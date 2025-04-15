Spring is a great time to take a break, and in 2025, the holidays line up perfectly. With Easter Sunday on April 20, Easter Monday on April 21, plus April 25 and May 1 as public holidays, you can plan a 10-day trip without using too many vacation days.

So, the question is—where should you go? Well, there’s good news; we picked out 10 of the best countries to visit in April and May—places where the weather is nice, flowers are blooming, it’s not as crowded as the summer months., and spring really feels like spring.

Key Takeaways If you’re into flowers and calm views, visit Kyoto or Jeju Island for cherry blossoms and peaceful spring scenery.

If you’re into festivals and lively streets, head to Seville or Amsterdam for big spring events like Feria de Abril and King’s Day.

If you’re into art and city culture, visit Berlin or Paris for galleries, museums, and outdoor spring events.

1. Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto is one of the best places to visit in spring; there’s no doubt about it. The city starts blooming in late March, and everywhere you go, in parks, temples, and streets, you’ll see soft pink flowers hanging from the trees. In 2025, the blossoms started opening around March 27, and the whole city felt like it slowed down to enjoy the view.

One of the main places to see the blossoms is Maruyama Park. It’s the go-to spot for hanami, with a big weeping cherry tree in the middle that lights up at night. It gets crowded, but the atmosphere is lively, especially in the evening when people hang out and enjoy the view.

For something more peaceful, walk the Philosopher’s Path. It’s a quiet trail that runs along a canal lined with cherry trees. It’s a good place for a slower pace—just walking and enjoying the view without the big crowds.

Another cool spot is the Keage Incline. It used to be a railway track, but now it’s lined with cherry trees and makes a great photo spot. It’s popular, but early morning visits help avoid the crowds.

2. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Spring is probably the best time to visit Amsterdam. The weather’s finally warming up, flowers are blooming, and the whole city feels more alive. From mid-April to early May, it’s peak tulip season, and if you’re going for the flowers, this is when to do it.

Just outside the city in Lisse, about 40 minutes away, you’ll find Keukenhof Gardens, a huge flower park that only opens for a few months each year. It’s full of tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and photo spots like flower-covered arches and oversized clogs. It does get crowded, but it’s well-organized and worth seeing at least once.

On April 27, Amsterdam hosts King’s Day, a national holiday for King Willem-Alexander’s birthday. The entire city becomes a street festival, with music, canal parties, secondhand markets, and everyone dressed in orange.

Getting around Amsterdam in spring is super easy. The city is small, and most places are walkable. But if you want the real local experience, rent a bike. Everyone cycles here, and it’s one of the best ways to see the city. Just watch out for the traffic and other bikes because it can get busy.

3. Seville, Spain

Seville in spring smells like orange blossoms and sounds like flamenco. The city wakes up with warmer weather, long days, and streets full of people. Spring is when Seville shows its real character—busy, loud, and proud of its traditions.

One of the biggest events of the season is Feria de Abril, or April Fair, which in 2025 runs from May 6 to May 11. For one full week, the fairgrounds fill up with music, dancing, and tents called casetas. Here, people eat local food, drink rebujito, and dance Sevillanas in traditional dresses. It’s not a tourist show—it’s what the city does every year, and visitors are welcome to join.

Away from the fair, Seville’s neighborhoods have their own rhythm. La Alameda and San Lorenzo mix old buildings with new art galleries and bars. They’re less about big crowds and more about casual nights and conversation. Santa Cruz, with its tight alleys and white walls, is the historic center. You walk through it, and it feels like nothing has changed in hundreds of years.

4. Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech should be a top contender for your spring vacation. The weather is warm but not too hot, the city is busy but not overwhelming, and there’s always something to see, taste, or hear.

In early April, the Origins Festival takes over for three days. It’s a music event with several stages playing everything from deep techno to progressive beats.

Most people start in the old Medina, a maze of narrow streets filled with souks selling carpets, lanterns, spices, and leather. Just outside the busy stalls, the Bahia Palace, with its painted ceilings, carved wood, and peaceful courtyards, showcases 19th-century Moroccan design.

When the crowds wear you out, head to Majorelle Garden. It’s full of exotic plants and deep blue buildings. The place was first created by artist Jacques Majorelle and later brought back to life by fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent. There’s also a small museum inside that shares the history and culture of Morocco’s Berber people.

Spring is also the best time to visit the Atlas Mountains. You can take a day trip out of the city, hike the trails, and stop by Berber villages, where life moves slowly and the views stretch for miles.

For something tasty, try a “souk and cook” class. You shop in the market, learn to cook with local spices, and then sit down to eat what you made.

5. Paris, France

Spring in Paris feels like the city is waking up. The air is softer, the days are longer, and flowers pop up almost everywhere you look. People start spending more time outside—walking, sitting at cafés, and enjoying the view.

Paris gets a little extra magical when the cherry blossoms bloom. You can see them in peaceful spots like Square Gabriel-Pierné, Parc de Sceaux, and Mail de Bièvre. These places aren’t crowded tourist zones—they’re more like quiet corners where you can slow down, enjoy the view, and maybe get that perfect photo.

There’s also a lot going on around the city. The Grand Palais is finally reopening this spring after a long renovation. It’s planning to host all kinds of events—art shows, sports, and more.

Over at Disneyland Paris, something new is starting, too. From April 19 to September 7, they’re putting on the first Disney Music Festival. Classic songs from Disney and Pixar movies will be playing live around the park, which is a fun reason to spend the day there—especially if you’re into a little nostalgia.

6. Lisbon, Portugal

Spring in Lisbon feels relaxed and full of life. The days get warmer, flowers start to bloom, and the city has the right balance of energy and calm.

Lisbon’s hills are no joke, but they come with a reward—some amazing views. The city has these lookout points called “miradouros,” and they’re perfect for taking a break and enjoying the view. One quiet spot that’s worth the climb is the Church of Our Lady of Grace. For a small fee, you can head up to the rooftop, skip the crowds, and even sip a glass of wine while looking out over the city.

However, the food can’t go unmentioned—Lisbon has many delicious local foods to try. A popular dish is bacalhau, which is salted cod cooked in different ways. The pastel de nata, a small custard tart, is another local favorite served in many cafés. The food here is full of flavor and easy to enjoy.

Lisbon’s streets are often cobblestoned and hilly, so it’s best to wear shoes with good grip. English is spoken in most tourist areas, but learning a few Portuguese words can help when talking to locals. The coffee in Lisbon is usually strong and made with robusta beans, which can have more caffeine than many visitors are used to.

7. Washington, D.C., USA

Spring in Washington, D.C., is honestly one of the best times to be there. The weather starts warming up, the cherry blossoms bloom, and the whole city feels fresh. From mid-March to mid-April, the National Cherry Blossom Festival brings in visitors from all over, celebrating the trees that were gifted by Japan back in 1912.

Peak bloom usually happens in late March, but even after that, there’s still plenty of color hanging around. Spots like the Tidal Basin are the most popular, but if you want something a bit more chill, places like Dumbarton Oaks Gardens and Stanton Park are great, too.

Even after the main festival wraps up, there’s still a lot to enjoy. Places like Dumbarton Oaks Gardens and Stanton Park stay colorful and peaceful, with fewer crowds.

Daytime temperatures usually reach around 66°F, while mornings and evenings stay cooler at about 48°F. It does rain now and then, so having a light jacket and an umbrella isn’t a bad idea.

Museums are good places to go if the weather turns. The National Gallery of Art, for example, always has something interesting on display. It has also opened its new spring exhibits. Landmark tours continue, and evening trolley rides like Monuments by Moonlight offer great views of the city lit up at night. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is also a nice outdoor stop, especially for kids, with over 2,000 animals to see.

8. Vancouver, Canada

Spring in Vancouver is a great time to be outside. The cherry blossoms start blooming around late March and last through April. The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, running from March 26 to April 28, celebrates this with guided walks, photo workshops, and even ferry rides with Aquabus to see the trees from the water. You can catch the best views at Stanley Park, VanDusen Botanical Garden, and Queen Elizabeth Park—all full of color during the season.

The weather is usually cool and fresh, with highs around 55°F (13°C) and a good mix of sunny and rainy days. It’s smart to bring a light jacket and an umbrella. On dry days, locals head to the Seawall to bike or walk along the waterfront. Kayaking in False Creek is also popular, and there are some nice trails just outside the city if you’re into hiking.

Vancouver also has a few cultural events during spring. Art Vancouver, an international art fair, features modern works from local and global artists at the Vancouver Convention Centre. In Coquitlam, the Festival du Bois celebrates French Canadian heritage with live folk music, traditional food, and arts activities.

Food-wise, the city has a lot of variety. You’ll find everything from sushi and ramen to fresh seafood and plant-based dishes. The Richmond Night Market is a favorite in spring, especially for trying Asian street food and sweet snacks.

9. Berlin, Germany

Spring in Berlin is when the city finally wakes up after a long, gray winter. The days get longer, the weather turns mild, and people head outside again. Cherry blossoms pop up in places like Bornholmer Straße and along old parts of the Berlin Wall – a captivating sight, to say the least.

Parks like Tiergarten and Tempelhofer Feld fill up with people walking, biking, and lying in the grass. It’s not too hot yet, which makes it a great time to explore the city without feeling rushed or sweaty.

There’s also a lot going on around the city. Perhaps the biggest spring event here is the Berlin Half Marathon, usually held in early April. It brings in runners from around the world, and the route passes by major spots like the Brandenburg Gate and Berlin Cathedral, so even if you’re not running, it’s fun to watch.

Later in the month, around late April or early May, Gallery Weekend Berlin takes over the city. Dozens of contemporary art galleries open their doors for special shows and artist talks—it’s a good chance to see the art scene up close, even if you’re not a collector.

In mid-May, International Museum Day means free entry to top museums like the Pergamon Museum and the Jewish Museum, along with special events and tours.

Then there’s the Carnival of Cultures, a massive four-day street festival with music, food, dancing, and a big parade that shows off Berlin’s cultural diversity. It usually happens around Pentecost, and it’s one of the city’s biggest open-air events.

10. Jeju Island, South Korea

Spring in Jeju Island is a great time to visit if you like flowers, fresh air, and being outdoors. From late March to early April, the island is covered in cherry blossoms and canola flowers, turning roads and parks into colorful spots.

A place you have to see is Jeonnong-ro Street, where the cherry trees form a 1.2-kilometer tunnel—a favorite for people taking walks and photos. Over on Noksan-ro, you’ll find yellow canola flowers and cherry blossoms lining the road, which looks especially nice on a clear day.

Jeju also has a few festivals during spring. The Jeju Cherry Blossom Festival brings in crowds with performances and seasonal food, and Hallim Park hosts a Tulip Festival with more than 40,000 tulips in bloom.

For outdoor lovers, spring is one of the best times to hike. The weather’s mild, and places like Mount Hallasan—the highest mountain in South Korea—are full of blooming azaleas along the trails. The hike can be long, but the views are worth it. Seongsan Ilchulbong, also called Sunrise Peak, is a shorter hike and a popular spot to watch the sunrise, especially when spring flowers are around.

Make the Most of Spring 2025

So now you probably have a country in mind. Don’t overthink it—the holidays are coming up fast, and it’s the perfect time to take a break. With Easter, April 25, and May 1 all lined up, you can plan a 10-day trip and only use three vacation days.

It’s also one of the best times to see nature at its best—cherry blossoms in Japan, tulip fields in the Netherlands, and colorful gardens in many other places. On top of that, crowds are smaller, prices are often lower, and you get a more relaxed, real feel of each place.

Go ahead and book that trip—spring won’t wait, and you deserve the break.

