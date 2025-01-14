There’s something truly magical about being in a forest.

When you step into one, you’re immediately surrounded by the soothing sounds of birds singing, the crunch of leaves beneath your feet, and the sunlight filtering through the branches above.

Some forests offer a peaceful, calming atmosphere, while others have a mysterious feel to the point it makes you wonder what secrets they might be hiding.

Europe is home to some of the most stunning forests, and many of them are shrouded in mystery, which makes them even more exciting to explore.

In this guide, we’ll take you through some of the most beautiful and mysterious forests across Europe.

So, lace up your boots, grab your camera, and get ready to explore Europe’s enchanting forests!

Key Takeaways Go to Hallerbos in mid-April to see the beautiful bluebells in bloom. Wear comfy shoes for the uneven paths and take your time to enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

If you need a break, visit Moss Swamp in Romania during spring or early summer. The moss-covered trees create a calm, magical vibe. Try to go on a weekday for a quieter experience.

Kew Gardens is a great place for a relaxing escape in the heart of London. Visit in spring when the flowers are blooming, and try a forest bathing session to clear your mind.

1. Hallerbos, Belgium

Hallerbos is a real hidden gem, so we had to kick our list off with it.

This Belgian forest is 1,360 acres of serenity, especially in spring.

Imagine walking through a forest completely covered in bright bluebells, filling the ground with vibrant shades of purple and blue.

It’s beautiful—the locals call it “The Blue Forest—and it’s perfect for a peaceful hike or a photo shoot (but seriously, you won’t even need filters!).

The best part is that the whole forest feels like a fairytale, with tall trees, soft breezes, and the sound of birds all around.

Solid piece of advice: Go in mid-April when the bluebells are in full bloom.

Wear comfy shoes since the paths can be a bit uneven, and take your time enjoying the forest—there’s so much beauty to soak in.

Hallerbos is just outside Halle, which is a short 30-minute train ride from Brussels.

And once you get to Halle, you can walk or take a bus to the forest.

There are easy trails for everyone, no matter your hiking level.

2. Moss Swamp, Romania

Moss Swamp in Romania is captivating in a way that’s hard to replicate.

Everything here—trees, rocks, the ground—is covered in a thick, soft blanket of green moss.

While it’s not as famous as New Zealand’s moss forests, it’s just as breathtaking, and it’s way easier to get to if you’re already in Europe.

This beautiful forest is the spot for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle and get lost in nature’s beauty, especially due to how peaceful it is. It makes you feel like you’re the only person there.

Just make sure to go during spring or early summer on a weekday––that’s when the forest is at its lushest, and there’s no better time to go.

But don’t forget your camera because the moss-covered trees and rocks are seriously stunning, and you’ll probably want to get some pics in while you can.

It’s also worth noting you should try to visit on a weekday to avoid crowds and have a more peaceful experience.

Moss Swamp is in northern Romania, near Bistrița.

So, to get there, you’ll need to take a train from Bucharest to Bistrița (about 7-8 hours), then take a bus or rent a car to get to the forest.

Plus, it’s in a pretty remote spot, so make sure you’ve got a map or guide to help you get around.

3. White Carpathians, Czech Republic and Slovakia

The White Carpathians, stretching across the Czech Republic and Slovakia, are a dream for anyone who loves breathtaking nature.

The mountains are full of dense forests, which are especially beautiful in autumn when the leaves turn golden, fiery colors.

The White Carpathians are known for their rich wildlife and rare plants, like wild orchids.

And plenty of birds can be spotted here.

So, it’s a great place for hiking, photography, birdwatching, and more.

In autumn, the forest looks like it’s straight out of a fantasy book with its vibrant colors.

In winter, it’s even more magical––the bare trees and fog give it a spooky feel in the best way.

The best time to visit is in autumn when the leaves are at their peak, but honestly, the forest is stunning all year round.

If you’re into hiking or photography, you’ll definitely want to bring your camera.

The White Carpathians are easiest to reach from the Czech town of Uherské Hradiště or the Slovak city of Trenčín.

From Prague, it’s about a 4-hour train ride to Uherské Hradiště, and from there, you can get to the hiking trails easily.

4. Stanton Moor, UK

As famous forests go, Stanton Moor, located in the Peak District in Derbyshire, is one of the coolest spots in the UK and where nature really shows off.

Picture this: purple wildflowers covering the forest floor in spring and summer, and then add in a bit of mystery when the fog rolls in early in the morning.

Not to mention, the moor is full of cool rock formations and ancient stone circles, which makes it feel even more magical.

Plus, it’s easy to get to—whether you’re coming from nearby cities or planning a weekend road trip, Stanton Moor is a quick drive or bus ride away.

But if you want to catch the fog you’ll need to get there early, and it’s usually quieter in the morning anyway.

Wear comfy shoes, though—the ground can be a bit uneven, so you’ll want to be prepared for that.

Stanton Moor is about a 15-minute drive from the town of Bakewell, which is easily reached by bus from Sheffield or Derby.

Once you’re in Bakewell, you can either walk or hop on a bus to the moor.

5. Rila Mountains, Bulgaria

The Rila Mountains in Bulgaria are a must-visit if you love hiking or want to see some jaw-dropping views.

The highest peak here is Musala, which stands at 2,925 meters (over 9,500 feet!).

The mountain range is full of beautiful forests, rare plants, and wildlife.

Whether you’re hiking through lush pine forests or looking out over alpine meadows, it’s hard not to feel amazed by how stunning everything is.

If you’re visiting in winter, the Rila Mountains turn into a snowy wonderland, so it’s a great destination for skiing or simply enjoying the peaceful wintertime.

On top of that, if you’re into hiking, its trails lead to amazing viewpoints and crystal-clear lakes.

However, if you’re up for a challenge, you can hike all the way to the top of Musala, and the view from the summit is one you’re not sure to forget any time soon.

The Rila Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is also located in the area, so you can take a break from nature to explore some local history.

That said, if you’re planning to hike Musala, bring warm clothes—especially if you’re going to the top.

Even in the summer, the weather can change quickly, and it gets chilly at higher altitudes.

To get to the Rila Mountains, head to Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, which is about 1.5 hours away by car.

From there, you can take a bus or rent a car to get to Samokov, a nearby town.

From Samokov, it’s easy to catch a bus or hire a guide to take you to the hiking trails and Rila Monastery.

6. Haute-Loire, France

Haute-Loire is a hidden gem in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France, and it’s got anyone who loves the outdoors names written on it.

The area is full of beautiful waterfalls like the famous La cascade de la Beaume, where the water tumbles into a pool below.

Due to the picturesque scenery, it’s more than a great spot to relax, take in the views, and feel the power of nature.

Haute-Loire also has some peaceful lakes, like Lac de Saint-Front, where you can fish, kayak, hang out, and enjoy the quiet.

The forests are packed with different types of trees—oak, beech, and pine—and the whole place feels like a green paradise.

In the spring and fall, the forests are full of color, with flowers blooming and leaves turning gold.

But amazingly, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing––this place is beautiful no matter the season.

Just make sure you have good shoes because there are lots of trails to explore, and some of them lead to hidden waterfalls and stunning viewpoints.

Haute-Loire is a 2-hour drive from Lyon.

But you can also take a train to Le Puy-en-Velay, which is the main town in the region.

Once there, you can drive, rent a bike, or use local transport to explore the waterfalls and forests.

7. The Crooked Forest, Poland

Have you ever seen trees that look like they belong in a Dr. Seuss book?

Well, that’s exactly what you’ll find in The Crooked Forest (Krzywy Las) in Poland.

This weird and wonderful forest has over 400 pine trees that have grown in some pretty strange ways—they all have trunks that bend at weird angles.

No one really knows for sure why they’re like this, but it’s super cool to see.

The twisted trees make everything look kind of magical, and it’s such a popular forest for that reason.

If you like the sounds of this place (and, I mean, who doesn’t?), get there early in the morning or later in the afternoon when it’s quieter and the light is softer for better photos.

Oh, and there’s just a couple more things to note.

The Crooked Forest is about a 6-hour drive or train ride from Warsaw, and the ground can be a little uneven, so wear sturdy shoes.

But it’s easy to get to and not too crowded––you can park near the entrance and take a short walk to the trees.

8. Northern Greenwich, England

Northern Greenwich, also known as the “Blue Forest,” is a place you’ll be surprised to know exists––if you haven’t heard about it already, of course.

It’s just outside of London, but when you step into this forest, you could easily say it feels like you’ve entered another world.

The trees here are full of life, and the feeling is so peaceful and surreal.

In spring, the forest floor is covered with bluebells, which make it look even more magical.

It couldn’t be better for a day where you’ve had enough of the city––you can take a lovely walk among the trees and not think for a while––the kind of antidote to hectic city life that’s needed for most people.

Just keep in mind that the best time to visit is in the spring when the bluebells are blooming.

But if you go in the fall, you can catch some mist in the trees. And when you experience an atmosphere like that, I can almost guarantee you’ll think it’s one of the most beautiful forests you’ve ever seen.

And the icing on the cake is the fact it’s super easy to get to Northern Greenwich from central London.

Just take a train to Greenwich Station, and it’s only a short walk to the forest.

9. Otzarreta Forest, Spain

Otzarreta Forest, located in Spain’s Gorbea Natural Park, is a hidden paradise.

This forest is full of ancient trees, mossy roots, and peaceful trails that aren’t the kind you experience every day, so you know it wouldn’t make sense not to mention this gem.

Like pretty much every forest on our list, this is a very quiet and calm place, so to get away from it all, you couldn’t be in a better spot.

The trees are so tall and beautiful, and the air feels fresh and clean.

And it’s no secret that the forest has a magical vibe, especially on misty mornings when everything feels even more peaceful.

Plus, there are plenty of hiking trails for all levels, so you can spend as much time as you want to explore.

The best time to go is in spring or autumn when the weather is nice, and the colors of the forest are at their best.

The misty mornings are especially magical, so try to get there early if you can.

Otzarreta Forest is in the Basque Country near the town of Zeanuri.

From Bilbao, it’s about an hour’s drive to the forest.

Once you’re there, it’s easy to find parking and follow the trails into the forest.

10. Beskydy Mountains, Czech Republic

The Beskydy Mountains in the eastern Czech Republic are where history and nature meet in the most beautiful, captivating manner.

This area is filled with thick forests and ancient trees, but what makes it even more special are the old wooden churches and cozy cottages scattered throughout.

The little villages and buildings really add something intriguing to its beautiful surroundings––it feels a little spooky, but at the same time, it just might be one of the most beautiful things you’ve ever seen.

While walking through the forests, you can also check out places like Radhošť Mountain and the Pustevny mountain resort, where you can hike, visit local churches, and take in the amazing views.

If you love hiking or want to see nature and old traditions come together in a way you won’t every day, the Beskydy Mountains are a choice you won’t regret.

Fall is a great time to visit because of the colorful leaves, but the area is beautiful all year round.

You’ll find the perfect trail whether you want an easy walk or a longer hike.

And you can reach the Beskydy Mountains by train from Ostrava (about 30 minutes) or Prague (about 3.5 hours).

Once you’re there, you can take local buses or taxis to get to the villages and hiking spots.

11. The Black Forest, Germany

The Black Forest (Schwarzwald) in southwestern Germany is one of the most famous forests in Europe, and it’s easy to see why.

With its tall, dark trees, winding trails, and charming villages, it feels like something from a Disney movie.

It’s also perfect for a relaxing activity called forest bathing, where you soak in the sights and sounds of nature to feel more relaxed and connected.

And as you can expect from a huge, captivating, and stunning forest, the Black Forest has lots of hiking trails.

So, if you’re looking for a peaceful walk, try the Feldbergsteig loop, which takes you through beautiful forests and up to Feldberg, the highest peak in the area.

There’s also the Three Gorges trail, which takes you through stunning gorges with bridges and streams.

If you can, visit in the fall when the leaves change color or in the early morning for a quiet, misty experience.

And if you’re coming from Freiburg, you can access the Feldbergsteig trail or take a local bus to other areas in the forest––you can also get to the Black Forest easily from many cities in Germany.

12. Kew Gardens, England

If you’re new to forest bathing and want an easy, peaceful place to start, Kew Gardens in London is a great choice.

This world-famous garden has over 300 acres of beautiful landscapes with plants, trees, and flowers from all over the world.

Kew Gardens also offers guided forest bathing sessions, just like we discussed in the previous section.

So, it’s a great way to get started if you’re new to forest bathing.

Kew Gardens is especially beautiful in the spring when the flowers are in bloom, but it’s lovely to visit any time of the year.

Be sure to check out the schedule for the forest bathing sessions for a relaxing experience.

Kew Gardens is just outside central London and is easy to reach by taking the District Line to Kew Gardens Station or taking a train from London Waterloo.

Since it’s only a 30-minute ride from central London, it could well be the city escape you’ve been craving and didn’t know was there.

Let Nature’s Wonders Inspire You

It’s time to step away from the stress of work and take a much-needed break.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your busy schedule, a visit to some of Europe’s most beautiful and mysterious forests is just what you need.

Leave the noise behind, breathe in fresh air, and let the peaceful surroundings help you recharge.

Take the time to enjoy the calming beauty of Europe’s forests and let nature inspire you!