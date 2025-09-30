The Mae Hong Son Loop is one of the most talked-about road trips in Thailand. It’s about 600 km of mountain roads, rice fields, small towns, caves, and temples, plus the famous 762 curves between Chiang Mai and Pai.
But not every part is amazing. Pai is fun but crowded and touristy, the burning season (Feb–Apr) can fill the sky with smoke and ruin the views, and the steep, winding roads are not easy if you’ve never ridden a motorbike before.
Saying that, if you go at the right time and take it slow, the loop is unforgettable. You’ll see mist over the hills at sunrise, eat cheap bowls of noodles in small towns, cross bamboo bridges in rice fields, and a whole lot more.
Today, I’ll tell you everything you really need to know: the best time to go, which way to ride, the best stops, where to sleep, how much money you’ll spend, and what mistakes to avoid.
The best time to ride the Mae Hong Son Loop is from November to February, when the weather is cool and dry. The air is clear, the skies are blue, and the roads are safe. Days are warm but not too hot, and nights in the mountains can be cold, so you need a jacket. This is also the busy season, so you can expect more tourists and higher prices. However, if you want to enjoy the loop at its best, this is the ideal time to go.
From February to April is the burning season, and to be honest, it’s the worst time to go. Farmers burn fields, the air fills with smoke, and the nice mountain views are hidden behind haze. Additionally, the heat is intense, and riding feels uncomfortable. Many guides still mention this season, but the truth is it’s not worth the trip.
From May to October is the rainy season. The plus side is that the hills look green and fresh, and there are fewer tourists, though it is accompanied by heavy rain that makes the roads slippery, foggy, and sometimes dangerous. Since landslides can also happen, and riding in wet clothes with poor views is not fun, most people end up wishing they had waited.
People love to debate whether you should ride the Mae Hong Son Loop clockwise or counterclockwise, but let’s be honest: the views don’t magically change depending on the direction. You’re still going to get mountains, villages, rice fields, and endless bends either way. The only thing that changes is how your body feels and how quickly you get thrown into the hard stuff.
If you go clockwise (Chiang Mai → Mae Sariang → Mae Hong Son → Pai → back to Chiang Mai), the first day is easier. The road is flatter and simpler, so you have time to get used to the bike and the traffic before the sharp curves show up. Later in the trip, the roads get more exciting, and by then you’re ready. The bad side is that the first stretch out of Chiang Mai is kind of dull.It’s just long and flat, and you might wonder what’s so special about this loop.
If you go counterclockwise (Chiang Mai → Pai → Mae Hong Son → Mae Sariang → back), you jump right into the crazy curves between Chiang Mai and Pai. For new riders, this can be too much—762 bends, steep hills, and tourist vans cutting corners can be extremely tiring and stressful. But if you’re confident, you get the fun part first, and the ride starts with a bang. After that, the road gets calmer, so the end of your trip feels easy when you’re already tired.
So which way is best? Clockwise is safer and easier if you want to build up slowly. Counterclockwise is more thrilling if you want to dive straight in. Neither way is perfect: clockwise starts somewhat boring, and counterclockwise starts hard. But that’s the beauty of it, you pick the kind of challenge you want, and either way, you’ll still end up with the same mountains, towns, and stories to tell.
When you ride the Mae Hong Son Loop, the journey is the attraction, but that doesn’t mean every stop is worth the time. Here are the highlights you should aim for (and some you might skip if short on time):
Near the town of Soppong, this cave is one of the highlights of the loop. A small river flows through the cave, and you travel on a bamboo raft with a guide holding a lantern. Inside, you’ll see giant chambers with hanging rocks, huge columns, and even 1,000-year-old wooden coffins carved by the Lawa tribe. The tour takes about an hour and costs around 600 THB for the full three caves (good for 3 people to share). If you only visit one cave on the loop, make it this one.
This temple sits on a hill above Mae Hong Son town. It has two white stupas in Shan (Burmese-style) design, but the main reason to climb up is the view. You can see the town below, with Chong Kham Lake, rice fields, and mountains all around. Go at sunrise for quiet and soft light, or at sunset when the whole valley glows. The road up is steep but paved, and there’s parking at the top.
Also called Pang Oung or the “Switzerland of Thailand,” this reservoir is surrounded by pine trees and hills, and in the morning, you often see mist rising from the water. Locals rent bamboo rafts for a short ride across the lake, and you can sip coffee in small stalls nearby. There are simple cottages and campgrounds if you want to spend the night. It’s one of the calmest and most peaceful spots on the loop.
A small Chinese-style village only 1 km from the Myanmar border. It was founded by former Chinese soldiers in the 1950s, so the food and culture here are very Yunnanese. The lake in the center, the tea terraces on the hills, and the Chinese lanterns make it pretty for photos. But here’s the truth: it’s touristy and more expensive than most towns on the loop. Still, if you love tea or want to see something different, it’s a nice side trip.
Near Khun Yuam, these wild sunflower fields bloom from mid-November to early December. For about 2–3 weeks, the hills turn bright yellow, and it’s one of the most photographed spots in Mae Hong Son province. Outside this short season, there’s really nothing to see—it’s just hills with stumps. If you’re lucky with timing, it’s a unique stop. If not, skip it.
In the center of Mae Hong Son town, this small lake is lined with two temples: Wat Chong Kham and Wat Chong Klang. The lake is calm and reflects the temples at night, making it one of the prettiest spots in town. Every evening, a small walking street market sets up along the shore with Shan food, snacks, and local crafts. It’s not huge or flashy, but it feels very local and laid-back.
Just a few minutes outside Pai, this canyon has narrow ridges of red rock where you can walk and watch the sunset. The views of the valley and mountains are nice, but the paths are dusty, uneven, and slippery, so wear shoes, not flip-flops. It’s often crowded with tourists, so don’t expect peace. Still, it’s free and close to town, so it’s worth checking out.
A long bamboo walkway built over rice fields, stretching almost a kilometer. Farmers built it so monks could walk to the temple across the valley. The bridge is best seen in the wet season (July–October) or just before harvest (October–November), when the rice fields are bright green or golden. In the dry season, it’s less impressive. Entry is usually a small donation.
A viewpoint above Pai run by a Chinese village. It’s about a 10–15 minute ride from town, with the last stretch uphill and steep. At sunrise, you’ll see mist filling the valley and mountains behind it. There’s a tea shop where you can drink hot tea and eat Chinese-style buns while enjoying the view. If your bike struggles, locals offer pickup rides for a small fee.
Tha Pai Hot Spring is the go-to spot: a cluster of natural pools in the forest, with a 300 THB entry fee for foreigners—great value considering the setting. After a day on the bike, a soak here is the perfect end to a long day, especially when the evenings turn cool in the mountains.
The place is no secret, though. During peak season, you’ll find plenty of other travelers unwinding in the water. There are also a few smaller hot springs around Pai, some free or very cheap, but they’re much more basic and not always well-maintained.
A stop at the hot springs is a solid way to break up the ride and recover for the next stretch, but it’s not essential if you’re pressed for time.
After a long day of winding mountain roads, where you sleep can make or break the trip, so here are the best places to stay along the Mae Hong Son Loop.
Mae Sariang is often the first or last overnight stop if you ride clockwise. It’s a sleepy riverside town, not touristy, and has only a handful of stays.
Mae Hong Son town is the capital of the province and a great base to explore Ban Rak Thai, Pang Ung, and nearby waterfalls. It’s not as busy as Pai but still has enough to do.
These are popular side trips north of Mae Hong Son. Staying overnight here means waking up to mist over lakes, tea fields, and pine forests.
Pai is, by far, the liveliest stop on the loop, full of hostels, boutique stays, bars, and international restaurants. It’s popular with backpackers but has options for every budget.
Most people do the Mae Hong Son Loop on a motorbike, and it’s the best way to really enjoy it. A scooter rental in Chiang Mai costs about 200–400 THB a day for a small 125cc, and 600–1,000 THB a day for something bigger, like a 150–300cc. The truth is, yes, you can do the loop on a 125cc scooter, but it will struggle on the hills and leave you crawling while trucks fly past. If you want the ride to be fun instead of stressful, rent something with a little more power—a 150cc Honda ADV or Yamaha PCX is ideal.
Automatic scooters are easy and fine for most people. Manuals give you more control, but unless you’re already comfortable shifting, this is not the place to learn. Always check the bike before you take it—brakes, tires, and lights. Rental shops will happily hand you a half-broken scooter if you don’t look, and then it’s your problem on the mountain curves. Helmets are usually included, but most of them are junk. If the helmet looks like it’s survived ten accidents already, spend a few hundred baht on a proper one; you’ll be glad you did.
Now, renting a car is the safer, easier option.Cars cost 1,200–1,800 THB per day, they keep you dry in the rain, and they’re great if you have luggage or a group. But let’s be honest: you lose the feeling of the loop. Stuck inside a car, it just becomes another long road trip. The freedom and fun of leaning into curves, stopping anywhere, and breathing mountain air—that’s what makes the loop special, and you don’t get that behind a windshield.
One thing most people ignore: licenses and insurance. Police checkpoints are common, and while the fine for not having an International Driving Permit is small (about 500 THB), the bigger issue is insurance. If you crash without the right license, your insurance won’t cover you. A lot of travel blogs skip this detail, but it’s the truth. You could end up paying thousands if things go wrong.
Good rental shops in Chiang Mai include Mr. Mechanic, Tony’s Big Bikes, and Aya Service. Aya even lets you drop bikes in Pai for a fee, but honestly, it’s better to keep your bike the whole way. Don’t go for the absolute cheapest rental. You’ll get what you pay for, and a bad bike can ruin your trip.
The Mae Hong Son Loop is not expensive compared to most road trips, but costs can add up depending on how many days you take and how much comfort you want. Here’s what you should expect to spend:
Daily Budget:
Packing right can make your ride more comfortable and safe. The loop takes you through mountains, valleys, and small towns, so you’ll want to be ready for changing weather and long days on the road.
Documents and Money
Clothing
Riding Gear
Electronics and Navigation
Useful Extras
Optional but Handy
Yes, the Mae Hong Son Loop is worth it. The ride is long, the roads will test your patience, and a few towns feel so quiet you’ll wonder why you stopped there. You’ll deal with dust and smoke if you go in the burning season, and the occasional sketchy rental bike.
But those same things are what make it an adventure. You don’t ride the loop for fancy hotels or easy days, you ride it for the mountains, the endless curves, the cold mornings by the lake, and the feeling of being far away from the usual tourist trail. The sunsets, the mist, the freedom of the road, you don’t get that sitting in Pai cafés or Chiang Mai bars.
