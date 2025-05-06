Most of us have stood by a lake at some point—maybe during a weekend trip or a quiet hike—and while it was nice, it’s possible it didn’t leave a big impression, depending on where that was, of course. Perhaps it was pretty, calm, and maybe good for a quick photo… but not something that made you stop and say, “Wow, I need to remember this forever.”

That’s not the case with the lakes on this list.

These are the top 10 most beautiful lakes in the world—places that people don’t just visit once but travel across the globe to see. They’ve either won awards for their beauty, or even been featured in films, legends, or thousands of jaw-dropping photos online.

So if you’ve ever thought, “A lake is just a lake,” this list will, more than likely, change your mind.

1. Lake Louise, Canada

Lake Louise is in Banff National Park, Alberta, and it’s one of Canada’s most visited and photographed lakes. It’s known for its bright turquoise color, which comes from rock flour—fine particles of glacial sediment—that flows into the water from the Victoria Glacier. The glacier sits right behind the lake and feeds it directly, especially during summer when the ice melts.

This beautiful lake is high up in the mountains—about 1,750 meters above sea level—so it stays cool most of the year. In the summer, people rent canoes, walk the trails around the lake, or hike up to the Lake Agnes Tea House, which gives you a great view from above. In winter, the lake freezes and turns into a big skating rink. There’s even an ice sculpture event held on the frozen lake every year.

Lake Louise is also near a big ski resort, so it’s popular in every season. People visit for hiking, canoeing, skiing, or to take photos of the glacier and the clear, colorful water.

2. Jökulsárlón, Iceland

Jökulsárlón is a glacial lake in southeast Iceland, right at the edge of Vatnajökull National Park. It started forming when the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier began melting and pulling back in the 1930s. Since then, the lake has kept growing and is now the deepest in Iceland, reaching over 284 meters.

The lake is filled with large chunks of ice that break off from the glacier and float through the water. These icebergs are often bright blue and white, and they slowly drift toward the Atlantic Ocean. Just outside the lagoon is Diamond Beach, where pieces of ice wash up on the black sand and look like glass or crystals.

Seals are pretty common here—you can see them lying on the ice or swimming near the shore. Arctic terns also fly around the area, especially in summer. But, keep in mind that the lake isn’t good for swimming. Instead, people usually take boat tours to get close to the icebergs. And actually, cloudy days are great for photos because the ice stands out more in low light.

Also, Jökulsárlón has been used as a filming location in movies like Batman Begins and Tomb Raider, mostly because the place feels like another planet, and that’s not an overstatement. It’s easily one of Iceland’s most famous lakes; take a trip here, and it will all make sense.

3. Lake Tahoe, USA

Lake Tahoe, one of the most beautiful lakes in the world, is on the border between California and Nevada. It’s the largest alpine lake in North America and the second deepest lake in the U.S., going down more than 1,600 feet. One of the main things people notice right away is how clear the water is—you can see over 70 feet down in some areas.

In the summer, people come for kayaking, paddleboarding, hiking, and swimming. In the winter, it turns into a major ski destination thanks to the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. The lake is surrounded by forest and mountain views, which means every season has a different look but still feels dramatic and open.

Another reason Tahoe gets so much attention is its popularity online. According to one study, it’s the most photogenic lake in the world, with more than 3 million posts tagged with #LakeTahoe. It’s been a filming location for multiple movies, which adds to the name recognition. But beyond all the photos, it’s just a huge, deep, clean lake with lots of ways to enjoy it—whether you’re on the water or up in the hills looking down at it.

4. Lake Como, Italy

Lake Como is in northern Italy, right at the base of the Alps. It’s shaped like an upside-down Y and is known for its deep blue water, quiet villages, and mountain views. The lake has been a getaway spot since Roman times, and today it’s still popular with the rich and famous—George Clooney even owns a house there.

The shoreline is lined with old villas, gardens, and towns like Bellagio and Varenna. People are captivated by these towns for good reason: cobblestone streets, pastel buildings, and places to sit and watch boats drift by. The water is surrounded by steep hills and green slopes, so even just walking along the lake gives you a full view of everything.

Most people go to relax. You can take boat rides, walk by the lake, or visit quiet towns to enjoy the views, the peaceful water, and the slower pace. Even though it’s well-known, it still feels calm.

5. Lake Kawaguchiko, Japan

Lake Kawaguchiko is one of the five lakes that sit around Mount Fuji, and it’s the most accessible. You can get there easily by train or car from Tokyo, which is why it’s a popular stop for both tourists and locals.

On clear days, you can see a full reflection of Mount Fuji on the lake’s surface. That’s a big reason why people visit, especially in spring during cherry blossom season or in fall when the leaves turn bright red and orange.

The lake isn’t huge, but there’s a lot to do. You can take a boat out on the water, go fishing, or ride the Mount Tenjo cable car to get a better look at the lake and the mountain. Around the lake, there are hot spring resorts and museums, like the Music Box Museum, that give the area a relaxing feel.

6. Melissani Lake, Greece

Melissani Lake is on the island of Kefalonia in Greece, and it’s inside a cave. Part of the cave’s roof fell in, so sunlight comes through and lights up the water. Around midday, the sun shines straight down, and the water turns a bright blue. It’s so clear that boats on the lake look like they’re floating in the air.

The lake is about 20 to 30 meters deep and has both seawater and freshwater. You can only see it by taking a short boat ride. The tour goes through two parts of the cave—one that’s open to the sky and one that’s darker and closed. The difference between them is breathtaking.

There’s also an old Greek myth that says the cave was once home to water nymphs. Today, it’s a quiet spot, but still one of the most popular places to visit on the island because of how unique it looks. It’s not a long trip, but it’s worth it if you’re nearby.

7. Laguna Colorada, Bolivia

If South America is on your travel list, and you want to scratch the lake itch, look no further—Laguna Colorada is a shallow salt lake in southwest Bolivia, close to the border with Chile. It’s part of the Eduardo Avaroa Andean Fauna National Reserve and sits high up in the mountains, about 4,300 meters above sea level. The lake is easy to spot because of its deep red color. The red comes from algae and minerals in the water, which change with the sun and temperature.

The lake isn’t very deep—only around one meter—but it’s full of life. A lot of people visit to see the flamingos. During summer, large groups of them gather here to eat the algae. There are three kinds of flamingos that live in the area, and their pink feathers stand out against the red water.

The land around the lake is wide and open, with snow-covered mountains and even volcanoes in the distance. It’s not a place you just stumble on—you usually need to take a tour to get there. Because it’s so high up, the air is thin, but the views are unlike anywhere else.

8. Five Color Ponds, China

The Five Color Ponds, also called Wucaichi, are in Huanglong Valley in Sichuan, China. They’re almost 3,000 meters above sea level, so they’re way up in the mountains. Even though the ponds are small, they’re one of the most famous natural sights in the country. What makes them special is the color. The water changes between blue, green, yellow, and sometimes red, depending on the light and what’s in the water.

The colors come from minerals and tiny plants in the water. The water is super clear, so you can see all the way to the bottom, which makes the colors look even stronger. There’s also a local story that a goddess dropped her makeup here, and that’s why the ponds have so many colors.

The ponds are part of the Huanglong Scenic Area, which also has limestone pools, waterfalls, and forests. It takes some time to get there, and the high altitude can make the hike harder, but the view is worth it. The colors really do look as bright in person as they do in photos.

9. Jellyfish Lake, Palau

Jellyfish Lake is on Eil Malk Island in Palau. It’s a small saltwater lake, but as you probably can tell by the name, what makes it different is the huge number of golden jellyfish that live there. These jellyfish have changed over time and don’t sting people anymore, which means you can swim with them safely.

Every day, the jellyfish move across the lake, following the sunlight. If you snorkel there, you’ll see them all around you, slowly floating through the clear water. It’s quiet and peaceful, and being in the water with them feels like you’re in another world.

To visit, you need a permit, and there are rules to protect the lake. For example, you can’t wear sunscreen, and you’re not allowed to dive or touch the jellyfish. The lake is very delicate, and these rules help keep the jellyfish safe.

10. Lake Bled, Slovenia

Lake Bled is in the Julian Alps in northwest Slovenia. It’s the most well-known lake in the country, and it’s easy to see why. There’s a small island in the middle with a church on it, and up on a cliff by the lake, there’s a medieval castle. The view looks like something out of a storybook, and that’s a big reason why so many people visit.

The lake was formed by a glacier, and the water is clear and blue-green. There’s a walking path that goes all the way around the lake—about 6 kilometers long—so it’s great for a walk or a bike ride. You can also take a ride in a pletna, which is a wooden boat made by hand. It takes you out to the island, where you can climb the steps and ring the bell in the church. People say making a wish while ringing the bell brings good luck.

The castle, called Bled Castle, is one of the oldest in Slovenia. It’s built on a high rock and gives you a great view of the lake and mountains. Also, if you visit Lake Bled, you have to try the local cream cake, called “blejska kremna rezina.” Most cafes in the area serve it.

All in all, Lake Bled is easy to get to, easy to walk around, and full of beautiful views and local history. It’s one of the most visited places in Slovenia, and once you’re there, it’s easy to understand why.

Add These Lakes to Your Bucket List

If any of these caught your eye, maybe it’s time to start planning. Save this list, share it with a travel buddy, or just keep it in the back of your mind for when you’re ready to trade busy streets for clear skies and open water.

Which one would you visit first?

