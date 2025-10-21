“¡Hola! Bienvenidos a casa!” were the first words Ana’s parents said when we arrived at their home in Alicante. A few months ago, my friend Ana had invited me to celebrate her birthday with her family there. We both live in Barcelona for work, and like many people in the city, we often talk about how much we need a short break from the everyday grind. When she mentioned that her family lived near the beach and that Alicante was only a few hours away, it sounded like the weekend escape we both needed.

So, we took the train on a Friday evening, and within a few hours, the familiar city rhythm faded into views of the Mediterranean coast. The moment we arrived, Ana’s family welcomed us with dinner and, almost right away, they began listing the best things we should do while in their hometown.

In this guide, I’ll share what we experienced, where to stay, what to do, how to get around, and what makes Alicante worth visiting for anyone planning a short break or a few relaxed days by the coast.

Quick Facts About Alicante, Spain

Location: Southeastern coast of Spain, in the Valencian Community, along the Costa Blanca.

Southeastern coast of Spain, in the Valencian Community, along the Costa Blanca. Population: Around 358,000 residents.

Around 358,000 residents. Language: Spanish and Valencian are both official; English is also widely understood in tourist areas.

Spanish and Valencian are both official; English is also widely understood in tourist areas. Currency: Euro (€).

Euro (€). Time Zone: Central European Time (CET), UTC +1.

Central European Time (CET), UTC +1. Weather: Warm and sunny most of the year, with over 300 days of sunshine.

How to Get to Alicante and When to Visit for Perfect Weather

After that weekend, I realized how easy it is to reach Alicante from other cities in Spain. The train ride from Barcelona to Alicante takes a little under five hours on the high-speed Renfe Euromed, which runs several times a day. Thankfully, it’s a comfortable trip, and the view along the coast makes the time fly by. If you’re coming from Madrid, the AVE train can get you there in about two and a half hours.

For those flying in, Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport is one of Spain’s busiest coastal airports and sits only 15 minutes from the city center. You can take the C6 airport bus, which runs every 20 minutes and stops at key locations like the central market, the seafront, and the main train station.

Choosing the right time to visit makes all the difference. From what Ana’s family told me and from my own experience, spring and autumn are the best seasons to go. Between March and June, and again in October, the weather is warm and sunny but not too hot. During July and August, it can get very hot and humid, often reaching the mid-30s°C, which can be tiring if you plan to walk up to Santa Bárbara Castle. In winter, the weather stays mild, and the city is quieter, a good choice if you like peaceful walks and lower prices.

Best Areas to Stay in Alicante for Every Traveler

Finding a place to stay in Alicante is easy because the city has options for every kind of traveler and budget. When Ana and I arrived, her family shared a few ideas on the best areas to stay if we ever came back on our own. They said most visitors choose between the Old Town, the city center, or the beachfront, and each one feels a little different.

If you like quiet streets and a local feel, stay in the Old Town (Barrio de Santa Cruz). The area is full of narrow lanes, colorful houses, and small places to eat and drink. It’s close to the castle and perfect for walking around and taking photos.

The city center is a good choice if you want to be near everything, such as shops, cafes, markets, and public transport. It’s around Avenida Alfonso El Sabio and the Central Market, so you can walk to most of the main sights – a prime area if you don’t plan to rent a car.

If you want to wake up by the sea, look for places near Playa del Postiguet or San Juan Beach. Postiguet is right next to the city, while San Juan is a little farther but quieter and bigger. Both have hotels, apartments, and small resorts, which is good for families or anyone who wants a beach holiday with city access.

Ana’s family also recommended Hostel Olé, a simple and friendly place near the Central Market. It’s affordable and has a small bar downstairs where locals and travelers hang out. For something more comfortable, they mentioned Casa Alberola Alicante, a stylish hotel near the waterfront, and Suites del Mar by Meliá, which has amazing sea views and a rooftop pool.

Top Things to Do in Alicante for First-Time Visitors

If you’re visiting Alicante for the first time, you’ll see how easy it is to fall in love with this city. Ana made sure I didn’t miss their favorite places. I followed most of their suggestions, and every stop made the trip even more memorable.

1. Visit Santa Bárbara Castle

Sitting on Mount Benacantil, approximately 166 meters above sea level, you can see Santa Bárbara Castle from almost anywhere in the city. Ana’s dad told us that locals call the mountain “La Cara del Moro” because, from the beach, it looks like the face of a Moor carved into the rock.

We decided to take the elevator from Postiguet Beach, which saves you a long climb in the sun. At the top, the view was worth every minute. We stayed until sunset, and it was one of the best moments of the trip. The castle dates back to the 9th century, and walking through it gives you a real sense of history.

2. Explore the Old Town (Barrio de Santa Cruz)

After visiting the castle, we walked down into the Old Town, known as Barrio de Santa Cruz. It’s one of the most colorful areas of Alicante, with white-painted houses, flower pots hanging from windows, and narrow streets that twist up the hill.

Ana’s mom said this was her favorite part of the city because it still feels traditional — quiet during the day but lively at night. We spent an evening there, walking around, taking photos, and stopping for tapas at a small bar. It was a fantastic night; the place has a local feel, and since I always look for that when I travel, I was a happy bunny.

3. Walk Along the Explanada de España

The Explanada de España is the most famous walkway in Alicante, right by the sea. It’s made of over six million colorful marble tiles arranged in wave patterns and lined with tall palm trees.

We went there in the evening after dinner, and you can see people walking, kids playing, and street musicians performing. We bought ice cream and sat for a while just watching everything. It’s a simple thing to do, but it’s also one of the best ways to enjoy the city.

4. Visit the Central Market (Mercado Central)

The next morning, Ana’s family took us to the Mercado Central, the city’s main market. It opened in 1912 and has been a part of local life ever since. Inside, we found stalls full of fresh fish, fruits, olives, and pastries. The smell of coffee and baked goods filled the air.

Ana’s grandmother told us that locals go early because the market closes around 2 p.m. She was right, by noon, it was busy with people shopping and chatting with the vendors. We grabbed some fruit and tried a few local snacks before heading out again. It’s the best place to see everyday Alicante life up close.

5. Relax at Playa del Postiguet

The Playa del Postiguet is the main city beach, just a short walk from the center. You can see the castle above you while you swim, and the aesthetics of it are something else – we went there on our second afternoon and stayed for a few hours. There are plenty of cafés nearby where you can grab a drink or snack, so it’s easy to spend a full day there without needing to go far.

If you want to do something different after the beach, the Casino Mediterráneo Alicante is right next to the marina, only a short walk away. It’s a legal and well-known casino in the city, open to visitors over 18 years old with a valid ID. You can try your luck on the poker tables, slot machines, roulette, and blackjack – there’s also a restaurant and a bar with sea views. We didn’t play much, but we enjoyed a drink by the water before heading back.

6. Visit the Museums

Alicante has a few museums that are worth a stop, especially if you like art or history. The MACA (Museum of Contemporary Art) is inside the city’s oldest civil building, Casa de la Asegurada. It has works by Picasso, Dalí, and Miró, along with pieces by Eusebio Sempere, a local artist. It’s not too big, which makes it easy to visit in about an hour.

If you prefer history, the MARQ (Archaeological Museum) is a must-see. It won the European Museum of the Year in 2004 for its modern and interactive displays. You’ll find everything from prehistoric tools to Roman pottery and Moorish artifacts. When we went, there was an exhibit called “Ciudades de luz” showing how Alicante changed through time. It was fascinating and well presented.

7. Take a Boat to Tabarca Island

On our last day, Ana’s brother suggested we visit Tabarca Island, a small island just an hour away by boat. It used to be a pirate refuge and is now a quiet fishing village with clear water and rocky beaches.

We took the morning boat from the port, spent a few hours swimming and walking around, and had lunch at one of the small seafood restaurants. The water around the island is part of a protected marine reserve, so it’s perfect for snorkeling. It was one of the most peaceful days of the trip.

8. Ride the Tram Along the Coast

If you have extra time, take the tram that runs along the coast from Alicante to nearby towns. We rode it to Villajoyosa, a small seaside town known for its colorful houses and a chocolate factory. The ride itself was beautiful, with sea views most of the way, and it’s cheap and easy to do, even for a half-day trip.

9. Enjoy Local Festivals

Ana’s family told me that the biggest event of the year is the Hogueras de San Juan (Bonfires of Saint John) in June. The whole city celebrates with huge wooden sculptures, fireworks, and street parties that last for days. We plan to visit the festival next year, but they showed us photos, and it looked amazing. If you’re planning to come in the summer, this is the time to see Alicante at its liveliest.

Must-Try Foods and Drinks in Alicante

Ana’s family made sure I didn’t leave without trying some of the local favorites. These are the ones I loved (and still crave).

1. Arroz Alicantino (local paella style)

On our first night, Ana’s mom made this at home, and the smell filled the whole house. Prawns, squid, vegetables; the works, and her dad said the crispy rice at the bottom of the pan was the best – he’s onto something. We enjoyed it with glasses of local white wine from the Vinalopó region while talking about the beaches we planned to visit.

2. Tapas at Manero

The next day, Ana took me to Manero, a cozy tapas spot she loves in the city center. We ordered croquetas, patatas bravas, jamón ibérico, and grilled octopus – everything came in small dishes for sharing and was delightful. We ended up staying there for nearly two hours without realizing how fast time passed.

3. Mercado Central treats

When we walked through Mercado Central, we tried empanadillas and a cup of cold horchata, which was perfect after walking in the heat of the sun. Ana’s dad also picked up a box of turrón, the famous almond sweet that Alicante is known for.

4. Turrón Ice Cream & Other Sweets

In the evening, we went to Heladería Borgonesse, right by the promenade. I chose turrón ice cream — almond nougat in frozen form, and Ana got limón sorbet. We also tried slices of turrón blando (soft almond nougat) and panellets (little almond pastries).

5. Fondillón Wine & Local Reds

On our last night in their home, Ana’s uncle brought out Fondillón, the must-try dessert wine only made in this region. The bottle was old; each sip was rich, smooth, and slightly sweet with hints of honey and dried fruit. We followed it with a glass of red local vino de la tierra, served in their living room as we chatted late into the night.

Alicante Travel Safety Tips

Even though Alicante feels calm and friendly, it’s always good to stay mindful while exploring a new city.

Alicante is generally a safe city, even at night, but always stay aware of your surroundings. Keep your phone, wallet, and bag close to you, especially in crowded areas or on public transport. Avoid leaving your belongings unattended on the beach, even for a short time. Use official taxis or ride apps when returning late at night instead of walking through empty streets. Always carry a copy of your ID or passport rather than the original when exploring. If you rent a car, don’t leave valuables inside, especially where they can be seen. Be careful when crossing streets near the marina and city center since traffic can get busy. Stay hydrated and use sunscreen during the day, especially in summer, to avoid heat exhaustion. In case of emergency, dial 112 for police, medical, or fire assistance — it works across all of Spain. Trust your instincts and don’t hesitate to ask for help — locals are kind and always ready to assist visitors.

Plan Your Quick Getaway to Sunny Alicante

I hope this blog post has given you plenty of ideas and inspiration for your visit to my favorite city in Spain. I’m sure that once you experience Alicante, you’ll fall in love with it too and start planning what to do next time, just like I did after my first trip.

So go ahead and plan that getaway. Pack a few light clothes, bring your camera, and don’t miss a single dish I mentioned here; trust me, they’re all worth trying.

So, what do you think, is it time to plan your quick getaway to sunny Alicante?