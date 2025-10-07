When my cousin invited me to her wedding in Oaxaca, I didn’t know what to expect. If anything, I figured it would be just a nice family trip with some good food, a few pretty photos, and then back home.

But from the moment I landed, Oaxaca captivated me. The streets are full of color and have an ambiance like no other place I’ve visited – you hear church bells, street music, and smell grilled meat and spices everywhere. I met locals who welcomed me like family and shared stories that showed me how deep the culture really runs here.

This guide is everything I wish someone had told me before I went: where to eat and where to stay. I’ll take you through my favorite meals, markets, hotels, and day trips—the things that made this the best trip I’ve had in years.

Vamos a ver!

When Is the Best Time to Visit Oaxaca

Our visit was honestly a win. We went in October last year, and the timing made the whole trip so much better. The wedding just happened to be in October, but it turned out to be the perfect month to be in Oaxaca. The weather was exactly how I like it: sunny during the day, cool at night, no surprise rain, and none of that heavy heat that makes you want to hide inside until the evening.

If you’re planning a trip, I’d say the best time to visit is between late October and early May. That’s when the weather actually lets you enjoy things. You can walk around town, explore ruins, sit outside with a mezcal, and still feel comfortable. Around this time, Oaxaca also has its biggest celebrations, like Day of the Dead and Holy Week, which are worth seeing if you want to experience the real, non-gentrified culture.

I asked some locals about the rainy season, from June to September, and they all had different takes, saying either it’s calm and everything looks greener, or just laughing and saying, “You’ll get wet, but it’s still Oaxaca.” And I get what they mean. The city probably looks amazing then, but honestly, I know I’d be irritated if it started pouring right before I planned to go somewhere.

For me, I’d stick with the dry season. The weather was perfect, the days were bright, and it made the trip so easy to enjoy without worrying about the rain.

Where to Stay in Oaxaca City

I stayed at Grana B&B for my first night in Oaxaca, and in all honesty, it was a great choice. The place felt calm and welcoming from the moment I arrived. It has a lovely courtyard where they serve breakfast, and the location is perfect, since you can walk to the markets, Santo Domingo Church, and plenty of cafés in just a few minutes. The rooms were clean, the bed was comfortable, and the breakfast was pretty good, too: they served fresh fruit, local bread, and strong coffee, and I’m a sucker for strong coffee. They also had free yoga on the rooftop, which I found was a relaxing start to the day before the wedding events began.

I can be a little picky about where I stay. I like comfort and good design, but I do not want to waste money on things that do not matter. Grana was the perfect balance. It is not fancy, but it does not feel cheap either. It is a good place that gives value for what you pay. The only problem is that it gets booked quickly, so plan ahead.

While I was in town, I also checked out a few other places people recommended.

Pug Seal Oaxaca has a modern and stylish design. The rooms are bright, the decor is creative, and it has a fun atmosphere. It is great if you like meeting other travelers, but it can be a bit noisy at times.

has a modern and stylish design. The rooms are bright, the decor is creative, and it has a fun atmosphere. It is great if you like meeting other travelers, but it can be a bit noisy at times. Hotel Escondido Oaxaca is for people who want full luxury. Everything there is spotless, calm, and beautiful. The service is top-level. For me, it felt almost too perfect, like it was missing a bit of local charm.

is for people who want full luxury. Everything there is spotless, calm, and beautiful. The service is top-level. For me, it felt almost too perfect, like it was missing a bit of local charm. Casa Antonieta is small and cozy. I did not stay there, but I had lunch on their rooftop at Amá Terraza, and it was beautiful. The food, the view, and the whole setting felt warm and quiet. I would stay there next time if I wanted something peaceful.

If you are traveling on a smaller budget, there are many small hotels and guesthouses around the center. Just make sure you stay close to the historic area so you can walk everywhere. Staying too far means spending more on taxis and missing out on the city’s energy.

The Best Things to Do in Oaxaca (My Personal Picks)

It feels like something is happening around every corner in Oaxaca. Even if you just walk around without a plan, you’ll find color, sound, and life everywhere. But if you want to make the most of your time, here are the things I did and truly loved.

1. Explore the Historic Center

The first thing I did was walk around the historic center, and that’s arguably the best way to get to know the city. I started at Templo de Santo Domingo, the big stone church you’ve probably seen, and walked all the way down to the Zócalo, the main square. The streets were full of music, food smells, and people doing their thing. It felt alive all the time, day and night. I walked there alone a few times, and it felt safe and easy to get around.

2. Visit the Local Markets

You can’t visit Oaxaca without spending time in the markets. My favorite was Mercado Benito Juárez. It has everything from handmade crafts to food stalls that smell too good to walk past. Right next to it is Mercado 20 de Noviembre, which is famous for its grilled meats in the “smoke corridor.” I tried tasajo (thin beef), cecina, and chorizo, all cooked right in front of me – and it was so good I still think about it now.

3. See the Ruins at Monte Albán

If you only do one historical trip, make it Monte Albán. It’s about a 20-minute drive from the city and is worth every minute. The ruins sit on top of a hill with views of the whole valley. Walking through the ancient plazas and pyramids gives you a real sense of how old and important this place was. Go early in the morning before it gets too hot.

4. Take a Day Trip to Hierve el Agua

I went to Hierve el Agua on a day trip, and it’s one of the most beautiful spots I’ve ever seen. The rock formations look like frozen waterfalls, and the mountain views are unreal. You can dip your feet or even swim in the natural pools at the top. Just go early because they limit the number of visitors. When it gets crowded, it loses that peaceful feel.

5. Taste Real Mezcal

Oaxaca is mezcal country, and you can’t leave without trying some. I went to a few mezcal bars in the city, but the best experience was visiting a palenque (a small distillery) outside town. If you can, go to one in Santiago Matatlán, which is known as the “World Capital of Mezcal.” You’ll see how it’s made and understand why people love it so much.

6. Visit the Museums

If you enjoy art or history, spend a couple of hours at the Museum of Cultures of Oaxaca inside the old Santo Domingo convent. The building itself is incredible, and the exhibits give you a deep look at the region’s history. I also liked the Museo Textil de Oaxaca, which shows the local weaving traditions. It’s small and free, but full of detail.

7. Try Oaxacan Hot Chocolate

One morning, I stopped by Rito Chocolatería to try what locals call “ancestral chocolate.” I enjoyed it very much – it’s thick, rich, with a hint of spice. I bought a few bars to take home, but they didn’t last long.

8. Shop for Local Crafts

Oaxaca is full of shops and galleries selling local crafts. My favorite was Cooperativa 1050º, which sells handmade ceramics that are both traditional and modern. I also visited Sombreros Alberly to get a custom hat and stopped by Marchanta for local designer pieces. Prices vary, but you can find something beautiful in almost every shop.

Oaxaca’s Must-Try Restaurants and Cafés

If there’s one thing I’ll never forget about Oaxaca, it’s how seriously people take their cooking. You can feel the pride in every meal. So, here’s what I ate, what stood out, and what I probably wouldn’t rush back for.

Levadura de Olla Restaurante

This place caught me off guard. It looks pretty quiet from the outside, nothing fancy, but once the food came out, I thought, wow. I ordered the tomato salad and the fish with rice. The fish was soft and flavorful, so I even ordered it again because I couldn’t help myself. They also serve pulque, which I tried for the first time. It’s a bit funky, kind of like beer mixed with kombucha. Not bad, just different. The whole place feels relaxed, the staff are super kind, and the prices are fair. Just go early because it fills up fast.

Casa Oaxaca el Restaurante

Everyone told me to try this one, so obviously, I went. The rooftop view of Santo Domingo Church is beautiful, especially when it’s all lit up at night. I ordered the bean soup and the insect tostada, and I hesitated for a second with the bugs, but it’s much better than it sounds. Crunchy and flavorful, not weird at all – well, when you get past the concept of eating bugs. The service was top-notch, and the food was great. But it’s expensive. It’s one of those spots you visit once, enjoy, and check off your list.

Criollo

This one’s fancy but not pretentious. It’s by Chef Enrique Olvera, and it really lives up to the hype. The menu changes a lot, but everything I tried was amazing. The mole, the pork belly, the aguachile — all of it. The restaurant has this open-air setup with chickens walking around, which sounds weird, but it really does make the place feel really calm and authentic. Definitely worth getting a reservation here.

Los Danzantes

So, this one looked really nice — beautiful interior, good service — but the food didn’t blow me away. It was fine, just not as exciting as people make it sound. Maybe I ordered the wrong thing. Still, it’s a nice dinner spot if you want something a bit fancier.

Amá Terraza

I loved this one for how relaxing it was. It’s a rooftop above Casa Antonieta, and it’s perfect if you just want to slow down for a bit. I went in the afternoon, ordered some wine and small plates, and just watched the sunset. It’s quiet, feels local, and the food’s great, so I couldn’t really complain.

Selva Oaxaca Cocktail Bar

Selva is one of those bars that makes you want to dress up a little; it’s even on North America’s 50 Best Bars list, and it deserves the spot. The drinks are creative and beautifully made. The bartenders actually talk you through the flavors and help you pick something that fits your taste. I had one with mezcal, herbs, and something savory that sounded strange but ended up being incredible. The only thing is, it gets really crowded and loud later in the night, so go early if you want to talk and actually enjoy your drink.

Pan Con Madre

This one became my favorite breakfast spot. The smell of coffee and butter hits you before you even walk in. I got a croissant and a flat white on my first morning, and it was perfect. I liked it so much that I went back twice. It’s a small place, so it gets full fast, but the vibe is cozy and worth the wait.

Boulenc

Everyone hypes up Boulenc, and now I get it. It’s half bakery, half restaurant, and everything they serve is to die for. I went once for breakfast and once for lunch, and both times were great. The almond croissant was one of the best I’ve ever had, and their sandwiches were fresh and packed with flavor. It’s busy all the time, but the staff handles it well, and the energy there is really good. If you can only pick one bakery while you’re in Oaxaca, make it this one.

Come Hungry and Leave in Love with Oaxaca

I’m so happy I went to that wedding. If my cousin hadn’t invited me, I don’t think I ever would’ve discovered how beautiful Oaxaca really is. The place completely surprised me. The colors are brighter, the food tastes like it’s made with care, the music follows you everywhere, and the people make you feel like you belong, even if you just got there.

So if you’re sitting there thinking, “Maybe next year,” don’t wait. Just go. Oaxaca has this feeling that you can’t really explain until you’re standing there in the middle of it. Come hungry and leave in love with Oaxaca — the city, the food, the people, all of it. And if you ask me if I’d go back? Absolutely. I’m already planning to come again for the holidays.