June is one of the most underrated times to travel, and that’s exactly why it’s one of the best. It’s right before the busy summer season, so you still get long days, warm weather, open trails, and fun cities that haven’t yet been overtaken by the high-season crowd. Plus, flights and hotels are often budget-friendly compared to the peak months of July and August.

In this guide, we’re walking you through 10 of the best places to visit in June. We’ll cover what the weather’s like, what events are happening, and what you can do while you’re there to make the most of this early-summer travel window.

1. Ireland – Castles, Cliffs, and Long Days

Ireland, one of the best countries to visit in June, means early sunrises around 5 a.m. and late sunsets near 10 p.m. The beauty is that you get long days to see a lot without feeling rushed.

The Cliffs of Moher are a must—especially at sunset. The Ring of Kerry offers ocean views, small towns, and winding roads. At Blarney Castle, you can lean back and kiss the Blarney Stone if you want the “gift of gab.”

Dublin is easy to love, especially when the sun’s out and the city’s in full swing. Grab a pint and chat with locals—this is a place where conversations with strangers are kind of the norm. Trinity College is worth a stop, too, mainly for the Long Room and the Book of Kells, which is even cooler in person than it sounds.

Head to Killarney for a horse-drawn carriage ride, or go to the Connemara coast for oysters. Ireland has about 30,000 castles, so you’ll see history almost everywhere.

2. Peru – Dry Skies, Inca Ruins, and Nonstop Festivals

June is one of the best times to visit Peru. The weather’s dry, the skies are clear, and there’s barely any rain—perfect for visiting Machu Picchu. The views of the mountains are wide open, and at night, the stars are sharp and bright.

Crowds pick up this time of year, so booking ahead is smart, especially if you’re going on a weekend. In Cusco, June is full of festivals. The city celebrates its anniversary all month, and the streets stay busy with music, parades, and dancing.

The biggest event is Inti Raymi, the Festival of the Sun, held during the winter solstice. It’s a full reenactment of an Incan celebration, with people in costume, rituals, and crowds packing the city.

3. Canada’s Eastern Cities – Maple Syrup, Niagara Falls, and French Vibes

Eastern Canada in June is absolute perfection. The weather’s warm, and the big crowds haven’t arrived yet. You’ve got options—Montreal, Quebec City, Ottawa, Kingston, and even Niagara Falls all offer something different.

In Montreal and Quebec City, you can walk old streets lined with stone buildings, hear French spoken everywhere, and eat everything from poutine to fresh croissants. In Ottawa, June means you can see the city’s sights, like Parliament Hill, without the summer rush.

Kingston has old limestone buildings, waterfront parks, and a slower pace. Then there’s Niagara Falls, where you can get right up close to the water on a boat ride. The sun hits the mist just right in June.

Everywhere you go, expect warm hospitality, gorgeous scenery, and generous helpings of maple syrup.

4. Germany – Castles, Culture, and Black Forest Cake

In June, Germany has warm weather, long days, and fewer tourists than in July or August. So, it’s a good time to see the country’s top sights without big crowds.

In Bavaria, you can visit Neuschwanstein Castle and Hohenschwangau Castle, two of the most famous castles in Germany. Neuschwanstein is the one that inspired Disney’s castle design. Both are open to visitors and sit in the hills, surrounded by green forests in early summer.

In western Germany, the Rhine Valley hosts several wine festivals in June. These happen in small towns along the river and include local wine, music, and food. It’s a simple way to experience local life and try German wines that are hard to find elsewhere.

Berlin is also worth visiting in June. The city’s parks, museums, and galleries are busy, and many events and exhibits happen outdoors because the weather is better. You’ll find art shows, music events, and people enjoying long afternoons in the sun.

German food is easy to find and filling. You’ll see plenty of sausages, schnitzel, roast pork, and potato salad in June, usually with a cold beer. For dessert, people often order Black Forest cake or apple strudel, which are traditional and found in most bakeries.

5. Morocco – Mosques, Markets, and Desert Dreams

Morocco in June is warm and dry. Daytime temperatures average 22.6°C, with lows around 17.2°C and highs near 27.9°C. This makes it a good time to visit if you want sun without extreme heat.

In Fes and Marrakesh, you can explore historic mosques, bazaars, and medinas. These busy cities are full of shops and local food and are known for their detailed architecture. You can also visit the ancient Roman ruins of Volubilis, which are well-preserved and open to the public.

Morocco also has several beach towns and coastal retreats with sea breezes. For more adventure, travel to the Atlas Mountains to see remote villages and mountain views, or go south to the Sahara Desert for camel rides and sand dunes.

6. Rwanda – Gorilla Trekking and a Green, Clean City

June is the start of Rwanda’s dry season, so it is the best time for gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park. The trails are drier and easier to hike, and your chances of seeing gorillas are better. Fewer than 900 mountain gorillas remain in the wild, and this park is one of the few places where you can see them in their natural habitat.

A trekking permit is required, and while it’s expensive, it’s a rare experience. You hike through bamboo forests with trained guides to reach the gorilla families. It’s also recommended to hire a local porter—it’s affordable and supports the community.

After trekking, most visitors head to Kigali. The capital is clean, organized, and easy to get around. At Choma’D, you can eat dry-rub pork ribs and mac and cheese and drink strawberry mojitos on a rooftop terrace.

If you want to stay in luxury near the park, Bisate Lodge has six thatched villas with views of the mountains. For a more remote stay, One&Only Nyungwe House is set on a tea plantation and surrounded by rainforest. It’s home to 13 primate species and many types of birds.

7. Croatia – Coastlines, Castles, and Game of Thrones Glory

In Croatia, June is a good time to visit because the weather is warm but not too hot. The average temperature during the day is about 27°C, which cools down to around 16°C at night. It’s just before the busy season, so it’s easier to get around and enjoy the sights without large crowds.

Dubrovnik is one of the most popular cities in the country, known for its stone walls and sea views. The old town is surrounded by medieval walls that you can walk along for full views of the city and the Adriatic Sea. This is also where parts of Game of Thrones were filmed.

Next, Split is another major spot. It’s known for the Diocletian’s Palace, which is more than 1,700 years old. Today, the palace is part of the city, and people live and work inside its walls. You’ll find cafes, shops, and restaurants built into the ancient stone structures.

Also, many people choose to explore Croatia by boat. Island hopping is popular in June. You can take a cruise, stop at small islands, swim, and eat fresh seafood. Some tours offer last-minute deals, which can save money if you’re flexible with your travel dates.

8. Italy – Holidays, History, and Early Summer Sun

Italy is easily one of the best places to travel in June due to its warm weather and full calendar of events. Cities like Rome, Florence, and Venice are busy but still manageable before the peak summer crowds arrive. It’s a good time to see the main sights, especially with public festivals happening throughout the month.

One of the biggest national holidays is Republic Day on June 2, which marks the 1946 vote that made Italy a republic. In Rome, there’s a military parade, patriotic events, and fireworks over the Tiber River.

Later in the month, on June 24, cities like Genoa, Florence, and Turin celebrate the Feast of St. John with religious processions, local music, and traditional foods. And in Rome again, June 29 is the Feast of St. Peter and St. Paul, with a special mass at St. Peter’s Basilica and events honoring the city’s patron saints.

At the same time, the weather is summer-like across most of Italy. June is warm but not as hot as July or August, so it is a perfect time to walk through Rome’s ruins, take a boat in Venice, or hike along the trails of Cinque Terre.

9. Cappadocia, Turkey – Balloons, Valleys, and Cave Hotels

Cappadocia is a good place to visit in June because the weather is dry and not too hot. One of the main things people come here for is the hot-air balloon rides. In the early morning, dozens of balloons rise over the area’s rocky landscape. From above, you can see the fairy chimneys, which are tall stone towers formed by volcanic eruptions and erosion over many years.

After the balloon ride, there’s still a lot to explore. The Göreme Open-Air Museum has churches carved into rock, with wall paintings that go back centuries. Not far away is the underground city of Kaymaklı, which has narrow tunnels, storage rooms, and spaces where people once lived during attacks or harsh weather.

Hiking is also popular in June. Since it’s dry and not too hot yet, trails like Rose Valley and Pigeon Valley are easy to walk. These paths go through quiet areas with rock formations and views of the hills.

Many people stay in cave hotels, which are rooms built into the stone. One example is Ariana Sustainable Luxury Lodge, which has sun terraces, a vineyard, and rooms made with natural materials like wood and stone.

10. Hawaii – Aloha Spirit and Ocean Adventures

Hawaii in June is one of the best times to visit. The islands have warm, sunny weather with less rainfall than other months, just before the peak summer tourist season. That means you get long daylight hours, good conditions for outdoor activities, and fewer crowds compared to July or August.

No matter which island you choose—Oahu, Maui, the Big Island, or Kauai—you’ll find a mix of beaches, hiking trails, waterfalls, and cultural sites. For example, Sunset Beach on Oahu is well-known for its views and coastline. In the cities, especially Honolulu, you’ll see how modern life and Hawaiian traditions come together. There are museums, local music, and food tied to native Hawaiian culture.

June is also a good time for outdoor activities like surfing, snorkeling, and hiking since the weather is dry and the ocean is calm in many places. At night, there’s usually live music, hula performances, and food markets that give a look at local life.

Where Will June Take You?

Maybe to the coast of Croatia, a quiet village in Italy, or on a hike through the mountains in Canada. Perhaps it’s time to finally see the castles of Ireland or take a hot-air balloon ride over Cappadocia. Wherever you choose, June gives you a head start on summer, with all the good parts and fewer downsides.

Now’s the time to start planning. Pick your place, check the dates, and get your plans in motion. June won’t wait—and the best trips are the ones you don’t put off.