One afternoon in Valletta, I walked into a small café tucked on a side street near the harbor. The sun was warm, the tables were tiny, and I was looking forward to a quiet coffee. But I had a few places I really wanted to visit, and I wasn’t sure how to get to them. At the table beside me sat a man who looked approachable, so I leaned over and asked him.

He turned to me with a big smile and said, “Blue Lagoon,” lifting his eyebrows at me. “You go before ten. After that, it’s not water anymore, it’s people floating everywhere. Trust me.”

Then he leaned in a little closer. “Marsaxlokk on Sunday? Forget it. Too many stalls, too many tourists. Go to Marsaskala. Same fishing boats, same fresh catch, but calmer. You’ll enjoy it more.” He gave me a knowing look, like he was letting me in on a secret.

He kept rolling out more. “Naxxar festa in September, the loudest fireworks on the island. You’ll either dance with the crowd or spend the night wide awake.”

I pulled out my notebook because I was afraid I’d miss something. By the end of that coffee, I had pages of notes: where to go early, what to skip, the bakery with the best pastizzi, which bus times are a nightmare, and where the most beautiful, non-touristy spots are for sunset.

Walking back through Valletta later that day, I was so grateful to have bumped into a local willing to give me the need-to-knows of Malta. And because he shared it with me, I want to share it with you. This guide comes straight from those notes and from my own experience on the island.

Key Takeaways If you love festas and lively nights, go in July or August, but expect heat and crowds. For a calmer trip, choose May, June, September, or October.

Go early to the Blue Lagoon, skip Marsaxlokk on Sundays, and try Marsaskala instead. Talking to locals will save you time and help you find real experiences.

Don’t rush through the island. Eat pastizzi hot from a bakery, wander Mdina’s quiet streets, and watch the sunset from the cliffs. These are the moments you’ll remember most.

Reasons to Visit Malta

I first came to Malta because of work, but very quickly, I found many reasons to enjoy the island outside of that.

The first thing that struck me was the look of Valletta. The streets were small, the walls were golden in the sunlight, and I could see the sea at the end of many streets. It’s not a far cry from most cities with its clubs, restaurants, cinema, malls, and so on, but it does feel like you’re in another era.

The sea is another reason. The water is so clear that you feel like jumping in, even if you didn’t plan to swim. Places like the Blue Lagoon and Golden Bay look unreal when you see them with your own eyes. Even sitting by the Dingli Cliffs, watching the waves from above, felt special.

The food surprised me, too. I didn’t know what to expect, but I ended up enjoying every meal. A hot pastizz from a small bakery, rabbit stew, fresh seafood near the harbors, and even the local beer, Cisk. It’s the kind of food that makes you feel you’re really in Malta.

And then there’s the culture. Every village seems to have its own festa with music, fireworks, and people in the streets. You see old temples, medieval towns, and small churches that are full of life. A local I spoke with smiled and told me, “Here, history is not hidden. It’s outside your door.” And he wasn’t wrong.

So even though work brought me to Malta, the sunshine, the sea, the food, and the energy of the festas gave me plenty of reasons to want to come back.

Best Time to Visit Malta

I was in Malta during the first week of August. The sea was warm, the festas were going on almost every night, and the island was full of life. But it was also very hot, with strong sun during the day, and many beaches and buses were crowded. For me, it wasn’t the worst time, but it also wasn’t the easiest if you want a more relaxed trip.

The local I spoke with explained that the best months to visit are May, June, September, and October. In those months, the weather is warm but not extreme, the sea is still good for swimming, and there are fewer people compared to July and August.

So, if you plan to go, think about what you want most. If you like swimming and festas, summer is exciting. If you want easier walks and less heat, spring or autumn are better.

Top Things to Do in Malta

When I was in Malta, I quickly realized I couldn’t see everything in the time I was there. So, here’s what I saw and what I was told not to miss by the locals.

Valletta and the Grand Harbour

One of the first things I did was hop on a small striped boat called a dghajsa at the Grand Harbour. The ride only lasted about half an hour, but it was unforgettable. The walls of Valletta rise straight out of the water and make you feel tiny, and arriving in Birgu (Vittoriosa) felt like taking a breath of fresh air – it’s cheap, easy, and honestly, the best way to see Malta’s most important harbour.

St John’s Co-Cathedral

I almost skipped this one because the outside looked plain, but I’m glad I didn’t. Inside, it’s breathtaking: marble floors, golden walls, painted ceilings, and the highlight — two Caravaggio paintings. Seeing The Beheading of St John, his only signed work, in person was a goosebumps moment for me.

Blue Lagoon, Comino

I went to the Blue Lagoon, and honestly, the water was every bit as stunning as people say — crystal clear, bright turquoise, and almost unreal. But I also learned quickly why the local guy warned me to go early. By the time mid-morning hit, boats had pulled in, music was blasting, and the place felt more like a crowded pool party. In the early morning stretch, though, when the light hit the water and it was still calm, it felt like another world.

Marsaskala Fishing Village

I had originally planned to head to Marsaxlokk on Sunday, but the local guy told me it wasn’t worth it, so I took his advice and went to Marsaskala instead. It was quieter, with fishing boats rocking gently in the harbor and locals chatting by the shore. I sat down to eat fresh fish at one of the small restaurants by the water, and it felt like the simple, authentic experience I would have completely missed if I hadn’t asked.

Mdina – The Silent City

I spent an afternoon wandering around Mdina, the old capital. The streets are narrow, calm, and feel frozen in time. Standing on the walls, I could see half the island spread out below. I went inside the cathedral too, but just walking the streets and soaking in the silence was my favourite part.

Lascaris War Rooms, Valletta

I didn’t have time to visit, but more than one local told me this is a must. Hidden beneath Valletta, these underground rooms were the Allied command centre during WWII. Apparently, this is where Eisenhower directed the invasion of Sicily. Next time, it’s at the top of my list.

Grand Master’s Palace

This palace has been at the centre of Malta’s story for centuries — the home of the Knights of St John, later British HQ, and until recently, parliament. I didn’t step inside, but locals said the state rooms and armoury are like walking through Malta’s last 450 years in one building.

MUŻA – National Art Museum

I didn’t go here because I’m not much of a museum person, but locals told me MUŻA is special. It’s inside the Auberge d’Italie, and you can see art ranging from baroque painters to modern Maltese artists. Even if art isn’t your thing, you can sit with a coffee in the courtyard.

Fort St Angelo, Birgu

Locals described Fort St Angelo as Malta’s “timeline in stone.” First medieval, then the Knights’ HQ, then British barracks. They told me the views from the top are incredible, and I’ve added it to my next-visit list.

Casinos in St. Julian’s

I checked out Casino Malta in St. Julian’s one evening. It had a great atmosphere, with slot machines, table games, a poker room, and people dressed up for the night. I’m not much of a gambler, but it was a fun way to see another side of Malta after dark. Locals also mentioned the Dragonara Casino, which is in a beautiful old seaside palace.

Maltese Food and Drinks to Try

One of the things I enjoyed most in Malta was the food. I tried a few things myself, of course, though the rest I wrote down after locals swore they were “musts.”

So, the first snack I fell in love with was pastizzi. These flaky pastries stuffed with ricotta or peas are everywhere, at bus stops, little corner shops, or bakeries where trays come out hot. I had more than I care to admit, and honestly, they’re the one thing I still crave. Go to ‘Maxims’ – a pastizzeria chain in frequent debates about being the best – they have over 6 locations on the island.

For something more filling, I tried ftira, Malta’s version of a flatbread sandwich. Mine came packed with tuna, olives, capers, and tomatoes – it did not disappoint.

I also gave stuffat tal-fenek (rabbit stew) a try, which locals kept telling me was the national dish. The meat was tender, the sauce rich with wine and herbs. A little gamey, yes, but worth trying at least once.

On the sweet side, I tasted imqaret, date-filled pastries fried until golden. They’re crunchy outside, sticky inside, and dangerously moreish. I’d happily trade a whole meal for a bag of those. Locals also mentioned kannoli (similar to Sicilian ones) and bragioli (beef olives), but I didn’t manage to try them.

For drinks, Malta has its own soft drink called Kinnie. It’s bittersweet — made with orange and herbs. At first, I wasn’t sure what to think, but after a few sips, it grew on me. It’s refreshing in the heat, and locals often mix it with alcohol too. Beer lovers should try Cisk, Malta’s local lager. I had it more than once — it’s light, crisp, and perfect for the summer sun.

I didn’t have time to go wine tasting, but Malta produces its own wines from native grapes like Ġellewża (red) and Girgentina (white). Locals mentioned Marsovin and Meridiana as wineries to look out for. And if you want something stronger, you can try bajtra, a sweet liqueur made from prickly pears, often served at the end of meals.

Maltese Culture, Festivals, and Nightlife

When I was in Malta, I noticed right away how much daily life is tied to tradition and celebration. Even a normal evening in a small town can suddenly turn into music and fireworks. I got to see a bit of it myself, and locals filled me in on the rest.

I was lucky to be there during the summer, and that meant festas. Almost every village has its own, with parades, brass bands, food stalls, and fireworks that go on late into the night. I joined one in Naxxar, and the noise and energy were unforgettable — families everywhere, people handing out drinks, the church lit up like it was on fire with lights. Locals told me some festas are quieter, but most are anything but.

Another event people mentioned is Carnival in February, with parades of colorful floats in Valletta and Nadur in Gozo, which is known for being a little wilder. They also spoke highly of Notte Bianca, a one-night festival in Valletta every October where the city fills with street performances, open museums, and live music until the early morning.

When it comes to nightlife, I saw very different sides of Malta. I spent one evening walking around Paceville in St Julian’s, the main party area. It’s packed with nightclubs, bars, and loud music. Honestly, it felt overwhelming, but if you’re into all-night partying, this is where it happens.

For something calmer, I liked Sliema’s seafront promenade, where locals gather at pubs and cafés, looking out to the sea. Valletta also surprised me with hidden wine bars and tiny spots tucked into old stone alleys, a mix of modern cocktails and old-world atmosphere.

Food plays into the culture, too. During festas, you’ll find stalls selling grilled Maltese sausage, kannoli, and sweet doughnuts, alongside beer and Kinnie. People told me that in Marsaxlokk, Sundays are not just for the fish market but also a chance to sit and eat fresh seafood straight by the harbour.

Practical Malta Travel Tips

When I first arrived in Malta, I thought the island was so small that getting around and planning things would be easy. But after a few days, I realized that knowing some practical details makes a big difference. Thus:

Public transport works, but be patient – I used the buses a lot. They cover almost the whole island, but in summer they’re crowded and sometimes late. If you want less stress, taxis or ride-hailing apps like Bolt are reliable.

– I used the buses a lot. They cover almost the whole island, but in summer they’re crowded and sometimes late. If you want less stress, taxis or ride-hailing apps like Bolt are reliable. Driving isn’t for everyone – Cars drive on the left, roads are narrow, and parking can be a nightmare in Valletta and Sliema. Locals joked that “in Malta, the horn is part of the car.” If you’re not a confident driver, stick to buses or taxis.

– Cars drive on the left, roads are narrow, and parking can be a nightmare in Valletta and Sliema. Locals joked that “in Malta, the horn is part of the car.” If you’re not a confident driver, stick to buses or taxis. Wear proper shoes – Valletta, Mdina, and the old towns are full of steep hills and uneven stone streets. I was glad I had sturdy shoes; sandals would have been painful.

– Valletta, Mdina, and the old towns are full of steep hills and uneven stone streets. I was glad I had sturdy shoes; sandals would have been painful. Tap water is safe but not tasty – I tried it once and it had a salty taste.Most people buy bottled water, which is cheap and easy to find.

– I tried it once and it had a salty taste.Most people buy bottled water, which is cheap and easy to find. Carry some cash – Malta uses the euro. Cards are widely accepted, but smaller shops, buses (if you buy onboard), and village kiosks sometimes prefer cash.

– Malta uses the euro. Cards are widely accepted, but smaller shops, buses (if you buy onboard), and village kiosks sometimes prefer cash. Summer is very hot and busy – I visited in August, and the heat was tough (over 35°C on some days). Sunscreen, hats, and water are essential. If you want easier weather, locals recommend May, June, September, or October.

– I visited in August, and the heat was tough (over 35°C on some days). Sunscreen, hats, and water are essential. If you want easier weather, locals recommend May, June, September, or October. Meals are generous but not cheap – I found portions big enough to share. Expect €15–25 for a mid-range dinner. Valletta and Sliema are pricier, while local villages are more affordable.

Take These Notes and Go See Malta

I wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to keep this guide with you on your trip. Maybe save it on your phone or even print it out. That’s exactly how I felt when I left that café in Valletta, notebook full of tips from the local guy who shared everything with me.

But even if you don’t carry notes, you’ll still find your own Malta. Try new things, wander off the path, and let the island surprise you. Talk to the locals because it really changes the whole experience. They know the places worth your time, the ones to skip, and the little details that make a trip special.

Most of all, take it slow. Enjoy the sea breeze, the taste of fresh pastizzi, the glow of the cliffs at sunset, and the sound of fireworks echoing over a village square. Malta has a way of giving you memories you didn’t even plan for.

P.S. Travelling is as expensive as it’s ever been – do you know how to manage rising travel costs in 2025?