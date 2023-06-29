Your Ultimate Guide to a Memorable Summer at Michigan’s Retail Casinos

Explore the various entertainment options at Michigan’s Retail Casinos this summer. Discover the charm of casinos in Detroit, Northern, and Southern Michigan for an unforgettable summer getaway.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Detroit's casinos offer a range of amenities from spas, indoor pools, and virtual golf experiences. Southern Michigan's tribal casinos boast indoor and outdoor pools, whirlpools, saunas, and planned expansions including new hotels and aquatic centers. Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula casinos provide an array of entertainment options such as golf courses, water parks, and exciting outdoor concerts.

Gearing up for a Summery Escapade in Detroit’s Trio of Casinos

As the warmth of Memorial Day weekend unfolds, Michigan’s retail casinos are prepping to host a summer filled with fun, thrill, and pure enjoyment. These gaming hubs, located throughout the state, are not just about high-stakes games. They offer a wide variety of exciting summer activities for all ages, whether you’re looking to soak in the sun, take a refreshing dip, or just sit back and relax.

Let’s dive into a tour around Michigan’s famed casinos and uncover their unique summertime offerings.

In the heart of Detroit lies a trio of casinos, each with unique offerings that promise to make your summer memorable.

MGM Grand Detroit, conveniently located downtown, offers an indoor pool, IMMERSE Spa, and the popular Topgolf Swing Suite. Not to mention, it’s less than a mile from Comerica Park, perfect for baseball enthusiasts.

Southern Michigan’s Casino Extravagance: A Family Paradise

Beyond Detroit, Southern Michigan’s tribal casinos welcome you with open arms:

FireKeepers Casino in Battle Creek

Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo

Gun Lake Casino each offer an extensive variety of amenities, catering to both family-friendly and adult-oriented entertainment.

Imagine swimming amidst live palm trees, tropical flora, and two separate pools in the Aquadome at Gun Lake Casino, or lounging by the outdoor pool at Four Winds Casino with poolside service and an inviting Pool Bar. These are just a few of the unforgettable experiences that await you in Southern Michigan’s casinos.

Northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula’s Casino Marvels: A Blend of Thrill and Serenity

As we venture into Northern Michigan, the entertainment possibilities multiply. Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Little River Casino in Manistee, and several others offer family-friendly water parks, golf courses, and spa facilities to ensure a perfect summer getaway. Whether it’s a stay at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, a round of golf at Bucks Run Golf Club, or a day of relaxation at Nectar Spa & Salon at Little River Casino Resort, your summer is destined to be filled with joy.

Travelling across the Mackinac Bridge into the Upper Peninsula, the fun continues at tribal casinos like Island Resort & Casino and Kewadin Casinos. Be it a day at Splash Island, an indoor water park at Island Resort, or exploring the RV parks and campgrounds at Kewadin Casinos, the Upper Peninsula offers endless adventures for nature enthusiasts and gamers alike.

As we bask in the promise of a sizzling summer, Michigan’s retail casinos prepare to serve up an array of exciting options for everyone. From kid-friendly entertainment to adult-friendly attractions, Michigan’s casinos are more than just gaming; they’re your passport to an unforgettable summer filled with enjoyment and relaxation. Get ready to delve into this summer wonderland and create memories that will last a lifetime. For those who prefer to stay at home – there is always an option of online casinos.