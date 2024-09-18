So, you’ve just said your “I dos” danced the night away at your wedding, and now it’s time for the best part—the honeymoon!

But choosing the perfect destination can feel a little overwhelming. Planning your first adventure as a newlyweds should be exciting, not stressful.

So, we’ve done the hard work for you by listing the best times to visit, where to stay, and what makes each place perfect for honeymooners.

Maybe you’re into exploring cobblestone streets in historic cities, or perhaps you’re itching for something more off the beaten path, like trekking through the mountains or diving into crystal-clear waters.

Wherever your imagination is taking you, there’s a honeymoon spot out there calling your name.

So grab a glass of wine, snuggle up with your new spouse, and let’s dive into the 20 best honeymoon destinations for 2024!

Key Takeaways There are tons of honeymoon spots to pick from, whether you want tropical islands like the Maldives, cities like Paris, or adventure spots like New Zealand.

Every place has the best time for weather and fun. The Maldives is great from November to April, while Santorini and Bali shine from April to October.

Most spots offer fancy, romantic stays—think overwater bungalows or boutique hotels, perfect for a dreamy honeymoon.

1. Maldives: The Ultimate Honeymoon Spot

First on our list is the beautiful Maldives, and it’s famous for its clear blue waters, soft white-sand beaches, and fancy overwater bungalows. So, it’s a top choice for honeymoons!

With over 1,000 coral islands, it has a blend of chill vibes, privacy, and natural beauty.

Couples can kick back in private villas, go on romantic sunset boat rides, or snorkel and dive in colorful coral reefs full of sea life.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to hit up the Maldives is between November and April, during the dry season. You’ll get sunny skies and calm seas—great for snorkeling and diving. May to October is monsoon season, which means more rain and wind but also cheaper resort prices.

Where to Stay:

Soneva Jani: Known for its overwater villas with roofs that roll back so you can stargaze. Each villa has its own pool and direct access to the lagoon.

Known for its overwater villas with roofs that roll back so you can stargaze. Each villa has its own pool and direct access to the lagoon. Gili Lankanfushi: This eco-friendly resort is all about overwater bungalows and a personal touch. Perfect for a cozy, private getaway.

This eco-friendly resort is all about overwater bungalows and a personal touch. Perfect for a cozy, private getaway. Anantara Veli Maldives: An adults-only resort, perfect for romantic dinners and luxury spa days.

2. Bali, Indonesia: Sun, Culture, and Fun

Bali has it all—amazing beaches, lush green rice fields, and a rich cultural vibe. Honeymooners can check out temples, join wellness retreats, or dive into Bali’s buzzing nightlife.

Here, you can balance relaxation and adventure with surfing, hiking, and visiting stunning temples like Uluwatu and Tanah Lot.

Best Time to Visit: The dry season, from April to October, is the best time to enjoy Bali. You’ll get great weather for beach days and outdoor fun. The rainy season, from November to March, brings some surprise showers, but you can still enjoy Bali’s indoor attractions and cultural spots.

Where to Stay:

Hanging Gardens of Bali: Tucked away in the jungle, this resort has private infinity pools that look out over the forest—ideal for a private honeymoon.

Tucked away in the jungle, this resort has private infinity pools that look out over the forest—ideal for a private honeymoon. The Mulia: In Nusa Dua, this place mixes beachside luxury with fancy dining, making it a honeymoon hotspot.

In Nusa Dua, this place mixes beachside luxury with fancy dining, making it a honeymoon hotspot. Viceroy Bali: Set in Ubud, this peaceful resort has private villas and gorgeous views of the valley.

3. Santorini, Greece: Epic Sunsets and Charming Views

Santorini is famous for its white buildings, blue-domed churches, and jaw-dropping sunsets over the Aegean Sea.

Undoubtedly, it’s the perfect romantic getaway and one of the most unique honeymoon destinations, as it has stunning views from towns like Oia and Fira. Couples can sip wine on a tour, chill on volcanic beaches, or check out ancient ruins like Akrotiri.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit is from late April to early November when it’s warm and sunny. June to September is peak season, with the best beach weather, but it’s also crowded. For a more peaceful vibe, try going in May or October when it’s quieter and still warm.

Where to Stay:

Katikies Hotel: Located in Oia, this luxury hotel has cave-style rooms with private balconies and some plunge pools with views of the caldera.

Located in Oia, this luxury hotel has cave-style rooms with private balconies and some plunge pools with views of the caldera. Canaves Oia Suites: Another gem in Oia, this place offers elegant suites with private pools—perfect for honeymooners looking for peace.

Another gem in Oia, this place offers elegant suites with private pools—perfect for honeymooners looking for peace. Grace Hotel Santorini: In Imerovigli, this hotel is known for its unreal sunset views, luxury spa, and fine dining.

4. Kyoto, Japan: A Cultural Haven for Honeymooners

If you and your partner love history, culture, and a peaceful vibe, Kyoto is the place to be. Once Japan’s capital, it’s famous for its old Buddhist temples, beautiful gardens, imperial palaces, Shinto shrines, and traditional wooden houses.

You can experience a traditional tea ceremony or visit the famous Geisha district, Gion, which feels like stepping back in time.

Kyoto’s calm and rich culture makes it perfect for a honeymoon that is full of Japanese tradition.

Best Time to Visit: Spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November) are the best times to visit. Spring brings magical cherry blossoms, especially around the temples and gardens, while autumn paints the city with red, orange, and gold colors.

Where to Stay:

Hoshinoya Kyoto: A fancy riverside ryokan (traditional inn) with beautiful nature all around. It mixes old-school Japanese style with modern luxury.

A fancy riverside ryokan (traditional inn) with beautiful nature all around. It mixes old-school Japanese style with modern luxury. The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto: A high-end hotel by the Kamo River with amazing views and top-notch service.

A high-end hotel by the Kamo River with amazing views and top-notch service. Gion Hatanaka: A traditional ryokan in the heart of Kyoto where you can stay in a tatami room and even enjoy dinner with Geisha performers.

5. Fiji: A Tropical Island Paradise

Fiji is a tropical dream come true, with over 300 islands to explore. Think of warm weather, white sandy beaches, and super clear waters. Because of this, it stands out among the best places to honeymoon.

It’s perfect for couples who want to relax or dive into some adventure. You can snorkel, scuba dive, or enjoy a romantic sunset cruise.

Many resorts are designed with honeymooners in mind, offering private beachfront bungalows or villas and romantic dinners right by the ocean.

Best Time to Visit: The sweet spot to visit Fiji is from May to October during the dry season. You’ll get sunny skies and great weather for beach days and water fun. From November to April, it’s wetter with tropical storms, but you can get some deals at the resorts.

Where to Stay:

Likuliku Lagoon Resort: An adults-only paradise with overwater bungalows and incredible ocean views. It’s all about privacy and luxury here.

An adults-only paradise with overwater bungalows and incredible ocean views. It’s all about privacy and luxury here. Tokoriki Island Resort: A super romantic resort offering beachfront villas with private plunge pools and access to a private beach.

A super romantic resort offering beachfront villas with private plunge pools and access to a private beach. Laucala Island Resort: For a full-on luxury experience, this private island resort includes everything—golf, horseback riding, and gourmet dining.

6. Paris, France: The City of Love

Paris pretty much screams romance, making it one of the top honeymoon spots in the world.

From walking hand-in-hand by the Seine River to checking out fantastic art at the Louvre, Paris is full of romantic things to do. There’s the Eiffel Tower, the artsy Montmartre area, and the gorgeous gardens of Versailles, too.

And don’t forget the food—Paris is a dream for foodies, with fancy restaurants, cute cafés, and bakeries everywhere.

Best Time to Visit: Paris is beautiful all year, but spring (April to June) and fall (September to November) are the best times to visit.

Spring brings blooming flowers and lovely weather, while autumn gives you colorful parks. Winter can be chilly but also magical, with festive lights and fewer crowds.

Where to Stay:

Shangri-La Hotel: This used to be a palace and offers incredible views of the Eiffel Tower from the balconies.

This used to be a palace and offers incredible views of the Eiffel Tower from the balconies. Le Meurice: A classic Parisian hotel near the Louvre, known for its fancy decor and Michelin-starred restaurant.

A classic Parisian hotel near the Louvre, known for its fancy decor and Michelin-starred restaurant. Hôtel Plaza Athénée: A glamorous hotel famous for hosting fashionistas, with luxurious suites that scream Parisian elegance.

7. Hawaii, USA: A Tropical Getaway for Every Couple

Hawaii is a honeymoon paradise with something for everyone. From lush rainforests to gorgeous beaches and even volcanic landscapes, it’s got it all.

The best part is that each island has its own vibe.

Oahu is great for city life and delicious food in Honolulu, Maui is all about luxury resorts and beautiful beaches, Kauai (the “Garden Isle”) is perfect for a nature escape with waterfalls and cliffs, and the Big Island is where you can see active volcanoes and cool black sand beaches.

Best Time to Visit: April to October is the best time to enjoy warm, dry weather. But, if you want fewer people and better prices, go during the off-peak months (April to June, September to October). Winter (November to March) might bring some rain, but it’s the best time for whale watching!

Where to Stay:

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea: Super fancy beachfront spot with great service, a romantic vibe, and an adult-only infinity pool.

Super fancy beachfront spot with great service, a romantic vibe, and an adult-only infinity pool. Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort, Kauai: A cozy, quiet boutique hotel perfect for couples wanting privacy.

A cozy, quiet boutique hotel perfect for couples wanting privacy. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa: A mix of adventure and relaxation, with a stunning saltwater lagoon and beautiful gardens.

8. Barbados: Lively Culture and Seaside Luxury

Barbados is a Caribbean hotspot with a vibrant culture, gorgeous beaches, and luxurious resorts.

It’s the perfect place to chill on white sand beaches, explore local markets, and enjoy delicious island food.

Beyond the beach, you can snorkel with sea turtles, visit the historic St. Nicholas Abbey, or check out Harrison’s Cave.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit is between December and April, during the dry season when the weather is sunny and the atmosphere is festive. May to June is also good for fewer crowds, but there’s a higher chance of rain in the summer.

Where to Stay:

Sandals Barbados: An adults-only, all-inclusive resort perfect for a stress-free honeymoon, with swim-up suites and private soaking tubs.

An adults-only, all-inclusive resort perfect for a stress-free honeymoon, with swim-up suites and private soaking tubs. O2 Beach Club & Spa: A newer all-inclusive resort on St. Lawrence Gap with romantic perks like spa credits and champagne on arrival.

A newer all-inclusive resort on St. Lawrence Gap with romantic perks like spa credits and champagne on arrival. Cobblers Cove: A quiet, family-run boutique hotel ideal for honeymooners who want a peaceful, intimate stay.

9. Zanzibar, Tanzania: Exotic Beaches and Rich Culture

Zanzibar is an island paradise off the coast of Tanzania, known for its white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and rich history in the spice trade.

You can enjoy romantic sunset cruises on traditional boats (dhows), explore Stone Town’s fascinating history, or take spice tours to learn about the island’s famous cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg farms.

And we can’t forget that the waters around the island are amazing for diving and snorkeling, with colorful coral reefs and marine life.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit is during the dry seasons, from June to October or December to February. You’ll get sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, making it perfect for beach days and exploring the island.

Where to Stay:

Zuri Zanzibar: Located in Kendwa, this eco-luxury resort offers amazing sunset views and bungalow-style rooms—great for a peaceful, romantic escape.

Located in Kendwa, this eco-luxury resort offers amazing sunset views and bungalow-style rooms—great for a peaceful, romantic escape. Kilindi Zanzibar: A luxury spot with villa-style pavilions, private butlers, and plunge pools—perfect for privacy and pampering.

A luxury spot with villa-style pavilions, private butlers, and plunge pools—perfect for privacy and pampering. The Residence Zanzibar: Set in a large forested estate, this resort offers luxury, five-star amenities, and easy access to both nature and the beach.

10. Costa Rica: Adventure and Eco-Friendly Romance

Costa Rica is perfect for couples who love adventure and nature. It’s got everything—rainforests, volcanoes, hot springs, and beautiful beaches.

You can zip-line through the treetops, check out wildlife, or relax in natural hot springs.

Plus, Costa Rica is big on eco-friendly travel, with resorts that are luxurious but also care about the environment.

Best Time to Visit: The dry season (December to April) is the best for outdoor stuff like hiking, wildlife tours, and beach days. But if you don’t mind a little rain, the rainy season (May to November) is excellent for lush green scenery, fewer tourists, and lower prices.

Where to Stay:

Nayara Springs (Arenal): A fancy boutique resort with private hot springs surrounded by rainforest.

A fancy boutique resort with private hot springs surrounded by rainforest. Kura Boutique Hotel (Uvita): Adults-only with an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific, perfect for a romantic getaway.

Adults-only with an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific, perfect for a romantic getaway. Tortuga Lodge & Gardens (Tortuguero): An eco-lodge in the rainforest, ideal if you love wildlife.

11. Amalfi Coast, Italy: Coastal Charm and Amazing Food

Up next, we have one of the best places for a honeymoon: The Amalfi Coast in southern Italy. And it’s stunning with its cliffs, colorful villages, and blue waters.

You’ll love exploring pretty towns like Positano, Ravello, and Amalfi, famous for their historic buildings, gardens, and incredible views.

And don’t forget the food—fresh seafood, pasta, pizza, and local goodies like lemons and olive oil make the cuisine here world-class.

Best Time to Visit: April to June and September to October are the best times to visit. The weather’s nice, and there are fewer crowds; it’s easier on the wallet. If you’re a beach lover, summer (July to August) is excellent but can get crowded and pricey.

Where to Stay:

Le Sirenuse (Positano): A luxury hotel with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, perfect for a romantic stay.

A luxury hotel with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, perfect for a romantic stay. Belmond Hotel Caruso (Ravello): On a cliff with amazing views and an epic infinity pool. It’s got that old-world charm.

On a cliff with amazing views and an epic infinity pool. It’s got that old-world charm. Hotel Marina Riviera (Amalfi): Right in the heart of Amalfi, with fantastic coastal views.

12. Mexico City, Mexico: A Cultural Feast for the Senses

Ah! Mexico City is a place that’s full of life and culture. If you and your partner love history, art, and food, you couldn’t pick a better city to spend your honeymoon.

You can visit cool spots like the Frida Kahlo Museum, the pyramids of Teotihuacán, or float through the canals of Xochimilco.

It’s worth noting that neighborhoods like Roma and Condesa are super trendy, with great restaurants, art galleries, and shops that blend modern vibes with historic charm.

Best Time to Visit: March to May is the best time to visit when the weather’s mild and the city’s parks are in bloom. Winter (December to February) is more relaxed and busier with tourists, but still a good time to go.

Where to Stay:

Four Seasons Hotel: A fancy hotel in the Reforma area, close to all the must-see attractions.

A fancy hotel in the Reforma area, close to all the must-see attractions. Downtown Mexico: A boutique hotel inside a restored 17th-century palace, mixing old-world charm with modern design.

A boutique hotel inside a restored 17th-century palace, mixing old-world charm with modern design. Las Alcobas (Polanco): A chic, stylish hotel, great for couples who want a comfortable and modern stay.

13. St. Lucia: Romance by the Pitons

St. Lucia is the ultimate Caribbean getaway, known for its famous twin Piton mountains, lush rainforests, and gorgeous beaches.

People say that St. Lucia has the best mix of adventure and relaxation for honeymooners. So, whether you’re cruising into a sunset or chilling in natural hot springs, St. Lucia will give you an unforgettable romantic trip.

Plus, the island is packed with luxury resorts offering private pools, amazing views, and secluded beachfronts.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to go is between December and April when the weather’s sunny and warm. It’s also the busiest, so booking early is a good idea. If you don’t mind a bit of rain, the off-season (June to November) offers fewer tourists and better prices.

Where to Stay:

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort: Nestled between the Pitons, this resort offers private villas with plunge pools, romantic beach dinners, and access to top diving spots.

Nestled between the Pitons, this resort offers private villas with plunge pools, romantic beach dinners, and access to top diving spots. Jade Mountain Resort: Known for jaw-dropping views of the Pitons and the Caribbean Sea, with open-walled suites and infinity pools—pure romantic vibes.

Known for jaw-dropping views of the Pitons and the Caribbean Sea, with open-walled suites and infinity pools—pure romantic vibes. Ti Kaye Resort & Spa: A quieter, more private option with cozy cottages, sea views, hammocks, and a super relaxing spa.

14. Tahiti, French Polynesia: Your Tropical Dream

Tahiti is a tropical paradise in French Polynesia, famous for its calm lagoons, clear waters, and iconic overwater bungalows.

Honeymooners love Tahiti for its laid-back feel, stunning beaches, and unique cultural experiences. Not to mention, the island’s volcanoes, valleys, and waterfalls offer plenty of adventure, too.

And if you’re up for more, nearby islands like Bora Bora and Moorea are equally gorgeous and worth a visit.

Best Time to Visit: The dry season, from April to October, is the best time to visit for cooler temps and less humidity—great for beach time and outdoor fun. The wet season (November to March) is warmer and more humid, but it’s also quieter and has fewer crowds.

Where to Stay:

Le Taha’a Island Resort & Spa: This luxury resort offers overwater bungalows with direct access to the lagoon, perfect for a romantic escape.

This luxury resort offers overwater bungalows with direct access to the lagoon, perfect for a romantic escape. InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa: A stunning resort with two infinity pools, overwater bungalows, and even a private lagoonarium.

A stunning resort with two infinity pools, overwater bungalows, and even a private lagoonarium. The Brando: Located on a private island, this eco-friendly resort offers total seclusion and luxury, perfect for honeymooners wanting privacy.

15. Kenya: A Safari Honeymoon Adventure

If you and your partner love adventure, Kenya is calling! Known for its incredible savannahs and wildlife-packed national parks, Kenya is the perfect place for an unforgettable safari honeymoon.

Picture this: watching the Great Migration in the Maasai Mara, taking a hot air balloon ride over the Serengeti, and then chilling on Kenya’s stunning beaches after spotting lions and elephants.

Best Time to Visit: The dry seasons (June to October and January to February) are the best for safaris because the animals gather around water sources, and the weather’s mild.

The rainy months (March to May, November to December) make the landscape lush, but spotting wildlife can be trickier.

Where to Stay:

Giraffe Manor (Nairobi): A one-of-a-kind boutique hotel where giraffes literally stick their heads into the dining room to say hi!

A one-of-a-kind boutique hotel where giraffes literally stick their heads into the dining room to say hi! Fairmont Mara Safari Club (Maasai Mara): A luxe-tented camp with private decks, bush dinners, and guided game drives.

A luxe-tented camp with private decks, bush dinners, and guided game drives. Elewana Sand River (Maasai Mara): A high-end lodge with elegant tents and amazing views of the wildlife right along the Sand River.

16. Croatia: Romantic Coastal Towns and Islands

Croatia is like a honeymoon dream come true with its cute coastal towns, beautiful islands, and tons of history.

You can wander the cobbled streets of Dubrovnik, relax on the islands of Hvar or Korčula, or take in stunning views of the Adriatic Sea.

And, if you didn’t know already, the Mediterranean food here is amazing, especially along the coast.

Best Time to Visit: For perfect weather and fewer crowds, head to Croatia in May, June, or September to October. It’s less busy, and the weather’s still awesome. July and August are the peak of summer—hot and crowded, especially in places like Dubrovnik and Split.

Where to Stay:

Hotel Excelsior (Dubrovnik): Just steps from the Old Town, this fancy hotel has stunning views of the Adriatic, modern rooms, and sea-facing balconies.

Just steps from the Old Town, this fancy hotel has stunning views of the Adriatic, modern rooms, and sea-facing balconies. Lesic Dimitri Palace (Korčula): A quiet, intimate hotel in a historic palace with Michelin-starred dining. Perfect for a laid-back, romantic escape.

A quiet, intimate hotel in a historic palace with Michelin-starred dining. Perfect for a laid-back, romantic escape. Hotel Adriana (Hvar): Overlooking the harbor, this trendy hotel has a spa and rooftop pool, making it a honeymoon favorite.

17. Cartagena, Colombia: Colonial Charm and Beach Bliss

Cartagena is a colorful city full of history, culture, and some seriously good vibes. The cobbled streets, colonial buildings, and bright colors make it more than ideal for couples who love exploring.

When you’re done with the history, there are beautiful beaches and lively nightlife to enjoy.

You can walk around the historic walled city, try out local food, or take a boat trip to nearby islands like Isla Barú or the Rosario Islands.

Best Time to Visit: December to April is the best time, with sunny, warm weather. It’s also peak tourist season, so expect bigger crowds and higher prices. For fewer people and lower rates, visit between May and November, but keep in mind it’ll be more humid with occasional rain.

Where to Stay:

Sofitel Legend Santa Clara: This luxury hotel is set in a former convent, mixing colonial architecture with modern comfort. Plus, it’s in the heart of the Old City.

This luxury hotel is set in a former convent, mixing colonial architecture with modern comfort. Plus, it’s in the heart of the Old City. Casa San Agustín: A boutique hotel that’s perfect for couples looking for a quiet, luxurious spot with a cozy vibe.

A boutique hotel that’s perfect for couples looking for a quiet, luxurious spot with a cozy vibe. Hotel Las Islas (Isla Barú): Escape the city at this eco-luxury resort with overwater bungalows and a private beach, ideal for a romantic retreat.

18. Iceland: Adventure with Glaciers and Northern Lights

If you and your partner love adventure, Iceland is calling. The landscape here is just incredible—think glaciers, waterfalls, volcanoes, and those magical Northern Lights.

You and your spouse will love to explore the Golden Circle, chill in the Blue Lagoon, or visit the black sand beaches in Vik.

Adventure seekers will love glacier hikes, whale watching, and snowmobiling while catching the Northern Lights (from September to April), which is the ultimate romantic experience.

Best Time to Visit: It all depends on what you’re after. Summer (June to August) has long days and warmer weather, so it’s excellent for exploring.

But if you’re chasing the Northern Lights, plan your trip between September and March, though you’ll have shorter days and colder temperatures.

Where to Stay:

The Retreat at Blue Lagoon: A luxury spa hotel with private access to the Blue Lagoon, perfect for unwinding in geothermal waters after a day of exploring.

A luxury spa hotel with private access to the Blue Lagoon, perfect for unwinding in geothermal waters after a day of exploring. Hotel Rangá: Known for its awesome Northern Lights views, this cozy hotel is perfect for couples wanting a quiet, romantic spot.

Known for its awesome Northern Lights views, this cozy hotel is perfect for couples wanting a quiet, romantic spot. Fosshotel Glacier Lagoon: This hotel sits between the Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon and Skaftafell National Park, making it great for couples who want to explore Iceland’s stunning southern coast.

19. Jamaica: Chill Vibes and Culture

Jamaica embodies relaxation and culture, making it a top honeymoon spot. With its beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and the sound of reggae in the air, this island has so much to offer.

You can kick back on the white sands of Negril’s Seven Mile Beach, explore Dunn’s River Falls waterfalls, or enjoy some delicious Jamaican food: jerk chicken, curry goat, escovitch, and more!

Best Time to Visit: The best time to go is from November to mid-December, right before the busy season hits in January and February.

The weather’s warm, and there’s less rain, perfect for outdoor fun and beach days. If you’re looking for cheaper rates, try May to October—expect more humidity and the occasional rain shower.

Where to Stay:

Sandals South Coast: This adults-only, all-inclusive resort has luxurious overwater bungalows and beachfront suites, mixing chill vibes with a bit of adventure.

This adults-only, all-inclusive resort has luxurious overwater bungalows and beachfront suites, mixing chill vibes with a bit of adventure. GoldenEye: A super unique resort in Oracabessa, with a private beach and cottages in tropical gardens. Fun fact: it’s where Ian Fleming wrote the James Bond novels!

A super unique resort in Oracabessa, with a private beach and cottages in tropical gardens. Fun fact: it’s where Ian Fleming wrote the James Bond novels! Geejam (Port Antonio): Tucked away in the rainforest, this boutique spot is perfect for couples wanting privacy and luxury.

20. New Zealand: Adventure in Epic Landscapes

If you and your partner love adventure, New Zealand is the place to be. It’s packed with stunning scenery—from fjords and beaches to volcanoes and forests.

Amazingly, you can hike the Southern Alps, bungee jump in Queenstown, or check out geothermal wonders in Rotorua.

But if you’re not into extreme sports, that’s not a problem at all—New Zealand also has amazing vineyards, the famous Hobbiton movie set, and the breathtaking Milford Sound for a scenic cruise.

Best Time to Visit: For great weather and fewer crowds, plan your trip during the shoulder seasons: March to May (autumn) or September to November (spring). You’ll enjoy mild temps and beautiful landscapes.

Summer (December to February) is perfect for beaches and outdoor activities, but it can get a bit crowded.

Where to Stay:

Huka Lodge (Taupo): A super fancy lodge by the Waikato River, offering stunning river views and gourmet dining; plus, it’s close to hiking and fly-fishing.

A super fancy lodge by the Waikato River, offering stunning river views and gourmet dining; plus, it’s close to hiking and fly-fishing. Eichardt’s Private Hotel (Queenstown): Right on the shore of Lake Wakatipu, this boutique hotel has killer lake views and is close to all the adventure sports in Queenstown.

Right on the shore of Lake Wakatipu, this boutique hotel has killer lake views and is close to all the adventure sports in Queenstown. The Farm at Cape Kidnappers (Hawke’s Bay): A luxury lodge on a working farm, ideal for couples who want to enjoy New Zealand’s coastal beauty while sipping on world-class wine.

Celebrate Love with Unforgettable Adventures

So there you have it! We know you’re super excited right now—after all, this is your first big trip together as newlyweds!

Remember, this isn’t just any vacation—you’re not traveling solo anymore; you’re adventuring with your partner for life.

Soak up every moment, embrace the experience, and most importantly, enjoy each other’s company.

Oh, and don’t forget to take loads of pictures—you’ll want to relive these memories forever!

Happy honeymooning!