So, Turkey just popped into your mind, huh? Suddenly, you’re daydreaming about wandering through ancient ruins, floating in a hot air balloon over Cappadocia, or chilling on a sunny beach with a sublime view,

That sudden urge to pack your bags and head off to this incredible country is totally understandable—Turkey has that kind of pull!

But hold up a second. Before you go booking flights, let’s make sure you’re fully ready for this adventure. There’s so much to see and do, and a little planning will ensure you don’t miss a thing.

So, let’s get you ready for the trip of a lifetime!

Key Takeaways Choose the season that fits your plans—spring and autumn for mild weather and fewer crowds, summer for beach fun, and winter for a unique experience with fewer tourists.

Turkey has amazing hotels and resorts, from luxury spots in Bodrum and Antalya to boutique hotels in Istanbul and Izmir.

Don’t miss out on exploring ancient ruins, taking a hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia, and relaxing in Pamukkale’s thermal pools.

Best Time to Travel to Turkey

Turkey is one of the best places to visit any time of the year, but the best time for your trip depends on what you want to do.

Here’s a guide to help you decide when to go based on the weather, crowds, and activities available.

Spring (April to May)

Spring is one of the best times to visit if you like mild weather and fewer crowds.

The temperatures are comfortable, usually between 15°C and 25°C (59°F and 77°F), so it’s perfect for visiting historical sites like Ephesus, Cappadocia, and Istanbul without dealing with the summer heat or winter cold.

The landscapes are full of blooming flowers, which is great for outdoor activities like hiking or hot air ballooning in Cappadocia. Plus, since it’s not peak season, you’ll find more availability and better prices for hotels and flights.

Summer (June to August)

If you’re into beaches and sunshine, there couldn’t be a better time to go to Turkey than summer. The Mediterranean and Aegean coasts, including popular spots like Antalya, Bodrum, and Fethiye, are at their best.

Expect hot weather, often over 30°C (86°F), which is excellent for swimming and enjoying the seaside, but it might be too intense for sightseeing inland.

Nonetheless, summer is the busiest tourist season, so expect bigger crowds, higher prices, and a lively atmosphere.

So, if you plan to go during summer, it’s wise to book your accommodations and activities early.

Autumn (September to October)

If you missed spring, autumn is another fantastic time to visit. The weather is still warm but not too hot, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 30°C (68°F to 86°F).

Spring is, without a doubt, a great season to explore Turkey’s history and culture, such as the ancient ruins of Troy or the lively streets of Istanbul.

The landscapes are colorful, so it’s a beautiful time for photography and outdoor activities. Not to mention, the summer crowds have mostly left, so it’s easier to enjoy tourist spots, and prices for hotels and flights are generally lower.

Winter (November to March)

Winter in Turkey offers a totally different experience. Coastal areas like Antalya stay mild, rarely dropping below 10°C (50°F), but inland and eastern regions can get pretty cold, with some spots even getting snow.

If you’re into winter sports, places like Uludağ and Erciyes offer excellent skiing. Winter is also the best time to visit if you want to avoid crowds and save money, as fewer tourists mean lower prices on flights and accommodations.

Just keep in mind that some attractions, especially in rural areas, might have shorter hours or be closed during this time.

Best Hotels & Resorts in Turkey

Turkey is home to some of the most luxurious and unique hotels and resorts, with something for every traveler.

Turkey has everything you’re looking for, whether you’re looking for a beachfront escape, a historic boutique hotel, or a family-friendly all-inclusive resort.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best places to stay across the country.

1. Bodrum

Bodrum, often dubbed the “St. Tropez of Turkey,” is your go-to spot for stunning beaches, lively nightlife, and high-end resorts. If you end up visiting Bodrum, you have to check out Xanadu Island—it’s only 45 minutes by car.

This all-inclusive resort sits on its own private peninsula and offers villas and suites, all with amazing sea views. Plus, there’s a kids’ club, so it’s ideal if you’re traveling with little ones.

Another great option in Bodrum is the Titanic Deluxe Bodrum. This resort is famous for its long, beautiful beachfront, stylish rooms, and non-stop entertainment. There’s always something happening here, from live music and DJ sets to beach parties.

And if you love food, you’ll be spoiled for choice with the variety of dining options, from gourmet meals to casual bites by the beach.

For a more peaceful stay, check out Vogue Bodrum, an all-inclusive resort perfect for families. It offers spacious suites and superior rooms.

And some great news: the main restaurant has a kids’ corner, a game room, and a movie theater to keep everyone entertained.

2. Antalya

Antalya is a top pick for anyone looking to vacation in Turkey, especially if luxury resorts are your thing. One of the best choices here is the Rixos Premium Belek.

This resort has a massive 700-meter beach, a huge water park, and tons of dining options. It’s definitely a family favorite, with world-famous DJ performances and a special kids’ area.

Another must-visit is the Regnum Carya, known for its top-notch service and luxurious vibe. If you’re looking to spoil yourself, this is the place to do it with its gorgeous pools, gourmet restaurants, and even a first-class golf course.

Want a bit more privacy? You can rent one of the exclusive beach cabanas for a perfect day in the sun.

3. Fethiye

Fethiye, on Turkey’s beautiful Turquoise Coast, will appeal to those who crave nature and luxury.

One of the newest and most exciting places to stay is the Liberty Signa Resort, which opened in May 2024. This ultra-all-inclusive resort is designed to blend right into its natural surroundings—it gives you a peaceful escape from forests, gorges, and waterfalls.

What makes Liberty Signa special is its eco-friendly design, which really brings the outdoors in. The place uses lots of natural materials like wood and stone.

Liberty Signa has 561 rooms spread across 18 four-story buildings, giving you plenty of space and privacy. The rooms are modern but still feel connected to nature, thanks to big windows that let you soak in the stunning views of the lush landscape.

When it comes to food, you’re in for a treat with six à la carte restaurants that serve a variety of delicious international dishes. And how could we forget? There are two large outdoor pools, two indoor pools, and a water park.

The resort even has its own private beach, just a short stroll from the main area, complete with sun loungers, umbrellas, and cabanas for that extra splash of luxury.

Oh, and if you want to experience culture, Liberty Signa has plans to open an art gallery showcasing works from local and international artists.

With its luxury, nature, and culture, Liberty Signa is quickly becoming a top pick for anyone visiting Fethiye.

4. Alanya

Alanya, located on Turkey’s southern coast, is packed with activities and places to stay that cater to all ages.

The new Eftalia Blue Hotel opened in May 2024 and is a big hit with families, thanks to its huge range of amenities and free access to the nearby Eftalia Island.

Eftalia Island is a massive entertainment complex with big swimming pools and water slides, snack bars, and a kids’ club.

It’s easily one of the largest beach and pool areas, with a kilometer-long sandy beach, so you can relax or dabble in some water sports if that’s your thing.

Back at the resort, you’ll find eight bars, four restaurants, and a smaller water park, which is excellent for the little ones.

The rooms at Eftalia Blue are modern and spacious, so families have plenty of room to spread out. Essentially, the resort is laid out in a way that’s super convenient and comfortable, so it’s nothing short of ideal for when you’re with the whole family.

There’s always something going on, with live shows and kids’ activities, so keeping everyone entertained is a breeze.

If you’re up for an adventure, Eftalia Blue is also close to some fantastic historical sites and natural attractions, making it a great base for exploring the area.

5. Izmir and the Aegean Coast

Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, is your go-to spot for exploring the Aegean Coast. It’s got the right mix of city buzz and beach vibes, with a lively culture, modern conveniences, and beautiful beaches just a stone’s throw away.

One of the top spots to stay in Izmir is the Swissotel Grand Efes, right in the city center—a five-star hotel with a sleek, modern feeling and top-tier service.

You’ll find spacious rooms with killer views of the Aegean Sea, a full-service spa, an outdoor pool, and some seriously good dining options.

Plus, the hotel has an impressive art collection featuring pieces from famous Turkish and international artists. Cool, right?

If you’re all about beach life, head over to Çeşme and Alaçatı, just an hour away from Izmir. The Radisson Blu Resort & Spa in Çeşme is a top choice for beachfront luxury. You’ll be set for a relaxing getaway with a private beach, an extensive spa, and plenty of water sports.

And you can’t miss out on the resort’s Turkish bath—it’s the perfect way to unwind after exploring the coastline. And for foodies, the dining options are a mix of local and international flavors, so there’s something for everyone.

Are you looking for something more low-key? If so, check out Alaçatı, a charming town famous for its narrow streets, bougainvillea-covered houses, and windsurfing spots.

Casa Bella is a boutique hotel in the heart of Alaçatı—you can have a cozy and intimate stay in beautifully decorated rooms.

Besides, the hotel’s prime location makes it easy to wander around the town’s cute shops, cafes, and restaurants. Plus, if you’re into windsurfing, this is the place to be.

6. Istanbul

Istanbul is a city where history sits alongside modern luxury. As Turkey’s cultural and financial hub, it’s full of stylish places to stay, each offering a touch of the city’s historic charm with all the comforts of today.

One of Istanbul’s most iconic hotels is the Çırağan Palace Kempinski, which is housed in a former Ottoman palace.

Çırağan Palace screams luxury. Located right on the Bosphorus, the hotel has stunning views of the water and the city skyline.

The Çırağan Palace is known for its top-notch service, gourmet dining, and luxurious spa. The rooms and suites are decked out in elegant décor, with many featuring balconies overlooking the Bosphorus.

Another gem in Istanbul is the Four Seasons Hotel at the Bosphorus. Set in a beautifully restored 19th-century Ottoman palace, it stands out for its unique character. In addition, the rooms are spacious, and many offer unforgettable views of the Bosphorus.

You’ll also find an outdoor pool, a full-service spa, and more dining options, from casual bites to fine dining. Furthermore, the location is perfect for visiting Istanbul’s historic landmarks, such as the Hagia Sophia and Topkapi Palace.

If you’re after a more modern luxury vibe, the Raffles Istanbul is a top pick. Located in the trendy Zorlu Center, this hotel mixes cutting-edge design with Turkish flair. The rooms are spacious, with floor-to-ceiling windows giving you panoramic views of the Bosphorus and the city.

Also, the hotel has a rooftop pool, a luxurious spa, and restaurants serving local and international dishes. On top of that, it’s right in one of Istanbul’s top shopping and entertainment spots.

Best Things to Do in Turkey

Turkey is a country of contrasts—where bustling bazaars sit next to ancient ruins and quiet villages hug stunning coastlines.

Here’s a rundown of some of Turkey’s best things to do.

1. Explore Ancient Wonders

Turkey is a treasure trove of incredibly well-preserved ancient sites. Ephesus is a must-see—this ancient city was once a major Roman port, and you can still wander through its ruins today.

Check out the impressive Library of Celsus and the Great Theatre while you’re there. Another cool spot is Pergamon, where you’ll find an impressive acropolis and the famous Altar of Zeus.

And if you’re into really ancient history, you can’t miss Göbekli Tepe, the world’s oldest known temple complex, which is even older than Stonehenge by 6,000 years!

2. Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride in Cappadocia

Cappadocia is famous for its otherworldly landscape of fairy chimneys and rock formations, and the best way to see it is from the sky.

A sunrise hot air balloon ride is one of the most popular activities in Turkey, where you’ll experience jaw-dropping views of the valleys below.

And while you’re there, you can’t miss out on the ancient underground cities and rock-cut churches that served as hideouts for early Christians.

3. Relax in the Thermal Pools of Pamukkale

Pamukkale, or the “Cotton Castle,” is a natural wonder with white travertine terraces filled with warm, mineral-rich waters.

You can walk barefoot across the terraces and soak in the thermal pools, which are said to have healing properties.

Right next door is the ancient city of Hierapolis, where you can check out Roman ruins, including a well-preserved theater.

4. Hike to the Top of Mount Nemrut

If you’re up for a mix of adventure and history, hiking to the summit of Mount Nemrut is a must-do.

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for its massive stone heads, which were built around the 1st century BC by King Antiochus I Theos. The best time to visit is sunrise when the statues are lit with golden light.

5. Sail on a Gulet Boat

To soak in Turkey’s stunning coastline, hop on a gulet boat. Not only do these traditional wooden boats let you explore hidden coves, but they also offer the chance to swim in clear waters and enjoy fresh seafood under the stars.

6. Check Out the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul

No visit to Turkey is complete without seeing the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. This legendary building started as a basilica in the 6th century, then became a mosque, later a museum, and now it’s a mosque again.

It’s famous for its massive dome, stunning mosaics, and incredible architecture.

7. Experience a Turkish Bath

When in Turkey, you must try a traditional Turkish bath or hammam. The experience usually involves a steam bath, good scrubbing, and a relaxing massage.

By the end, you’ll feel totally refreshed. There are plenty of historic hammams in Istanbul and other cities where you can have an authentic experience. Plus, you get to soak up some Turkish culture while you’re at it.

8. Explore Sumela Monastery

Perched high on a cliff in the Black Sea region, Sumela Monastery is a sight to behold. Built-in the 4th century, it’s known for its beautiful frescoes and remote location.

Getting there takes a bit of effort, including a bit of a hike, but once you arrive, the views and the peaceful vibe make it all worth it.

9. Discover Antalya’s Coastal Beauty

Antalya is Turkey’s top beach destination, known for its gorgeous beaches, ancient ruins, and vibrant nightlife scene.

The old town, Kaleiçi, is a maze of narrow cobblestone streets, Ottoman-style houses, and bustling bazaars.

And just outside the city, you can visit Aspendos, which has one of the best-preserved Roman theaters.

If you’re after something more laid-back, the coastal town of Kaş, with its clear waters and relaxed vibe, is perfect.

10. Watch the Whirling Dervishes

The Whirling Dervishes are famous for their spiritual dance, which is actually a form of meditation.

Catching a Whirling Dervish ceremony is a one-of-a-kind experience that you can find in places like Istanbul and Konya.

The ceremony is full of deep symbolism and gives you a glimpse into the mystical side of Turkish culture.

Safety Tips for Traveling in Turkey

When planning a trip to Turkey, it’s good to keep a few safety tips in mind to ensure you have a smooth and enjoyable time.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Avoid Certain Areas: Stay clear of regions near the Syrian border, especially within 10 km, as well as the provinces of Sirnak and Hakkari. These areas are risky due to ongoing conflicts and potential terrorism.

Stay clear of regions near the Syrian border, especially within 10 km, as well as the provinces of Sirnak and Hakkari. These areas are risky due to ongoing conflicts and potential terrorism. Be Cautious in Crowded Places: In big cities like Istanbul and Ankara, it’s smart to be alert in crowded spots, especially near government buildings and important anniversaries. Unfortunately, these areas have seen terrorist attacks in the past.

In big cities like Istanbul and Ankara, it’s smart to be alert in crowded spots, especially near government buildings and important anniversaries. Unfortunately, these areas have seen terrorist attacks in the past. Watch Out for Petty Theft: Petty crimes like pickpocketing and bag snatching can happen in touristy areas, especially around Taksim Square, the Grand Bazaar, and on public transport in Istanbul. So, keep your valuables secure, and consider using a money belt or hidden pouch.

Petty crimes like pickpocketing and bag snatching can happen in touristy areas, especially around Taksim Square, the Grand Bazaar, and on public transport in Istanbul. So, keep your valuables secure, and consider using a money belt or hidden pouch. Be Careful with Strangers: While most Turks are friendly, be cautious if someone seems overly eager, especially in tourist spots. Scams involving spiked drinks or pushy sales tactics in clubs and bars aren’t uncommon.

While most Turks are friendly, be cautious if someone seems overly eager, especially in tourist spots. Scams involving spiked drinks or pushy sales tactics in clubs and bars aren’t uncommon. Avoid Demonstrations: Political protests can pop up in major cities and sometimes turn violent. Thus, it’s best to steer clear of any demonstrations and keep an eye on local news to stay updated on potential trouble spots.

Political protests can pop up in major cities and sometimes turn violent. Thus, it’s best to steer clear of any demonstrations and keep an eye on local news to stay updated on potential trouble spots. Prepare for Natural Disasters: Turkey is an earthquake-prone area, so it’s good to know basic earthquake safety. If you’re visiting during summer, be aware of wildfire risks in coastal areas and follow local authorities’ advice if there’s a fire.

Turkey is an earthquake-prone area, so it’s good to know basic earthquake safety. If you’re visiting during summer, be aware of wildfire risks in coastal areas and follow local authorities’ advice if there’s a fire. Dress Modestly in Certain Areas: It’s essential to dress modestly, especially when visiting religious sites. Women might want to carry a scarf to cover their heads when entering mosques.

It’s essential to dress modestly, especially when visiting religious sites. Women might want to carry a scarf to cover their heads when entering mosques. Stay Informed: Regularly check travel advisories from your home country and stay updated on the local security situation while you’re there. This can help you avoid unexpected risks.

Regularly check travel advisories from your home country and stay updated on the local security situation while you’re there. This can help you avoid unexpected risks. Health Precautions: While there aren’t specific vaccination requirements for entering Turkey, staying updated on general health recommendations and ensuring adequate travel insurance are good ideas.

Grab Your Friends and Start Planning Your Turkey Adventure!

There you have it! Now’s the perfect time to gather your friends and start planning your Turkey adventure.

With so much to see and do, from exploring ancient sites to relaxing on beautiful beaches, Turkey is a destination you don’t want to miss.

Share this guide with your travel buddies, get your group chats buzzing, and start mapping out your itinerary.

Turkey is ready to offer you an unforgettable experience, so go ahead and make those travel dreams a reality.

Happy planning, and enjoy every moment of your trip!

And if you’re looking for more inspiration, check out our 2024 Canary Islands guide for another incredible destination to add to your list.