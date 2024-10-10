Traveling during the holidays is supposed to be merry and bright, but your excitement can quickly turn into frustration if you’re heading to the wrong city.

Imagine getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, missing flights because of constant delays, or shelling out a fortune for a few nights in a hotel. Sound familiar?

If you’re unlucky enough to go to one of the worst cities for holiday travel, that’s exactly what you might be in for.

So, before you book those tickets or gas up the car, let’s break down the top 10 cities that are best avoided during the holiday rush.

Key Takeaways Memphis, Tennessee, tops the list for the most challenging holiday travel, with high crime rates and dangerous roads.

Los Angeles, California, has notorious traffic jams that can turn any trip into a bumper-to-bumper nightmare.

New York City presents air travel nightmares, with frequent delays and sky-high hotel prices.

1. Memphis, Tennessee — Tough Roads and Unpredictable City Vibes

First is Memphis, where getting around can feel like playing bumper cars in a thunderstorm.

With many traffic accidents and a reputation for being unsafe, it’s no wonder Memphis ranks as the worst place for holiday travel.

Between November and January, the city sees a surge in weather-related car accidents, and if you’re relying on your car, you’ll have to be extra cautious.

Add a crime rate that’s nothing to write home about, and you’ve got a recipe for a holiday headache.

Why avoid it: Dangerous roads, high crime rates, and unpredictable driving conditions. Memphis is a city where holiday spirit might just take a back seat to stress.

2. Los Angeles, California — Traffic That Makes You Want to Scream

Ever heard of “Carmageddon”? Well, that’s just a normal day in Los Angeles traffic.

During the holidays, it’s even worse. Trying to navigate L.A.’s freeways can feel like competing in a real-life version of Frogger, except with way more cars.

If you do manage to dodge the traffic, good luck finding a reasonably priced hotel.

You’ll likely pay a premium for a place to stay unless you’re willing to settle for a less-than-ideal spot in a questionable area. And don’t even get me started on the parking situation.

Why avoid it: Crazy traffic, expensive hotels, and a chaotic driving experience that can turn a short drive into an hours-long odyssey.

3. Jacksonville, Florida — Getting Around is a Nightmare

Jacksonville’s public transportation isn’t exactly known for its efficiency, and with the city spread out far and wide, getting around without a car can be a real headache.

So, if you’re planning on taking a nice holiday stroll, you might want to reconsider—the city’s walkability score is one of the lowest in the country.

On top of that, good luck finding a decent restaurant or a cab when you need one.

Oh, and did I mention the weather? If you love humidity, then Jacksonville’s your spot. Otherwise, consider it a pass.

Why avoid it: Low walkability, poor public transportation, and a hot, sticky climate that doesn’t exactly scream holiday cheer.

4. New York City, New York — Air Travel Disaster Zone

The Big Apple might look magical during the holidays, but getting there is a different story.

New York City is notorious for its flight delays and cancellations at JFK and LaGuardia airports.

If you’re lucky enough to land on time, brace yourself for some of the highest hotel prices in the country.

Not to mention, navigating the crowded streets of Manhattan during peak tourist season is an Olympic-level challenge.

Why avoid it: Airport delays, overpriced hotels, and navigating through tourist-packed streets make NYC a challenging holiday destination.

5. Tucson, Arizona — Not Much to Do, Hard to Get Around

Are you heading to Tucson for the holidays? Be prepared for a dull trip.

With few restaurants or activities, this city can feel like a ghost town during the festive season. The airport’s not much better, either.

It’s worth noting that property loss claims at Tucson International Airport are among the highest in the country.

So, if you’re bringing gifts, keep an eye on them—they might not make it through TSA in one piece.

Why avoid it: Limited activities, poor dining options, and a not-so-stellar airport experience.

6. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Flight Delays and Rough Roads

While Oklahoma City may seem like a peaceful place to spend the holidays, Will Rogers World Airport often disrupts travelers’ plans.

With a high percentage of delayed or canceled flights, your travel plans can quickly go sideways.

Once you’re in town, you’ll find that getting around isn’t a breeze either, with weather conditions that can turn roads slick and hazardous.

Why avoid it: High flight disruption rates and unsafe driving conditions.

7. Miami, Florida — Property Loss and Flight Woes

Are you planning to escape the cold in Miami? Think again.

Miami International Airport has the highest rate of property loss claims during the holiday season, which means your luggage might not make it to your destination.

Plus, Miami’s traffic is no picnic, and the public transportation system leaves a lot to be desired.

Why avoid it: High property loss at the airport, traffic issues, and crime rates that spike during the holidays.

8. Indianapolis, Indiana — Slippery Roads and Few Attractions

Indianapolis doesn’t make it easy for holiday visitors. The city sees its fair share of weather-related car accidents, so driving can be risky.

And if you’re wanting to explore the local scene, you might be disappointed by the lack of exciting attractions and dining options.

Why avoid it: Dangerous driving conditions and limited attractions.

9. Colorado Springs, Colorado — Flight Delays and High Costs

Colorado Springs might look like a winter wonderland, but getting there could be a nightmare.

In fact, Colorado Springs Airport has some of the highest flight disruption rates during the holidays.

With high tour costs and a lack of affordable accommodations, you have a holiday trip that’s more hassle than it’s worth.

Why avoid it: Expensive tours, flight delays, and limited accommodation options.

10. San Antonio, Texas — Car Accidents and Traffic Jams

The final city on our list is San Antonio. Due to a high number of weather-related car accidents and frequent traffic jams, getting around the Alamo City can be frustrating.

The local airport also sees its share of holiday travel woes, making it less than ideal for a smooth holiday visit.

Why avoid it: Hazardous driving conditions and a congested airport experience.

Pro Tips for Surviving Holiday Travel

While some cities are best avoided during the holidays, there are steps you can take to minimize stress no matter where you go:

Check Your Flight Status Often: Download your airline’s app and set up notifications to stay on top of any changes. This way, you can be the first to know about delays or cancellations and rebook quickly if necessary.

Book Early or Travel Late: The best way to beat the holiday rush is to travel a few days before or after the peak days. You’ll find less traffic and fewer crowded airports, which means a smoother trip.

Keep a Portable Charger Handy: Nothing’s worse than getting stuck with a dead phone at the airport. Pack a portable charger so you can stay connected, even during delays.

Travel Insurance Is Your Friend: Consider getting travel insurance, especially if you fly. It can save you a lot of money and headaches if something goes wrong, like losing your luggage or having to cancel last minute.

Plan for the Worst, Hope for the Best: Have backup plans in place—whether it’s alternative routes or hotel reservations—so you’re not scrambling if things don’t go as planned.

Don’t Let Holiday Travel Turn into a Nightmare!

If you’re gearing up for holiday travel, remember that not all cities are created equal!

With the insights above, you can avoid the headaches of crowded airports, terrible traffic, and sky-high hotel rates.

Planning ahead and knowing which destinations to skip can save you from a stressful trip.

Instead, choose safe places that promise a better experience, and don’t forget to pack a good dose of patience!

If you’re still set on visiting one of these cities, double-check your travel details, monitor your flight status, and consider getting travel insurance—because things can get chaotic.

Need more tips or travel advice? Let’s make your holiday trip the best it can be!