Are you considering packing your bags and moving to a new city for work or adventure?

Sounds amazing!

But before you get carried away by thoughts of stunning skylines and vibrant cultures, there’s one big reality check: the cost of living.

According to Mercer’s 2024 Cost of Living Survey, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Zurich are the most expensive cities for international workers.

With rent, groceries, and even a simple night out costing a small fortune in these places, it’s clear that living in global hubs comes with a hefty price tag.

So, what makes these cities so expensive?

And what’s the trade-off for all that money?

Let’s break it down, city by city, to see if the lifestyle, opportunities, and experiences are worth the splurge—or if it’s time to consider a more affordable alternative.

Key Takeaways Cities like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Zurich are some of the most expensive places to live, with high rent, food, and education costs.

These cities offer great job opportunities, modern living, and exciting cultures, but you must budget carefully to enjoy them.

When deciding if these pricey cities are worth it for your goals, consider what matters most—career, lifestyle, or savings.

1. Singapore: The Lion City Roars in First Place

Singapore is a city of contrasts—lush greenery, ultramodern skyscrapers, a thriving economy, and an impeccable reputation for safety and cleanliness.

But life in this urban paradise doesn’t come cheap.

At the moment, Singapore is ranked as the most expensive city in the world.

Let’s have a look at why.

Housing

Housing is the single largest expense for most people living in Singapore.

A one-bedroom apartment in prime locations like Orchard Road or Marina Bay costs around $2,600 per month, while larger, family-sized homes easily top $5,200 monthly.

Even outside the city center, rents rarely dip below $1,800 for smaller apartments.

These costs are manageable for expats with housing allowances, but without company support, it’s a considerable expense.

Transportation

Singapore’s public transportation system, including buses and the MRT (Mass Rapid Transit), is efficient, clean, and affordable.

A single trip costs between $1.10 and $1.80, depending on distance.

Monthly unlimited travel passes are available for $120, but the truth is most commuters spend less.

While owning a car in Singapore is possible, it’s prohibitively expensive.

The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) required to own a car can cost as much as $70,000, and high import taxes push car prices through the roof.

Education

Education costs in Singapore vary widely depending on your choices.

International schools like Tanglin Trust School or Singapore American School charge tuition fees upwards of $30,000 annually, while local universities charge subsidized rates for citizens.

University programs cost international students around $105,000 for a full four-year course.

Entertainment and Dining

Dining in Singapore is a mix of extremes.

You can enjoy a delicious plate of chicken rice at a hawker stall for $3–$5, but dining at upscale restaurants can cost $100 or more per person.

And weekly grocery bills average around $110 for basic items.

For entertainment, movie tickets cost $9, while concerts and performances range from $37 to $150, depending on the artist or venue.

What’s the Appeal?

Singapore’s booming job market, low unemployment rate, and reputation as a global business hub make it a magnet for professionals.

Its progressive tax system, with a maximum rate of 24%, is competitive for high earners.

Sure, Singapore might make your wallet weep, but with incredible food, a low crime rate, and world-class healthcare, it’s easy to see why expats are willing to pay the price of paradise, even if it is the most expensive city in the world.

2. Hong Kong, China: The Pricey Jewel of the East

Hong Kong is a global hub for finance, trade, and culture, so it’s a dream destination for professionals and expats.

But that dream comes at a cost.

While the city dazzles with its skyline, dynamic vibe, and efficiency, the price tag of living there might make you think twice.

Housing

Hong Kong’s housing market is famously one of the most expensive in the world.

The average rent for a small one-bedroom apartment in central areas like Central or Wan Chai ranges from $1,500 to $2,500 monthly.

Want something bigger or closer to the harbor?

Be prepared to spend even more—rents for larger apartments have increased 9.9% year-on-year, and premium properties easily exceed $5,000 monthly.

If you’re looking to buy, brace yourself: the average price per square foot for real estate is a staggering $2,600, and this makes homeownership a luxury only a few can afford.

Transportation

While housing costs are jaw-dropping, transportation in Hong Kong is surprisingly reasonable.

The MTR (Mass Transit Railway), minibusses, ferries, and trams make the city’s public transit system world-class.

A single MTR ride costs as little as $0.38, and the Octopus card, a rechargeable payment system, makes hopping between transit modes seamless.

Many locals and expats rely solely on public transport, saving on car ownership costs, including high insurance fees, parking charges, and a license that costs tens of thousands of dollars.

Education

If you’re moving to Hong Kong with kids, education costs will be another major expense.

International schools like Hong Kong International School and Canadian International School charge tuition fees of up to $25,500 annually for elementary levels, and fees for high school students can climb even higher.

Add school bus fees, uniforms, and extracurricular activities, and you’ll see why many expats carefully consider their educational budget before relocating.

Entertainment and Dining

A night out or even casual dining comes at a premium in Hong Kong.

A movie ticket averages around $13, while dining at mid-range restaurants typically costs $40–$70 per person, depending on the cuisine and location.

Groceries are no bargain either; a basic weekly basket of goods can cost upwards of $120.

Are you looking to unwind?

A pint of beer at a bar costs around $9, while gym memberships in premium fitness clubs often cost $100 or more monthly.

Why People Still Flock to Hong Kong

Despite the high costs, Hong Kong continues to attract expats because of its booming job market in the finance, technology, logistics, and creative industries.

The city’s efficient public transit system, a stunning mix of East and West cultures, and a buzzing lifestyle make it a unique place to live.

Hong Kong’s tax system is relatively low, with a maximum personal income tax rate of 17%, which gives high-earning professionals some financial relief.

And with incredible hiking trails, vibrant festivals, and easy access to the rest of Asia, it’s easy to see why Hong Kong remains a popular destination despite the cost.

3. Zurich, Switzerland: Luxury in Every Corner

Zurich is where stunning Alpine views meet luxury living.

As Switzerland’s largest city and a global financial hub, it’s no surprise that Zurich comes with a high price tag.

Housing

In Zurich, housing costs are among the highest in Europe.

A one-bedroom apartment in central areas like Bahnhofstrasse or Seefeld costs $2,400 monthly, while family-sized three-bedroom apartments cost $3,950 or more.

Suburban areas like Schwamendingen or Oerlikon are more affordable but still expensive compared to other European cities.

For those looking to buy, real estate prices hover around $11,437 per square meter, which clearly makes Zurich a challenging market for homebuyers.

Transportation

Good news: Zurich boasts an exceptional public transportation system.

A single ticket costs around $3, and a monthly pass is $92, covering trams, buses, and even local trains.

For those frequently traveling throughout Switzerland, the Swiss Travel Pass, which offers unlimited travel throughout the country, is a great option.

Food and Dining

Unfortunately, food prices in Zurich can feel eye-watering.

Weekly grocery bills for a small household average $160, while dining out is a treat to be budgeted carefully.

A meal at a simple restaurant costs about $27, and a three-course dinner at a mid-range restaurant for two can easily top $150.

Fancy a beer? Well, you’re looking at $7–$10 at most bars.

Education

If you’re an expat with kids, international schools like Zurich International School charge fees of up to $37,000 per year.

However, public schools are free for residents and offer an excellent education, provided your family speaks German or is willing to adapt.

Is It Worth the Splurge?

Zurich offers a low unemployment rate, a favorable tax system, and access to Switzerland’s desirable standard of living.

Beyond the numbers, Zurich is a stunning city offering modern conveniences and natural beauty.

With clean streets, incredible infrastructure, and hiking or skiing opportunities just an hour away, Zurich might be worth the splurge for those who can afford it.

4. Geneva, Switzerland: Diplomatic and Expensive

Geneva isn’t just another pretty Swiss city—it’s the heart of global diplomacy.

As the European headquarters for the United Nations and home to countless international organizations, Geneva attracts a unique crowd of expats, diplomats, and professionals.

However, living here comes with a hefty price tag, and it’s easily one of the most expensive cities in the world.

Housing

Housing in Geneva is notoriously expensive due to high demand and limited supply.

For example, renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city center will set you back around $2,650 per month.

Larger apartments, especially near Lake Geneva or in upscale neighborhoods like Cologny, can exceed $4,300 monthly.

Suburban areas such as Carouge or Meyrin offer slightly more affordable options, but they’re still steep compared to global standards.

For those considering homeownership, the average property price is approximately $17,418 per square meter, making Geneva a luxury market.

Transportation

Getting around Geneva is easy but not cheap.

A single trip on public transportation costs $3.30, and a monthly pass for unlimited travel within the city costs about $80.

Geneva’s public transit system, which includes trams, buses, and trains, is highly efficient and connects all major neighborhoods.

Tourists and overnight visitors often receive a free Geneva Transport Card, which provides unlimited public transit during their stay.

Education

Education is a significant expense for expats in Geneva, especially for families with school-age children.

International schools, like the Geneva English School and International School of Geneva, charge tuition fees that can climb to $39,000 annually.

Public schools are free for residents and offer a high-quality education, though lessons are conducted in French.

Families opting for public schools may need to budget for additional language support if their children aren’t fluent.

Entertainment and Dining

Geneva is no stranger to high living costs in entertainment and dining.

A basic meal at a casual restaurant costs about $27, while fine dining can easily exceed $100 per person.

Weekly grocery bills for a small family average $220, with imported goods driving up prices.

Movie tickets cost about $22, and cultural events, such as concerts or theater performances, range from $55 to $165, depending on the venue.

What Makes Geneva Worth It?

Geneva offers a unique blend of cosmopolitan luxury and natural beauty, with Lake Geneva and the Alps providing endless recreational opportunities.

The city’s thriving job market, particularly in international diplomacy, finance, and luxury goods, attracts professionals from around the globe.

Aside from its costs, Geneva’s low crime rate, exceptional quality of life, and cultural richness make it a top choice for expats.

5. Basel, Switzerland: Art and Affluence

Basel might not be as globally renowned as Zurich or Geneva, but it punches above its weight in terms of culture, art, and, of course, cost of living.

Nestled along the Rhine River and bordering France and Germany, Basel offers an eclectic mix of influences that appeal to art lovers, professionals, and families.

Housing

Housing costs in Basel are high, though slightly less steep than in Zurich or Geneva.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in central areas like Grossbasel or near the Old Town costs around $2,400 monthly.

Larger, family-friendly homes in upscale neighborhoods like Bruderholz or Riehen can cost up to $4,100 monthly.

Property prices average $10,200 per square meter for those looking to settle permanently, making Basel a costly but desirable place to own a home.

Transportation

Basel boasts an efficient public transit system that includes trams, buses, and even ferries across the Rhine.

A single ticket costs between $2 and $2.80, while monthly passes for unlimited local travel are priced at $85–$100.

Visitors staying in Basel hotels receive a BaselCard, which grants them free public transportation and discounts on museum entrances—a small but welcome perk in a city where every franc counts.

Grocery and Dining

Groceries in Basel are on par with those in other Swiss cities, and weekly shopping bills for basic necessities average $160.

Dining out, however, is more expensive—a meal at a simple restaurant costs about $25–$30, while mid-range establishments charge $60 or more per person.

Foodies will appreciate Basel’s international culinary scene, though they’ll need deep pockets to enjoy it fully.

Entertainment and Art

Basel is a cultural hotspot, home to world-class museums like the Kunstmuseum Basel and the annual Art Basel fair, which attracts art enthusiasts and collectors from around the globe.

Movie tickets are priced at $22, and concerts or theater performances range from $55 to $165, depending on the event.

Why Choose Basel?

Basel offers a unique mix of artistic vibrancy, historic charm, and modern convenience.

Its strategic location at the intersection of Switzerland, France, and Germany makes it easy to access international travel and cultural experiences.

Though expensive, Basel’s strong job market, particularly in pharmaceuticals and banking, makes it a rewarding place to live and work.

6. Bern, Switzerland: The Capital of Costs

As Switzerland’s capital city, Bern combines political importance with a laid-back vibe.

Its UNESCO-listed Old Town and scenic Aare River make it a beautiful place to live, but the cost of enjoying this charm is steep.

Housing

Housing in Bern is somewhat more affordable than in Zurich or Geneva, but it’s still costly by global standards.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city center costs about $1,600 per month, while three-bedroom apartments for families cost $2,700 or more.

Suburban areas like Köniz or Muri bei Bern offer lower rents, but the trade-off is a longer commute into the city center.

Transportation

Bern’s public transportation system includes buses, trams, and trains, all of which are reliable and efficient.

A single ticket costs between $4 and $5, while monthly passes for unlimited travel cost about $90–$100.

For visitors, the Bern Ticket allows free travel on local public transit for the duration of their stay, making it an attractive option for short-term guests.

Groceries and Dining

Grocery costs in Bern align with national averages, with weekly shopping bills averaging $150–$180.

Dining out is similarly expensive—a meal at a casual restaurant costs $25–$30, while mid-range dining averages $50–$80 per person.

Bern’s farmer’s markets are a popular option for fresh, locally sourced produce, but prices remain high.

Entertainment and Culture

Bern’s cultural offerings include museums like the Zentrum Paul Klee and seasonal events like the Bern Jazz Festival.

Movie tickets cost $16–$20, and concerts or theater performances, depending on the venue, range from $50 to $150.

The city’s proximity to hiking trails and ski resorts provides affordable outdoor entertainment for nature enthusiasts.

Why Live in Bern?

Bern’s calm atmosphere, rich history, and political significance make it a unique place to call home.

While it’s not as flashy as Zurich or Geneva, Bern offers a high quality of life, excellent public services, and a relatively strong job market in public administration and international organizations.

Thus, it’s perfect for those who want the charm of a small city with the perks of a national capital.

7. New York City, USA: The Big Apple with Big Bills

New York City, often called “the city that never sleeps,” is a global hub for culture, finance, and entertainment.

But living in the Big Apple comes with a big price tag.

Whether you’re drawn to the bright lights of Times Square or the charm of Greenwich Village, be prepared to pay a premium for everything from rent to a slice of pizza.

At the end of the day, it’s not at the top of the most expensive cities in the US for no reason.

Housing

Housing in NYC is famously expensive, especially in Manhattan.

A one-bedroom apartment in prime areas like Midtown or SoHo averages $3,800 monthly, and family-sized units can exceed $6,000 monthly.

Brooklyn offers slightly more affordable options, with one-bedroom apartments averaging $3,000, but areas like Williamsburg and DUMBO are almost as pricey as Manhattan.

Staten Island and the Bronx provide the cheapest rental options, but they often come with longer commutes.

If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan condo, the median price is $1.3 million—and that’s on the lower end for desirable neighborhoods.

Transportation

The subway system is the lifeline of New York, with over 472 stations connecting all five boroughs.

A single subway or bus ride costs $2.90, and a monthly unlimited pass is $132.

Taxis and rideshares like Uber are convenient but costly, with trips averaging $20–$30 within Manhattan.

Owning a car is rare among city residents due to sky-high parking costs, which range from $400 to $1,000 per month, and hefty insurance premiums.

Food and Dining

Weekly grocery costs in NYC range from $150 to $200, depending on dietary preferences and shopping habits.

Fancy imported goods from specialty stores like Whole Foods can quickly inflate your budget.

Dining out is also pricey: a simple meal at a diner or food truck averages $20, while a mid-range dinner for two at a casual restaurant can easily cost $100 or more, especially in trendy neighborhoods like Tribeca.

Fine dining? Think $300+ per meal, excluding wine.

Entertainment and Lifestyle

Entertainment options in NYC are unparalleled but rarely cheap.

Movie tickets cost around $15–$20, and Broadway shows range from $100 to $500 per seat, depending on demand.

Gym memberships cost $75–$150 monthly, with luxury fitness clubs like Equinox charging even more.

Looking for free activities?

Stroll through Central Park, explore the High Line, or check out free events at Bryant Park.

Why Live in NYC?

Putting the costs aside, NYC’s appeal lies in its limitless opportunities, vibrant diversity, and cultural richness.

Whether you’re chasing a career in finance, the arts, or tech, NYC is where dreams are pursued—and sometimes achieved.

Its job market is strong, and the city offers a one-of-a-kind energy that keeps people coming back.

8. London, UK: A Classic That Comes at a Cost

London is a city of contrasts: historic landmarks alongside cutting-edge architecture and royal traditions mixed with a multicultural buzz.

But one thing’s for sure: it’s one of the most expensive cities in the world.

Can the high cost of living be justified?

Housing

Housing is one of London’s largest expenses.

A one-bedroom apartment in central neighborhoods like Kensington or Covent Garden costs around $3,200 monthly.

For more space, a two-bedroom apartment in these areas can exceed $5,000 monthly.

Outer neighborhoods like Croydon or Richmond offer cheaper options, but commuting into the city adds to the expense.

The average property price in London is $700,000, with prime areas like Chelsea exceeding $2 million for modest homes.

Transportation

London’s public transportation network is extensive but expensive.

A single ride on the Tube (London Underground) costs $3.60, while monthly passes for unlimited travel in central zones start at $180.

The Oyster card is the most cost-effective way to navigate the Tube, buses, and trains.

Driving in London is discouraged due to congestion charges of $17.50 daily and limited parking, which can cost $400–$1,000 monthly in central areas.

Food and Dining

Groceries are relatively affordable compared to other major cities, with weekly costs ranging from $120 to $150.

Dining out, however, is a different story.

A meal at a casual pub costs $20–$30, while a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant runs about $100–$150.

Fine dining at Michelin-starred restaurants can easily surpass $300 per person.

Afternoon tea? That’ll be $50–$75, depending on the location.

Entertainment and Lifestyle

London offers plenty of free activities, from exploring Hyde Park to visiting world-class museums like the British Museum and Tate Modern, which don’t charge admission.

Paid entertainment can get pricey, though: movie tickets cost $19, and West End shows range from $65 to $260 per ticket.

Gym memberships in central London average $60–$100 monthly, with luxury options like Third Space charging much more.

Why Live in London?

London’s global appeal lies in its career opportunities, cultural diversity, and historical charm.

It’s a finance, media, and education hub, boasting top universities like Imperial College and LSE.

London’s vibrant neighborhoods, international food scene, and buzzing arts scene are a big draw for expats, even with the high cost of living.

9. Nassau, Bahamas: Paradise with a Price

Imagine waking up to turquoise waters and white sandy beaches every day—sounds dreamy, right?

That’s the allure of Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

But paradise comes with its own set of financial challenges.

Housing

Housing in Nassau is relatively affordable compared to global cities but steep for the Caribbean.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city center rents for about $1,200 monthly, while larger homes in upscale areas like Paradise Island or Lyford Cay cost $1,500 to $2,500.

Want to buy a home?

A three-bedroom property in the city center averages $400,000, though beachfront properties can easily top $1 million.

Transportation

Public transportation in Nassau is limited to jitneys (buses), which cost around $1.50 per trip.

Taxis are widely available but pricey, with fares often exceeding $20 for short rides.

Many expats find owning a car essential, but high import taxes make vehicles significantly more expensive than in the U.S. or Europe.

Food and Groceries

Groceries are expensive in Nassau due to the island’s reliance on imports.

Weekly grocery bills range from $150 to $200, and imported goods often have a hefty markup.

Dining out is also costly: a meal at a casual restaurant costs $25–$30, while upscale dining experiences on Paradise Island average $100 per person.

Entertainment and Lifestyle

Beach days are free, but most other activities come with a price.

Movie tickets cost $10–$12 and resort, or gym memberships range from $50 to $100 monthly.

Water sports like snorkeling and diving are popular but can add up, with guided tours costing $50–$150 per trip.

Why Live in Nassau?

Nassau offers a laid-back lifestyle, tropical weather, and a close-knit expat community.

While the cost of living is high, the tax-free income policy (no income tax, inheritance tax, or capital gains tax) makes it an attractive option for high earners.

Combine that with world-class beaches and vibrant culture, and it’s easy to see why expats choose Nassau despite the challenges.

10. Los Angeles, USA: Hollywood Dreams with Real-Life Costs

Los Angeles, the world’s entertainment capital, is synonymous with glamor and ambition.

But living in this sprawling metropolis means navigating high costs, traffic, and a competitive lifestyle.

Housing

Housing in LA is one of the steepest in the U.S.

A one-bedroom apartment in central areas like Downtown LA or Hollywood averages $2,600 per month, while upscale neighborhoods like Beverly Hills or Santa Monica command rents of $3,500 or more for similar spaces.

Family-sized homes in desirable areas can cost $5,000–$10,000 monthly, and the median price for buying a home in LA is $1.1 million.

Transportation

Public transportation in LA, while improving, isn’t as robust as in NYC or London.

A single ride on the Metro costs $1.75, and monthly passes are $100.

However, LA is a car-dependent city for most residents.

Fuel prices are among the highest in the U.S., averaging $4.36 per gallon, and parking in busy areas can cost $20–$50 daily.

Food and Dining

Weekly grocery bills in LA range from $150 to $200, but the city’s diverse food scene offers options for every budget.

A taco from a food truck costs $3–$5 while dining at mid-range restaurants costs $50–$100 per person.

Upscale dining in hotspots like Malibu or Beverly Hills can easily run $200+ per person, excluding drinks.

Entertainment and Lifestyle

From beaches to Hollywood studios, LA offers plenty of entertainment options.

Movie tickets cost around $15, while concert tickets at venues like the Hollywood Bowl range from $50 to $200.

Gym memberships cost $60–$100 monthly, and boutique fitness classes, like SoulCycle, charge $30+ per session.

Free activities, like hiking in Runyon Canyon or exploring Venice Beach, help balance the costs.

Why Live in LA?

LA’s allure lies in its sunny weather, creative opportunities, and vibrant culture.

Whether you’re pursuing a career in entertainment, tech, or business, LA offers unmatched possibilities.

Its diverse neighborhoods, stunning beaches, and outdoor lifestyle make it a city that’s hard to resist, even with the high costs.

Think About These Points Before You Decide

Moving to a new city is a big step.

Finding a place to live is about making sure the city fits your budget, lifestyle, and goals, so you’ll have to take some time to weigh up your options.

Cities like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Zurich offer incredible opportunities but also have high costs that require serious planning.

Here’s what to keep in mind:

Can you afford it?

Research the rent, transportation, food, and daily life costs to see if they fit your budget.

What kind of lifestyle suits you?

Decide if you enjoy the fast pace of a bustling city or prefer something more laid-back.

Does it boost your career?

Consider how living in the city will help your job prospects or personal growth.

Is it worth the expense?

Weigh the benefits of the city’s opportunities, quality of life, and culture against the money you’ll spend living there.

The City That Calls Your Name

Choosing the right city takes careful planning and a clear idea of what’s most important to you.

You may love Hong Kong’s excitement and fast pace, Singapore’s clean and modern feel, or Zurich’s beauty and calm.

Each city has something special to offer, but the key is to find what best suits your needs and goals.

Take your time, consider your options, and imagine what life could be like in each place.

The right city isn’t just where you live—it’s where you can grow, succeed, and enjoy life.

Your next chapter is ready—make it the one that feels just right for you!