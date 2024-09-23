Are you looking to get away on a summer road trip? Well, good news as the U.S. has some of the best road trips in the world.

So, to make things easy for you, here’s a list of 10 proven, popular road trip ideas across the U.S. that you won’t regret—each offering unforgettable landscapes and adventures along the way!

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Key Takeaways Routes like the Pacific Coast Highway or Blue Ridge Parkway offer breathtaking views, making them perfect for a scenic adventure. For a visually rewarding trip, consider routes that pass through national parks or along coastlines.

To maximize your road trip experience, research popular landmarks and activities along your route. For example, stop at historic Route 66 diners or explore the Grand Canyon when traveling from Zion.

When traveling long distances, especially in areas like Alaska or the Southwest, pack essentials such as water, maps, and warm clothing. It’s also wise to book accommodations and tours in advance, especially during peak seasons.

1. Route 66 (Chicago to Santa Monica)

Route 66, often called the “Main Street of America,” is one of the most famous road trips in the U.S.

It stretches almost 2,500 miles and takes you through eight states: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

The trip starts in Chicago and ends in Santa Monica, California, where you’ll find the well-known Santa Monica Pier.

Along the way, you’ll see classic American spots like old-school diners, vintage gas stations, quirky roadside attractions, and small towns with interesting histories.

Some must-see places include the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri; Cadillac Ranch in Texas (where old cars are half-buried in the ground); and the fun Blue Whale of Catoosa in Oklahoma.

You’ll also pass through major cities like Albuquerque, with its adobe buildings, and Flagstaff, which is near the Grand Canyon.

Though Route 66 was officially removed from the highway system in 1985, many parts are still preserved as historic sites, giving you a chance to experience the golden age of American road trips.

This route offers a great mix of natural beauty, from the Midwest plains to the Southwestern deserts, along with many cultural and historical spots.

With its mix of quirky stops and stunning landscapes, Route 66 is still known as one of the most scenic drives in America.

2. Pacific Coast Highway (San Francisco to San Diego, California)

The Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), also called California State Route 1, is one of the most beautiful drives in the world.

It covers about 600 miles from San Francisco to San Diego, and it offers stunning coast views, cliffside roads, and charming seaside towns.

Starting in San Francisco, you can drive over the famous Golden Gate Bridge and head south along the coastline.

You’ll pass through pretty towns like Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea. Amazingly, Monterey’s 17-mile drive offers amazing views of the rocky coast, and Carmel is known for its art galleries and laid-back vibe.

As you go further south, the road takes you through Big Sur, a breathtaking area where mountains meet the ocean.

It’s safe to say that the Highlights here include the Bixby Creek Bridge and Pfeiffer Beach. And as you keep driving, you’ll reach Hearst Castle in San Simeon, a massive estate built by newspaper mogul William Randolph Hearst.

Closer to Southern California, Santa Barbara makes a great stop with its Mediterranean-style buildings and popular wineries.

Finally, the highway brings you to the sunny beaches of Malibu and ends in San Diego, famous for its great weather, beaches, and attractions like the San Diego Zoo and Balboa Park.

3. Overseas Highway (Miami to Key West, Florida)

The Overseas Highway is a 113-mile road that takes you through the beautiful Florida Keys from Miami to Key West. And it’s, by far, one of the best road trips in the USA.

Along the way, you cross 42 bridges connecting the islands. We’re sure you’ll appreciate how the trip gives you amazing ocean views, coral reefs, and some fun stops.

In Key Largo, the first Key, you’ll find John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, the first underwater park in the U.S.

You can snorkel, scuba dive, or take a glass-bottom boat ride to see coral reefs and the famous Christ of the Abyss statue.

If you’d rather stay dry, check out the African Queen Canal Cruise, inspired by a classic 1951 movie.

As you keep driving, you’ll reach Islamorada, where you can visit the History of Diving Museum or get up close with dolphins at the Theater of the Sea.

Not to mention, Islamorada is also a good spot for checking out art galleries and enjoying beachfront meals.

A bit further, you’ll cross the Seven Mile Bridge, a famous part of the drive with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

You can stop at Bahia Honda State Park, which has clear waters and sandy beaches perfect for swimming and snorkeling.

But before you hit Key West, stop by Big Pine Key to visit the National Key Deer Refuge, home to the small, endangered Key deer.

Finally, when you get to Key West, you can explore lively Duval Street, visit the Ernest Hemingway Home, and catch the sunset at Mallory Square.

4. Blue Ridge Parkway (Virginia to North Carolina)

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a 469-mile scenic road through the Appalachian Mountains, connecting Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina.

Thanks to its stunning autumn scenery, it’s especially popular in the fall for its colorful leaves.

Starting near Charlottesville, Virginia, you’ll drive through the Shenandoah Valley.

Along the way, you can hike parts of the Appalachian Trail, like at Humpback Rocks, where a short climb gives you great mountain views.

Further along, Peaks of Otter offers peaceful scenery with trails and a calm lake.

In North Carolina, you’ll drive over the Linn Cove Viaduct, an engineering wonder that clings to the mountainside with great views.

Not far ahead, the Craggy Gardens area is famous for its rhododendron flowers, which bloom in June.

Farther south, Mount Mitchell, the tallest mountain in the eastern U.S., offers tough hikes and sweeping views from the top.

At the southern end of the parkway, you’ll reach Great Smoky Mountains National Park, known for its misty mountains, waterfalls, and wildlife.

And you can’t forget to check out Clingmans Dome, the highest point in the park, or take a hike to Laurel Falls.

As we can see, the parkway’s many viewpoints and historic spots make it a great trip for anyone who loves nature and wants a peaceful getaway.

5. Grand Teton, Yellowstone & Glacier National Parks (Wyoming to Montana)

This 10-day, 900-mile road trip takes you through Grand Teton, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Parks, offering beautiful views, wildlife, and geothermal spots.

Days 1-3: Grand Teton National Park

Start your trip in Jackson, Wyoming, and take some time to explore Grand Teton National Park.

While you’re there, don’t miss Jenny Lake, a popular spot for hiking and boating, with trails leading to Inspiration Point and Hidden Falls.

The 42-mile Scenic Loop Drive has great stops along the way, such as Schwabacher Landing for views of the Snake River, Mormon Row for sunrise photos, and Signal Mountain Summit for amazing park views.

You can also float along the Snake River, where you might spot elk and other animals.

Days 4-6: Yellowstone National Park

Drive north to Yellowstone through the John D. Rockefeller Parkway.

You’ll want to spend a few days checking out famous spots like Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Upper Geyser Basin.

While you’re there, don’t miss the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone with its stunning waterfalls at Artist Point. Plus, Lamar Valley is great for seeing bison, wolves, and bears.

It’s incredible how the park has plenty of geothermal wonders and hiking trails, making it perfect for families and adventure seekers.

Days 7-10: Glacier National Park

Next, head to Glacier National Park in Montana. On the way, stop in Helena to check out local breweries and Flathead Lake.

Glacier is known for its Going-to-the-Sun Road, a 50-mile drive with jaw-dropping views of mountains, waterfalls, and glaciers. Its top hikes include the Highline Trail and Hidden Lake Trail.

For a more relaxed day, rent a paddleboard or kayak at Lake McDonald or take a boat tour to enjoy the scenery.

6. The Road to Hana (Maui, Hawaii)

The Road to Hana is a 64-mile drive along Maui’s northeastern coast, packed with over 600 twists and 59 bridges.

It’s one of the world’s most scenic drives, with rainforests, waterfalls, and ocean views.

To kick things off, start in the small town of Paia, known for its chill vibe and beaches.

Along the winding road, don’t miss stops like the Garden of Eden Arboretum, which has tropical plants and ocean views, and Twin Falls, where you can hike and swim under a waterfall.

As you continue, Wai’anapanapa State Park is a must-see for its black sand beach and lava tubes.

You’ll pass several waterfalls, including Wailua Falls and Upper Waikani Falls (Three Bears Falls).

For hiking fans, the Pipiwai Trail near the end of the road takes you through a bamboo forest to the stunning Waimoku Falls. This 4-mile round-trip hike is one of Maui’s best, to say the least.

Finish in the peaceful town of Hana, where you can explore spots like Hana Beach Park or grab local snacks at Hasegawa General Store.

And if you want to keep going, head to Oheo Gulch (Seven Sacred Pools) in Haleakala National Park to swim in natural pools flowing toward the ocean.

7. Zion to Grand Canyon (Utah & Arizona)

The road trip from Zion to the Grand Canyon is a fantastic journey through some of the Southwest’s most famous national parks.

Usually, it starts at Zion National Park in Utah and ends at the Grand Canyon, with plenty of cool stops along the way.

You will want to spend at least two days exploring the park’s best spots.

For sure, the Angel’s Landing hike is a popular one, offering awesome views of Zion Canyon, but it’s a tough 5.4-mile trail and requires a permit.

For something more manageable, try the Emerald Pools Trail, a 2-3 mile round trip to pretty pools and waterfalls.

Another must-see is The Narrows, where you walk through the Virgin River surrounded by massive canyon walls.

It’s about a 1.5-hour drive from Zion to Bryce Canyon National Park, known for its amphitheaters full of tall, unique rock formations called hoodoos. So, spend a day checking out the scenic views and hiking trails.

Amazingly, the Navajo Loop Trail and Queen’s Garden Trail are moderate 2-3 mile hikes that take you right into the heart of the hoodoos.

If you have extra time, take the 17-mile drive through Bryce Canyon to see spots like Rainbow Point and Bryce Natural Bridge.

Keep heading south, and you’ll reach Page, Arizona.

You can visit Antelope Canyon, a sacred Navajo site famous for its stunning slot canyons with sandstone walls and beams of light shining through. And it’s a nice touch that there are guided tours available.

Don’t miss Horseshoe Bend either—it’s a short hike to a spectacular viewpoint over the Colorado River.

Your final stop is the Grand Canyon, where you can choose between the busier South Rim or the quieter North Rim.

The South Rim has plenty of trails, like the Bright Angel Trail, which takes you down into the canyon. If you prefer a more relaxed visit, explore the scenic viewpoints along the Rim Trail.

8. San Juan Skyway (Colorado)

The San Juan Skyway is a 232-mile loop through Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, known as one of the state’s most scenic drives, where you’ll come across some of the most sublime road trip destinations.

Starting in Durango, a historic mining town, the road takes you through stunning alpine views, old mining towns, and colorful aspen forests.

Not to be missed, one of the main stops is Silverton, an old mining town sitting at 9,318 feet.

You can stroll through its quaint downtown or ride on the historic Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, which offers amazing views of the nearby mountains.

The drive continues through high mountain passes like Red Mountain and Molasses Pass, with sharp turns and breathtaking cliffs.

And you’ll want to make a stop in Ouray, known as the “Switzerland of America” for its hot springs and charming Victorian-style buildings.

In Telluride, a famous ski town, there are year-round activities. In summer, you can hike or mountain bike; in winter, there’s skiing and snowboarding.

And how could we forget? Be sure to hop on the free Telluride Gondola for panoramic views of the surrounding peaks.

The loop finishes back in Durango, but only after passing through Mesa Verde National Park.

Interestingly, this park is home to ancient cliff dwellings built by the Pueblo people, offering a glimpse into history.

Undoubtedly, the San Juan Skyway offers opportunities to experience Colorado’s natural beauty and explore its historical towns.

9. Anchorage to Valdez (Alaska)

The 300-mile drive from Anchorage to Valdez along the Glenn and Richardson Highways is one of the most beautiful drives in Alaska, with amazing views of mountains, glaciers, and untouched nature.

Usually, it takes about 6 to 7 hours, but with all the cool stops along the way, it can quickly turn into a full-day adventure.

Start by checking out Eklutna Lake, just 40 miles from Anchorage. It’s a peaceful place perfect for kayaking and hiking, with trails that show off the surrounding mountains.

You’ll pass the impressive Matanuska Glacier as you continue going along the Glenn Highway. It’s one of the easiest glaciers to visit in the U.S.

You can even take a guided hike to see it up close or stop for a quick photo.

Further down the road, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park is worth a visit, filled with huge mountains and wild landscapes.

On your way, stop by the Ahtna Cultural Center to learn about Native Alaskan history before heading to Thompson Pass, famous for its snowy peaks and jaw-dropping views.

For an added treat, don’t miss Bridal Veil and Horsetail Falls, where you can enjoy stunning scenery and a refreshing break.

Once you arrive in Valdez, you can explore Valdez Glacier or the Solomon Gulch Fish Hatchery, where you might see salmon, bald eagles, or even sea lions.

10. Great River Road (Minnesota to Louisiana)

The Great River Road follows the Mississippi River for over 2,000 miles, crossing ten states from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Start in Minnesota at Itasca State Park, where you can actually walk across the start of the Mississippi River.

As you drive south, stop in Minneapolis and St. Paul for their artsy vibes, museums, and historical spots. Continue through Wisconsin and visit towns like La Crosse, which is famous for its scenic river bluffs.

In Illinois, visit Galena, known for its 1800s architecture and as the home of Ulysses S. Grant.

When you get to Missouri, you have to visit St. Louis to see the iconic Gateway Arch and the massive Forest Park.

Heading south, Memphis, Tennessee, is all about music history with spots like Graceland and Beale Street.

As you reach Mississippi, Vicksburg is a great stop for Civil War history, and the trip wraps up in New Orleans, where the Mississippi River meets the Gulf of Mexico.

Then, it only makes sense to soak up the city’s lively culture, delicious food, and live jazz in the French Quarter.

Map Out Your Dream U.S. Road Trip Now

Now’s the perfect time to turn your travel dreams into reality! Grab a map, choose your favorite destination, and start planning every detail—from must-see stops to hidden gems.

Don’t forget to pack your essentials, create the perfect road trip playlist, and make room for a few spontaneous detours.

Your next great adventure is just a road trip away. So what are you waiting for?

Hit the road and experience the freedom, fun, and unforgettable memories that come with exploring the U.S. by car!