Winter is here, and the cold days, heavy jackets, and gray skies might have you dreaming of a warm escape.

But what if you could swap the snow and ice for sunshine and blue skies?

Well, there’s some good news—you can!

And the U.S. has plenty of spots where December feels like summer, and you don’t have to go far to find them.

So, let’s jump into the best places to escape the cold this winter!

Key Takeaways The U.S. has many warm places to visit in December, like sunny beaches in Florida and Hawaii or exciting cities in Arizona and Texas.

You can enjoy all kinds of activities, from snorkeling in Key West to hiking in the deserts of Phoenix or tasting amazing food in New Orleans.

Many of these spots also celebrate the holidays with fun events, parades, and beautiful light displays to make your trip even more special.

1. Key West, Florida

Key West is basically paradise on Earth, especially when December rolls around, and it’s perfect for a warm winter vacation.

With temperatures sitting comfortably between 70°F and 77°F, you can say goodbye to your heavy coat and hello to swimsuits and sunglasses.

The beaches here are incredible—Smathers Beach and Fort Zachary Taylor State Park are prime spots to soak up the sun or swim in crystal-clear waters.

But there’s much more to do than lounging.

You can dive into Key West’s rich history at the Ernest Hemingway Home, where you can meet the famous six-toed cats.

And if you happen to be in Key West around the holidays, the Lighted Boat Parade is definitely worth checking out.

It’s festive, fun, and Key West in a nutshell—vibrant and lively.

After dark, Duval Street lights up with bars, live music, and mouthwatering Cuban-inspired food.

So, you can expect it to be a nonstop good time.

2. Miami, Florida

Miami in December?

The place is a dream this time of year.

Thankfully, the weather’s just right—sunny, breezy, and perfect for getting outside, with temperatures ranging from 62°F to 77°F.

South Beach is where you’ll want to plant yourself—picture soft, white sand and turquoise waters.

But if you’re craving a quieter spot, Crandon Park Beach is a go-to for a more chill vibe.

However, Miami has a lot more to offer than serene beaches, that’s for sure.

In fact, art lovers flock to Art Basel in December, a global art extravaganza that takes over the city.

And you can explore Little Havana, where the streets are alive with Latin music, colorful murals, and, of course, Cuban coffee.

The food scene is off the charts, too—grab a plate of ropa vieja or some stone crabs, and you’ll be in heaven.

On top of all this, the nightlife here is something else.

Miami knows how to keep the party going, from its trendy nightclubs to cozy jazz bars.

3. San Diego, California

San Diego might not have Key West-level heat, but December still brings mild weather with highs around 66°F, making a trip to this city easily one of the best warm winter vacations in the USA.

And when you’re walking along La Jolla Shores or Coronado Beach, you won’t care about the slight chill.

This city’s beaches are stunning and perfect for surfing, kayaking, or just kicking back and watching the waves.

And if you’re traveling with family, you’ll love Balboa Park.

It has museums, gardens, and the famous San Diego Zoo, which is most festive in December with its Jungle Bells holiday event.

At night, the Gaslamp Quarter comes alive with restaurants serving fresh seafood and Mexican dishes, plus bars and clubs for anyone looking to turn up the volume.

4. Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix is where you go when you want endless sunshine—over 300 days a year of it!

For this reason, Phoenix is on our list of the best winter vacations in the U.S.

And December is no exception, with daytime temps ranging from 45°F to 66°F.

Plus, the surrounding Sonoran Desert is gorgeous, especially if you’re into hiking.

Trails like Camelback Mountain and the Mormon Trail offer breathtaking views that are well worth the climb.

How could we forget? Golfers, you’ll love Phoenix, too.

The courses here are world-class, from the Arizona Biltmore to TPC Scottsdale.

When you’re done with outdoor fun, head downtown for art galleries, museums, and restaurants serving up everything from Mexican street food to fine dining.

Don’t miss the Desert Botanical Garden’s Las Noches de las Luminarias in December—it’s pure magic with thousands of glowing luminarias lighting up the desert.

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

If tropical paradise is your vibe, Honolulu is the place to be, no doubt about it.

December temperatures average between 68°F and 80°F, so you’ll bask in warmth while everyone back home is freezing.

And if you didn’t know already, Waikiki Beach is iconic for a reason—golden sands, gentle waves, and a view of Diamond Head that’ll take your breath away.

History buffs should visit Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial, a somber yet powerful reminder of America’s past.

For a taste of Hawaiian royalty, the Iolani Palace is a must-see.

December brings Honolulu City Lights, where the city transforms with dazzling decorations, festive trees, and a holiday parade.

And let’s not forget the food—poke bowls, plate lunches, and shaved ice are just the start.

6. Tucson, Arizona

Tucson has laid-back vibes, natural beauty, and December temperatures that hit a comfy 64°F during the day.

So, why not take a trip down to The Old Pueblo?

Surrounded by stunning desert landscapes, this is the place for outdoor lovers.

Saguaro National Park, with its iconic towering cacti, has hiking trails for all levels.

The city’s historic Barrio Viejo district is full of colorful adobe houses and has a charm that feels like stepping back in time.

For architecture lovers, the Mission San Xavier del Bac is a masterpiece.

Not to mention, December brings the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair—a delightful mix of arts, crafts, and food vendors.

Pair all of this with Tucson’s status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, and you’ve got a winter getaway that’ll make your taste buds sing.

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas might not be scorching hot in December, but with highs around 60°F, it’s still a welcome break from the icy weather elsewhere.

As you can expect, the Strip is always buzzing with energy, and in December, elaborate decorations and events add a holiday twist.

Of course, Cirque du Soleil shows are a must-see, and big-name artists like Adele grace the stage this month.

For something different, you can easily step away from the casinos and explore nearby natural wonders.

The Valley of Fire State Park, with its red rock formations, is a photographer’s dream, and you don’t want to miss helicopter tours of the Grand Canyon.

And dining in Vegas is next level.

Whether you’re splurging on a celebrity chef’s menu or digging into some hidden local gems, you’ll probably be writing home about the food you tried.

8. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans in December is magical.

The weather, ranging from 45°F to 64°F, is perfect for wandering the French Quarter, where every corner bursts with charm and history.

Jazz fills the air, and holiday decorations bring an extra sparkle to the streets.

The food here is legendary—think beignets at Café du Monde, rich gumbo, and spicy jambalaya.

December also brings unique events like Celebration in the Oaks, where City Park is decked out in stunning light displays.

For a more musical holiday experience, caroling in Jackson Square is something you’ll never forget.

9. San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio has perfect history, culture, and holiday cheer.

December’s mild weather, with highs around 64°F, makes exploring the Alamo and the Mission Trail enjoyable.

But the real showstopper is the River Walk.

During the holiday season, it’s lit up with over 100,000 twinkling lights, creating a magical atmosphere for evening strolls that’s hard to find anywhere else.

Saying that, you could hop on a boat for the Ford Holiday Boat Caroling for an extra dose of festivity.

And there’s no way we’d forget about mentioning the city’s Tex-Mex food scene that will have you hooked, and the live music at local bars makes sure your nights are just as lively as your days.

10. Orlando, Florida

If you’re traveling with kids—or you’re just a kid at heart—Orlando is unbeatable in December.

The weather is warm and pleasant, hovering around 73°F.

And it goes without saying the theme parks go all out for the holidays.

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom hosts Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, complete with parades, fireworks, and festive treats.

Over at Universal Studios, you can experience Grinchmas and the larger-than-life holiday parade.

Beyond the parks, check out the Orlando Science Center or ride The Wheel at ICON Park for amazing views.

Additionally, shopping and dining at Disney Springs is a no-brainer if you’re after some fun and a bit of chill—it just kind of ticks all the boxes for a good time.

11. Tampa, Florida

Tampa is a gem on Florida’s Gulf Coast, and it’s perfect for a December escape with average temperatures hovering between 55°F and 72°F.

It has a little bit of everything: beaches, culture, family fun, and some festive cheer.

While Tampa doesn’t have beaches in the city, Clearwater Beach and St. Pete Beach are just a short drive away.

And both are known for their powdery white sands and warm, inviting waters.

For a dose of culture, the Tampa Museum of Art and the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts offer enriching exhibits, while historic Ybor City is full of Cuban influences, nightlife, and unique dining options.

Families will love Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, where thrilling rides and animal exhibits create a day full of adventure.

Thanks to the Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park, which features an ice rink, holiday shops, and sparkling lights along the Tampa Riverwalk, December is especially magical.

12. Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston is like stepping into a storybook with its cobblestone streets, pastel-colored homes, and historic charm.

In December, the mild weather, averaging between 43°F and 61°F, makes exploring the city’s outdoor treasures a pleasure.

And there’s just something about The Battery and Rainbow Row—they’re the kind of spots that pull you in, great for soaking up the history and capturing picture-worthy moments.

But if there’s one thing for sure: This city knows how to do the holidays right.

The Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park features millions of lights and festive displays, and the historic homes in the area are decked out with seasonal decorations, often open for tours.

Food is another reason to visit Charleston—Lowcountry cuisine, with its shrimp and grits, she-crab soup, and fried green tomatoes, will win you over.

King Street, the city’s bustling shopping hub, is ideal for boutique shopping and finding unique holiday gifts.

13. Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is the place to be if you’re looking for a destination that oozes charm.

December temperatures range from 43°F to 64°F, so it’s more than ideal for strolls through the city’s historic district.

Forsyth Park, with its famous fountain, is a must-see, and the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is a stunning piece of architecture.

Plus, the holidays bring extra magic to Savannah.

The Holiday Tour of Homes showcases the city’s historic residences, beautifully adorned with seasonal decor.

For festive shopping, the Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District offers local crafts, live music, and delicious treats.

Outdoor plans don’t get much better—take a riverboat cruise along the Savannah River or a quick trip to nearby Tybee Island, where relaxation meets a little adventure.

14. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles delivers sunshine and a touch of Hollywood magic in December, with temperatures ranging from 48°F to 68°F.

Whether you’re strolling along Venice Beach, soaking up the laid-back vibes of Santa Monica, or hiking up to the Griffith Observatory for jaw-dropping views of the city and the Hollywood Sign, L.A. doesn’t disappoint.

Hollywood has a way of keeping things exciting, and there’s no denying that.

You’ve got the Walk of Fame to wander and studio tours that pull back the curtain on movie magic.

Come December, the Hollywood Christmas Parade rolls through with celebrities, floats, and marching bands, turning the streets into a full-on holiday celebration.

And let’s talk about the food scene—it’s as eclectic as it gets.

One minute, you’re grabbing tacos from a truck; the next, you’re sitting at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

As for nightlife, Downtown LA and West Hollywood have countless spots to keep the energy going well into the night.

15. Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is the perfect escape if you’re craving warm desert air and stylish relaxation.

December temperatures are pleasant, averaging between 45°F and 70°F, thus, it’s ideal for exploring or simply lounging by the pool.

The surrounding desert and mountains offer incredible opportunities for hiking and biking, with the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway taking you to stunning views atop Mount San Jacinto.

Palm Springs is known for its natural hot springs and luxury spas, where you can unwind and recharge.

Oh, and if golf is your game, the area’s courses are some of the best in the country.

December also brings the Festival of Lights Parade, a dazzling display of illuminated floats and marching bands.

And don’t forget the city’s famous mid-century modern architecture tours, which offer a glimpse into Palm Springs’ chic history.

16. San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan is a tropical escape without the need for a passport.

In December, temperatures average a balmy 73°F to 85°F.

Not too bad, right?

Old San Juan is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its colorful colonial buildings, cobblestone streets, and historic forts like Castillo San Felipe del Morro are simply enchanting.

Plus, the beaches here are stunning.

Condado Beach has a lively vibe, while Ocean Park Beach offers a more laid-back atmosphere.

For snorkeling and clear waters, El Escambrón Beach is the place to be.

The holidays in San Juan are celebrated with flair—don’t miss the San Sebastián Street Festival, which features live music, dancing, and delicious local food.

Pair all this with Puerto Rican delicacies like mofongo, tostones, and coquito, and you’re in paradise.

17. Naples, Florida

Naples on Florida’s Gulf Coast offers an upscale yet laid-back vibe, and December temperatures range from 55°F to 77°F.

The beaches here are pristine, with soft white sand and calm waters.

Vanderbilt Beach and Clam Pass Park are perfect for sunbathing and shelling, while Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park is a natural wonder.

However, the city’s shopping scene is as luxurious as its beaches.

Fifth Avenue South and Third Street South are packed with boutique stores, art galleries, and gourmet restaurants.

For nature lovers, the Naples Botanical Garden and the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary provide peaceful escapes.

The Christmas Boat Parade is a December highlight, with festively decorated boats lighting up the waterways.

18. Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, perched on the Gulf of Mexico, is a delightful winter getaway.

And December temperatures range from 50°F to 70°F.

Its beaches, including North Beach and McGee Beach, are perfect for relaxation, while nearby Padre Island National Seashore offers miles of untouched coastline for nature lovers to explore.

However, aside from the beach, the city has attractions that would be a crime to miss out on.

For example, the USS Lexington Museum, a decommissioned aircraft carrier, is a fascinating step into history, and the Texas State Aquarium brings marine life up close with interactive exhibits.

Plus, December brings the Harbor Lights Festival, featuring a boat parade and festive lights downtown.

Whether you’re strolling the bayfront or sampling local seafood, Corpus Christi is an underrated gem.

19. Gulf Shores, Alabama

Gulf Shores is a slice of heaven for beach lovers, even in December.

Temperatures range from 45°F to 65°F, so it’s comfortable for enjoying the pristine white-sand beaches along the Gulf of Mexico.

Gulf State Park Beach is a quieter option for those seeking a more serene experience, and the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail offers miles of paved paths for biking and hiking.

And the holidays bring a festive touch to Gulf Shores.

The Annual Lighted Christmas Parade is a community favorite, and the nearby Wharf in Orange Beach hosts ice skating and holiday light displays.

Dining here is a treat, with seafood shacks serving up fresh catches and live music venues adding a touch of Southern charm.

20. St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, nicknamed “The Sunshine City,” lives up to its name with mild December temperatures averaging between 60°F and 72°F.

Its beaches, including St. Pete Beach and Fort De Soto Park, are picture-perfect spots for soaking up the sun or diving into water sports.

And perhaps you haven’t heard, but this place is a cultural hotspot.

The Dalí Museum is a must-see for fans of surrealist art, while the Museum of Fine Arts offers a broader range of exhibits.

If you head down in December, you can experience the Holiday Boat Parade, where the waterfront sparkles with decorated vessels, and the parks light up with festive displays.

St. Pete’s downtown area is buzzing with restaurants, bars, and galleries, making it the ideal winter escape for those who want a beach and city life.

Find Your Perfect Warm-Weather Destination

There you have it, the top 20 warm winter spots in the U.S.A. for December.

Each one has something special, whether it’s sunny beaches, cool cities, or fun holiday events.

Now it’s time to choose the one that’s right for you.

Want to relax by the ocean? Explore a lively city? Or maybe just enjoy some warm sunshine?

No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a perfect place on this list for you.

Don’t let winter drag you down—make it a season of fun, warmth, and adventure.

Start planning now, and prepare for a December you’ll never forget!