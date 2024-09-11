We all love a good deal, right? But when it comes to booking hotels, most people just hit up the usual travel sites, book a flight, choose a hotel room, and call it a day.

Believe it or not, there are some insider hacks that most people don’t know about that can save you money or score you awesome perks like free upgrades or breakfast.

So, keep reading because you’ll learn some seriously helpful tips that could save you big bucks on your next trip!

1. Calling the Hotel Directly for Better Deals

Booking a hotel can be tricky, with so many online travel sites claiming they have the “best price.”

But one tip people often miss is calling the hotel directly after you’ve found a good online deal.

This easy trick can help you get a better price or extra perks that you won’t get through third-party websites.

When you book through websites like Expedia or Booking.com, hotels have to pay them a commission, which can be expensive.

Hotels prefer direct bookings because they save money, and they might pass some of that savings on to you with a discount.

And on top of that, you could get extra perks, like free parking or breakfast.

Calling the hotel directly, you take control of your booking and can often get deals or perks you wouldn’t get by booking online.

It’s an old-school trick that could save you money and make your stay even better.

2. Negotiating for Better Hotel Prices

Another way to get a better deal is to negotiate directly with the hotel.

Before you negotiate, know the lowest price you can find online. In fact, mentioning it during the call can encourage the hotel to match or beat the rate.

When you call, don’t talk to the main reservation line. Those agents often can’t offer better rates. Instead, contact the hotel directly and ask to speak with the sales manager or front desk.

They usually have more power to give you discounts or upgrades, especially if you ask about local or hidden deals.

Be polite but firm when asking for a deal. Try saying things like, “Is that the best rate you can give me?” or, “Do you have any special offers that aren’t listed online?”

If you plan to stay for several nights, use that to your advantage–many hotels offer cheaper nightly rates for longer stays or may give you an extra night for free.

Even if you only stay a few nights, try to negotiate a lower price using this possibility.

3. Booking Last-Minute for Discounts

If you’re a flexible traveler, booking at the last minute can save you some money. Hotels often lower their prices as the day goes on if they have empty rooms.

This works well during non-peak times when hotels have more vacancies and are willing to offer discounts to avoid empty rooms.

On average, booking a hotel room on the same day can be about 10% cheaper than booking in advance.

As the day gets later and rooms are still unsold, hotels are more eager to fill them and may offer discounts, especially after 4 PM.

This is a good trick in many cities during slower seasons, but if you’re traveling during a festival or busy time, rooms might sell out early, so it’s riskier.

Apps like HotelTonight are designed for last-minute bookings. They focus on unsold rooms and offer big discounts, sometimes up to 50% off. However, availability isn’t guaranteed, so there’s some risk involved.

Last-minute booking isn’t a good idea if you’re traveling during a major event like a festival or conference when hotels are likely to fill up fast. In these cases, prices might go up as demand increases.

To get the most out of last-minute deals, you must be flexible. If your travel dates or hotel preferences are set in stone, this strategy might not work well. But booking late can save a lot if you’re open to adjusting your plans.

Waiting until the last minute to book a hotel can save you money, but there’s a chance you could miss out on a room. If you’re adventurous and flexible, though, it’s a fun and budget-friendly way to travel.

4. Using Incognito Mode to Avoid Price Increases

When booking hotels online, using incognito mode can help you avoid price hikes. Many booking sites use dynamic pricing, which changes prices based on your search activity.

So, if you keep searching for the same hotel or destination, the website might raise the price because it thinks you’re interested and willing to pay more.

By using incognito or private browsing mode, websites can’t track your past searches with cookies. This makes it seem like you’re visiting for the first time, and you’re more likely to see the original, lower price.

You can use this trick for hotels, flights, and other travel bookings. It’s a simple way to avoid paying more just because you’ve visited the site before.

You can also clear your cookies or switch to a different browser for similar results.

For example, you can use Chrome in incognito mode for one search and Firefox or Safari for the next one. This helps reduce the chance of being tracked and seeing higher prices.

However, using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) alongside incognito mode is the most effective way.

A VPN hides your location, and sometimes travel sites show different prices based on where you are browsing from.

So, a VPN might let you access cheaper rates that are available in other regions.

5. Looking for Membership Discounts

Many hotels offer special discounts for groups like AAA members, seniors, military personnel, and students.

And these discounts can help you save a lot of money and can sometimes be combined with other deals.

For example, AAA members can get up to 10% off at big hotels like Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt.

Besides cheaper rooms, some deals might include extras like complimentary breakfast, parking, or even bonus loyalty points.

Seniors can also get similar discounts. Big hotel chains like Best Western, Marriott, and Hilton often offer guests over a certain age (usually 60-65) up to 15% off.

If you’re a senior, ask if the discount applies to the lowest or standard rate and check for any blackout dates or restrictions.

Military discounts are another great perk for veterans and active-duty service members. Many hotels, including Hilton and Marriott, offer special rates for military personnel.

Some even provide extra savings for military families or let service members earn loyalty points on discounted stays.

In short, if you’re a member of AAA, AARP, or a military-related group, don’t forget to ask about these discounts when booking, either online or by phone, to ensure you get the best deal.

6. Using Loyalty Programs

Joining a hotel’s loyalty program can be a smart way to get more value from your stays over time.

Most hotel chains have free loyalty programs that reward you with points every time you stay. And you can use these points for free nights, room upgrades, or other perks.

For instance, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy let you earn points for staying at their hotels and making purchases with their branded credit cards.

As you collect more points, you can reach elite status, which offers benefits like room upgrades, late checkout, and free breakfast.

Some programs, like Best Western Rewards and IHG Rewards Club, even offer “status matching,” which matches your elite status from another hotel’s loyalty program.

As you can imagine, this can be useful for frequent travelers looking to get more out of each stay.

It’s great as loyalty programs often offer special member-only rates that are cheaper than the regular prices.

Some hotels also offer extra perks for loyalty members, such as bonus points or free stuff, such as Wi-Fi.

If you travel a lot, joining these programs is a simple way to save money and improve your trips.

7. Booking Package Deals

When booking a hotel, combining it with a flight or car rental can save you a lot of money.

Websites like Trip.com, Expedia, and Priceline let you book vacation packages that bundle everything together for a discounted price. As a bonus, this makes planning easier and usually costs less than booking each part separately.

For example, Expedia says you can save up to $585 by bundling your trip. JetBlue Vacations also offers special packages with perks like free carry-on bags or hotel upgrades when you book a flight and hotel together.

And these packages are flexible, so you can adjust your travel dates, hotel choices, and car rental options to fit your budget and preferences.

The best part is that you save cash and conveniently book everything in one place.

However, always compare the total price of the package to booking each part separately to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Some sites even offer price guarantees, so if you find a cheaper option elsewhere, you could get a refund of the difference.

8. Timing Your Booking

When you book your hotel, the price can greatly affect it. So, bear in mind that stays in the middle of the week are often cheaper than weekends since fewer people travel during weekdays.

Business hotels, in particular, are less busy on weekends, so you might find better deals then.

Booking during off-peak seasons can also get you lower rates, as hotels want to fill rooms when it’s quieter.

For example, traveling during the shoulder season (between peak and off-peak times) can save you a lot in tourist-heavy cities.

You’ll still enjoy good weather but with fewer crowds and lower prices. KTAR.com suggests booking non-holiday, mid-week stays for the best prices.

Additionally, last-minute bookings can help you save. Hotels often drop their prices after 4 PM to fill empty rooms, with same-day bookings sometimes cutting prices by up to 10%.

But this can be risky in popular places or during busy seasons, as rooms might sell out fast.

9. Use Apps for Last-Minute Hotel Deals

Apps like HotelTonight are great for finding last-minute hotel deals. They offer discounts on rooms that have yet to be booked.

Hotels want to fill as many rooms as possible each night, so they often lower prices through these apps to avoid having empty rooms.

With HotelTonight, you can book rooms for the same day or up to a week in advance, which is perfect if you’re traveling last minute or just being spontaneous.

This app works especially well in major cities like Los Angeles, Paris, and Tokyo and covers over 1,700 destinations.

A cool feature called Geo Rates offers special discounts based on your location, and it’ll help you get even better deals when you’re nearby.

Besides HotelTonight, apps like Expedia and Hopper offer last-minute deals on flights, hotels, and rental cars.

Expedia, for example, can save you up to 50% on last-minute bookings.

Hopper tracks prices and sends alerts when they drop, making it an excellent tool for flexible travelers looking for last-minute savings.

10. Sign Up for Price Alerts

If you’re planning a trip and want the best deal, signing up for price alerts on sites like Kayak or Skyscanner can be super helpful.

These platforms monitor hotel prices and let you know when they drop so you can book at the lowest rate without constantly checking.

You enter your destination and travel dates, and the app or site will track the prices for you. Best of all, this saves you time and money; you’ll get a notification when there’s a big price drop, so you won’t have to keep checking yourself.

Also, Trip.com offers price alerts and exclusive deals, making finding a reasonable stay rate easier.

Save Big on Your Next Getaway!

Hurry! If you’re ready to save big on your next trip, these tips can get you the best deals.

Start by calling the hotel directly for better prices and perks you won’t get online. Don’t forget to negotiate—you might get an upgrade or extra discounts.

Are you feeling spontaneous? Book last minute using apps like HotelTonight for major discounts on unsold rooms.

Moreover, remember to browse in incognito mode to avoid price hikes, and check for membership discounts if you’re an AAA member, senior, or military.

If you love planning ahead, sign up for price alerts on sites like Kayak or Skyscanner to catch price drops without constant checking. Don’t wait—start saving on your next trip today!

Bonus Tip: We’re sure you want to make most of your money while traveling. So, check out our guide on currency exchange strategies to help you save even more on your trip.