London has endless food options. Try fish and chips, or go for international food in Camden, Shoreditch, or Soho. Afternoon tea is a classic London treat—book a table at Claridge’s or The Ritz if you want the full experience. For drinks, head to hidden bars in East London or rooftop spots like the one at The Ned.

2. Paris, France

Paris is only about an hour from London by flight or train. It’s also one of the easiest cities to explore in a weekend because many of the top sights are close together.

Start at the Eiffel Tower, then walk to the Louvre and Notre-Dame. After seeing the landmarks, explore quieter areas like Le Marais or Montmartre. In summer, the city holds outdoor events, and riverside picnics are popular.

Food is everywhere in Paris. Have dinner at a rooftop restaurant for great views, or look for street crepes and fresh baguettes. If you like pastries, try a croissant at Du Pain et des Idées or stop by Angelina for hot chocolate.

Paris also has secret spots like covered shopping arcades and quiet courtyards that most tourists miss. So, take some time to explore side streets to see this hidden side of the city.

3. Florence, Italy

Florence is small, which makes it perfect for a weekend trip. It’s filled with Renaissance art, narrow streets, and amazing food.

Start with the Duomo. You can climb to the top for a view of the whole city. The Uffizi Gallery and Accademia Gallery are both must-visits, so book early to skip long lines. After a day of sightseeing, walk across Ponte Vecchio and find a spot to watch the sunset from Piazzale Michelangelo.

If you didn’t know already, Florence has a reputation for its incredible food. Eat handmade pasta at Trattoria ZaZa or try a Florentine steak if you’re really hungry. For dessert, get gelato from Gelateria dei Neri.

It’s easy to escape the crowds by staying in the hills outside the city. You’ll find vineyard tours and Tuscan villas just a short drive away.

4. Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is known for its beauty, thermal baths, and affordability. You can get luxury here for much less than in most other European cities.

The city is split by the Danube River into Buda and Pest. In Pest, visit Parliament, St. Stephen’s Basilica, and the ruin bars—old buildings turned into fun and creative pubs. Szimpla Kert is the original and most famous one.

One of the best things to do is visit the Széchenyi Thermal Bath. You can relax in outdoor hot pools, even in winter. Also, walk across the Chain Bridge and go up to Buda Castle for city views.

Try traditional Hungarian food like goulash or lángos. Budapest has lots of five-star hotels that are still affordable, so it’s a good place to stay somewhere nice without paying too much.

5. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is one of Europe’s most visited cities, but it still has a lot of charm. You can see a lot in one weekend if you plan well.

Start with a canal cruise. It’s a relaxing way to see the city. Then head to the Van Gogh Museum or the Rijksmuseum for world-class art. Anne Frank’s House is another must-see, but tickets sell out early.

Amsterdam is great for walking or biking. Go to De Pijp for brunch, or explore Jordaan for boutiques and cafés. For something different, visit Westerpark, a creative space with food stalls, bars, and art.

Eat Dutch pancakes, fries with mayo, and stroopwafels. If you’re curious, check out a coffee shop or stroll through the Red Light District—but there’s way more to the city than that.

6. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is one of the sunniest cities in Europe. It’s built on hills, so wear good shoes, or ride the old yellow trams up and down.

Start in Alfama, the oldest part of the city. Walk through the narrow streets to find Fado music, small cafés, and hidden viewpoints. Then go downtown to Baixa and up to Bairro Alto for nightlife.

One of the best views in Lisbon is from the top of the Rua Augusta Arch. The city also has the famous Time Out Market, where you can try food from different chefs and stalls in one place.

Food in Lisbon is simple in the best way. Try grilled sardines, codfish dishes, and pastel de nata—sweet custard tarts you’ll want more than one of.

7. Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik is small, but it’s a great base to explore Iceland’s nature. In the city, visit Hallgrímskirkja Church and walk down Laugavegur Street for shops and food. Then head outside the city for bigger sights.

The Golden Circle is a popular day trip that includes Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss waterfall, and the Geysir hot spring area. Another must-do is the Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa about 45 minutes from Reykjavik.

Even in winter, the city is colorful and friendly. Icelandic food includes lamb stew, seafood, and hot dogs (the local favorite). Reykjavik’s bars are relaxed and fun, and some stay open very late on weekends.

8. Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh is full of history and energy. August is the best time to visit because of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world’s largest arts festival. It’s crowded and expensive that month, but totally worth it for the atmosphere.

Visit Edinburgh Castle, walk the Royal Mile, and hike up Arthur’s Seat for a great view. For something spooky, go on a ghost tour or visit the underground vaults.

The food scene here mixes traditional Scottish meals with modern cooking. Try haggis (yes, really), whisky, and shortbread. The bars and pubs are lively and often have live music.

9. Venice, Italy

Venice feels like a movie set. No cars, just canals, bridges, and boats. It’s small enough to explore in two days, but you’ll want to stay longer.

Start at St. Mark’s Square. Visit the basilica, the Doge’s Palace, and walk along the Grand Canal. Then, explore quieter areas like Cannaregio or Dorsoduro to get away from crowds.

Take a gondola ride or use the Vaporetto to get around. Visit Murano for glass-blowing and Burano for bright-colored houses.

Eat cicchetti (Venetian snacks), risotto, and seafood. Venice is also great for photography, so keep your camera ready.

10. Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona has a beach, mountains, and some of Europe’s most famous buildings—all in one city. Gaudí’s work stands out the most. Visit the Sagrada Familia, Park Güell, and Casa Batlló.

La Rambla is busy, but side streets lead to local cafés and quiet plazas. For food, try tapas in El Born or paella near the sea. The Gothic Quarter is full of narrow alleys and hidden bars.

The city is active day and night. People eat late, and clubs open even later. If you want a quieter spot, walk up to Bunkers del Carmel for a view of the city and coastline.

Time to Book That Weekend Escape

And there you have it—the 10 best weekend getaways in Europe, handpicked and packed with just enough charm, adventure, and food to make two or three days feel like a full-on vacation.

Honestly, there’s no excuse now. The world (or at least the best parts of Europe) is calling, and your out-of-office reply doesn’t even have to be turned on.

So go ahead—pull up your calendar, text your travel buddy, and book that ticket. Weekend plans? Sorted.

Now the real question is… which city are you hopping to first?

