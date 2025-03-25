Traveling is such an exciting adventure, but packing isn’t exactly the most fun part, and I’m sure you’d agree. For many, preparing a suitcase for a trip can feel like solving a puzzle, especially when you need to fit everything into a small space.

But, to make it a breeze, I’ll explain how to plan your packing, use smart methods like rolling clothes, and make the most of the space you have.

So, let’s walk through each step, one by one, to help you pack smart, travel light, and avoid extra stress.

Key Takeaways Rolling clothes and using packing cubes saves space and keeps your suitcase organized without causing wrinkles.

Choosing a carry-on like the Pakt One Duffel or Pakt Travel Backpack, and packing essential, mix-and-match outfits for one week, helps avoid baggage fees and speeds up airport travel.

Using the Tetris Method and compression bags for bulky items lets you pack everything you need in a small suitcase without overstuffing.

1. Make a List and Plan Ahead

Packing becomes much easier when you take time to plan. The first step is to make a list of the things you will really need during your trip.

Many times, people pack too much because they think, “Maybe I’ll need this,” which leads to heavy suitcases filled with clothes and items that never get used.

For example, I used to pack extra shirts, extra shoes, and other items just in case. However, nine out of ten times, I didn’t even take those things out of the suitcase. This kind of overpacking is not helpful. It’s better to bring what you know you will use. And if you forget something like shampoo, sunscreen, or a hairbrush, you can usually buy it at your destination.

So, once you make your list, you can move to the next step—planning your outfits. This is important because it helps you know exactly what to pack. Think about your daily plans during the trip. What will you be doing each day?

Based on that, choose clothes that match your activities. For example, if you are visiting a place where you will walk a lot, pack clothes and shoes that are comfortable for walking.

Lay out your outfits on your bed so you can see everything. Doing this helps you make sure that your clothes match and that you are not packing too many things.

2. Roll Your Clothes, Don’t Fold

Once you’ve planned what to bring, it’s time to pack. One of the best ways to save space in your suitcase is by rolling your clothes instead of folding them.

Rolling clothes tightly makes them smaller and also helps stop wrinkles, which works well for clothes like jeans, t-shirts, and sweaters.

For clothes that wrinkle easily, such as those made from soft or thin fabrics, it is better to fold them carefully and place them on top of the rolled clothes in your suitcase.

This way, they do not get crushed. Rolling also helps you see everything better when you open your suitcase because each piece is next to the other, not stacked on top.

3. Use the Tetris Method to Fill All Spaces

Even after rolling clothes, there will still be small gaps in your suitcase. The best way to fill these is by using the Tetris Method. Like video games, things fit tightly together.

For example, place socks inside your shoes. Fill the space between clothes and the sides of your suitcase with small items like your toiletry bag or a hair dryer.

If you have fragile items, such as a camera, don’t place them near the edges. Instead, put them in the center of your suitcase and wrap them in soft clothes like a thick sweater.

4. Choose the Right Carry-On Bag

Using a carry-on bag can make travel easier, cheaper, and faster. You avoid long lines at the airport, don’t have to wait at baggage claim, and skip paying fees for checked bags, which can add up—especially since airlines charge per bag both ways.

Two great carry-on bag options are the Pakt One Travel Duffel and the Pakt Travel Backpack. Both are approved for carry-on and have smart features.

The Pakt One Duffel has two large sections that zip open, a padded pocket for your laptop, outside pockets for small items, and strong straps. It also has protective corners and metal feet, and it holds 35 liters of space.

The Pakt Travel Backpack opens like a suitcase and has two parts inside. It also has waterproof sections for toiletries and padded straps for comfort. It comes with a removable hip belt that can also be used as a sling bag. Both bags are strong, made from eco-friendly materials, and come with a lifetime guarantee.

5. Bring Only What You Need

To make the most of your suitcase, pack only the essentials. Start with a list of everything you think you’ll need, then look at it again and circle only what you will actually use.

Clothing takes up the most space, so plan a versatile wardrobe. Stick to neutral colors like black, white, gray, or beige, which can be mixed easily. Add one or two colorful pieces, like a scarf or shirt, if you want. Choose clothes that don’t wrinkle easily and hide stains, so you won’t need to change often.

Only pack enough clothes for one week, even if your trip is longer. You can do laundry during your trip, either at a laundromat or in the hotel sink.

Also, think about items that can do more than one job. For example, a scarf can be used as a blanket on the plane.

Remember the TSA rule for liquids: only bottles 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or smaller are allowed in your carry-on. Use travel-sized bottles or solid toiletries to save space and avoid leaks.

6. Pack in Order and Use All the Space

Packing well means using every bit of space. Group your items by type—for example, clothes in one part and electronics in another. You can use packing cubes, which are small zip bags that help keep things together and compress clothes for more space.

Here’s how to use space smartly:

Put socks or underwear inside your shoes. Fill the corners of your suitcase with small items. If you’re packing bras, fill the cups with underwear to help them keep their shape.

Most airlines also allow one personal item, like a small backpack or bag, to go under the seat in front of you. This is perfect for things you need quickly, like snacks, your passport, or a book.

Wear your bulkiest clothes to the airport, such as boots or a jacket. This will give you more room in your suitcase and keep you warm during your flight.

7. Try Other Helpful Packing Methods

There are other smart methods to pack, depending on your trip.

One is the Wrapping Method. Place long items like dresses or pants at the bottom of the suitcase with the ends hanging out. Add smaller clothes on top, then fold the ends over everything. This effectively stops creases and keeps clothes smooth, and boy, does it work.

Another method is Bundling, where you pack by outfit. Start with socks and underwear, wrap them in a shirt, then wrap pants around it. Each outfit stays together, making it easy to grab what you need. You can also put the bundle in a plastic bag and push out the air.

For big items like sweaters or jackets, use compression bags. Put the clothes in the bag, roll out the air, and make the items much smaller. Just note that each bag usually fits only one or two items.

What Can Fit in One Carry-On

You might be wondering, “Can I really fit everything I need in a carry-on?” The answer is yes.

Here’s an example of what you can pack:

One extra pair of shoes and a lightweight jacket

Clothes for seven days, using packing cubes

A suit, if needed

Small electronics, laptops, and chargers

A book, notebook, pen, and travel papers

Camera, travel adapter, and toiletries

A few small extras, like a pillow or coffee kit

Before you close your suitcase, keep your important items—like your passport and electronics—in outside pockets for easy access. Also, balance the weight by placing heavier items near the bottom or close to your back if using a backpack.

Finally, after your trip, think about what you didn’t use. Next time, you can leave those items at home. With a little practice, packing smart becomes easy—and you’ll enjoy your travels more without the extra weight!

