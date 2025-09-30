The Mae Hong Son Loop is one of the most talked-about road trips in Thailand. It’s about 600 km of mountain roads, rice fields, small towns, caves, and temples, plus the famous 762 curves between Chiang Mai and Pai.

But not every part is amazing. Pai is fun but crowded and touristy, the burning season (Feb–Apr) can fill the sky with smoke and ruin the views, and the steep, winding roads are not easy if you’ve never ridden a motorbike before.

Saying that, if you go at the right time and take it slow, the loop is unforgettable. You’ll see mist over the hills at sunrise, eat cheap bowls of noodles in small towns, cross bamboo bridges in rice fields, and a whole lot more.

Today, I’ll tell you everything you really need to know: the best time to go, which way to ride, the best stops, where to sleep, how much money you’ll spend, and what mistakes to avoid.

Best Time to Ride the Mae Hong Son Loop

The best time to ride the Mae Hong Son Loop is from November to February, when the weather is cool and dry. The air is clear, the skies are blue, and the roads are safe. Days are warm but not too hot, and nights in the mountains can be cold, so you need a jacket. This is also the busy season, so you can expect more tourists and higher prices. However, if you want to enjoy the loop at its best, this is the ideal time to go.

From February to April is the burning season, and to be honest, it’s the worst time to go. Farmers burn fields, the air fills with smoke, and the nice mountain views are hidden behind haze. Additionally, the heat is intense, and riding feels uncomfortable. Many guides still mention this season, but the truth is it’s not worth the trip.

From May to October is the rainy season. The plus side is that the hills look green and fresh, and there are fewer tourists, though it is accompanied by heavy rain that makes the roads slippery, foggy, and sometimes dangerous. Since landslides can also happen, and riding in wet clothes with poor views is not fun, most people end up wishing they had waited.

Mae Hong Son Loop: Clockwise or Counterclockwise?

People love to debate whether you should ride the Mae Hong Son Loop clockwise or counterclockwise, but let’s be honest: the views don’t magically change depending on the direction. You’re still going to get mountains, villages, rice fields, and endless bends either way. The only thing that changes is how your body feels and how quickly you get thrown into the hard stuff.

If you go clockwise (Chiang Mai → Mae Sariang → Mae Hong Son → Pai → back to Chiang Mai), the first day is easier. The road is flatter and simpler, so you have time to get used to the bike and the traffic before the sharp curves show up. Later in the trip, the roads get more exciting, and by then you’re ready. The bad side is that the first stretch out of Chiang Mai is kind of dull.It’s just long and flat, and you might wonder what’s so special about this loop.

If you go counterclockwise (Chiang Mai → Pai → Mae Hong Son → Mae Sariang → back), you jump right into the crazy curves between Chiang Mai and Pai. For new riders, this can be too much—762 bends, steep hills, and tourist vans cutting corners can be extremely tiring and stressful. But if you’re confident, you get the fun part first, and the ride starts with a bang. After that, the road gets calmer, so the end of your trip feels easy when you’re already tired.

So which way is best? Clockwise is safer and easier if you want to build up slowly. Counterclockwise is more thrilling if you want to dive straight in. Neither way is perfect: clockwise starts somewhat boring, and counterclockwise starts hard. But that’s the beauty of it, you pick the kind of challenge you want, and either way, you’ll still end up with the same mountains, towns, and stories to tell.

Best Stops and Attractions on the Mae Hong Son Loop

When you ride the Mae Hong Son Loop, the journey is the attraction, but that doesn’t mean every stop is worth the time. Here are the highlights you should aim for (and some you might skip if short on time):

1. Tham Lot (Nam Lod) Cave

Near the town of Soppong, this cave is one of the highlights of the loop. A small river flows through the cave, and you travel on a bamboo raft with a guide holding a lantern. Inside, you’ll see giant chambers with hanging rocks, huge columns, and even 1,000-year-old wooden coffins carved by the Lawa tribe. The tour takes about an hour and costs around 600 THB for the full three caves (good for 3 people to share). If you only visit one cave on the loop, make it this one.

2. Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu

This temple sits on a hill above Mae Hong Son town. It has two white stupas in Shan (Burmese-style) design, but the main reason to climb up is the view. You can see the town below, with Chong Kham Lake, rice fields, and mountains all around. Go at sunrise for quiet and soft light, or at sunset when the whole valley glows. The road up is steep but paved, and there’s parking at the top.

3. Pang Ung Lake

Also called Pang Oung or the “Switzerland of Thailand,” this reservoir is surrounded by pine trees and hills, and in the morning, you often see mist rising from the water. Locals rent bamboo rafts for a short ride across the lake, and you can sip coffee in small stalls nearby. There are simple cottages and campgrounds if you want to spend the night. It’s one of the calmest and most peaceful spots on the loop.

4. Ban Rak Thai

A small Chinese-style village only 1 km from the Myanmar border. It was founded by former Chinese soldiers in the 1950s, so the food and culture here are very Yunnanese. The lake in the center, the tea terraces on the hills, and the Chinese lanterns make it pretty for photos. But here’s the truth: it’s touristy and more expensive than most towns on the loop. Still, if you love tea or want to see something different, it’s a nice side trip.

5. Sunflower Fields at Doi Mae U Kho

Near Khun Yuam, these wild sunflower fields bloom from mid-November to early December. For about 2–3 weeks, the hills turn bright yellow, and it’s one of the most photographed spots in Mae Hong Son province. Outside this short season, there’s really nothing to see—it’s just hills with stumps. If you’re lucky with timing, it’s a unique stop. If not, skip it.

6. Chong Kham Lake and Night Market

In the center of Mae Hong Son town, this small lake is lined with two temples: Wat Chong Kham and Wat Chong Klang. The lake is calm and reflects the temples at night, making it one of the prettiest spots in town. Every evening, a small walking street market sets up along the shore with Shan food, snacks, and local crafts. It’s not huge or flashy, but it feels very local and laid-back.

7. Pai Canyon

Just a few minutes outside Pai, this canyon has narrow ridges of red rock where you can walk and watch the sunset. The views of the valley and mountains are nice, but the paths are dusty, uneven, and slippery, so wear shoes, not flip-flops. It’s often crowded with tourists, so don’t expect peace. Still, it’s free and close to town, so it’s worth checking out.

8. Pai Bamboo Bridge (Kho Ku So)

A long bamboo walkway built over rice fields, stretching almost a kilometer. Farmers built it so monks could walk to the temple across the valley. The bridge is best seen in the wet season (July–October) or just before harvest (October–November), when the rice fields are bright green or golden. In the dry season, it’s less impressive. Entry is usually a small donation.

9. Yun Lai Viewpoint (Pai)

A viewpoint above Pai run by a Chinese village. It’s about a 10–15 minute ride from town, with the last stretch uphill and steep. At sunrise, you’ll see mist filling the valley and mountains behind it. There’s a tea shop where you can drink hot tea and eat Chinese-style buns while enjoying the view. If your bike struggles, locals offer pickup rides for a small fee.

10. Hot Springs around Pai

Tha Pai Hot Spring is the go-to spot: a cluster of natural pools in the forest, with a 300 THB entry fee for foreigners—great value considering the setting. After a day on the bike, a soak here is the perfect end to a long day, especially when the evenings turn cool in the mountains.

The place is no secret, though. During peak season, you’ll find plenty of other travelers unwinding in the water. There are also a few smaller hot springs around Pai, some free or very cheap, but they’re much more basic and not always well-maintained.

A stop at the hot springs is a solid way to break up the ride and recover for the next stretch, but it’s not essential if you’re pressed for time.

Where to Stay on the Mae Hong Son Loop

After a long day of winding mountain roads, where you sleep can make or break the trip, so here are the best places to stay along the Mae Hong Son Loop.

Mae Sariang

Mae Sariang is often the first or last overnight stop if you ride clockwise. It’s a sleepy riverside town, not touristy, and has only a handful of stays.

Above the Sea Guesthouse – This is a peaceful guesthouse with a swimming pool, free parking, and tidy rooms. It’s a good choice for couples or anyone who wants comfort after a long day of riding. Prices are around 900–1,200 THB.

– This is a peaceful guesthouse with a swimming pool, free parking, and tidy rooms. It’s a good choice for couples or anyone who wants comfort after a long day of riding. Prices are around 900–1,200 THB. Riverhouse Resort & The Teak House – These hotels are built from teak wood and sit right on the river. They are simple but charming, with clean rooms and friendly staff. Rooms usually cost 800–1,200 THB.

– These hotels are built from teak wood and sit right on the river. They are simple but charming, with clean rooms and friendly staff. Rooms usually cost 800–1,200 THB. BK Hotel – This is a basic hotel in the middle of town. The rooms are clean, with air conditioning and WiFi, making it a solid budget option for around 500–700 THB.

– This is a basic hotel in the middle of town. The rooms are clean, with air conditioning and WiFi, making it a solid budget option for around 500–700 THB. Mae Sariang Home – A family-run homestay with a warm, local feel. You get simple rooms, personal service, and a chance to see everyday village life.

Mae Hong Son Town

Mae Hong Son town is the capital of the province and a great base to explore Ban Rak Thai, Pang Ung, and nearby waterfalls. It’s not as busy as Pai but still has enough to do.

Saiyud Hostel – This is the top choice for backpackers, with clean dorms and cheap private rooms. It has a friendly, social vibe without being too loud. Dorms start at 250 THB, and private rooms around 500 THB.

– This is the top choice for backpackers, with clean dorms and cheap private rooms. It has a friendly, social vibe without being too loud. Dorms start at 250 THB, and private rooms around 500 THB. Piya Guesthouse – This mid-range guesthouse is right by Chong Kham Lake. The rooms are clean and well-kept, and you can easily walk to the night market. Prices range from 600–1,000 THB.

– This mid-range guesthouse is right by Chong Kham Lake. The rooms are clean and well-kept, and you can easily walk to the night market. Prices range from 600–1,000 THB. Baan Phuthadol – A quiet and affordable guesthouse just outside the town center. It’s basic but good for travelers who want peace. Rooms are usually 700–900 THB.

– A quiet and affordable guesthouse just outside the town center. It’s basic but good for travelers who want peace. Rooms are usually 700–900 THB. Imperial Mae Hong Son Resort – This is the best option if you want more comfort, with a large pool, spa, and garden.The rooms are spacious and the setting is green. Rooms cost around 1,800–2,500 THB.

Pang Ung & Ban Rak Thai

These are popular side trips north of Mae Hong Son. Staying overnight here means waking up to mist over lakes, tea fields, and pine forests.

Lung Soi Nguen Homestay (Pang Ung) – This homestay has simple wooden huts right by the lake. The rooms are basic, but the sunrise views over the misty water make it unforgettable. Rooms cost around 700–900 THB.

– This homestay has simple wooden huts right by the lake. The rooms are basic, but the sunrise views over the misty water make it unforgettable. Rooms cost around 700–900 THB. Nithisoonthon Farmstay – This farmstay offers small cabins and tents surrounded by nature. It’s perfect for families or groups who want a rustic experience. Prices range from 600–1,000 THB.

– This farmstay offers small cabins and tents surrounded by nature. It’s perfect for families or groups who want a rustic experience. Prices range from 600–1,000 THB. Wojia Guesthouse (Ban Rak Thai) – This guesthouse sits in the Chinese-style village and has rooms overlooking the tea fields and lake. The setting is beautiful, though it can get crowded. Rooms are 1,000–1,400 THB.

– This guesthouse sits in the Chinese-style village and has rooms overlooking the tea fields and lake. The setting is beautiful, though it can get crowded. Rooms are 1,000–1,400 THB. Longlai Kezhan (Ban Rak Thai) – A quieter option in Ban Rak Thai with simple rooms and warm hospitality. It’s less busy than Wojia and costs around 800–1,200 THB.

Pai

Pai is, by far, the liveliest stop on the loop, full of hostels, boutique stays, bars, and international restaurants. It’s popular with backpackers but has options for every budget.

Pai Village Boutique Resort – This boutique resort is in the center of town with pretty gardens and stylish rooms.It’s a calm escape while still being close to the walking street. Rooms cost 1,500–2,200 THB.

– This boutique resort is in the center of town with pretty gardens and stylish rooms.It’s a calm escape while still being close to the walking street. Rooms cost 1,500–2,200 THB. Reverie Siam Resort – This is an upscale resort just outside Pai, with a pool, fine dining, and mountain views.It’s the best choice if you want luxury. Rooms are 2,500–3,500 THB.

– This is an upscale resort just outside Pai, with a pool, fine dining, and mountain views.It’s the best choice if you want luxury. Rooms are 2,500–3,500 THB. Yoma Hotel – A reliable mid-range hotel with clean, modern rooms and a pool. It’s good for couples or families who want comfort. Rooms cost 1,200–1,800 THB.

– A reliable mid-range hotel with clean, modern rooms and a pool. It’s good for couples or families who want comfort. Rooms cost 1,200–1,800 THB. Canary Guesthouse – A budget guesthouse by the river, popular with backpackers. Rooms are simple but clean, and cost around 400–700 THB.

– A budget guesthouse by the river, popular with backpackers. Rooms are simple but clean, and cost around 400–700 THB. B2 Pai Premier – A budget hotel chain in the center of Pai. It offers modern, no-frills rooms for 500–800 THB.

Tips for Booking Accommodation

Book in advance from November to January, because Pai and Mae Hong Son fill up quickly.

Budget rooms are usually 400–700 THB, mid-range hotels 800–1,500 THB, and resorts 2,000 THB or more.

Always check the location carefully, as some hotels listed under “Mae Hong Son” are 5–10 km out of town, which is not fun after dark.

Carry cash, because small homestays often don’t take credit cards.

Expect simple stays outside Pai and Mae Hong Son. Hard beds, cold mornings, and basic bathrooms are common, but that’s part of the adventure.

Renting a Motorbike or Car in Chiang Mai

Most people do the Mae Hong Son Loop on a motorbike, and it’s the best way to really enjoy it. A scooter rental in Chiang Mai costs about 200–400 THB a day for a small 125cc, and 600–1,000 THB a day for something bigger, like a 150–300cc. The truth is, yes, you can do the loop on a 125cc scooter, but it will struggle on the hills and leave you crawling while trucks fly past. If you want the ride to be fun instead of stressful, rent something with a little more power—a 150cc Honda ADV or Yamaha PCX is ideal.

Automatic scooters are easy and fine for most people. Manuals give you more control, but unless you’re already comfortable shifting, this is not the place to learn. Always check the bike before you take it—brakes, tires, and lights. Rental shops will happily hand you a half-broken scooter if you don’t look, and then it’s your problem on the mountain curves. Helmets are usually included, but most of them are junk. If the helmet looks like it’s survived ten accidents already, spend a few hundred baht on a proper one; you’ll be glad you did.

Now, renting a car is the safer, easier option.Cars cost 1,200–1,800 THB per day, they keep you dry in the rain, and they’re great if you have luggage or a group. But let’s be honest: you lose the feeling of the loop. Stuck inside a car, it just becomes another long road trip. The freedom and fun of leaning into curves, stopping anywhere, and breathing mountain air—that’s what makes the loop special, and you don’t get that behind a windshield.

One thing most people ignore: licenses and insurance. Police checkpoints are common, and while the fine for not having an International Driving Permit is small (about 500 THB), the bigger issue is insurance. If you crash without the right license, your insurance won’t cover you. A lot of travel blogs skip this detail, but it’s the truth. You could end up paying thousands if things go wrong.

Good rental shops in Chiang Mai include Mr. Mechanic, Tony’s Big Bikes, and Aya Service. Aya even lets you drop bikes in Pai for a fee, but honestly, it’s better to keep your bike the whole way. Don’t go for the absolute cheapest rental. You’ll get what you pay for, and a bad bike can ruin your trip.

Mae Hong Son Loop Costs and Budget Breakdown

The Mae Hong Son Loop is not expensive compared to most road trips, but costs can add up depending on how many days you take and how much comfort you want. Here’s what you should expect to spend:

Motorbike Rental – A small 125cc scooter costs about 200–400 THB per day. A bigger 150–300cc bike costs 600–1,000 THB per day. Most people ride 4–7 days, so that’s anywhere from 1,200 THB (small bike, short trip) to 7,000 THB (bigger bike, longer trip).

– A small 125cc scooter costs about 200–400 THB per day. A bigger 150–300cc bike costs 600–1,000 THB per day. Most people ride 4–7 days, so that’s anywhere from 1,200 THB (small bike, short trip) to 7,000 THB (bigger bike, longer trip). Car Rental – A car is more expensive, usually 1,200–1,800 THB per day. Fuel costs more, too, but it’s safer and better for groups.

– A car is more expensive, usually 1,200–1,800 THB per day. Fuel costs more, too, but it’s safer and better for groups. Fuel – Gas is cheap in Thailand. A scooter uses about 100–150 THB of fuel per day, while a car is closer to 400–600 THB per day. Gas stations are easy to find in towns, and in villages, you’ll see bottles of fuel sold at roadside stands for a little more.

– Gas is cheap in Thailand. A scooter uses about 100–150 THB of fuel per day, while a car is closer to 400–600 THB per day. Gas stations are easy to find in towns, and in villages, you’ll see bottles of fuel sold at roadside stands for a little more. Accommodation – Guesthouses and homestays start around 400–700 THB for a budget room. Mid-range hotels are 800–1,500 THB. Resorts or nicer stays are 2,000+ THB.If you camp at Pang Ung or stay in homestays, you can go even cheaper, but expect very basic rooms.

– Guesthouses and homestays start around 400–700 THB for a budget room. Mid-range hotels are 800–1,500 THB. Resorts or nicer stays are 2,000+ THB.If you camp at Pang Ung or stay in homestays, you can go even cheaper, but expect very basic rooms. Food – Street food and local restaurants are cheap. A bowl of noodles is 40–60 THB, Thai curry and rice is about 80–120 THB. If you stick to local places, you’ll spend 200–300 THB per day. In Pai or Ban Rak Thai, meals can be more expensive (150–300 THB) if you go to trendy cafés.

– Street food and local restaurants are cheap. A bowl of noodles is 40–60 THB, Thai curry and rice is about 80–120 THB. If you stick to local places, you’ll spend 200–300 THB per day. In Pai or Ban Rak Thai, meals can be more expensive (150–300 THB) if you go to trendy cafés. Entrance Fees and Extras – Most temples and waterfalls are free. Tham Lot Cave costs about 600 THB for a guided tour with a raft (good for up to 3 people to share). National parks sometimes charge 200 THB for foreigners. Hot springs in Pai cost about 300 THB.

Daily Budget:

Budget rider: 800–1,200 THB per day (small bike, cheap guesthouse, street food).

800–1,200 THB per day (small bike, cheap guesthouse, street food). Mid-range rider: 1,500–2,500 THB per day (bigger bike, nicer hotel, mix of local and tourist food).

1,500–2,500 THB per day (bigger bike, nicer hotel, mix of local and tourist food). Comfort traveler (or car rental): 3,000+ THB per day (car hire, resorts, cafés, extra tours).

Mae Hong Son Loop Packing List

Packing right can make your ride more comfortable and safe. The loop takes you through mountains, valleys, and small towns, so you’ll want to be ready for changing weather and long days on the road.

Documents and Money

Passport and a copy of it (some hotels ask to see it).

A driver’s license and an International Driving Permit.

Travel insurance details (keep a copy or photo on your phone).

Cash in small notes, because many villages and homestays don’t take cards.

Clothing

Light clothes for the day, because it gets hot while riding.

A warm jacket or sweater for mornings and evenings, especially in winter (it can get very cold in the mountains).

Raincoat or poncho during the rainy season.

Long pants for riding (shorts are unsafe and uncomfortable on long trips).

Comfortable shoes you can walk in—flip-flops are fine for evenings, but not for caves or hikes.

Riding Gear

Helmet (check if the rental one is safe, or buy a proper one in Chiang Mai).

Sunglasses for glare.

Gloves to protect your hands.

A scarf or mask, useful during burning season when smoke fills the air.

Electronics and Navigation

Phone with offline maps (Google Maps or Maps.me).

Power bank, because not every guesthouse has reliable outlets.

Camera or GoPro if you want road trip shots.

Useful Extras

Small backpack or dry bag to carry essentials.

Water bottle to stay hydrated.

Snacks for long stretches between towns.

Sunscreen and bug spray.

Flashlight or headlamp (helpful in caves or when power cuts happen).

Basic first aid kit: painkillers, band-aids, stomach medicine.

Optional but Handy

Swimsuit and towel for hot springs or waterfalls.

Earplugs if you stay in Pai’s noisy center.

Camping gear if you plan to sleep at Pang Ung or in the wild (tents can also be rented locally).

Is the Mae Hong Son Loop Worth It?

Yes, the Mae Hong Son Loop is worth it. The ride is long, the roads will test your patience, and a few towns feel so quiet you’ll wonder why you stopped there. You’ll deal with dust and smoke if you go in the burning season, and the occasional sketchy rental bike.

But those same things are what make it an adventure. You don’t ride the loop for fancy hotels or easy days, you ride it for the mountains, the endless curves, the cold mornings by the lake, and the feeling of being far away from the usual tourist trail. The sunsets, the mist, the freedom of the road, you don’t get that sitting in Pai cafés or Chiang Mai bars.