Vietnam is one of Asia’s top destinations, known for its diverse landscapes, rich culture, and deep history.
Planning all the essentials of your trip, from choosing the best time to visit to figuring out transportation, can make your journey much better.
Picking the right time to visit Vietnam can really improve your trip. Each part of Vietnam has different things to see and do depending on the season, so it’s good to plan your visit based on the weather.
Northern Vietnam experiences four distinct seasons. The best times to visit are spring (April to May) and autumn (September to October) when the weather is mild and pleasant.
During these months, temperatures range from 20°C to 28°C, making it ideal for outdoor activities and exploring cities like Hanoi and Ha Long Bay.
Winter months (December to March) are colder, especially in the mountainous areas where temperatures can drop below 10°C.
This period is less suitable for outdoor activities but can still be enjoyable if you prefer cooler weather.
Central Vietnam, including cities like Hoi An, Da Nang, and Hue, is best visited between January and June.
During these months, the weather is warm and dry, with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 30°C. This period is perfect for beach activities and sightseeing.
The region experiences heavy rainfall and potential flooding from October to November, which is best avoided.
Southern Vietnam, encompassing Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta, is best visited from January to April.
This period offers warm and dry weather, with temperatures between 25°C and 35°C.
The wet season from May to November brings frequent afternoon downpours, which can disrupt travel plans but also bring lush landscapes and fewer tourists.
Planning your transportation in Vietnam is essential for a smooth and enjoyable trip. Whether you’re arriving by plane, train, or bus and traveling between the country’s stunning regions, there are many options to choose from.
Most travelers need a visa to enter Vietnam. The e-visa is a popular option, allowing a stay of up to 30 days and costing around 25 USD.
This visa can be easily obtained through the official Vietnamese immigration website and usually takes 3-4 working days to process.
Countries like the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand require a valid visa before their trip. However, some European countries offer visa-free entry for up to 15 days.
Vietnam is a country rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. Here are some of the top destinations you should consider visiting:
Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, is known for its centuries-old architecture and rich culture influenced by Southeast Asian, Chinese, and French elements.
Key attractions include the Old Quarter, Hoan Kiem Lake, and the Temple of Literature. The city’s vibrant street markets and food scene, especially the famous Vietnamese pho, are not to be missed.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ha Long Bay is famous for its emerald waters and thousands of towering limestone islands topped with rainforests.
Visitors can enjoy boat tours, kayaking, exploring caves, and even overnight cruises to fully experience the bay’s tranquility and beauty.
Located in the northern mountains, Sapa is known for its picturesque terraced rice fields and ethnic hill tribes. It’s an excellent destination for trekking, with routes offering stunning views of mountains and valleys.
The town itself has a charming mix of French colonial architecture and traditional Hmong culture.
Hoi An is a well-preserved ancient town with a history dating back to the 15th century. It’s famous for its beautiful lantern-lit streets, traditional wooden houses, and vibrant markets.
The monthly Lantern Festival, where the town is illuminated with lanterns and candles, is a unique cultural experience.
Hue — the former imperial capital of Vietnam — is home to the historic Imperial City, a vast complex of palaces, temples, walls, and gates.
The city is also famous for its royal tombs, pagodas, and the Perfume River, which provides a scenic backdrop for boat trips.
Da Nang is known for its sandy beaches, including My Khe Beach, and its modern amenities.
Key attractions include the Marble Mountains, the Dragon Bridge, and the Ba Na Hills, where you can find the famous Golden Bridge held by giant stone hands. It’s an excellent place for both relaxation and adventure.
Often called the “Halong Bay on land,” Ninh Binh features stunning karst landscapes and tranquil rivers.
The Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers boat tours through scenic valleys and caves. The region is also home to Bai Dinh Pagoda, the largest complex of Buddhist temples in Vietnam.
Formerly known as Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City is Vietnam’s largest city and a bustling economic hub.
It combines modern skyscrapers with historic French colonial buildings. Key attractions include the War Remnants Museum, the Reunification Palace, and the Cu Chi Tunnels, a network of tunnels used during the Vietnam War.
The Mekong Delta is a vast network of rivers and swamps in southern Vietnam. It’s known for its floating markets, where vendors sell produce directly from their boats.
Visitors can also explore local villages, rice paddies, and bird sanctuaries. It’s a unique area in Vietnam where you can experience the traditional way of life.
Phu Quoc is Vietnam’s largest island, known for its stunning beaches, clear waters, and lush tropical forests.
The island offers a range of activities, from snorkeling and diving to exploring traditional fishing villages and visiting local markets. It’s an ideal destination for a relaxing beach holiday.
The Con Dao Islands are an archipelago of 16 islands known for their beautiful beaches and clear waters.
Con Son, the largest island, offers a mix of natural beauty and historical significance, including the infamous prison used during the French colonial period. It’s a less touristy destination, perfect for those looking for tranquility and adventure.
Mui Ne is a coastal town famous for its red and white sand dunes. Visitors can enjoy activities like sandboarding and kite surfing.
The town is also known for its fishing village and colorful boats, making it a picturesque spot for photography.
Understanding and following local customs in Vietnam will improve your trip and help you connect with the people. Here are some important cultural etiquette tips to remember:
Vietnam is generally a safe destination, but it’s wise to know potential risks and how to mitigate them.
Planning your trip to Vietnam can be a fun challenge because of its varied landscapes and rich cultural experiences. Here are some travel plans for different trip lengths to help you enjoy your visit.
Days 1-2: Hanoi
Days 3-4: Ha Long Bay
Days 5: Dong Hoi
Days 6-7: Hue
Days 8-9: Hoi An
Day 10: Departure
Days 1-2: Hanoi
Days 3-4: Sapa
Days 5-6: Ha Long Bay
Days 7-8: Hue
Days 9-10: Hoi An
Days 11-12: Ho Chi Minh City
Days 13-14: Mekong Delta
Vietnam is a country rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. Whether you have 10 days, two weeks, or three weeks, there’s a perfect itinerary to suit your travel style.
From the bustling streets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to the tranquil landscapes of Ha Long Bay and Sapa, each destination boasts something unique.
Start planning your unforgettable journey to Vietnam today, and make sure to utilize our suggested itineraries to experience the best of Vietnam. Embrace the local culture, savor the delicious food, and enjoy the breathtaking scenery — your adventure awaits!
Planning a trip to Colombia? Wondering which places to visit, how to stay safe, and the best ways to get…
Indonesia is one of Asia’s most lively and safest countries. With over 17,000 islands, each offering different adventures, this incredible…
Castles have always captured our imagination with their grandeur and mystery. These magnificent structures, scattered across the globe, tell tales…