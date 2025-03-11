Whenever I visit a new country, I make it a point to stay at the best luxury hotels and resorts—not for comfort but to see how each place defines luxury in its own way.

Over the years, I’ve learned that it’s the little things that make a luxury hotel memorable.

The handwritten note waiting in your suite, the chef who remembers your favorite dish from a trip years ago, the way a staff member greets you by name before you’ve even checked in—these are the details that set the world’s best resorts apart.

After experiencing some of the finest hotels across different continents, I’ve put together a list of 15 properties that deliver something truly special.

If you want to experience luxury on another level, these are the resorts you need to visit.

Key Takeaways If opulence and world-class service are non-negotiable, Burj Al Arab in Dubai and Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok deliver perfection.

If you prefer a hotel that immerses you in history and culture, Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and Dwarika’s Hotel in Kathmandu offer living experiences of royal and traditional heritage.

If you want a completely private escape where nature takes center stage, and Beyond Mnemba Island in Zanzibar or Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman are unbeatable.

1. Ellerman House – Cape Town, South Africa

Starting with perhaps the best luxury resort: Ellerman House.

It was originally built in 1906 for shipping magnate Sir John Ellerman and is perched on Bantry Bay’s cliffs, with uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The mansion has been converted into an intimate 13-room luxury retreat, with two private villas surrounded by one-and-a-half acres of landscaped gardens.

The hotel’s private art collection, one of South Africa’s most significant, includes 19th-century landscapes by Thomas Bowler and contemporary works by Gerard Sekoto.

Guests have exclusive access to a gallery with over 1,000 pieces from local artists.

The on-site wine gallery holds over 7,500 bottles, and private tastings feature some of South Africa’s most sought-after vintages.

The restaurant’s rotating menu highlights Cape Malay curries and freshly caught seafood, with daily treats set out in a self-serve pantry.

The spa, bathed in natural light, offers customized facials, massages, and hydrotherapy treatments.

Service is tailored to each guest, from bubble baths prepared before arrival to fresh mint tea delivered in antique silver pots.

Prices start from $900 per night.

2. Singita Ebony Lodge – Sabi Sand, South Africa

Singita Ebony Lodge sits in a private concession along the Sand River in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve, one of Africa’s most renowned big-cat habitats.

The lodge, Singita’s first, opened in 1993, but a 2024 redesign by Cécile & Boyd brought it up to modern luxury safari standards.

The 12 suites, now featuring glass and canvas walls, open directly into the wilderness, where you can see elephants, leopards, and antelope from private plunge pools.

The central area descends in tiers toward the river, with both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Game drives take guests into prime leopard territory while walking safaris focus on tracking smaller wildlife and studying medicinal plants.

Between drives, guests relax in plush leather armchairs, sip cocktails at the bar, or enjoy tailored spa treatments in their suites.

Meals are prepared on request, whether it’s Cape Malay lamb curry or just-baked bread with homemade preserves.

The wine cellar, stocked with South African vintages, includes rare releases and private-label Singita wines.

Prices start from $2,580 per night.

3. Kasbah Tamadot – Asni, Morocco

Kasbah Tamadot, a fortified palace at the foot of the Atlas Mountains, was once the home of a Moroccan governor before being purchased by Richard Branson in 2005.

Following restoration efforts, the kasbah reopened as a luxury retreat that infuses Amazigh (Berber) culture with opulent design.

Rooms feature hand-carved wooden chests, intricate tilework, and Venetian antiques from a previous owner, art dealer Luciano Tempo.

The gardens, lined with jasmine and pomegranate trees, surround a heated infinity pool overlooking the valley.

Accommodations include traditional rooms within the kasbah, tented suites with plunge pools, and six multi-bedroom riads for larger groups.

Dining highlights local produce: tajines, freshly baked msemen (Moroccan flatbread), and spiced lamb slow-cooked in clay ovens.

Guests can visit Amazigh villages, hike through mountain trails, or unwind with a hammam experience.

Following earthquake damage in 2023, the kasbah has been carefully restored, maintaining its historic character while upgrading comfort and amenities.

Prices start from $728 per night.

4. andBeyond Mnemba Island – Zanzibar, Tanzania

andBeyond, Mnemba Island, located two miles off the coast of Zanzibar, is a private retreat and easily one of the most beautiful resorts on this list, with just 12 bandas.

The 2024 renovation, designed by Fox Browne and architect Jack Alexander, introduced organic curves and natural materials resembling a nautilus shell-inspired design.

Each banda is open-air, facing the beach, with driftwood furniture, woven palm fronds, and canopy beds draped in light linen.

There’s no front door, encouraging an indoor-outdoor experience where breezes carry the scent of sea salt and frangipani flowers.

Days are spent diving in the Mnemba Atoll, kayaking through turquoise shallows, or sailing in traditional dhow boats.

The bar serves Dawa cocktails, a Tanzanian lime-and-honey drink, and the beachfront restaurant serves fresh seafood, such as grilled lobster and octopus carpaccio.

The boutique stocks Tanzanian textiles and handmade jewelry, while the new beachfront spa offers healing–infused treatments.

Many guests return yearly—one couple on their eighth stay called it “the best place in the world to disappear.”

Prices start from $4,300 per night.

5. Jack’s Camp – Botswana

Jack’s Camp sits in the Makgadikgadi Pans, some of the largest salt flats on Earth, where landscapes shift between dry, cracked Earth and seasonal flooding.

Founded by Ralph Bousfield in honor of his father, Jack, the camp preserves a 1940s safari aesthetic with campaign-style tents, vintage furniture, and Persian rugs.

The nine canvas tents, each with private plunge pools, open onto views where wildebeest, zebra, and meerkat colonies roam.

Guided quad bike excursions take guests into the vast salt flats, while horseback safaris follow migrating herds.

Afternoon tea is a ritual here, served in a Persian tent filled with antique maps and artifacts.

Evenings end with gin-infused pilipili-hoho (African chili) cocktails, shared around a 36-seat dining table lit by lanterns.

Wildlife drives bring sightings of brown hyenas, bat-eared foxes, and, in rare moments, desert-adapted lions.

Prices start from $1,965 per night.

6. Matetsi Victoria Falls – Zimbabwe

Matetsi Victoria Falls is set along a nine-mile stretch of the Zambezi River, 25 miles upstream from Victoria Falls.

The lodge, built from river stone and wood, blends into the UNESCO-protected landscape.

The 18 suites and two four-bedroom villas have floor-to-ceiling windows, open-air bathtubs, and private plunge pools overlooking the river.

Hippos grunt just offshore while elephants graze along the banks.

Daily game drives track lions, buffalo, and painted wolves, while canoeing excursions bring guests face-to-face with crocodiles and kingfishers.

Guests can visit local communities, take private helicopter tours over Victoria Falls, or bungee jump off the bridge connecting Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The cellar holds a curated selection of South African wines paired with dinners served under the stars.

Private picnics can be arranged at scenic riverbank spots, with gourmet baskets filled with smoked meats, cheeses, and freshly baked bread.

Prices start from $1,095 per night.

7. Six Senses Zighy Bay – Oman

Six Senses Zighy Bay is built into the Musandam Peninsula’s dramatic limestone cliffs, where rugged mountains meet a secluded stretch of sandy beach.

The resort’s 82 villas mirror traditional Omani architecture, with stone walls, palm-frond roofs, and private pools.

Guests arrive in style, choosing between a 4×4 mountain drive, a scenic speedboat ride, or a tandem paragliding descent onto the beach.

The resort’s organic farm supplies much of the produce for its restaurants, with freshly baked date bread, local honey, and Omani seafood platters served daily.

Private dining experiences include sunset meals in a Bedouin tent or seafood feasts on the beach.

The spa, set around an ancient date palm grove, offers hammam rituals, Ayurvedic treatments, and deep-tissue massages using frankincense oil.

Outdoor yoga sessions take place on a wooden deck facing the Gulf of Oman.

Private boat excursions explore the fjord-like inlets of Musandam, while guided hikes take guests through steep canyons and hidden villages.

Prices start from $1,031 per night.

8. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab – Dubai, UAE

Burj Al Arab, Dubai’s most iconic hotel, stands on a man-made island connected to the mainland by a private bridge.

Its 198 duplex suites feature gold accents, spiral staircases, and panoramic views of the Persian Gulf.

Guests are assigned personal butlers and greeted with Hermès toiletries, including exclusive eau de parfum bottles.

The indoor infinity pool at Talise Spa offers a marble-clad oasis overlooking the skyline.

Dining includes Al Muntaha’s Michelin-starred modern European menu, Scape’s Californian fusion dishes on the terrace, and the gold-garnished cappuccino at Sahn Eddar’s afternoon tea.

A fleet of Rolls-Royces and private yachts transports guests while helicopter arrivals land on the hotel’s 56th-floor helipad.

Prices start from $1,670 per night.

9. Gangtey Lodge – Bhutan

Gangtey Lodge sits in the remote Phobjikha Valley, overlooking Bhutan’s only glacier-fed wetlands, so it’s safe to say it’s one of the best luxury resorts.

The 12-suite timber lodge blends handcrafted Bhutanese design with modern comfort, featuring clay-burning fireplaces, soaking tubs with valley views, and handwoven textiles.

On arrival, guests are welcomed with a traditional song, warm herbal tea, and a five-minute shoulder massage.

The lodge organizes private temple blessings, sunrise meditations, and visits to Buddhist monks.

The kitchen prepares Himalayan specialties like yak dumplings, red rice, and ema datshi (chilies and cheese).

After dinner, guests gather around a stone fire pit, sipping local ara (Bhutanese rice wine).

Between October and March, the valley is home to rare black-necked cranes, while the surrounding forests offer hikes to hidden monasteries and centuries-old farmhouses.

Prices start from $700 per night.

10. Taj Falaknuma Palace – Hyderabad, India

Once home to the Nizam of Hyderabad, Falaknuma Palace is a lavish hilltop estate built in 1894.

The palace’s Venetian chandeliers, Belgian mirrors, and marble staircases remain intact, reflecting its royal heritage.

Guests arrive in a horse-drawn carriage and are greeted by staff in traditional Hyderabadi attire.

Suites feature hand-painted frescos, teak wood furniture, and balconies overlooking the city.

The Grand Dining Hall, with 101-seat dining tables, serves slow-cooked dum biryani and kebabs once reserved for the Nizam.

At Gol Bungalow’s outdoor terrace, guests enjoy high tea with panoramic views of Hyderabad.

A guided tour includes the Nizam’s personal library, the billiards room with an identical twin at Buckingham Palace, and the palace’s rosewood bar.

Prices start from $450 per night.

11. The Dwarika’s Hotel – Kathmandu, Nepal

Dwarika’s Hotel is a living museum of Newari craftsmanship, built using reclaimed wood, hand-carved window frames, and centuries-old bricks.

The 80-room property preserves Nepal’s architectural heritage, with courtyards inspired by Kathmandu Valley’s palaces and temples.

Rooms feature handwoven Dhaka fabrics, traditional oil lamps, and intricately carved doors.

The library and tea lounge overlook a courtyard lined with prayer wheels and flowering trees.

The swimming pool, shaped like a sacred Himalayan water tank, sits next to the Ayurvedic spa, where treatments include Shirodhara oil therapy and herbal steam baths.

At Krishnarpan restaurant, a six- to twenty-two-course Nepalese feast is served in copper bowls, featuring hand-pounded lentils, Himalayan yak cheese, and wild mushroom curries.

Prices start from $410 per night.

12. Aman Kyoto – Japan

Aman Kyoto is hidden in a 32-acre moss garden tucked into the foothills of Mount Hidari Daimonji.

The 24-suite resort follows traditional Japanese ryokan design, with tatami-mat floors, hinoki-wood bathtubs, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing the forest.

The spa, located next to a natural spring, specializes in onsen bathing and herbal-infused massages.

The kaiseki dining experience at Taka-an features seasonal Japanese ingredients, from Kyoto-grown vegetables to sashimi-grade river fish.

Guests can practice zazen meditation at a nearby temple, join a tea ceremony, or explore the forest trails leading to hidden shrines.

Prices start from $2,675 per night.

13. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – Thailand

Opened in 1876, the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, has hosted royalty, authors, and diplomats for over a century.

The hotel’s wood-paneled Authors’ Lounge, a tribute to its literary past, has played host to Somerset Maugham, Graham Greene, and Joseph Conrad.

The rooms blend Thai silks, dark teak wood, and private balconies overlooking the Chao Phraya River.

The Riverside Terrace serves Thai royal cuisine, while Le Normandie by Alain Roux holds two Michelin stars for French fine dining.

The Oriental Spa, set in a restored teak house, offers Ayurvedic therapies and private Muay Thai training sessions.

The hotel’s fleet of riverboats ferries guests to nearby temples, night markets, and cultural landmarks.

Prices start from $650 per night.

14. Narendra Bhawan Bikaner – India

Narendra Bhawan, once the residence of Bikaner’s last reigning Maharaja, is a mix of Art Deco, colonial, and Rajasthani styles.

The interiors feature hand-painted Portuguese tiles, vintage Bollywood posters, and an opulent red piano inscribed with Edith Piaf lyrics.

The 82-room hotel offers rooftop views of Bikaner’s historic havelis, while the Republic Room serves Anglo-Indian classics like kedgeree and mulligatawny soup.

Experiences include carpet weaving workshops, visits to Junagarh Fort, and private safaris in the Thar Desert, where blackbucks and nilgai roam.

Guests unwind at The Clinic Spa, where treatments combine Ayurvedic and Bach Flower remedies.

Prices start from $150 per night.

15. The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko – Japan

The Ritz-Carlton Nikko is set inside a UNESCO World Heritage site along the shores of Lake Chuzenji, with views of Mount Nantai.

The glass-walled lobby and suites showcase Tochigi cedarwood and shoji screens.

Each room includes a private balcony, granite onsen bath, and handwoven yukata robes.

The spa uses Nikko-bori wood carvings in its décor, while outdoor hot springs overlook centuries-old cypress forests.

Dining includes kaiseki menus featuring local mountain vegetables, river fish, and Wagyu beef.

At sunset, guests sip green sencha tea while watching Black Kites glide over the lake.

Prices start from $880 per night.

