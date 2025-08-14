The new $4.2 billion Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport will open in stages starting in 2026 and will feature art from four of New York City’s most famous cultural institutions. The American Museum of Natural History, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will each create permanent pieces for the terminal’s international arrivals hall, an area that will be known as “museum row.”

The first six of Terminal 6’s 10 gates will open in 2026. The final four gates are planned to open by 2028. The goal is to give visitors a strong first look at New York’s artistic and cultural history as soon as they arrive.

Six of the terminal’s 10 gates will open in 2026, with the remaining four gates scheduled to open in 2028, serving more than a dozen domestic and international airlines.

Terminal 6 is included in a large-scale upgrade that also covers two new terminals, expansions of Terminals 4 and 8, a new transportation hub, and major roadway improvements.

Art Installations from Four Institutions

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will present works that span 5,000 years of history. Its display will include photographs of The Cloisters’ “Unicorn Tapestry” and the Dior bar suit from the Costume Institute, along with items from all 17 of the museum’s curatorial collections.

MoMA will partner with artist Yoko Ono for an installation based on her 2019 work PEACE is POWER, which the museum commissioned. The piece will encourage travelers to connect with the depth and urgency of her message.

Lincoln Center will create a 140-foot mural showing scenes from music, theater, dance, and opera, set against the backdrop of Lincoln Center’s buildings and New York City streets. It will be designed as a celebration of the city’s role as a global stage where culture, creativity, and community converge.

The American Museum of Natural History will feature images of its Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, the Rapa Nui figure from Easter Island, displays from the Hall of North American Mammals, and the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation.

Additional Artwork in the Terminal

The terminal will also include 19 permanent, site-specific works selected by the Public Art Fund. Six artists from Queens, chosen by the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, will have their work displayed on a rotating basis. The overall art program will feature sculpture, large-scale visuals, and other installations, coordinated by architect Stanis Smith in partnership with JFK Millennium Partners.

Construction, Airlines, and Features

Construction of Terminal 6 began in February 2023. The terminal will connect directly with Terminal 5 and serve over a dozen domestic and international airlines, including JetBlue, Lufthansa, SWISS, ANA, Avianca, and Cathay Pacific.

When complete, Terminal 6 will include:

Ten gates, nine able to handle widebody aircraft.

One of JFK’s longest drop-off curbs with branded airline areas.

An advanced baggage system and the latest TSA screening equipment.

Multiple airline lounges, including one for arriving passengers.

A new ground transportation center.

Solar panels, energy-efficient systems, and sustainable building materials.

Sustainability certifications for LEED Silver or Gold, Envision, and SITES (in progress).

Part of JFK’s $19 Billion Upgrade

Terminal 6 is part of the Port Authority’s $19 billion redevelopment of JFK, announced in 2017, which includes two new terminals, upgrades to two others, a new transportation center, and redesigned roadways.

The Port Authority is contributing $3.9 billion, with more than $15 billion coming from private investment through public-private partnerships.

The redevelopment also includes the $9.5 billion Terminal One, which began construction in September 2022; the $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, now substantially complete; and the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, completed in November 2022.