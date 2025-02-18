Canada is big. Like, really big.

We’re talking about a country that stretches nearly 10 million square kilometers (3.86 million square miles).

To put it in perspective, it’s the second-largest country in the world, and honestly, it feels like there’s no end to what you can explore here.

With 10 provinces, three territories, and six time zones, you can’t explore all of these in one trip.

So, where should you even start?

Well, to make things a little easier for you, we’ve narrowed it down to the top 10 must-visit destinations in Canada.

Let’s get you started on your journey in the land of maple syrup, shall we?

1. Toronto

Alright, let’s start with Toronto.

If you haven’t been here yet, let me tell you, this city is a world in itself.

Toronto is the most multicultural city in Canada, and nearly half the people who live here were born outside the country.

That’s why walking around Toronto feels like traveling the globe.

For example, if you’re in the mood for amazing dumplings, head over to Chinatown—the dim sum at Rol San will blow your mind.

Then, when you’re ready to switch it up, stroll over to Greektown on Danforth Avenue and dive into some souvlaki or spanakopita.

See how easy it is to “travel” within one city?

Now, it’s not just about food—though Toronto’s food scene is hard to beat.

As one of the best cities to visit in Canada, the culture here can’t go unnoticed.

You can check out stunning exhibits at the Art Gallery of Ontario, catch a show at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, or see the Maple Leafs in action––even if you’re not a die-hard fan, the energy of a live game is contagious.

And then, of course, there’s the CN Tower.

You’ve undoubtedly heard of it, but let’s be real—just looking at it isn’t enough.

And that’s when you can go on the EdgeWalk, which puts you on top of the tower, 116 stories above the ground, walking around the outside of the tower with nothing but a harness holding you in place.

That said, it’s not for the faint of heart,

So, if heights aren’t your thing, head up to the observation deck for jaw-dropping views of the city and Lake Ontario.

2. Niagara Falls

Next up is Niagara Falls, which is easily one of the most beautiful places to visit in Canada.

Honestly, if you haven’t seen this yet, you’re missing out.

As soon as you hop on the Maid of the Mist boat, you’re in for an experience like no other.

They’ll give you a poncho, but spoiler alert: you’ll still get soaked.

The sheer power of the water crashing down is unbelievable—seriously, millions of gallons every second.

But don’t think Niagara Falls is the only thing to do here––Niagara Glen is a hidden gem––a peaceful spot with hiking trails that take you through ancient forests and along the Niagara River.

The views are stunning, and it’s a great way to balance out the intensity of the falls.

And any adventure seekers can’t miss out on the zipline.

Imagine soaring high above the falls, feeling the wind rush past you, and seeing the iconic view from a totally new angle.

Also, if you’re an avid cyclist, the Greater Niagara Circle Route is a ride you’ll never forget.

This 140-kilometer loop connects Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, with stops along the Welland Canal and plenty of charming towns.

It’s a scenic ride that combines fitness with some of the best views in the region.

3. Manitoulin Island

Manitoulin Island is the largest freshwater island in the world, which sounds impressive—and it is—but what makes it special is how peaceful and untouched it feels.

You’ll find beaches, sparkling lakes, and jagged quartzite cliffs that look like they belong on a postcard.

But what sets Manitoulin apart is its connection to First Nations culture.

The island is home to eight Indigenous communities, and you can feel that deep connection to the land everywhere you go.

And if you ever have the chance to attend a powwow, do it.

It’s such a moving experience—watching the traditional dances, hearing the drumming, and listening to stories passed down through generations.

If you’re up for an adventure, there are plenty of ways to explore the island.

Kayaking on its calm waters is a great way to soak in the scenery, and plenty of hiking trails take you through lush forests and along cliff edges.

And let’s not forget the food!

The cuisine here is rooted in tradition, with ingredients like wild game, fresh fish, and berries foraged from the land.

Even the teas, made from local plants, have a story to tell—like a taste of the island itself.

4. Ottawa

When winter arrives in Ottawa, this Rideau Canal turns into the world’s largest skating rink, stretching a whopping 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles) through the heart of the city.

Imagine gliding along the ice with Parliament Hill in the background and historic buildings lining your path.

And along the way, you’ll find little kiosks where you can grab some hot chocolate to warm up or, better yet, try a BeaverTail.

If you don’t know what that is, it’s a classic Canadian pastry—fried dough, usually topped with cinnamon sugar or chocolate.

And after skating for a while, it’s exactly what you need.

Now, if you’re thinking this is only a winter activity, let me stop you right there.

Once the ice melts, the Rideau Canal transforms into a boater’s dream.

It’s part of a 200-kilometer (124-mile) waterway that connects Ottawa to Kingston, with 47 locks along the way.

This canal has been around since 1832 and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

5. Vancouver

Let’s move across the country to Vancouver, where you can experience the best of both worlds—urban life and untouched nature.

In Vancouver, you can have brunch in the city, hike a mountain in the afternoon, and finish the day watching the sunset by the ocean.

But one spot you have to visit is Stanley Park, an icon of the city.

The seawall, a 9-kilometer (5.6-mile) path around the park, offers some of the most breathtaking views—think ocean waves, towering trees, and mountains in the distance.

You can walk it, bike it, or even just sit on a bench and take it all in.

Along the way, you’ll also come across totem poles that tell the stories of the Coast Salish people, which adds a cultural touch to your visit.

But let’s not forget about the food.

Vancouver is famous for its sushi, and locals will proudly tell you it’s some of the best outside of Japan.

Not to mention, Gastown is another must-see area, with its cool, bohemian vibe, cobblestone streets, trendy restaurants, and lots of little shops to explore.

And if you feel like the city looks familiar, there’s a reason for that.

Vancouver is nicknamed “Hollywood North” because many TV shows and movies are filmed here.

You might even recognize some spots from your favorite shows—or, if you’re lucky, you could bump into a celebrity.

Once you’ve experienced Vancouver, there’s no doubt you’ll see why people call it one of the best cities in Canada.

6. Vancouver Island

Now, let’s hop on a ferry and head to Vancouver Island, which feels like nature’s playground.

It’s just a short ride from Vancouver, but once you get there, it feels like you’ve entered a completely different world.

Victoria, the island’s main city, is where most people start, and it’s easy to see why.

You can sip afternoon tea in a classic English-style tearoom, then wander through cozy coffee shops.

But here’s the thing—Victoria is just the beginning.

If you’re into hiking or just being surrounded by nature, Pacific Rim National Park is the place to go.

The West Coast Trail is legendary for a reason.

It’s a 75-kilometer (47-mile) hike that takes you through dense rainforests, stunning beaches, and cliffs with views that will leave you speechless.

Even if you’re not up for the full trail, just exploring a section of it is an unforgettable experience.

Now, if hiking isn’t your thing, how about surfing?

Tofino, a little town on the island, is, in fact, Canada’s surf capital.

Plus, the vibe in Tofino is super chill—many locals walk around barefoot, and time seems to slow down.

And then there’s the food.

Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley is a dream for foodies.

There are boutique wineries, farm-to-table restaurants, and even craft breweries.

Everything here feels local and fresh, from the wine to the produce, and you can tell that the people making it really care about their craft.

Vancouver Island is one of those places where you can do as much or as little as you want.

You can hike, surf, and explore all day, or just relax with a glass of local wine and take in the scenery.

Either way, it’s somewhere that stays with you long after you’ve left.

7. Whistler

Whistler is home to over 200 incredible ski runs.

That’s right—if you love skiing or snowboarding, Whistler should be a stop on your Canada vacation.

This alpine village became a global sensation during the 2010 Winter Olympics, as its two massive mountains, Whistler and Blackcomb, offer slopes for everyone, whether it’s your first rodeo or not.

But here’s what makes Whistler even better—when summer rolls around, the snow melts to reveal lush landscapes perfect for mountain biking.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park is one of the best in the world, with trails ranging from beginner-friendly paths to adrenaline-pumping downhill routes.

And if you’re more into water than wheels, head to Alta Lake or Lost Lake for paddleboarding or a relaxing swim surrounded by breathtaking mountain views.

Now, let’s talk about Whistler’s artistic side.

The Audain Art Museum showcases British Columbian art, including stunning Indigenous pieces that reflect the history and culture of the region.

For an even deeper dive into local traditions, visit the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre.

You’ll get to learn about the Squamish and Lil’wat Nations through interactive exhibits, traditional crafts, and even storytelling sessions.

So, whether you’re hitting the slopes, exploring trails, or soaking up the culture, Whistler is a destination that truly has it all.

8. Canadian Rockies

The Canadian Rockies are home to five incredible national parks—Banff, Jasper, Yoho, Kootenay, and Waterton Lakes.

And if you’re adventurous, there’s so much to do here.

You can hike through fields of wildflowers, go whitewater rafting in the crystal-clear rivers, or ski down slopes with views that will take your breath away.

Lake Louise is one of the most iconic spots, with an unreal turquoise color that almost looks like it was Photoshopped.

So, it only makes sense to rent a canoe and paddle across the lake or take a hike up to the Plain of Six Glaciers for some next-level views.

But maybe you’re not into high-energy activities, and that’s okay.

The Canadian Rockies are just as magical when you take it slow.

One of the best ways to soak in the scenery is on the Rocky Mountaineer, a luxury train that takes you through the most stunning parts of the Rockies: glaciers, sparkling lakes, and towering peaks rolling by while you sip on a cup of coffee (or maybe a glass of wine).

It’s such a relaxing way to experience the beauty of this area.

9. Old Québec City

Old Québec City is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it does not disappoint.

The historic buildings, charming cafes, and lively street performers make it a place where you’ll want to take your time exploring.

The Château Frontenac, with its castle-like architecture, is probably the most famous landmark here.

Even if you’re not staying there, the views from the terrace are worth the trip.

As you wander through the old town, don’t be afraid to get a little lost.

That’s how you find the hidden gems—boutique shops selling handmade goods, cozy cafes serving up café au lait and pastries, and little corners where street musicians fill the air with music.

History buffs will love exploring the Citadelle of Québec and learning about the battles fought on the Plains of Abraham.

And if you’re in the mood for a scenic drive, head out along Route 132.

This road winds through charming towns, along the sea, and past the mountains, giving you plenty of spots to stop and admire the views.

Old Québec City is perfect for anyone who loves history, romance, or a slower pace of life.

10. Churchill

Churchill, Manitoba, is known as the polar bear capital of the world.

From late September to early November, polar bears migrate through the area, and you can see them up close from a special tundra vehicle.

If you’re lucky, you might even spot a mother bear with her cubs, which is such a rare and beautiful sight.

But in the summer, there are also beluga whales.

These friendly white whales fill the waters around Churchill, and you can kayak or paddleboard alongside them.

They’re super curious, so don’t be surprised if they swim right up to check you out.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the northern lights.

Churchill is one of the best places in the world to see them, and if you visit in winter, the skies often light up with incredible displays of green, purple, and pink.

Churchill might be remote, but it’s a place that offers experiences you simply can’t find anywhere else.

Where Will Your Canada Vacation Begin?

Now that you’ve explored the best places to visit in Canada, it’s time to make your pick.

Are you drawn to the urban energy of Toronto or the icy thrill of skating the Rideau Canal in Ottawa?

Maybe you’re dreaming of standing in awe at the base of Niagara Falls or hiking through the rugged beauty of the Canadian Rockies.

Or perhaps it’s the cultural charm of Old Québec City or the unforgettable wildlife encounters in Churchill that are calling your name.

No matter where you start, Canada in 2025 is ready to impress you with its diversity, beauty, and unforgettable experiences.

So, where will your first stop be?

