So, you’re looking to hit up some of the best national parks in the USA? Well, you’re in for a treat!

With 63 officially recognized national parks (and counting), the U.S. has no shortage of epic landscapes to explore.

Whether you’re into towering mountains, dense forests, coastal wonders, or even surreal deserts, there’s a park for you.

Now, let’s be honest: most national parks are pretty impressive, though some are just next-level.

And these parks are like the A-listers of the outdoor world, the ones that give you goosebumps the moment you step in.

So, lace up those trail shoes (and don’t forget your camera) because you’re about to discover the best national parks in the U.S.—ranked and ready for your next adventure!

Key Takeaways If you want to see wildlife in action, Yellowstone National Park is the place to be. You’ll catch iconic sights like Old Faithful doing its thing while bison and grizzly bears roam the forests and hang around colorful hot springs.

If you’re up for a challenge, Zion National Park is where it's at with hikes like Angels Landing and The Narrows.

Early birds seeking jaw-dropping sunrises should head to Acadia National Park in Maine and hike up Cadillac Mountain to be among the first people on the East Coast to see the sunrise.

1. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

First on our list of must-see national parks is Yellowstone, which is famous for its wild geothermal features: geysers, hot springs, steam vents, and bubbling mud pots.

The park is on a huge volcanic system, which is why it has crazy features like the famous Old Faithful Geyser.

This thing goes off like clockwork every 90 minutes, shooting water 180 feet into the air!

Another must-see is the Grand Prismatic Spring, the biggest hot spring in the U.S., known for its wild, rainbow-like colors thanks to heat-loving bacteria.

It has to be said that the wildlife in Yellowstone is off the charts. You’ll spot huge herds of bison just chilling on the plains, and if you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of grizzly bears or wolves doing their thing.

Bird lovers can keep an eye out for bald eagles, and a bunch of smaller critters are roaming around, too.

Mammoth Hot Springs is another cool spot with its unique, natural terraces made from calcium deposits.

And you can’t miss the Norris Geyser Basin—it’s one of the park’s hottest (literally!) and most active spots.

2. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

The Grand Canyon, one of the most beautiful national parks in the US, is basically nature showing off. Carved by the Colorado River over millions of years, this giant canyon is up to 18 miles wide and over a mile deep.

When you reach the top, the views from both the South and North Rims are nothing short of epic.

There are loads of things to do here, like hiking the Bright Angel Trail, which takes you right down into the canyon, or rafting along the Colorado River for a different angle of those massive canyon walls.

And when the sun sets, the experience doesn’t end there. The Grand Canyon is one of the best spots for stargazing, thanks to its remote location offering clear, dark skies—ideal for spotting countless stars.

You get to take in the canyon’s beauty by day and the stars by night—pretty awesome, right?

3. Yosemite National Park (California)

Yosemite is the ultimate playground for nature lovers, especially if you’re into rock climbing or photography.

You’ve probably heard of El Capitan and Half Dome—those massive granite cliffs are famous for a reason!

Then there are the waterfalls, and Yosemite Falls steals the show as the tallest in North America, dropping 2,425 feet. And we can’t forget that the park has some ancient giant sequoias, especially in Mariposa Grove.

One of them, the Grizzly Giant, is around 3,000 years old—talk about a living legend!

If you’re into hiking, check out the Panorama Trail for unreal views of Half Dome and the valley.

The Mist Trail is another favorite, taking you right past the jaw-dropping Vernal and Nevada Falls.

And don’t forget Glacier Point—the view from up there will blow your mind. You can drive up or hike your way to the top if you’re feeling extra adventurous.

4. Glacier National Park (Montana)

Glacier National Park is a hiker’s dream, with over 700 miles of trails that take you through epic mountain scenery and around clear, picture-perfect lakes.

One of the coolest things to do is drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road—a 50-mile stretch of pure beauty where you’ll see glaciers, valleys, and maybe even some wildlife like grizzly bears, mountain goats, or elk.

Don’t miss Lake McDonald—it’s got insanely clear water that makes you want to dive right in (but it’s freezing, just a heads up!).

For the hiking pros, the Highline Trail is a must. It runs along the Continental Divide and offers seriously stunning views of the surrounding peaks and valleys.

Glacier National Park is all about untouched, wild landscapes and loads of adventure—if you love nature, it’s a place you’ve got to experience.

5. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

Rocky Mountain National Park is an absolute dream for anyone who loves mountains and wild, untouched landscapes—one of the coolest national parks in the U.S.

You’ve got everything from grassy meadows and rushing rivers down low to the rugged Alpine Tundra way up at 11,000 feet.

Perhaps the best way to experience it all is by driving Trail Ridge Road—it’s the highest paved road in the U.S. and offers incredible views of the park’s sublime landscapes.

With over 300 hiking trails, you’ll unlikely run out of places to explore. But it’s worth noting that the Emerald Lake Trail is a crowd favorite—it’s an easy-to-moderate 3.6-mile hike with beautiful views of lakes and mountains.

However, if you’re up for more of a challenge, the Sky Pond Trail takes you on a tougher climb but rewards you with next-level scenery.

Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife like elk, moose, and bighorn sheep—they’re often spotted while you’re cruising through the park or out on the trails.

6. Zion National Park (Utah)

Zion National Park is all about those jaw-dropping red cliffs and winding canyons. Hikers, this is your paradise! Two of the most famous trails are Angels Landing and The Narrows.

Angels Landing is a tough 5-mile round-trip hike that’s not for the faint-hearted—there are some serious drop-offs, but the views of Zion Canyon at the top are totally worth it.

Then there’s The Narrows, where you hike through the Virgin River as it cuts through towering canyon walls—a unique experience you won’t forget.

At Zion, you can do much more than hike, though. The park’s different elevations mean there’s a crazy variety of plants and animals, from bighorn sheep to the rare California condors.

And if you’d rather take it easy, the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is perfect for soaking up those epic red cliff views without breaking a sweat.

7. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

Joshua Tree National Park (California) is a true gem and one of the best national parks to visit. It is where two deserts—the Mojave and Colorado—come together.

It’s famous for its funky-looking Joshua Trees and seriously cool rock formations, such as Skull Rock and Arch Rock.

Good news if you’re into rock climbing: the park has over 8,000 climbing routes, from easy bouldering spots to multi-pitch climbs that will test your skills. Climbers and photographers alike can’t get enough of this place!

Also, you’ll be pleased to know that Joshua Tree is also one of the best spots for stargazing.

Amazingly, it’s an International Dark Sky Park, meaning you can see the stars like never before.

Head to spots like Hidden Valley or Keys View after dark, and you’ll be treated to some seriously clear views of the Milky Way.

8. Acadia National Park (Maine)

Acadia National Park is a coastal gem with dramatic shorelines and granite peaks rising straight from the Atlantic.

Cadillac Mountain is the park’s showstopper—it’s the highest point on the East Coast, and if you’re an early bird, the sunrise views from up there are something else.

Acadia’s also got some awesome hiking, like the heart-pumping Precipice Trail or the more laid-back Jordan Pond Path, which gives you beautiful views without the steep climbs. No wonder it’s considered one of the top national parks for outdoor lovers.

Wildlife lovers will feel at home here, with everything from moose to seabirds and even the occasional black bear appearing.

Whether you’re kayaking along the coast, birdwatching, or cruising down Park Loop Road, there are plenty of ways to soak up Acadia’s diverse ecosystems—from rugged cliffs to lush forests.

9. Olympic National Park (Washington)

Olympic National Park is like nature’s ultimate mashup—snowy mountains, lush rainforests, and stunning beaches, all in one spot.

You must check out two places: the Hoh Rainforest and Hurricane Ridge.

The Hoh Rainforest is seriously one of the coolest rainforests in the U.S. It gets about 12-14 feet of rain every year, so it’s always super green and full of life.

Stroll on the Hall of Mosses Trail, a short and sweet 0.8-mile loop through massive, moss-covered trees that make you feel like you’ve stepped into another world.

You also have to look for wildlife, such as Roosevelt elk and maybe even a black bear or two.

Then there’s Hurricane Ridge, where you can soak up jaw-dropping views of the Olympic Mountains, wildflower-filled meadows, and deep valleys.

It’s perfect for hiking in the summer, but in the winter, you can switch things up with snowshoeing or skiing in the snow-covered wonderland.

10. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

Lastly, we’ve got Death Valley National Park, known for its seriously intense heat—it’s the hottest, driest place in North America, after all.

You’ll find epic sand dunes, otherworldly salt flats, and even some creepy abandoned ghost towns. The whole place has this surreal, almost dreamlike desert vibe.

Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America, is a giant salt flat surrounded by mountains, while the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes are perfect for hiking or sandboarding if you’re feeling adventurous.

If you’re a history buff, you’ll love exploring ghost towns like Rhyolite, which gives you a peek into the old mining days of the early 1900s.

And despite being so harsh and dry, Death Valley is one of the best spots for stargazing thanks to its remote location and almost zero light pollution.

It’s a desert by day and a galaxy of stars by night!

USA’s Best National Parks Await

That’s a wrap on the top 10 best national parks in the USA!

Now, lace up those shoes, grab your camera, and plan your epic adventure. From the towering cliffs of Yosemite to the rugged coastlines of Acadia, a world of natural beauty is waiting for you to discover.

It’s time to hit those trails, soak in the views, and create memories that’ll stick with you forever.

These parks aren’t going anywhere, but your next adventure is just a step away—what are you waiting for?

Let the outdoor journey begin!

