Without question, beaches are some of the most popular places to visit. Perhaps it’s the feeling of escape, the sand between your toes, or a dip in the sea on a hot day; whatever it may be, most of us love the beach.

However, as you can imagine, not every beach is clean, safe, or worth visiting. Sure, many are serene, but on the other side, plenty are dirty, crowded, or even dangerous.

So, in this article, we will look at some of the top beaches in the world and also explore the worst beaches in the world.

Knowing the difference can help you make better choices for your next trip.

Key Takeaways Always research beach conditions before your trip to avoid health and safety risks.

Protected and remote beaches often offer cleaner, quieter, and more rewarding experiences.

Don’t rely on a beach’s fame or location—conditions change, and not all are safe.

Most Loved Beaches Around the World

Firstly, let’s talk about the best beaches in the world, the kind that people dream about.

1. Palm Cove Beach, Australia

This tranquil stretch of soft, powdery sand sits on Australia’s tropical northeast coast, near the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.

Palm trees lean toward the water as if trying to take a dip themselves, and the horizon is often decorated with dolphins and whales leaping from the waves.

With only 2,000 residents, Palm Cove remains blissfully crowd-free, a rare find for a beach of this caliber.

2. Honopu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Some of the best beaches require a bit of effort to reach, and Honopu Beach is one of them.

Flanked by dramatic, ridged cliffs that seem to glow with green and orange hues, this secluded Hawaiian beach is accessible only by swimming from an offshore boat or making the quarter-mile swim from nearby Kalalau Beach.

It’s been a favorite for Hollywood filmmakers, appearing in Raiders of the Lost Ark and King Kong.

The valley behind it is considered sacred, as it was once an ancient burial ground for Hawaiian chiefs.

3. Luskentyre Beach, Scotland

A beach in Scotland might not be the first thing that comes to mind when picturing paradise, but Luskentyre is a stunner.

Located on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides, this remote beach has sands so white and waters so blue they could be mistaken for the Caribbean—until the storm clouds roll in.

Its beauty is amplified when the skies darken, turning the entire landscape into a dramatic, almost monochrome scene.

4. Turquoise Bay, Exmouth, Australia

For those who love snorkeling, Turquoise Bay is a dream come true.

Just a short swim from shore, you’ll find yourself among the pristine corals of Ningaloo Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage Site teeming with more than 500 species of fish, sea turtles, and whale sharks.

The water is so clear it feels like floating in an aquarium, and the powdery white sand is the perfect contrast to the vibrant marine life below.

5. Fakarava, French Polynesia

A paradise for divers and nature lovers, Fakarava is one of the largest atolls in French Polynesia.

Its pink and white sand beaches, untouched coral reefs, and abundance of rare marine life inspired Henri Matisse’s famous “Bleu Period.”

The waters here are home to “walls” of sharks, but don’t let that deter you—the reef is a protected biosphere reserve, meaning the ecosystem is in perfect balance.

6. Tortuga Bay, Santa Cruz Island, Galápagos

The Galápagos Islands are famous for their otherworldly wildlife, and Tortuga Bay is no exception.

Its ghost-white sand, black volcanic rocks, and marine iguanas that waddle along the shore make it almost feel like you’re in prehistoric paradise.

The beach is also home to apple-red crabs, blue-footed boobies, and reef sharks patrolling the shallows.

The hike to reach it can be hot and sticky, but the reward is a stretch of coastline virtually untouched by the modern world.

7. Anse Source d’Argent, Seychelles

This Seychelles beach looks like it was plucked straight from a travel magazine cover.

Smooth granite boulders, shaped by time and tide, frame the soft white sand and impossibly clear water.

It’s a popular spot, but if you arrive early in the morning, you can have this picture-perfect paradise all to yourself before the crowds from nearby islands arrive.

8. Benguerra Island, Mozambique

Located in the Bazaruto Archipelago off the coast of Mozambique, Benguerra Island is a remote and peaceful destination.

Sandbars stretch across the shallow waters, shining in the sun, and flamingos can often be seen walking gracefully through the sea channels.

Nearby, a coral reef runs for two miles, so it’s great for snorkeling and diving.

The island is also home to rare marine animals like dugongs, which have the largest population in the western Indian Ocean.

Humpback whales also swim by during migration seasons. Because the island is part of a marine reserve, only a few lodges are allowed, which helps keep it quiet and clean.

The Worst Beaches in the World

Many beaches offer clean water and peaceful surroundings, but then you’ve got the ones known for serious problems that make them unsafe or unpleasant.

The issues include heavy pollution, dangerous wildlife, overcrowding, and even security risks.

The following are the worst beaches in the world. Conditions are poor, and travelers are advised to stay away for their health and safety.

1. Kamilo Beach, Hawaii

Nicknamed “Plastic Beach,” Kamilo Beach in Hawaii is a tragic example of what happens when ocean currents carry human waste to the shore.

Located on Hawaii’s Big Island, it is covered with trash carried by ocean currents from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Instead of sand, visitors find plastic bottles, fishing nets, and other debris scattered across the beach.

The large amount of waste on the shore creates a harmful and unpleasant environment.

2. Chowpatty Beach, Mumbai, India

Once a popular coastal spot, Chowpatty Beach now suffers from extreme pollution as the water is filled with sewage and waste from nearby factories.

Levels of fecal bacteria are far above safe limits, and parts of the sand have turned black due to oil spills.

Swimming here is strongly discouraged because of the high risk of illness from contaminated water and unsanitary surroundings.

3. New Smyrna Beach, Florida, USA

New Smyrna Beach has recorded more shark attacks than any other beach in the world and is often called the “Shark Attack Capital of the World.”

Although most bites are not deadly, the frequent presence of sharks near the shore creates a constant risk, and many people avoid swimming here to stay safe from potential danger.

4. Port Phillip Bay, Melbourne, Australia

In 2016, Australia’s environmental agency tested the water quality at 36 beaches in Port Phillip Bay and gave all of them a “poor” rating due to high levels of sewage pollution.

Reports also noted broken glass and used syringes in the sand, which can lead to infections and health problems for anyone entering the water or walking along the shore.

5. Doheny Beach, California, USA

Doheny Beach in southern California has one of the worst pollution records in the United States, as waste from storm drains and nearby streets flows into the ocean, raising bacteria levels in the water.

Health officials often issue warnings, advising people to avoid swimming due to the risk of skin rashes, infections, and other health concerns, which has caused the beach to lose popularity despite being in a tourist area.

Repulse Bay, Hong Kong

Don’t be fooled by the name—this beach isn’t repulsive because of its appearance, but because of its notorious “red tides,” which can irritate the skin and cause other health problems if people enter the water.

The strong smell during these events makes the beach unpleasant to visit, and red tides happen regularly, so the beach is not a safe or enjoyable place for swimming.

The Verdict: Choose Your Beach Wisely

Now that you’ve seen the clear difference between beaches that feel like paradise and those that are better left off your travel list, it’s time to think before you pack that beach towel.

Not every stretch of sand is worth your sunscreen—and some might even send you running for antibiotics or worse.

So, do yourself a favor: don’t just book a flight and hope for the best. Take a few minutes to research the beach you have in mind.

Look up recent reviews, check water safety reports, and see what locals and travelers are saying.

A little effort now can save you from a trip full of disappointment—or danger.

There are countless amazing beaches out there waiting to be enjoyed, but only if you choose wisely.

With the right planning, your beach days can be all sunshine, good vibes, and maybe a dolphin sighting—not a red tide warning or a shark encounter.

