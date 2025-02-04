When people think about winter vacations, they usually imagine sipping hot cocoa in a Swiss chalet or strolling through European Christmas markets.

That said, you may not have thought it, but the Middle East is, in fact, winter’s best-kept travel secret.

But I’m sure you already know every destination isn’t going to be dreamy when the cold season creeps in.

So, as someone who’s been there and undoubtedly complained about it, here’s the unfiltered truth about the best (and worst) places to visit in the Middle East during winter.

Key Takeaways If you want warm weather in winter, the Middle East is a great choice. Places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain have sunshine, beaches, and fun outdoor activities, minus the extreme summer heat.

If you want to ski, Lebanon has the best spots. Faraya is good for skiing and has a fun party scene, while The Cedars has better snow and beautiful views, but don’t expect top-level ski resorts.

If you want history and adventure, Jordan and Lebanon are the best picks. Petra and the Dead Sea in Jordan are must-visit places, while Beirut has amazing food, fun nightlife, and a rich culture.

1. Dubai, UAE

Dubai is a weird place, but I don’t say that in a bad way.

In the summer, it’s practically an oven that tries to kill you with its 50°C (122°F) heat.

But in winter, you could call it perfection, climate-wise.

I’m talking 24°C (75°F), sunshine all day, and beaches that look straight from a postcard.

JBR, Kite Beach, and La Mer are the beaches you should check out. You can swim, sunbathe, and take all the pics you want there.

But if you’re the type who can’t imagine winter without snow, you’ve got Ski Dubai inside the Mall of the Emirates.

Yes, it’s completely artificial, but it’s surprisingly legit—real snow, real slopes, even real penguins (don’t ask me how they ended up there).

Is it worth it?

Well, if you’ve never seen snow before, sure.

But if you’re from a country with actual winters, you’ll probably roll your eyes at the price tag and the fact that it feels like you’re skiing inside a freezer.

That said, Dubai isn’t just beaches and malls.

Burj Khalifa is a must-visit, but be warned—unless you go early in the morning, it’s a tourist madhouse.

The Museum of the Future is ridiculously cool, though, and worth every dirham.

And if you want adventure, you can’t go wrong with a desert safari with dune bashing—it’s basically off-roading on steroids.

It has to be said, though—Dubai can feel artificial.

Everything is man-made, polished, and sometimes soulless.

And it’s expensive—oh boy, is it expensive.

A simple meal can cost the same as a fancy dinner elsewhere, and activities are ridiculously overpriced.

Also, alcohol is heavily regulated, so don’t expect cheap drinks.

Stay near Downtown or JBR if you want convenience.

Taxis are expensive, so use the metro whenever possible.

And if you’re planning on going to Burj Khalifa, book your ticket online in advance—it’s way cheaper than buying on-site.

As we can see, there are as many pros as cons, in a sense.

But if you add in the fact that the city is one of the safest in the world, the people are some of the most welcoming I’ve encountered, and the rich culture is ready to be explored, Dubai had to take first place on this list.

2. Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi is Dubai’s quieter, more cultured cousin.

It has everything Dubai has but with fewer tourists and a more laid-back vibe.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is hands down one of the most breathtaking buildings you’ll ever see.

Even if you don’t care about architecture, the sheer beauty of the white marble, intricate carvings, and golden details will blow you away.

If you’re into museums, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is better than the Louvre in Paris—mainly because there are fewer crowds, and you won’t be fighting through hordes of tourists to see a painting.

Beach-wise, Corniche Beach is nice but not jaw-dropping.

Yas Island, though, is where the fun is.

Ferrari World has the world’s fastest rollercoaster (Formula Rossa), which is a must if you’re an adrenaline junkie.

Warner Bros. World is great if you have kids, but you might feel a little weird walking around a theme park dedicated to cartoon characters if you’re an adult without children.

It’s no secret that Abu Dhabi lacks the energy of Dubai.

It’s beautiful and classy, but it can feel… slow.

Nightlife is almost nonexistent, and if you’re looking for a party scene, you’re in the wrong place.

Also, there’s a weird law that bans public kissing—even holding hands can get you in trouble if you’re not married.

Taxis are cheaper here than in Dubai, so getting around isn’t a hassle.

If you want a relaxing trip with a mix of culture and beach time, Abu Dhabi is great.

But if you’re looking for excitement, Dubai is the better pick.

3. Fujairah, UAE

Fujairah is the UAE’s best-kept secret.

While everyone flocks to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, smart travelers head here for peace, beaches, and adventure.

It’s the only emirate facing the Gulf of Oman instead of the Arabian Gulf, which means the water is clearer, cooler, and perfect for diving.

For snorkeling or scuba diving, it’s perhaps the best in the Middle East.

The coral reefs here are actually alive (unlike Dubai’s artificial ones), and you’ll spot everything from turtles to reef sharks.

Aside from diving, you might like to know that Fujairah also has amazing camping spots.

Wadi Wurayah National Park is a great place to hike, with waterfalls and natural pools hidden in the mountains.

Fujairah is best for those who love nature, diving, and a calmer way of life since there’s no nightlife, no big malls, and honestly, not much to do besides relax.

Also, the city itself isn’t very developed—so you won’t be experiencing Dubai-level luxury,

If you’re serious about diving, book a tour with a local dive center in Dibba—they offer way better experiences than the big resorts.

Note: If you decide to go camping, bring extra supplies—there aren’t many stores nearby, and you don’t want to be stuck without food or water in the middle of nowhere.

4. Petra, Jordan

Petra is a full-blown wonder of the world, and the second you step through the Siq Canyon and lay eyes on the Treasury, you’ll get why.

The whole city is carved into the red sandstone cliffs, and it’s massive.

But here’s the thing—Petra is a hike.

I’m talking about miles of walking, uneven stone paths, and staircases that seem to go on forever.

If you’re coming in the summer, you’ll probably regret every life decision that led you to climb 800 steps to the Monastery in 40°C (104°F) heat.

Winter is way more manageable and, realistically, the only advisable time to hike here.

Cooler temperatures make it easier to explore, and there’s something about the crisp winter air that makes the place even more magical.

The Treasury is captivating and likely the highlight, but if you stop there and turn back, you’re missing the best part of Petra.

Climb up to the Monastery, which is bigger, more impressive, and way less crowded.

Just be warned—it’s a serious climb.

You’ll see donkeys on the way up, and yes, they’ll offer to carry you, but for the love of everything holy, do not ride them.

The conditions they’re kept in are heartbreaking, and I’ll be real, the climb isn’t as bad as people make it sound if you pace yourself.

The one thing nobody tells you is how expensive Petra is.

Tickets alone cost around 50 JD ($70) for a single day and trust me, one day isn’t enough.

If you want to experience Petra at its best, stay overnight in Wadi Musa, the town right outside the entrance, and get the multi-day pass.

Oh, and get there early—like sunrise early—unless you enjoy standing in a crowd of selfie-stick-wielding tourists.

If you have the time, make the trip to Wadi Rum.

It’s only a couple of hours away and feels like stepping onto another planet.

The red sand, the massive rock formations, and the night sky full of stars make it one of the most incredible places in Jordan.

Just don’t expect luxury—this is desert camping, and while the Bedouin camps are comfortable, it’s still roughing it.

But waking up in the desert with nothing but silence around you is worth every bit of hassle you may encounter.

5. The Dead Sea, Jordan

The Dead Sea is one of those places that sounds like something out of a sci-fi novel.

A body of water so salty that you physically cannot sink?

Yes, floating in it is as cool as it sounds.

You just lean back, and boom—you’re bobbing like a cork.

But here’s what they don’t tell you.

The water burns; it can turn a graze into excruciating pain.

And don’t even think about getting it in your eyes.

The salinity is nearly ten times higher than the ocean, and it’s not a gentle, refreshing dip—it’s more like floating in liquid fire if you’re not careful.

Also, the Dead Sea is shrinking at an alarming rate.

You’ll hear people talk about how it’s disappearing, and they’re not kidding.

The water recedes more each year, and it’s depressing to see how much it’s changed even in the last decade.

If you want the classic “Dead Sea experience,” head to one of the resorts on the Jordanian side of the sea.

They have designated swimming areas, fresh-water showers (which you’ll desperately need after floating in all that salt), and those famous mineral-rich mud baths.

The mud is supposed to have all sorts of health benefits, and while I can’t confirm whether it actually does anything, smearing yourself in thick black mud and letting it dry in the sun is an experience you won’t forget.

If you’re on a budget, there are public beaches where you can float for free, but they don’t have the same amenities, and the shorelines can be rocky.

Whatever you do, don’t try to swim.

The water is so dense that flipping over is nearly impossible, and if you somehow manage to get your face in the water, you’re in for the most painful mistake of your life.

It’s a bucket-list destination, no doubt, but it’s also one of those places where a couple of hours is enough.

Once you’ve floated, taken your photos, and scrubbed off the mud, there’s not much else to do.

6. Muscat, Oman

Muscat is a city that feels authentic—unlike anywhere I’ve been.

And in contrast to somewhere like Dubai, it’s nowhere near as tourist-heavy, so you feel more immersed in the culture.

The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is hands-down one of the most beautiful mosques in the world.

The chandeliers, the Persian carpets, the sheer scale of it—it’s stunning.

Even if you’ve seen a hundred mosques before, this one will blow you away.

Then there’s Mutrah Souq, which is like stepping into an Arabian Nights story.

It’s chaotic, colorful, and smells like a mix of frankincense, spices, and fresh coffee.

You’ll find everything from silver jewelry to handcrafted daggers; yes, you should haggle.

For the real gem, anyone who appreciates nature in its purest form will find it at Wadi Shab: turquoise pools, waterfalls, caves, and hiking trails that wind through stunning canyons.

And at the end of the hike, you’ll swim through a narrow water passage into a hidden cave with a waterfall inside.

It’s probably apparent that Muscat is not a party city.

Alcohol is hard to find, and nightlife is pretty much nonexistent.

So, if you’re looking for bars and clubs, you’re going to be disappointed.

Public transport is also terrible, so getting around is a nightmare unless you rent a car.

And while the beaches are gorgeous, Oman isn’t really a sunbathing destination—the focus here is more on culture and adventure.

That being said, Omanis are some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.

This is one of the few places in the world where locals actually want to talk to you without trying to sell you something.

Don’t be surprised if someone invites you for coffee—it’s just part of the culture and a great experience, at the very least.

If you’re the kind of traveler who loves history, nature, and real cultural experiences, Muscat will steal your heart.

If you’re after luxury, shopping malls, and wild nightlife, you’ll be bored out of your mind.

Pick your destinations wisely.

7. Salalah, Oman

Salalah is one of those places that makes you question if you’re even in the Middle East.

The second you land, you’ll notice something strange—it’s green.

I mean, actually green, with rolling hills, waterfalls, and misty mountains, which is almost unheard of in this region.

Thanks to the khareef monsoon season, which hits from June to September, Salalah transforms into a lush paradise, completely different from the rest of Oman.

But here’s where things get tricky.

If you visit during winter, it’s still beautiful, but that crazy green landscape you saw in travel brochures?

Yeah, it’s mostly gone.

Winter is the dry season, and while the temperatures are perfect—around 25°C (77°F)—the scenery isn’t as dramatic as during the monsoon months.

However, Salalah is still worth visiting if you’re into quiet beaches, history, and off-the-beaten-path adventures.

Al Mughsail Beach is one of the best in Oman, and you’ll probably have it all to yourself.

The blowholes at Marneef Cave are fun to see when the waves hit but don’t expect anything crazy unless the ocean is rough.

History lovers will enjoy Sumhuram, an ancient port city that was once a major hub for the frankincense trade.

Speaking of frankincense, Salalah is famous for it.

The air here smells incredible, and the Frankincense Land Museum actually gives you a solid understanding of how important this stuff was to ancient civilizations.

But Salalah isn’t for everyone.

It’s a slow-paced destination, and if you need nightlife, shopping, or modern city vibes, you’ll be bored out of your mind.

Also, getting here isn’t exactly convenient.

Flights are limited, and if you’re driving from Muscat, you’re looking at a brutal 1,000 km (620-mile) road trip through nothing but desert.

Salalah is perfect if you want peace, nature, and a different side of the Middle East.

If you’re expecting a bustling tourist hub, you’re in the wrong place.

8. Manama, Bahrain – A Small Capital with Surprises (and Some Letdowns)

Manama is one of those cities that doesn’t get the hype it deserves, so I’m happy to shine the light on it.

Most people skip Bahrain completely, assuming it’s a tiny Gulf country with little to offer, but that’s a mistake.

This city is a weird mix of modern skyscrapers, ancient history, and a lively expat scene, which makes it more interesting than you’d expect.

The Bahrain National Museum is one of the best museums in the Gulf—seriously, it’s well-organized, informative, and gives a solid crash course on the country’s history.

Then there’s Bahrain Fort, a UNESCO-listed site that dates back over 4,000 years.

It’s fascinating, but if you’ve seen more impressive ruins in places like Jordan or Egypt, this one might not blow you away.

Bab Al Bahrain Souq is fun to wander if you love markets, but don’t expect the same chaos and authenticity as a Moroccan or Turkish bazaar.

What makes Manama unique is its connection to pearl diving.

Before oil, Bahrain was one of the most important pearl trading centers in the world, and you can still go on pearl diving tours where you snorkel for your pearls.

It’s a cool experience and way more fun than just buying some overpriced jewelry in a store.

Now, let’s talk about the nightlife—because this is one of the biggest reasons people come to Bahrain.

Unlike its stricter neighbors, Bahrain is way more relaxed about alcohol, which means weekend trips from Saudi Arabia are a thing.

The bars and clubs here aren’t on the level of Beirut or Dubai, but they’re wild compared to the rest of the Gulf.

But don’t expect luxury—most nightlife spots are expensive rooftop bars or dive bars full of expats and questionable characters.

Bahrain is fun, but it has its downsides.

For one, it’s not exactly budget-friendly.

Hotels and food can be pricey, and so can the beaches.

On top of that, most of the coastline is privately owned by hotels or construction sites, and the public beaches aren’t worth the trip.

The city itself is also small, and after a couple of days, you’ll run out of things to do unless you’re big into history or nightlife.

Would I recommend it?

Yes, but only if you’re already in the region or want to experience a mix of old and new in a country most people overlook.

You’re better off elsewhere if you’re looking for jaw-dropping landscapes or endless attractions.

9. Beirut, Lebanon – A City That Knows How to Party (Even When Everything Else is a Mess)

Beirut is a city that doesn’t make sense—and that’s what makes it amazing.

You’ll find luxury boutiques, fancy rooftop bars, and high-end restaurants on one street.

Walk a few blocks, and suddenly, you’re in the middle of crumbling buildings, street markets, and graffiti-covered walls telling you stories of Lebanon’s chaotic history.

But something has to be said about the food; I had the best food here out of all the other destinations on this list. Foodies––welcome to heaven.

You’re doing it wrong if you come to Beirut and don’t eat your body weight in hummus, tabbouleh, and shawarma.

And the street food here is next-level—grab a manakish (Lebanese flatbread with za’atar and cheese) from a bakery, and you’ll wonder why you’ve been eating regular bread your whole life.

Also, the nightlife here is something you’ll want to experience—Beirut is one of the best party cities in the world, and winter doesn’t slow it down.

Whether you want fancy rooftop cocktails in Mar Mikhael, live music in Gemmayzeh, or all-night clubbing in a massive underground bunker (yes, that exists at BO18), this city knows how to have a good time.

But there’s much more than partying in Beirut

Take a day trip to Jeita Grotto, and you’ll see one of the most incredible cave systems in the world.

Go to Byblos, one of Earth’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, and walk through ruins that date back thousands of years.

Or drive up to the Cedars of Lebanon, where you can see snow in the Middle East and ski in winter.

Now, here’s the hard truth—Beirut is a mess.

Lebanon’s economy is struggling, there are electricity shortages, and basic services are unreliable.

Getting cash out of ATMs can be an issue, and you can’t always count on your credit card working.

Traffic is a nightmare; you’ll spend half your time stuck in a chaotic tangle of honking cars.

While most areas are safe, you need to be aware of the political situation—protests and tensions can flare up at any time.

Nonetheless, the Lebanese people are some of the most welcoming, fun, and hospitable people you’ll ever meet.

This city is rough around the edges but has a soul and energy that’s impossible to ignore.

If you want an easy, stress-free vacation, Beirut isn’t the best option.

On the other hand, for a wild, unforgettable experience full of culture, nightlife, and some of the best food on the planet, book your ticket now.

10. Faraya, Lebanon

If you’re the kind of traveler who thinks skiing in the Middle East sounds like a joke, let me introduce you to Faraya.

Sitting just an hour’s drive from Beirut, this Lebanese ski town turns into a winter paradise from December to March.

It’s easily the best skiing experience in the region, and the views alone—snow-covered slopes with a backdrop of rolling hills and even the Mediterranean in the distance—make it worth the trip.

The skiing itself isn’t bad at all, but let’s set some expectations.

If you’ve skied in the Alps or the Rockies, don’t expect the same world-class infrastructure.

Faraya has some solid slopes, but the ski lifts can be slow, the rental gear isn’t always top quality, and the grooming of the runs can be a bit hit or miss.

But for the Middle East, it’s shockingly good.

There are decent runs for all skill levels, and if you’re a beginner, it’s a great place to learn without the crazy crowds of European resorts.

For snowboarders, the powder can be amazing on a good day, but off-piste trails can be a little unpredictable.

What really makes Faraya stand out is the après-ski scene.

This is where Lebanon’s party culture meets the mountains, and let me tell you, it does not disappoint.

Think warm wooden cabins, fireplaces, mulled wine, and wild parties that go late into the night.

The luxury chalets in Faraya can be outrageously expensive, but it’s absolutely worth it if you’re looking for a cozy mountain escape with good food and a vibrant crowd.

Now, let’s talk about what sucks.

The road from Beirut to Faraya is an absolute nightmare when it snows.

It’s narrow, winding, and full of drivers who have no clue how to handle icy conditions.

And if you’re renting a car, make sure it’s a 4×4 with snow chains, or better yet, just hire a driver.

Parking is also a disaster, especially on weekends when half of Beirut seems to show up for a ski day.

Book your accommodation in advance, especially if you’re coming on a holiday weekend—things fill up fast.

Faraya is not a budget-friendly destination, and food and drinks are seriously overpriced.

If you’re expecting European ski resort prices, think again—a simple hot chocolate can cost the same as a full meal elsewhere.

But at the end of the day, if you want to ski in the Middle East and experience an unexpectedly lively winter getaway, Faraya is hands-down the best place to do it.

11. The Cedars, Lebanon

If there’s one place in Lebanon that feels like something straight out of a fairytale in winter, it’s The Cedars.

These legendary trees, some of which are over 1,000 years old, are not only a national symbol of Lebanon but also part of one of the most scenic ski destinations in the region.

Unlike Faraya, which can feel like a bit of a trendy party town, The Cedars is way more peaceful and nature-focused.

It’s higher in altitude, so it gets more consistent snowfall, and the air up here is fresher, colder, and cleaner than anywhere else in the country.

Skiing here is less crowded than in Faraya, and while the resort is smaller, the snow is often better and more reliable.

For experienced skiers, there are off-piste areas with fantastic powder, but be warned—the lifts and facilities are old and not as well-maintained as they should be.

As you can tell, this isn’t the way to go for a fancy, high-end ski resort experience.

But if you care more about stunning views, good snow, and avoiding the crowds, The Cedars is a fantastic choice.

Even if you don’t ski, The Cedars is worth visiting just for the landscape.

The combination of ancient snow-covered cedar trees, white mountains, and deep blue skies is hard to beat.

Hiking trails in winter are breathtakingly beautiful, and if you climb high enough, you’ll have a panoramic view that stretches all the way to the Mediterranean.

Now, here’s the reality check.

There isn’t much accommodation here, so your options are limited.

Unlike Faraya, which has plenty of fancy chalets, The Cedars is more rustic.

That’s not bad if you’re looking for peace and quiet, but if you need luxury, you’ll be better off in Faraya or even Beirut.

It’s also pretty far from the city—expect a 2.5 to 3-hour drive from Beirut.

And while the roads are better than those to Faraya, they can still get sketchy in bad weather, so plan accordingly.

If you’re here for history, don’t skip the nearby Kadisha Valley, which is packed with ancient monasteries, caves, and hidden churches built into the cliffs.

It’s one of the most historically significant places in Lebanon, and in winter, when everything is covered in snow, it looks straight out of a movie.

If you choose between Faraya and The Cedars, here’s my honest advice.

For a party, a trendy après-ski scene, and modern ski facilities, go to Faraya.

If you care more about nature, better snow, and a quiet escape, The Cedars is the better pick.

Either way, if you’re coming to Lebanon in winter, don’t skip the mountains—they’re some of the most underrated in the Middle East.

Should You Visit the Middle East in Winter?

Yes—but it depends on what you want.

Lebanon is your best bet if you love skiing and want a winter wonderland.

The Cedars have amazing views and better snow in a more peaceful area, while Faraya has good slopes and a fun party atmosphere.

But if you’re used to skiing in Europe or North America, lower your expectations.

The lifts are slow, the facilities aren’t the best, and things can get expensive.

If you’d rather trade snow for sunshine, winter is the perfect time to visit places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.

The weather is warm, the beaches are open, and you can explore without sweating like crazy.

Just know that Dubai is flashy and expensive, Abu Dhabi is more laid-back but slower-paced, and Bahrain is good for nightlife but small.

For history and adventure, Jordan is a must.

Petra is breathtaking, but you’ll walk a lot, so wear good shoes.

The Dead Sea is cool to float in, but you won’t need more than a few hours there.

If you want something different, Salalah in Oman has lush landscapes and great beaches, but it’s not as green in winter as in the monsoon season.

And then there’s Beirut—the Middle East’s wildest city.

If you want amazing food, great nightlife, and rich culture, this is the place.

But be ready for power cuts, crazy traffic, and a city that’s always unpredictable.

So, should you book a winter trip to the Middle East?

If you want adventure, sunshine, culture, and an alternative to the typical European winter escape, 100% yes.

But if you’re expecting a perfectly polished, stress-free vacation?

You might want to adjust your expectations—or stick to the usual winter travel spots.

Either way, you won’t forget a trip here anytime soon.

