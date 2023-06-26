Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – The Latest “Meat-Duplication” Glitch

Get an insight into the latest game glitch of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that allows players to amass riches with frozen meat. Harness the power of the unexpected for wealth!

KEY TAKEAWAYS The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reveals a new glitch that allows for the duplication of frozen meat, leading to swift accumulation of Rupees. The frozen meat duplication trick involves a creative use of the Autobuild feature and in-game weather conditions to generate wealth. The game's open-world structure encourages players to use their creativity to exploit these glitches, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Revealed: The Novel Frozen Meat Duplication Glitch in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom That Boosts Your In-game Riches

Enthusiasts of the iconic gaming series, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, have been treated to another thrilling surprise. The revelation of an innovative glitch is gaining rapid traction among players, allowing them to leverage a fascinating anomaly that turns frozen meat into a tool for swiftly increasing their in-game riches.

Unraveling the Intricacies of the Item Duplication Glitch

This phenomenon doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident. Gamers are increasingly discovering a plethora of quirks and peculiarities in Tears of the Kingdom, from hidden Easter eggs thoughtfully laid out by the developers, to unexpected anomalies discovered serendipitously. Despite Nintendo’s unceasing efforts to smooth out these glitches through regular patches, several have withstood the test of time, transforming into useful tricks that aid players in exploring new regions or accumulating coveted Rupees.

This frozen meat duplication anomaly falls into the category of the popular item duplication glitches. This class of glitches aids players in multiplying their items simply by feeding them to a Rock Octorok or selecting them while the protagonist, Link, is in the midst of a shield hop. The glitched items can subsequently be sold at any shop, creating an unending stream of Rupees for players to splurge on their needs, ultimately easing their main quest.

Unpacking the Glitch: YouTube’s Austin John Plays Takes the Lead

Among the bustling community of Zelda enthusiasts, the YouTuber “Austin John Plays” showcased a fascinating application of this glitch. In a recently published video, he demonstrated a process beginning with two pieces of meat dropped on the ground. Link combines these with two Tree Branches or Wooden Sticks, using his item-crafting Fuse ability. The next step involves sticking the makeshift meat weapons together and saving the created contraption via Autobuild. The player can then recreate and combine these Meat Clubs up to the 21-club structure limit.

The Journey from Meat Club to Frozen Wealth

Once the Meat Clubs are saved using Tears of the Kingdom’s Autobuild feature, Link embarks on a journey to a snow-covered landscape. Upon the onset of a snowstorm, the player equips a Meat Club and roams until the meat at the end of the stick freezes. They then use Autobuild to select the previously made 21-meat structure, holding onto the blueprint until all the attached meat freezes and falls off. This step can be replicated until the player accumulates enough frozen meat to sell for Rupees.

What’s noteworthy is that this meat-duplication trick could turn into a veritable Rupee farm. Icy Gourmet Meat sells for a whopping 40 Rupees per piece at any food shop, providing a quick, albeit unconventional, way to amass wealth.

Unleashing Creativity with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s appeal seems to be rooted in the liberating open-world structure it offers. It empowers players to flex their creative muscles, experimenting with Link’s abilities to concoct intriguing contraptions or exploit item duplication glitches, providing a unique edge in their quest for riches.