Culture
  • search
Culture

Travel

MUJI Transforms Heritage Japanese Home into Chic Airbnb Rental

  • August 12, 2023

Experience a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity as MUJI reveals a century-old Japanese home reimagined into a minimalist Airbnb.

KEY TAKEAWAYS
MUJI, known for its natural and minimalist product lines, has ventured into the world of interior design and architecture with a revamped century-old Japanese house in Kamogawa City, now available on Airbnb as MUJI Base Kamogawa.
The Airbnb stay represents a perfect blend of traditional and modern, reflecting MUJI's clean aesthetic while preserving the essence of Japanese 'Satoyama' living - being one with nature.
MUJI Base Kamogawa offers a unique opportunity for guests to experience a tranquil retreat or use the location as a perfect base for remote work, fostering a deep appreciation for the finer aspects of life.

MUJI Breathes New Life into Historic Japanese House

In the realm of household goods and fashion, MUJI, the Japanese design brand, has etched a special place with its understated and naturalistic offerings. In recent times, it has spread its wings into the domains of architecture and interior design. As part of this initiative, it recently introduced its latest addition to the lineup of rental homes spread across Japan, revealing a peaceful abode in Kamogawa City, Chiba Prefecture, not too far from Tokyo. This home, a building with a history dating back a hundred years, has received a MUJI-style makeover and has now opened its doors for bookings on Airbnb as the MUJI Base Kamogawa.

Experience a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity as MUJI reveals a century-old Japanese home reimagined into a minimalist Airbnb.

Welcome to Your Personal MUJI Sanctuary

This quaint Airbnb, standing tall for over a century, is a testament to the seamless fusion of the old and the new. MUJI’s minimalistic approach is evident in its transformation, creating an ambiance that reflects the principles of Japanese ‘Satoyama’ living. This design philosophy captures the essence of living harmoniously with nature. With its modern upgrades subtly intertwined with the original charm, the home is the embodiment of a harmonious fusion of the past and present.

The home’s interior is a celebration of MUJI’s trademark clean aesthetic, with a hand-picked assortment of their signature products enhancing the overall ambiance.

For the devoted followers of MUJI, this Airbnb presents itself as a haven of tranquility. Whether you are looking to escape for a few calm days or set it up as your ideal remote work ‘base’, the MUJI Base Kamogawa offers you an opportunity to immerse yourself in a lifestyle that’s unique to this local community.

MUJI emphasizes that in our rapidly changing world, the desire for a consistent place of comfort and peace is as strong as ever. In their words, “MUJI BASE can be the one for you.” As guests spend time in this thoughtfully curated space, they can learn to appreciate the subtle aspects of life and gather wisdom from their lived experiences.

Experience ‘Satoyama’ Living with a Touch of the West 

The house stands as an embodiment of contemporary, free living, interspersed with a dash of Western influence, all the while preserving the core of the Japanese ‘Satoyama’ lifestyle – the idea of coexisting in harmony with nature. MUJI’s effort at crafting an ideal home base that resonates with its unique minimalist aesthetic is indeed a vision to behold. Whether you’re working remotely or simply seeking a serene retreat, MUJI’s newest Airbnb offering is bound to leave an imprint on your heart.

Marilyn Walters

Marilyn Walters is a seasoned news journalist with over two years of experience in the field. Known for her investigative reporting and insightful analysis, Marilyn has covered significant global events with an objective lens. Her relentless pursuit of truth and dedication to journalistic integrity have established her as a respected voice in today's dynamic news landscape.

Read Full Biography
Back to previous

You May Also Like

elasticofarm house
Travel

ELASTICOfarm’s Tree-Inspired Home: An Ingenious Blend of Nature and Architecture

Dive into the story of Stefano Pujatti’s latest masterpiece – a dwelling that harmoniously integrates with nature, designed by his…

floating architecture
Travel

Riding the Wave: The Now and Future of Floating Architecture

Dive into the world of floating architecture, a solution born out of necessity to combat climate change and rising sea…

chef kitchen
Travel

A Gourmet Guide to the World’s Most Aesthetically Pleasing Dining Destinations

Embark on a culinary journey around the globe and explore the top restaurants merging creativity in cuisine with ingenious interior…

  • mail
  • facebook
  • twitter

related articles

hotel

Travel

Discover Top 10 Rhodes Hotels for a Unique Grecian Experience

elasticofarm house

Travel

ELASTICOfarm’s Tree-Inspired Home: An Ingenious Blend of Nature and Architecture

Travel

Malta: The Mediterranean Gem Poised for a Tourism Comeback

Articles About Travel

A Gourmet Guide to the World’s Most Aesthetically Pleasing Dining Destinations

July 24, 2023

A Gastronomic World Tour: Michelin Star Studded Hotels and Resorts

July 19, 2023

Discover the Best Affordable Hotels in Europe Recommended by Travel Experts

July 11, 2023

Discover Top 10 Rhodes Hotels for a Unique Grecian Experience

July 3, 2023

Spotlight on the World’s Most Glamorous Casino Architectures | A Peek into the Magnificent Casino Edifices

June 9, 2023