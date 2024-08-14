So, you’re thinking about visiting the Greek Islands? Awesome choice!

Each season offers something unique, from the warm, blossoming days of late spring to the bustling, sun-soaked summer months.

Whether you want to explore ancient ruins, enjoy a peaceful beach day, or dive into the vibrant nightlife, the Greek Islands have it all.

Today, we’ll explain the best times to visit, how to hop between the islands, and the must-see destinations on your itinerary. We’ll also provide essential safety tips to make your trip smooth and enjoyable.

Key Takeaways Late spring (May to June) and early autumn (September to October) are the ideal times for pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

Flying and ferries are the main ways to reach and hop between the Greek Islands, offering different advantages.

Santorini for sunsets, Mykonos for nightlife, Crete for history, and Zakynthos for stunning beaches are top picks for any traveler.

Best Time to Visit Greek Islands

The best time to visit the Greek Islands largely depends on what you want from your trip, as the islands offer different experiences throughout the year.

So, next up, let’s explore the best times of year to visit the Greek Islands and what each season has to offer.

Late Spring (May to June)

Late spring, particularly May and June, is one of the best times to visit. The weather is warm but not too hot, making it ideal for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

The crowds are thinner than in peak summer, and the landscapes are lush and blooming. The sea is warming up, making it pleasant for swimming, though it may still be a bit cool early in May.

Summer (July to August)

July and August are the peak tourist months. The weather is hot, often exceeding 30°C (86°F), making it perfect for beach holidays. However, this is also when the islands are most crowded and expensive.

The famous Meltemi winds can affect the Aegean islands during this time, making some beaches windy. If you enjoy lively atmospheres, festivals, and nightlife, this is the time to visit trendy islands like Mykonos and Santorini.

Early Autumn (September to October)

September is often considered the best month to visit. The weather is still warm, the sea is perfect for swimming, and the summer crowds have dwindled. This period offers a relaxed atmosphere and is excellent for beach time and cultural exploration.

October sees fewer tourists and cooler weather, which is ideal for hiking and exploring historical sites. However, some islands start to wind down for the season in October, so amenities might be limited.

Winter (November to March)

Winter is the off-season for the Greek Islands. Many tourist facilities, including hotels and restaurants, closed down, especially on the smaller islands. The weather can be unpredictable, with rain and cooler temperatures, making it less ideal for typical beach vacations.

However, this can be an excellent time to experience local life and explore without the crowds, particularly in larger islands like Crete and Rhodes.

Overall, late spring and early autumn are generally the best times to visit the Greek Islands. They offer a balance of good weather, manageable crowds, and reasonable prices.

How to Travel to and Around the Greek Islands

Getting to the Greek Islands is part of the fun, with plenty of options depending on where you’re coming from and which islands you’re excited to explore.

Let’s look at the best ways to get there together.

Flying to the Greek Islands

Many of the larger Greek Islands have airports, and direct flights are available from Athens, Thessaloniki, and even some international destinations.

For example, islands like Crete, Rhodes, and Corfu are well-connected with flights that take about an hour from Athens. Flying is the quickest way to reach distant islands, especially if you plan to visit islands like Crete or Rhodes, which are farther from mainland Greece.

However, remember that inter-island flights are limited, so this is typically only an option for getting to your first island.

Traveling by Ferry

Ferries are the most popular and scenic way to travel between the Greek Islands. They connect almost all the islands with frequent services, especially during summer.

You can choose between high-speed catamarans and slower, larger ferries. High-speed ferries are quicker but more expensive and sometimes canceled in bad weather.

On the other hand, slower ferries are more stable and often have outdoor decks where you can enjoy the sea views.

Ferry routes are available from several mainland ports, including Piraeus (Athens’ main port), Rafina, and Patras.

Island Hopping

If you plan to visit multiple islands, ferry-hopping is a popular and cost-effective way to explore. You can start from a well-connected island like Mykonos or Santorini and then hop to nearby islands.

For example, you can easily reach islands like Paros, Naxos, and Ios from Santorini. However, during peak season, booking your ferry tickets in advance is advisable, as they can sell out quickly.

Best Greek Islands To Visit in 2024

The Greek Islands are full of unique charm, and there’s something special to offer on every island.

We’ve put together the best islands to visit in 2024 and the best activities to enjoy while you’re there:

1. Santorini

At the top of the best Greek Islands is Santorini––a postcard-perfect island you’ve probably seen all over Instagram. It’s famous for the stunning sunsets that everyone talks about, especially in Oia.

The white-washed buildings perched on cliffs, and the blue-domed churches are just as beautiful in person as in pictures.

What to Do:

Sunset Watching: Head to Oia early to grab a good spot for sunset. It gets crowded, but the view is totally worth it.

Head to Oia early to grab a good spot for sunset. It gets crowded, but the view is totally worth it. Boat Tour: Take a boat trip around the caldera, where you can see the island from the water, visit hot springs, and even hike on the volcanic island of Nea Kameni.

Take a boat trip around the caldera, where you can see the island from the water, visit hot springs, and even hike on the volcanic island of Nea Kameni. Beach Day: Relax on the island’s unique beaches, like the Red Beach with its stunning red cliffs or the black sand beaches of Kamari and Perissa.

Relax on the island’s unique beaches, like the Red Beach with its stunning red cliffs or the black sand beaches of Kamari and Perissa. Akrotiri: Visit the ancient city of Akrotiri, which is like the Greek version of Pompeii. It’s cool to see how people lived thousands of years ago.

Visit the ancient city of Akrotiri, which is like the Greek version of Pompeii. It’s cool to see how people lived thousands of years ago. Wine Tasting: Santorini has some great wineries. Try local wine, especially the white Assyrtiko, while enjoying views over the vineyards.

2. Mykonos

Mykonos is the party capital of the Greek Islands. It’s where you go if you want to enjoy some of the best nightlife in the Mediterranean.

But don’t be fooled; it’s not just parties—there are also beautiful beaches and charming streets to explore.

What to Do:

Beach Parties: Spend your day at Paradise or Super Paradise Beach. These spots are famous for turning into open-air nightclubs as the day progresses.

Spend your day at Paradise or Super Paradise Beach. These spots are famous for turning into open-air nightclubs as the day progresses. Mykonos Town: Wander through the narrow, winding streets of Mykonos Town (also known as Chora). It’s full of cute shops, cafes, and the famous windmills.

Wander through the narrow, winding streets of Mykonos Town (also known as Chora). It’s full of cute shops, cafes, and the famous windmills. Little Venice: Grab a drink in Little Venice, where the buildings hang right over the water. It’s one of the best spots to watch the sunset.

Grab a drink in Little Venice, where the buildings hang right over the water. It’s one of the best spots to watch the sunset. Water Sports: Try your hand at windsurfing or diving. The clear waters make it an excellent spot for underwater adventures.

Try your hand at windsurfing or diving. The clear waters make it an excellent spot for underwater adventures. Day Trip to Delos: If you’re into history, take a short boat ride to the nearby island of Delos, the mythological birthplace of Apollo. The ruins there are some of the best in Greece.

3. Crete

Crete is the biggest Greek Island, so it has a little bit of everything: history, beaches, mountains, and incredible food. Hence, it’s a great place if you want to mix adventure with relaxation.

What to Do:

Palace of Knossos: Step back in time to the Palace of Knossos, which is said to be the home of the Minotaur. It’s one of the most important archaeological sites in Greece.

Step back in time to the Palace of Knossos, which is said to be the home of the Minotaur. It’s one of the most important archaeological sites in Greece. Samaria Gorge: If you love hiking, don’t miss the Samaria Gorge. It’s a challenging hike but offers fantastic views and a chance to see Crete’s wild side.

If you love hiking, don’t miss the Samaria Gorge. It’s a challenging hike but offers fantastic views and a chance to see Crete’s wild side. Elafonissi Beach: Spend a day at Elafonissi Beach, famous for its pink sand and shallow, crystal-clear waters. It’s like a little piece of paradise.

Spend a day at Elafonissi Beach, famous for its pink sand and shallow, crystal-clear waters. It’s like a little piece of paradise. Rethymno: Wander through the old town of Rethymno, which has Venetian architecture and cute cafes.

Wander through the old town of Rethymno, which has Venetian architecture and cute cafes. Food: Try local Cretan dishes like dakos (a bruschetta), lamb with stamnagathi (wild greens), and the famous Cretan cheese, graviera.

4. Corfu

Corfu is a lush, green island with beautiful beaches and historic sites. Its laid-back vibe makes it perfect for exploring nature, culture, and history. Because of this, we say it’s one of the top Greek Islands to visit in 2024.

What to Do:

Old Town Corfu: Get lost in the narrow streets of Corfu Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Venetian architecture is stunning, and there are many little shops and cafes to explore.

Get lost in the narrow streets of Corfu Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Venetian architecture is stunning, and there are many little shops and cafes to explore. Beaches: Relax on some of Corfu’s beautiful beaches, like Paleokastritsa, where you can explore caves by boat.

Relax on some of Corfu’s beautiful beaches, like Paleokastritsa, where you can explore caves by boat. Olive Grove Hikes: Take a hike through the island’s olive groves. It’s a peaceful way to see the countryside and get fresh air.

Take a hike through the island’s olive groves. It’s a peaceful way to see the countryside and get fresh air. Boat Trip to Paxos and Antipaxos: Hop on a boat to the nearby islands of Paxos and Antipaxos for some incredible snorkeling and even more beautiful beaches.

Hop on a boat to the nearby islands of Paxos and Antipaxos for some incredible snorkeling and even more beautiful beaches. Cooking Class: Learn to cook some traditional Greek dishes with a local cooking class. It’s a fun way to bring a taste of Corfu back home with you.

5. Rhodes

Rhodes is like stepping into a time machine, but with beaches! This island is packed with history, especially in Rhodes Town, where you’ll find the medieval Old Town—a maze of cobblestone streets and ancient buildings.

Undoubtedly, the highlight is the Palace of the Grand Master––a massive fortress that looks like it belongs in a fairytale.

What to Do:

Explore Rhodes Old Town: Wander through the Old Town, checking out the medieval walls, old churches, and hidden courtyards. It’s like walking through history.

Wander through the Old Town, checking out the medieval walls, old churches, and hidden courtyards. It’s like walking through history. Palace of the Grand Master: Don’t miss this impressive castle. It’s enormous, with towers, mosaics, and tons of history.

Don’t miss this impressive castle. It’s enormous, with towers, mosaics, and tons of history. Beach Day at Tsambika: Head to Tsambika Beach for sunbathing on golden sands and swimming in clear waters. It’s a great spot to relax.

Head to Tsambika Beach for sunbathing on golden sands and swimming in clear waters. It’s a great spot to relax. Lindos: Visit the town of Lindos, which is famous for its white houses and the ancient Acropolis perched on a hill. The views are spectacular!

Visit the town of Lindos, which is famous for its white houses and the ancient Acropolis perched on a hill. The views are spectacular! Wine Tasting: Rhodes produces excellent wines. Visit a local winery and taste the island’s best.

6. Zakynthos (Zante)

Next on our list is Zakynthos, and it screams jaw-dropping views, especially at Shipwreck Beach (Navagio Beach).

It’s a place where the photos don’t even do justice: white sands, turquoise water, and dramatic cliffs. Not to mention, the island has a laid-back vibe that’s perfect for a chill vacation.

What to Do:

Shipwreck Beach: You’ve seen the pictures; now, see it in real life. You can only get there by boat, so take a tour that often includes stops at the Blue Caves for some snorkeling.

You’ve seen the pictures; now, see it in real life. You can only get there by boat, so take a tour that often includes stops at the Blue Caves for some snorkeling. Blue Caves: These are natural sea caves with brilliant blue water. The best way to see them is by boat, but you can also dive in and explore.

These are natural sea caves with brilliant blue water. The best way to see them is by boat, but you can also dive in and explore. Caretta-caretta Turtles: Visit the beaches where endangered loggerhead turtles nest. If you’re lucky, you might see them laying eggs or hatching.

Visit the beaches where endangered loggerhead turtles nest. If you’re lucky, you might see them laying eggs or hatching. Snorkeling and Diving: The waters around Zakynthos are super clear, making it a great spot for snorkeling and diving. Porto Limnionas is a favorite spot for underwater adventures.

The waters around Zakynthos are super clear, making it a great spot for snorkeling and diving. Porto Limnionas is a favorite spot for underwater adventures. Nightlife in Zante Town: For a bit of fun after the sun sets, Zante Town has plenty of bars and clubs where you can enjoy the local nightlife.

7. Naxos

Naxos has the best of all worlds: stunning beaches, ancient ruins, and delicious food.

As it’s quieter than some of the more famous islands, it’s ideal for families or anyone looking for a more relaxed vibe.

What to Do:

Temple of Apollo (Portara): This massive marble gate is what’s left of an ancient temple and is the island’s most famous landmark. It’s beautiful at sunset.

This massive marble gate is what’s left of an ancient temple and is the island’s most famous landmark. It’s beautiful at sunset. Explore the Old Town: Wander through the narrow streets of Naxos Town, filled with shops, cafes, and hidden historical sites.

Wander through the narrow streets of Naxos Town, filled with shops, cafes, and hidden historical sites. Beaches: Spend a day (or several) on the island’s beautiful beaches, such as Agios Prokopios or Plaka, which have soft sands and calm waters.

Spend a day (or several) on the island’s beautiful beaches, such as Agios Prokopios or Plaka, which have soft sands and calm waters. Mount Zas: If you’re up for a hike, climb Mount Zas, the highest peak in the Cyclades. The views from the top are amazing, and the hike takes you through some pretty incredible scenery.

If you’re up for a hike, climb Mount Zas, the highest peak in the Cyclades. The views from the top are amazing, and the hike takes you through some pretty incredible scenery. Foodie Heaven: Naxos is famous for its cheese and potatoes. Try local dishes like graviera cheese or roasted potatoes—they’re simple but delicious.

8. Kefalonia

Kefalonia is all about dramatic landscapes and crystal-clear waters. So, if nature is your thing, this is the place for you.

Whether exploring caves, hiking, or just lounging on a beach, Kefalonia won’t disappoint.

What to Do:

Melissani Cave: This underground lake is straight out of a fantasy. You can take a boat tour through the cave, where the water is so clear that the boats float in the air.

This underground lake is straight out of a fantasy. You can take a boat tour through the cave, where the water is so clear that the boats float in the air. Myrtos Beach: This beach is famous for its stunning setting: white pebbles, turquoise water, and cliffs. It’s one of the most photographed beaches in Greece.

This beach is famous for its stunning setting: white pebbles, turquoise water, and cliffs. It’s one of the most photographed beaches in Greece. Hiking: The island has many great hiking trails, especially around Mount Ainos. The views are incredible, and you might even spot some wild horses.

The island has many great hiking trails, especially around Mount Ainos. The views are incredible, and you might even spot some wild horses. Argostoli: Visit the island’s capital, Argostoli, where you can stroll along the waterfront, check out the local shops, and maybe even see some sea turtles in the harbor.

Visit the island’s capital, Argostoli, where you can stroll along the waterfront, check out the local shops, and maybe even see some sea turtles in the harbor. Robola Wine: Kefalonia is known for its Robola wine. Visit a winery to taste this crisp, white wine right where it’s made.

Safety Tips for Visiting Greece’s Popular Islands

Greece is an awesome place to visit, with beautiful islands, amazing beaches, and lots of history to explore. But like any trip, it’s important to follow a few safety tips to ensure your vacation goes smoothly.

Here are some simple and practical tips to help you stay safe while you’re having fun on the best Greek Islands:

Beware of Pickpockets: In busy tourist areas like Athens, Mykonos, and Santorini, pickpocketing can be an issue. Keep your valuables secure in a cross-body bag, avoid showing off expensive items, and stay alert in crowded places like public transport and tourist attractions.

In busy tourist areas like Athens, Mykonos, and Santorini, pickpocketing can be an issue. Keep your valuables secure in a cross-body bag, avoid showing off expensive items, and stay alert in crowded places like public transport and tourist attractions. Be Cautious in Nightlife Areas: Popular party spots like Mykonos and Ios can sometimes be risky. Stick with your group, keep an eye on your drinks to prevent tampering, and don’t overdo it with alcohol. Unfortunately, drink spiking has occurred, so stay vigilant.

Popular party spots like Mykonos and Ios can sometimes be risky. Stick with your group, keep an eye on your drinks to prevent tampering, and don’t overdo it with alcohol. Unfortunately, drink spiking has occurred, so stay vigilant. Avoid Unlicensed Taxis: Use licensed taxis or ride-hailing apps like Free Now to avoid being overcharged or taken on longer routes. This is especially important in bigger cities like Athens, where scams can be more common.

Use licensed taxis or ride-hailing apps like Free Now to avoid being overcharged or taken on longer routes. This is especially important in bigger cities like Athens, where scams can be more common. Stay Away from Protests: Protests in Greece, especially in Athens, can sometimes turn violent. If you see a gathering or hear about a protest, it’s best to steer clear of the area and keep updated with local news.

Protests in Greece, especially in Athens, can sometimes turn violent. If you see a gathering or hear about a protest, it’s best to steer clear of the area and keep updated with local news. Be Careful When Driving: Driving in Greece can be chaotic, with aggressive drivers and poorly maintained roads. If you rent a car, opt for full insurance and drive cautiously, especially on the islands where roads can be narrow and winding.

Driving in Greece can be chaotic, with aggressive drivers and poorly maintained roads. If you rent a car, opt for full insurance and drive cautiously, especially on the islands where roads can be narrow and winding. Watch Out for Poor Quality Alcohol: In some bars, particularly in tourist areas, there have been reports of low-quality or even tainted alcohol being served. To avoid this, stick to bottled drinks like beer or wine and choose bars that locals frequent.

In some bars, particularly in tourist areas, there have been reports of low-quality or even tainted alcohol being served. To avoid this, stick to bottled drinks like beer or wine and choose bars that locals frequent. Keep Emergency Numbers Handy: Always know the local emergency numbers. In Greece, dial 100 for police, 166 for an ambulance, and 199 for the fire department. You can also use the European emergency number 112 for any emergency.

Always know the local emergency numbers. In Greece, dial 100 for police, 166 for an ambulance, and 199 for the fire department. You can also use the European emergency number 112 for any emergency. Be Mindful of Beach Safety: While enjoying Greece’s beautiful beaches, keep an eye on your belongings. Unattended items are a target for thieves. Also, be aware of sea conditions, as some beaches may have strong currents.

While enjoying Greece’s beautiful beaches, keep an eye on your belongings. Unattended items are a target for thieves. Also, be aware of sea conditions, as some beaches may have strong currents. Respect Local Customs and Laws: Greece has strict drug use and public intoxication laws. Also, dressing modestly when visiting religious sites and respecting local customs are good ideas.

Greece has strict drug use and public intoxication laws. Also, dressing modestly when visiting religious sites and respecting local customs are good ideas. Hydrate and Protect Against the Sun: Greece’s summer sun can be intense. Always carry water with you, use sunscreen, and wear a hat to protect yourself from sunburn or heatstroke, especially when exploring outdoors.

Greece’s summer sun can be intense. Always carry water with you, use sunscreen, and wear a hat to protect yourself from sunburn or heatstroke, especially when exploring outdoors. Beware of Strong Winds: The Meltemi winds, common in the Aegean Sea, can be powerful and may affect your travel plans. These winds can rough ferry rides or even cause cancellations, so watch the weather.

Ready to Explore the Greek Islands?

Now that you’ve got the lowdown on the best Greek islands to visit, what to do there, and some essential safety tips, you’re all set to plan your island adventure in Greece 2024.

If you’re after a mix of history and beautiful beaches, Rhodes is the spot for you. Explore ancient ruins by day and enjoy the lively nightlife by night—how’s that for a well-rounded trip?

Zakynthos is a must-see for those who can’t get enough of stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters. For genuinely unforgettable sights, visit Shipwreck Beach and the Blue Caves.

Naxos is the place to be if you’re traveling with family or love exploring historic sites. It has everything from ancient temples to relaxing sandy beaches.

And if you’re a nature lover or adventure seeker, Kefalonia offers dramatic landscapes and fantastic hiking opportunities. The island’s natural beauty is sure to leave you in awe.

Remember those safety tips to keep your trip smooth and stress-free, no matter which island catches your eye. Greece’s islands are full of unique experiences, and with some planning, you’re in for a vacation you’ll never forget.

So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your Greek island getaway today!

P.S. If you’re dreaming of more island escapes, check out our guide to the top beautiful beaches around the world for more travel inspiration.