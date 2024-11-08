If you’re ready to see the world in a whole new way, get yourself on a boat.

Boating isn’t simply about reaching a destination—it’s a journey in itself.

Imagine gliding through glow-in-the-dark caves in New Zealand, relaxing in a hot tub with the New York City skyline around you, or cruising down the River Nile.

These are the kinds of experiences that create memories you’ll never forget—and you can only have them on the water.

So pack your sense of adventure and prepare for some of the most amazing boat trips around—you won’t regret it!

1. New Zealand

New Zealand is pure magic: a place where natural beauty creates moments that feel straight out of a dream.

While it’s known for its stunning landscapes, towering mountains, and crystal-clear lakes, there’s an unforgettable experience for night adventurers waiting at Lake Ōkāreka.

You can paddle through calm waters at dusk, surrounded by stillness, when you suddenly enter a cave lit by thousands of tiny glowworms.

The bioluminescent creatures create an almost surreal glow across the walls, giving you the sensation of floating beneath a field of blue-green stars.

As you glide along in your kayak or paddleboard, the glowworms reflect on the water, giving you a stunning, double-vision view.

If it’s a clear night, you might also catch the Milky Way overhead, adding even more magic to this cosmic experience.

Given the incredible experiences New Zealand hands you on a plate, you should seriously consider this sublime country as one of your boating destinations.

2. Botswana & Namibia

There’s nothing quite like floating through Chobe National Park in Africa for a more wildlife-centered adventure.

The Zambezi Queen is a luxurious houseboat that gives travelers an up-close safari experience on the Chobe River.

This isn’t your typical game drive; the Zambezi Queen lets you relax on a boat while you watch Africa’s largest elephant population gather along the riverbank, with buffalo, leopards, and lions joining the show.

Though quite a few guests opt to enjoy the view from the deck, it only makes sense to take in the panoramic vistas from your private suite.

After a day of wildlife encounters, you can cool off in the plunge pool or sip a cold drink on the balcony, where the scenery stretches out endlessly before you.

It’s an immersive, luxurious safari experience—the only kind where you can end the day with a riverfront sunset and a nightcap.

3. Croatia

Croatia, famous for its sun-kissed beaches and ancient towns, is a haven for wine lovers.

Near the picturesque island of Hvar lies a secluded wine cellar, which is only accessible by boat.

The Waves and Wine Experience by Riva Marina takes you to this limestone chasm, where you can savor local wines in a cool, atmospheric cave setting.

Inside, you’ll sample Croatia’s beloved Plavac Mali, a red wine perfect for pairing with the delicious local cheese, bread, and olive oil.

And if you’re up for it, a quick swim in the Adriatic’s sapphire waters will cool you off before you head back to shore.

This trip is a wine-tasting and seaside adventure rolled into one—what more could you want?

4. United States (New York)

Have you ever wanted to party in a hot tub while floating down the Hudson River? Well, in New York City, you can!

The Hudson River hot tub boat offers a fresh way to enjoy the NYC skyline, and no dance club is required.

With two to eight-hour rental options, you can bring your friends along for a chill (or wild) night out and bask in the city’s captivating skyline.

Thankfully, Boatsetter, a peer-to-peer rental service, makes it easy to book this 39-foot party boat, complete with a hot tub.

Go and skip the lines at the club, grab your swimsuits, and enjoy Manhattan’s lights from the comfort of a floating spa.

Now, how’s that for a boating experience?

5. Egypt

Few historic boat rides match the grandeur of sailing the Nile on a dahabiya, an elegant Egyptian sailboat.

In fact, these vessels have been the preferred method of Nile exploration for centuries, and they transport royalty and travelers alike.

With companies like Nour El Nil reviving this classic mode of travel, you can glide down the river in a style reminiscent of the days of the Pharaohs.

On a multi-day dahabiya tour, you’ll see famous landmarks like Luxor and Aswan and get access to lesser-known temples and local villages.

And I know what you’re thinking: a historic boat doesn’t sound like it would be that comfy, but you’ll be elated to know that each dahabiya is designed for comfort, with plush lounges, dining areas, and private rooms.

6. Finland

Imagine cruising through the vast Lake Saimaa in Finland on a century-old steamship.

The S/S Paul Wahl is just that—an antique ship that’s been restored to bring you a delightful mix of old-world charm and modern luxury.

With handmade furniture, antique sconces, and expansive bathrooms, this ship feels like something out of a movie.

If you’ve ever seen Finland’s picturesque landscapes, you’ll know how dreamy they are, and the Lake Saimaa cruise takes you through the country’s stunning natural beauty.

Guests enjoy fresh, locally sourced meals between dips in the lake and can spot rare wildlife, like the elusive Saimaa seal.

With cruises from two to six days, there couldn’t be a better escape into nature and nostalgia.

7. United States (California)

A list of the best sailing spots in the world wouldn’t be complete without sea caves, right?

Well, in California, the Channel Islands are home to some of the world’s largest sea caves, including the famous Painted Cave.

Channel Islands Expeditions offers full-day kayaking tours that start at the Santa Barbara Harbor and take you to Channel Islands National Park—a spot few tourists visit.

After a scenic boat ride, you’ll hop in kayaks to navigate the caves, where colorful lichen and moss create a naturally “painted” effect on the cave walls.

As you can tell, it’s an adventurous journey, and if the conditions are right, you’ll even snorkel with playful sea lions in nearby kelp forests.

This tour brings you close to California’s wild side in a way that’s thrilling and truly memorable.

8. England

Perhaps you don’t think of England when it comes to the best boating destinations, but I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

If you’re looking for a relaxing experience on the water, England’s Monkey Island Estate has a one-of-a-kind Floating Spa on the River Thames.

Inspired by the historic Apothecaries’ Barge, this wellness sanctuary offers massages and facials, with the river providing a gentle rocking motion as you unwind.

And the luxurious spa treatments and riverside views make it even better.

Whether you’re floating past Windsor Castle or watching the English countryside drift by, this Floating Spa combines relaxation and scenic beauty for a rejuvenating, blissful experience.

9. Sweden

Say, for example, you’re drawn to colder climates; nothing can beat the thrill of an icebreaker ship in Sweden’s Lapland.

This isn’t just a sightseeing trip—you’re joining the Arctic Explorer’s crew, breaking through ice sheets in frigid waters.

This working icebreaker keeps winter shipping lanes open, and for a couple of hours, you can experience what it’s like to be part of this icy expedition.

But hang on a minute: The adventure doesn’t stop there.

You can slip into a dry suit, float among the ice chunks, or step out onto the frozen sea for an unforgettable photo op.

The Arctic Explorer is a boat tour like no other, and it provides a rare glimpse into the power of the ice-covered landscape.

10. Hong Kong

If you’ve seen photos of Hong Kong, chances are you’ve seen the striking red-sailed junk boats in Victoria Harbour.

And if that sounds appealing, you’ve got to try one of the traditional vessels managed by Aqua Luna.

Amazingly, they offer a range of tour options, from evening cruises with drinks to dim sum lunches.

Arguably, the best tour is The Symphony of Lights Dinner Cruise, where you’ll get front-row seats to Hong Kong’s famous nightly laser light show, complete with an eight-course meal.

The junk boat’s timeless design and unbeatable views of Hong Kong’s skyline make this cruise a magical experience.

11. Norway

Have you ever wanted to catch your king crab in the Arctic? If so, great, Norway’s Sarnesfjorden lets you do just that.

On a King Crab Safari, you’ll head out on a boat into the frigid Arctic waters to catch massive crabs prized worldwide for their flavor.

Once back on shore, you’ll prepare your catch alongside a chef in a Sami tent, and of course, you’ll get to feast on a delicious crab.

Many people love this journey as it’s hands-on and adventurous, and it brings you up close to Norway’s unique culture and seafood.

12. Maldives

The Maldives are all about paradise on the water, and there’s no better way to see them than on a traditional dhoni boat.

These locally crafted wooden boats take travelers between islands, with snorkeling, diving, and endless relaxation along the way.

And, it’s great that Yacht Maldives offers dhoni cruises with flexible itineraries, so you can island-hop as much or as little as you want.

Onboard, you’ll find cozy cabins, great food, and the chance to jump right into the turquoise waters whenever the mood strikes.

The Maldives’ dhoni tours are a must for those seeking a dreamy escape.

13. Greece

Greece’s Corinth Canal is an engineering wonder and a thrill for any boat lover.

This canal stretches over 6 km and cuts through the narrow passageway between the Ionian and Aegean seas, with cliffs towering on either side.

And the passage is just 23 meters wide, making it a tight fit for boats, and the sight of the steep, craggy cliffs on each side adds an element of drama to this short but unforgettable trip.

14. Thailand

Ah, there’s no way I could make this list without mentioning the land of the smiles!

Thailand is famous for its postcard-perfect beaches, and one of the best ways to explore them is by boat.

Koh Chang, Thailand’s second-largest island, is a tropical paradise with hidden beaches and uninhabited islands along its coastline.

Many of these beaches are nearly impossible to reach by land, so hiring a speedboat is the best option.

On a private boat tour, you’ll cruise past vibrant coral reefs, dense jungles, and white sandy beaches with no one else in sight.

Some companies offer meals onboard, so you can enjoy a traditional Thai feast while surrounded by turquoise waters and swaying palm trees.

Koh Chang’s hidden beaches are an absolute gem if you’re looking for privacy, beauty, and an escape from the crowds.

15. Spain (Ibiza)

If you thought Ibiza was just wild nightlife, you’d be wrong.

It’s actually a top spot for incredible sailing trips!

With crystal-clear waters and beautiful hidden coves, the island offers some of the best day trips you’ll find in the Mediterranean.

Renting a large sailing boat is a popular way to explore Ibiza’s coastline, especially on hot summer days when the cool breeze out on the water feels like paradise.

A day spent sailing around Ibiza usually includes stops at secluded beaches, where you can dip in the ocean or snorkel through thriving marine life.

Many boats are shared among small groups, so it’s a good chance to make some new friends while enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Remember to pack your sunblock and hat—Ibiza’s sun is strong, but the views make it worth every minute!

16. Netherlands (Amsterdam)

As you’ll probably already know, Amsterdam’s canals are as iconic as the Eiffel Tower is to Paris.

With its elegant houses, narrow bridges, and charming architecture, cruising through these canals is a quintessentially Dutch experience.

You can book a guided evening canal cruise and sail past some of Amsterdam’s most famous sights, like the Anne Frank House, the Skinny Bridge, and the picturesque merchant houses that line the waterways.

The beauty of Amsterdam’s canals is, by far, better at twilight when the city lights create reflections on the water.

Not to mention, some boats offer a cozy, glass-topped setup where you can sip on wine as you glide through the historic canal district.

This is a great way to experience Amsterdam’s laid-back, romantic side while learning about the history behind the city’s architecture and culture.

17. Oman

Often called the “Norway of Arabia,” Oman’s Musandam Peninsula is a hidden treasure with dramatic fjords, crystal-clear waters, and untouched landscapes.

A traditional dhow (wooden sailboat) tour offers a serene way to experience this breathtaking region.

As you sail along the cliffs, you’ll pass by small fishing villages, and if you’re lucky, you might spot dolphins frolicking in the water.

The dhow cruises often anchor at Telegraph Island, where you can dive into the cool turquoise water or snorkel with tropical fish.

And with calm waters and stunning cliffs, this spot is perfect for a swim and some great photos.

Musandam is truly off the beaten path, and a dhow cruise here feels like stepping into a completely different world.

18. Madagascar

For those who enjoy the journey as much as the destination, a boat trip down Madagascar’s Tsiribihina River is an experience to remember.

This three-day adventure offers travelers a glimpse into rural Madagascar, where the river is life.

Traveling by traditional barge or chaland, you’ll glide through remote landscapes and pass by towering cliffs, forests, and occasional waterfalls.

And, of course, you can expect wildlife sightings, with lemurs, chameleons, and exotic birds often spotted along the riverbank.

The boat ride includes stops for guided hikes, and you’ll have opportunities to walk among Madagascar’s iconic baobab trees.

Camping along the riverbank under a sky full of stars, you’ll experience the peacefulness of Madagascar’s untouched natural beauty.

19. New Caledonia

If you want to see stunning marine life without even getting wet, New Caledonia’s glass-bottom boat tours are just the ticket.

In the pristine waters of Amedee Island Marine Reserve, about 24 kilometers south of Noumea, you’ll have front-row seats to vibrant coral reefs, colorful fish, and even sea turtles, all from the comfort of a glass-bottom boat.

This UNESCO World Heritage-listed marine reserve is home to some of the planet’s most diverse underwater ecosystems.

Beyond marine life, you’ll also experience traditional Kanak culture, with demonstrations of coconut tree climbing and sarong tying.

Since this trip offers abundant natural beauty with a side of cultural immersion, it’s a destination that should be on your bucket list.

20. Belgium (Ghent)

Ghent, Belgium, might not be as famous as Amsterdam, but its canals offer a beautiful and slightly less touristy cruising experience.

As the medieval town is filled with Gothic buildings, ancient guild houses, and cobblestone streets, it’s the perfect backdrop for a scenic canal ride.

Keep in mind: The best time to cruise the canals of Ghent is at sunset when the light reflects off the historic buildings and the water.

Oh, and you can expect many guided tours to offer Champagne. Nothing wrong with a little romance as you float through the old city, right?

You’ll also pass the impressive Gravensteen Castle, built in the 12th century, and the grand towers of the city’s medieval churches.

This quiet, relaxed canal cruise shows off the historic charm of Belgium from an unbeatable vantage point.

21. Chile

In the far south of Chile, on the edge of the Beagle Channel, lies the remote Pia Glacier, nestled within the Darwin Range.

This adventure is made for those wanting to experience South America’s raw, wild side.

Travelers board a sturdy, inflatable Zodiac to get an up-close view of the glacier’s ice walls and surrounding fjords.

And the journey is nothing short of breathtaking as you float past glaciers and mountains that seem untouched by time.

The Zodiac allows you to get close to the glacier, where you can witness its stunning blue ice formations and possibly hear the thunderous cracks as chunks of ice fall into the sea.

This trip offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to explore Chile’s dramatic landscapes and witness the power of nature firsthand.

22. Vietnam

Halong Bay, with its towering limestone karsts and emerald-green waters, is one of Vietnam’s most recognizable natural wonders.

There are many ways to experience Halong Bay, but for a unique touch, try an overnight cruise.

Many of these cruises offer a comfortable cabin for sleeping, and some even include morning Tai Chi sessions on deck. So, if you’re worried about comfort, don’t be.

During the day, you’ll sail past dramatic limestone cliffs, stopping at caves filled with stalactites and exploring floating fishing villages.

And don’t forget your swimsuit—the calm waters are perfect for kayaking or swimming.

Halong Bay looks almost mythical, especially as the mist rolls in around the islands, so you can be sure of a magical setting.

23. Norway

In Norway, the Bergtatt Marble Mine offers an unexpected boating adventure in an underground world.

This tour starts with a scenic journey along Norway’s coast and then takes you into the heart of a working limestone and marble mine.

Inside, you’ll board a boat that floats through the crystal-clear lake, lit by soft candlelight for an otherworldly effect.

On the tour, you’ll sample water directly from the marble walls and learn about the mine’s history.

There’s even dinner by candlelight in a grand hall within the mine, and it gives you an experience that’s equal parts mystical and educational.

This unique boating excursion offers a rare view of Norway’s industrial history and natural beauty all in one.

24. India (Kerala)

Kerala, India, is known for its serene backwaters—an extensive network of lagoons, lakes, and rivers best explored by boat.

In the quiet, green surroundings of North Kerala, you can experience these backwaters in a traditional kettuvallam, or houseboat, once used to transport rice.

Today, these houseboats are fitted with all the comforts you could want, from cozy bedrooms to full kitchens, which makes them perfect for a day trip or even an overnight stay.

As you drift along, you’ll pass small villages and coconut groves and maybe even spot a few local fishermen at work.

Taking a houseboat through Kerala’s backwaters is pure relaxation—time slows down, and you get to fully soak in the peaceful vibes of South India.

25. Greece

The Corinth Canal, linking the Ionian and Aegean seas, is an engineering marvel that allows travelers to travel through one of Greece’s most impressive waterways.

This canal, just 23 meters wide, is carved through rock and surrounded by towering cliffs. It creates a dramatic, tight passage for boats.

The canal’s steep walls rise to 79 meters high, and while the trip through the canal itself is short, the experience is unforgettable, at the very least.

Many cruises offer stops in Athens before or after, so you’ll have the chance to explore other Greek historic sites, too.

26. Antigua

The Caribbean has a reputation for incredible beaches and crystal-clear water, and Antigua is no exception.

One of the best ways to see the island is by catamaran, where you’ll sail around the coast, stopping to swim and snorkel at secluded beaches along the way.

Perhaps the biggest highlight is the fresh lobster lunch served on the boat. It’s one of those meals where the setting makes it taste even better—fresh, local, and with unbeatable views all around.

You’ll also have the chance to snorkel through the island’s reefs, adding a bit of underwater adventure to your tropical day.

Without a doubt, the sound of gentle waves, the delicious seafood, and the warm Caribbean breeze make this an experience to remember.

Don’t Just Dream It – Make Your Boating Adventure a Reality!

Why just imagine it when you can actually do it?

Picture yourself gliding through glowing caves, spotting amazing animals from a cozy houseboat, or chilling on a classic sailboat in the sunshine.

There’s so much out there to explore from the water, and these boating trips are like nothing you’ll experience on land.

So take the plunge, book that trip, and turn those daydreams into real-life memories!