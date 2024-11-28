Ah, Christmas—the most magical time of the year! What could be better than turning it into an unforgettable holiday getaway?

If the sound of cozy snow-covered towns, sparkling lights, and hot cocoa by the fire is appealing, or perhaps you’re dreaming of sunny beaches, swaying palm trees, and tropical vibes, there’s a perfect destination waiting for you.

So, dust off your suitcase, grab your coziest holiday sweater or breeziest swimsuit, and get ready to create cherished memories that will make this Christmas your most extraordinary one yet!

Key Takeaways Head to places like Jackson Hole, Wyoming, or Stowe, Vermont, for great skiing, cozy lodges, and magical winter vibes.

The Maldives and Saint Lucia are perfect for a warm, sunny Christmas with beautiful beaches and festive cheer.

Visit spots like Salzburg, Austria, or Bruges, Belgium, for twinkling lights, Christmas markets, and a fairytale feel.

1. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

If you don’t know where to go in December and are craving a postcard-perfect winter vibe, you have to check out Jackson Hole.

Beneath the majestic Grand Tetons, this little Wyoming gem turns into a full-on snow globe during the holidays.

And the big attraction here is the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort—2,500 acres of prime skiing and snowboarding action that’ll leave adventure junkies grinning ear to ear.

Not to mention, the WinterFest celebration brings holiday magic with ice skating, torchlight parades, tree lighting, and even Santa hitting the slopes for ski-with-Santa events.

And don’t skip downtown Jackson with its iconic elk antler arches, each one dripping in thousands of sparkling lights—a Town Square photo op you can’t pass up.

For a cozy adventure, make your way to the Granite Hot Springs Pool, where steamy geothermal waters keep you warm even as snow blankets the surroundings.

Pro tip: getting there is half the fun—you’ll need a snowmobile, dog sled, fat bike, or skis.

When it’s time to crash, you can’t go wrong with the Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole (think ski-in/ski-out with hot tubs and fireplaces) or the charming Rustic Inn, known for its log cabins and riverside vibes.

2. Beaver Creek, Colorado

Beaver Creek is like stepping into a Hallmark movie—but in real life.

Just 12 miles from Vail, this upscale ski village brings holiday cheer to the next level with its 25 Days of Christmas festival.

Picture tree lighting, holiday movies, live music, and bakers duking it out in a gingerbread showdown.

Families, don’t miss Cookie Time at 3 p.m.—warm, free cookies handed out on the slopes daily.

Try ice skating, snowshoeing, or a horse-drawn sleigh ride through snowy wonderlands when you’ve had your fill of sweets.

For a comfy stay, go luxurious at The Osprey with ski-in/ski-out perks and a heated pool, or The Pines Lodge, where mountain elegance meets jaw-dropping views.

Treat yourself to dinner at Beano’s Cabin—getting there requires a snowcat ride, but the gourmet dishes and cozy ambiance make it worth every second.

We love everything about Beaver Creek, and if you do, too, what’s stopping you from going to one of the best places to vacation in December?

3. Bavaria, Germany

Bavaria in December is Christmas on steroids.

Southern Germany goes all out with its Christkindlmarkts, where you’ll find handmade ornaments, glühwein (aka mulled wine), and roasted chestnuts in a picture-perfect setting.

Head to Rothenburg ob der Tauber, a medieval town straight out of a snow globe, or soak in the magic of Munich’s Christmas market in Marienplatz, complete with a towering tree and Bavarian treats like lebkuchen.

If you ski, snowboard, etc, it would be rude not to hit the slopes in the German Alps.

Failing that, you could always cozy up in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a chalet-lover’s dream with stunning views.

Keep an eye out for Krampus, Santa’s spooky Bavarian enforcer for naughty kids—it’s a cultural must-see!

Lodging options include the swanky Hotel Schloss Elmau, a castle-meets-luxury retreat, or a quaint family-run guesthouse in the Bavarian countryside.

4. Stowe, Vermont

Stowe is all about small-town charm with a side of epic skiing.

Found in the Green Mountains, Stowe Mountain Resort delivers snowy thrills for newbies and pros alike.

But if you’re not into skiing, that’s no issue at all—snowshoe trails and horse-drawn sleigh rides through the wintery landscape are just as fun.

Main Street is pure holiday magic, with twinkling lights, festive storefronts, and local gems like the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum.

For a bite to eat, you can grab a hearty meal at Harrison’s Restaurant & Bar, a cozy favorite with New England flair.

Stay slope-side at The Lodge at Spruce Peak or at the quaint Green Mountain Inn in downtown Stowe.

Before you leave, warm up with a decadent hot chocolate from Laughing Moon Chocolates—it’s a local legend.

5. Quebec City, Canada

Are you dreaming of European charm without the long flight? Well, Quebec City’s Old Quebec turns into a storybook winter wonderland come December.

The German Christmas Market is a festive highlight, with warm cider, maple taffy, and wooden stalls selling handmade treasures.

Feel like a kid again at the Dufferin Terrace Toboggan Slide, where you’ll zip down icy tracks at thrilling speeds.

For a magical moment, catch the nightly light show at Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral or glide across the Place D’Youville ice rink under twinkling lights.

Stay at the castle-like Fairmont Le Château Frontenac for jaw-dropping views or boutique charm at Auberge Saint-Antoine.

Either way, Quebec City delivers European vibes with a Canadian twist.

6. Saint Lucia

In case you want to avoid the cold this Christmas, we couldn’t leave out Saint Lucia, arguably one of the best countries to visit in December.

Families will love Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, with holiday workshops, Santa visits, and a traditional Christmas feast.

Couples? Check out the swoon-worthy Jade Mountain Resort, where infinity pools and open-air suites make romance easy.

Fill your days with snorkeling, kayaking, or lounging on white-sand beaches.

Don’t miss a mud bath at the Sulphur Springs or a hike up Gros Piton—the panoramic views are worth the sweat.

A sunset catamaran cruise is the cherry on top of your island adventure.

7. The Maldives

The Maldives is next-level luxury, and if you’ve seen the photos, you’ll understand why this country had to make our list.

Think turquoise waters, white sands, and tropical sunshine.

Stay at Constance Moofushi for festive dinners and starlit entertainment, or go for seclusion at Meeru Island Resort & Spa, where overwater bungalows and water sports steal the show.

Dive into vibrant coral reefs, pamper yourself with spa treatments, and cap it all off with an underwater dining experience at a submerged restaurant.

Paradise, anyone?

8. The Bahamas

The Bahamas is the perfect sunny Christmas getaway close to home but a world away.

Resorts like Baha Mar in Nassau bring the party with tree lighting, beach bashes, and festive menus.

But if peace and quiet is more up your alley, you can always head to Kamalame Cay for private beaches and luxe villas.

Celebrate like a local at a Junkanoo parade, where costumes and music bring the streets alive.

Don’t leave without trying conch fritters or a Bahama Mama cocktail—it’s an island tradition!

9. Florida Keys

For a no-passport-needed tropical escape, the Florida Keys are calling.

Key West’s Holiday Parade and festive decor give the island charm a holiday twist.

Hop on a sunset sail, visit Mallory Square, or simply chill with a slice of Key lime pie.

Stay at Sunset Key Cottages for private island vibes, or explore the Overseas Highway for epic ocean views.

This is holiday relaxation, island-style.

10. New York City

NYC is the ultimate Christmas wonderland.

Start at Rockefeller Center to gawk at the iconic tree and glide across the ice rink.

Then hit up Macy’s for its magical window displays and shop artisan goodies at Union Square Holiday Market.

For a showstopper, catch the Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular or take a romantic carriage ride through snow-dusted Central Park.

And don’t forget Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights for next-level Christmas lights.

11. London, England

London in December sparkles like no other.

Start at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland for skating, markets, and mulled wine.

And the shopping’s unreal—hit Oxford Street for twinkling lights or pop into Covent Garden for luxury gifts and oversized decorations.

For festive vibes, skate at Somerset House, sip a pint at The Churchill Arms, or indulge in afternoon tea at The Ritz.

History buffs, don’t miss skating near the Tower of London.

Even Harry Potter fans can get in on the fun with Hogwarts in the Snow at Warner Bros. Studios.

12. Bruges, Belgium

If medieval charm mixed with twinkling lights is your holiday dream, then Bruges is calling your name.

Cobblestone streets, scenic canals, and fairy-tale architecture come alive with decorations, while the Markt Square Christmas Market buzzes with chalets offering Belgian waffles, chocolates, handmade ornaments, and scarves.

For artisanal crafts and a sip of traditional Belgian gin (jenever), check out the smaller market at Simon Stevinplein.

Follow the Winter Glow Trail for a self-guided tour of the city’s most enchanting light installations.

Don’t leave without a hot chocolate from The Old Chocolate House, famed for its rich and creamy cocoa, or book a canal cruise to see Bruges’ festive lights reflected on the water.

Stay at Hotel Van Cleef for luxurious boutique vibes overlooking the canal, or enjoy the romantic charm of Die Swaene, a hidden oasis in the heart of the city.

13. Paris, France

When it comes down to good places to visit in December, Paris is something else.

Start on the Champs-Élysées, where dazzling lights adorn the trees leading to the Arc de Triomphe, and don’t miss the breathtaking displays at Place Vendôme.

But the star of the season is Galeries Lafayette, where a giant Christmas tree takes center stage under a stunning Art Nouveau dome, complemented by elaborate holiday window displays.

Stroll along the Seine River for romantic views of Paris’ iconic landmarks lit up for the season.

Indulge in a bûche de Noël (yule log cake) or sip velvety hot chocolate at Angelina, a historic tearoom perfect for warming up.

Cap off your holiday in Paris with midnight mass at Notre Dame Cathedral or a concert at Sainte-Chapelle, where the stained-glass windows glow in a magical setting.

Stay at Hôtel Lutetia on the Left Bank for a luxurious retreat, or opt for timeless elegance at Le Bristol.

14. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague at Christmas is a scene straight out of a fairy tale––mainly due to its gothic spires and cobblestone streets.

The Old Town Square Christmas Market is the heart of the celebrations, featuring a towering Christmas tree surrounded by stalls offering trdelník (sweet chimney cake), mulled wine, and handcrafted toys.

Nearby, the Wenceslas Square Market adds to the festive vibes with carolers and the aroma of roasted chestnuts.

For a quieter scene, visit the local market at Náměstí Míru, set against the neo-Gothic Church of St. Ludmila.

Explore the Charles Bridge at sunset for stunning views, or tour Prague Castle, where festive decorations create a holiday atmosphere.

For a traditional Czech Christmas dinner, try fried carp and potato salad at a cozy tavern.

Stay at the luxurious Aria Hotel, known for its music-inspired design, or the boutique Golden Well Hotel, a hidden gem with panoramic city views.

15. Rovaniemi, Finland

Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus, is a real-life Christmas storybook come to life.

Start at Santa Claus Village, where you can meet Santa, send postcards with a special Arctic Circle stamp, and cross the magical Arctic Circle line.

For traditional Finnish fun, book a reindeer sleigh ride through snowy forests or try husky sledding for a more adventurous vibe.

Chase the Northern Lights on a snowmobile safari or watch them dance above you from a cozy glass igloo at Arctic SnowHotel & Glass Igloos or Santa’s Igloos Arctic Circle.

Unique Arctic experiences, such as snowshoeing, ice fishing, and exploring the Arktikum Science Museum, add to the holiday charm.

Warm up with Finnish glögi (mulled wine) and local treats like cloudberry jam on toast.

Stay at Apukka Resort, blending luxury and nature with cabins and traditional saunas.

16. Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg perfectly captures the Christmas spirit with its baroque beauty and festive traditions that create a dreamlike atmosphere.

The Salzburg Christkindlmarkt at Domplatz is one of Europe’s oldest and most charming, filled with stalls selling handcrafted ornaments, mulled wine, and Austrian favorites like kasnocken and lebkuchen.

Music lovers can catch a Christmas concert at Hohensalzburg Fortress or enjoy holiday performances at Mozart’s Birthplace Museum.

Skate at Mozartplatz under the gaze of the great composer’s statue, or relive cinematic history with a snow-dusted Sound of Music tour.

For a touch of nostalgia, visit the Silent Night Chapel in nearby Oberndorf, where the iconic carol was written.

Stay at Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a historic gem in Old Town, or enjoy the family-run charm of Hotel Elefant.

17. Solvang, California

Solvang, a slice of Denmark in California, goes all out for the holidays with its month-long Julefest celebration.

Events include a Christmas parade, tree lighting, and festive candlelight tours that bring the town’s Danish-inspired architecture to life.

Browse charming boutiques for ornaments, Scandinavian gnomes, and wooden toys, then stop at The Solvang Bakery for a cup of hot cocoa and some aebleskiver.

Kids will love Santa’s Village in Solvang Park, where they can meet Santa and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

At night, admire the town’s holiday lights or take a ride on the vintage Solvang Trolley decked out for the season.

Stay at The Landsby, a chic boutique hotel, or the cozy Wine Valley Inn for a whimsical holiday retreat.

18. Medellín, Colombia

Medellín’s Festival of Lights transforms the city into a glowing spectacle with over 27 million LEDs illuminating streets, parks, and rivers.

The spots to admire the lights include Parque Norte and the Medellín River Walk; its dazzling designs give you a festive feeling.

Join locals for a Novena, a nine-day tradition leading to Christmas filled with carols, prayers, and feasting.

Treat yourself to natilla (custard) and buñuelos (cheese fritters) at bustling holiday markets.

For an outdoor adventure, take the Metrocable to Parque Arví, where you can hike, picnic, and enjoy panoramic city views.

Stay at The Charlee Hotel in lively El Poblado or relax at Hotel Park 10 for a luxurious yet peaceful experience.

19. Dubai, UAE

Dubai does Christmas in its own unique way.

As you might expect, the country mixes holiday traditions with its signature glitz and glamour.

Head to Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates to ski, snowboard, or even meet penguins.

Explore festive markets like Madinat Jumeirah, where canals and holiday stalls create a one-of-a-kind setting.

Watch the Burj Khalifa’s festive light show or soak in beachside holiday vibes at Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Stay at Jumeirah Al Naseem for luxury with festive dining and spa packages, or go big at Atlantis, The Palm, where underwater-themed decorations meet extravagant feasts.

20. Hocking Hills, Ohio

Hocking Hills is a peaceful escape that transforms into a stunning winter wonderland come December.

Frozen waterfalls, icy cliffs, and snow-covered trails at Old Man’s Cave, Ash Cave, and Cedar Falls offer picture-perfect scenery.

For starry-eyed explorers, visit the John Glenn Astronomy Park, where dark skies showcase constellations in all their glory.

Cozy up in a cabin with a fireplace and hot tub, or savor comforting meals at local favorites like The Ridge Inn.

Hocking Hills is ideal for those who crave a quiet holiday filled with natural beauty and serenity.

21. Sibiu, Romania

Tucked away in the heart of Transylvania, Sibiu is one of Europe’s best-kept secrets for a magical holiday getaway.

The Grand Square (Piața Mare) transforms into a picturesque Christmas Market with wooden chalets offering handcrafted gifts, chimney cakes (kürtőskalács), and mulled wine brimming with cinnamon and clove aromas.

For a bird’s-eye view of this snowy medieval gem, hop on the Ferris wheel, which offers incredible panoramas of the historic rooftops dusted with snow.

Kids will love Santa’s Workshop, where they can make crafts and meet the big guy himself, while the central ice rink invites skaters to glide amidst colorful baroque buildings.

And after dark, the square incredibly sparkles with breathtaking light shows projected onto its historic facades.

Don’t leave without wandering to the Bridge of Lies, which allegedly creaks under falsehoods, and explore the ASTRA Museum of Traditional Folk Civilization, an open-air museum highlighting Romania’s rich cultural heritage.

Stay in charming boutique hotels like Casa Luxemburg for a historic charm and modern comforts or the regal Hotel Imparatul Romanilor, a 16th-century marvel.

22. Vilnius, Lithuania

Vilnius is an underrated European gem that shines during Christmas, and we can say that with confidence.

The centerpiece is the iconic Christmas tree in Cathedral Square.

And this masterpiece changes themes every year, from tiered birthday cake designs to avant-garde art installations, all aglow with thousands of twinkling lights.

At the Cathedral Square Christmas Market, you’ll find stalls selling Lithuanian treats like šakotis (tree cake), artisan crafts, and cozy knitted scarves.

For a quieter market, head to Town Hall Square. The vibe is cozier, and the offerings include small-batch handmade treasures.

Be sure to check out the stunning 3D nativity scenes projected onto historic buildings, which blend art and tradition in a uniquely Vilnius way.

A walk through the bohemian Uzupis District, with its quirky galleries and festively adorned cafes, is a must for anyone seeking a little romance or creative inspiration.

Stay at the lavish Grand Hotel Kempinski Vilnius, steps from Cathedral Square, or the artsy Artagonist Hotel, where every room is adorned with Lithuanian-inspired artwork.

23. Laos

If you don’t like the chaos of Christmas, Laos offers a tranquil, tropical escape that feels light-years away from the holiday hustle.

Start in Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage city filled with golden temples, serene monks, and the breathtaking Kuang Si Waterfalls, which remain stunning year-round.

Immerse yourself in history at the mysterious Plain of Jars archaeological site or embark on a trekking adventure through northern Laos’s rice paddies and rolling hills.

Wrap up your day with a traditional Lao massage or kick back with a cold Beerlao as the sun sinks over the Mekong River.

For a truly spiritual experience, rise early to join the daily alms-giving ceremony, where locals offer food to lines of orange-robed monks in a serene tradition.

24. New Zealand

Want to skip Christmas altogether? Fly to New Zealand on December 24th, and thanks to the time difference, you’ll land on the 26th, neatly dodging the big day.

Once there, trade snow for lush green landscapes, sunny beaches, and the mild, pleasant warmth of summer.

Hike the iconic Tongariro Alpine Crossing, which takes you through volcanic terrain, or explore the dramatic beauty of Milford Sound’s fjords.

If you’re craving beach time, head to Cathedral Cove or the Bay of Islands for crystal-clear waters and endless relaxation.

For wine lovers, a leisurely visit to the vineyards of Hawke’s Bay is a must, while the Otago Peninsula offers a scenic drive with stunning wildlife encounters.

Stay in a cozy Queenstown lakeside lodge for an adventurous vibe, or opt for a serene Coromandel Peninsula beach cottage for pure relaxation.

25. Mongolia

If you’re up for an extreme holiday, Mongolia’s December offers freezing temperatures paired with raw, untamed beauty.

Join a winter tour to stay with nomadic herders and experience Mongolian hospitality in a traditional ger (yurt).

And adventurous souls can try dog sledding over frozen lakes or visit the icy Gobi Desert, which is a surreal wilderness during winter, to say the least.

In Ulaanbaatar, explore cultural gems like the Gandan Monastery to learn about Mongolia’s Buddhist heritage or catch the Winter Festival, which features traditional games and performances.

Warm up with buuz (steamed dumplings) and suutei tsai (salted milk tea) while soaking in the serene, untouched landscapes.

This is Christmas without commercial fuss, so it’s ideal for travelers craving peace and an unforgettable cultural experience.

26. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, lives up to its nickname, “Christmas City,” offering a festive and charming holiday experience.

The Christkindlmarkt is the town’s star attraction, with over 150 artisans showcasing handmade gifts, ornaments, and seasonal goodies like strudel and hot mulled cider.

In the evenings, join the crowd for the Live Advent Calendar on Main Street, where a different local merchant offers treats and surprises each night.

The historic Hotel Bethlehem, glowing with over 35,000 lights and festive decor, is a magical place to stay.

Explore Historic Moravian Bethlehem on a candlelit walking tour, where you’ll learn about the town’s rich traditions.

And don’t miss a visit to the Bethlehem Star atop South Mountain, shining brightly over the town.

27. San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan throws one of the world’s longest Christmas parties, stretching from November through mid-January, with vibrant traditions and endless celebrations.

Kick things off in Old San Juan, where the streets are lit up with colorful displays, nativity scenes, and decorations around Plaza de Armas and Calle Fortaleza.

Get in on a Parranda, Puerto Rico’s take on caroling, where groups of revelers sing upbeat songs with tambourines and guitars, often ending in a feast of lechón asado, arroz con gandules, and coquito (a coconutty holiday drink).

For a spiritual touch, attend midnight mass at the San Juan Bautista Cathedral or catch the lively Three Kings Day Parade in early January.

Stay at the stunning Hotel El Convento, a former convent-turned-luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Old San Juan.

28. Gdańsk, Poland

Gdańsk’s Christmas Fair at Targ Węglowy (Coal Market) is an enchanting mix of tradition and whimsy, where handcrafted ornaments, mulled wine (grzaniec), and festive foods create a cozy holiday vibe.

The fair features unique attractions like a two-story carousel and Lucek the talking elk, which entertains visitors with festive tales.

Explore the snow-dusted streets and warm up with pierogis, kielbasa, or fresh gingerbread from the market stalls.

For incredible views, climb the St. Mary’s Church Tower or visit the Motława River to see the historic cranes lit in festive colors.

Stay at the chic Puro Gdańsk Stare Miasto near the Old Town or the quirky Craft Beer Central Hotel.

29. Tokyo, Japan

Now, Tokyo––it only makes sense to include this country as its Christmas illuminations are next-level and, as a result, turn the city into a glittering wonderland.

Start in Shibuya at the Blue Cavern (Ao no Dokutsu), where a sea of blue LED lights creates an ethereal glow, and visit Yebisu Garden Place for its gigantic Baccarat chandelier.

At Tokyo Midtown, futuristic displays light up the gardens, while Odaiba’s DiverCity Tokyo Plaza features a festive, glowing Gundam statue.

Indulge in a Japanese Christmas cake—light sponge with whipped cream and strawberries—or explore department store food halls packed with seasonal treats.

Stay at the posh Aman Tokyo for breathtaking city views or the traditional-meets-modern Hoshinoya Tokyo for a unique ryokan experience.

30. Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik’s Christmas is a mix of folklore, natural wonder, and festive fun.

Meet the 13 Yule Lads, Iceland’s mischievous take on Santa Claus, who bring gifts (or potatoes for naughty kids) during the 13 days leading up to Christmas.

Stroll through Laugavegur or Austurvöllur Square, where twinkling lights and festive decorations create a magical vibe.

Catch a concert at Hallgrímskirkja or enjoy holiday shows at Harpa Concert Hall, known for its stunning light displays.

For adventure, chase the Northern Lights or soak in the geothermal Blue Lagoon under the stars.

For a perfect Icelandic holiday retreat, stay at the luxurious ION Adventure Hotel or the cozy Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik City Centre.

31. Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh takes Christmas to another level with its historic charm and festive spirit.

Start your journey at East Princes Street Gardens, home to the city’s main Christmas market, where artisan stalls offer everything from handcrafted gifts to traditional Scottish treats like cranachan and whisky-soaked puddings.

Don’t miss the Castle of Light, a stunning projection show that brings Edinburgh Castle to life with festive imagery and music.

For family fun, head to George Street and glide around the Lidl on Ice rink beneath twinkling lights. Then, warm up with mulled wine or hot chocolate from a nearby stall.

Celebrate the New Year in style with Hogmanay, Edinburgh’s legendary festival featuring torchlight processions, concerts, street parties, and midnight fireworks over the castle.

For lodging, stay at The Balmoral, a luxurious hotel with breathtaking city views, or cozy up at The Witchery by the Castle, an intimate boutique property brimming with charm.

32. Inari, Finland

Our last stop is Inari, a small village deep in Finnish Lapland, and it’s the ultimate Arctic getaway for a holiday full of serenity and adventure.

Start by visiting a Sami farm, where you can feed reindeer and learn about the rich culture of the indigenous Sami people, including their traditional songs and crafts.

Experience the thrill of dog sledding through snowy forests and frozen lakes, or take a guided Northern Lights safari, where you can sip sparkling wine while waiting for the auroras to light up the sky.

For a cozier option, relax in a heated Aurora cabin with a glass roof, perfect for stargazing or watching the dancing lights from the warmth of your bed.

Stay at the stunning Aurora Village, known for its panoramic views of the Arctic sky, or the intimate Wilderness Hotel Inari, featuring cozy cabins with wood-burning fireplaces.

To complete your Finnish adventure, unwind in a smoke sauna, then take a brisk dip in an icy lake for an invigorating, truly Finnish experience.

Inari also offers activities like ice fishing, snowshoeing, and tours that delve into the Arctic’s delicate ecosystems, so you could say it’s a haven for nature lovers and adventurers out there.

Make This Christmas One to Remember!

Why stick to the same old routine when you could make this holiday truly unforgettable?

So, grab your loved ones, dust off that suitcase, and start planning the holiday adventure you’ve always wanted.

Because Christmas is more than a season—it’s a chance to experience joy, magic, and wonder in a whole new way.

Don’t wait—book that dream trip and make this Christmas the best one yet!