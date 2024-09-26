Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Playing casino games is fun and all – but playing with a big bonus in your account is ten times better. That’s why we found the best online casino bonuses in Australia.

Best Online Casino Bonuses in Australia

🥇 Up to AU$4,000 + 150 free spins MyEmpire 🎲 AU$10,000 + 100 free spins Neospin 💎 Up to AU$4,000 + 400 free spins Skycrown 💸 AU$5,000 over first 10 deposits Casinonic 🎰 Up to AU$3,000 welcome bonus Rockwin 🃏 AU$7,500 + 550 spins over 10 deposits Ricky Casino 🎁 AU $10,000 welcome package with 500 FS Lucky Dreams 🤑 Up to AU$3,000 for poker and pokies Ignition 🔝 500 free spins and AU$1,500 in bonus cash Playzilla 💰 AU$5,000 welcome package plus 450 FS Joe Fortune

Our list of welcome bonuses, cashback offers, and free spins starts with MyEmpire’s AU$4,000 welcome bonus plus 150 free spins available on the first three deposits.

Still, we recommend you look through all ten offers below to make sure you find the right one for you.

In the section that follows, we will break down the details of all the best bonus casino offers and help you select one.

Are you ready? Let’s go!

1. MyEmpire – Best Online Casino Bonus in Australia – Up to $4,000

Bonus Highlights

Up to AU$4,000

150 free spins

Available on the first 3 deposits

MyEmpire is one of the best Australian online casinos on the market. It comes with an amazing theme combining the excitement of playing casino games with the fun of building your own personalized gaming kingdom.

New players can get a generous sign-up offer of up to AU$4,000 plus 150 free spins. The promotion is available on the first three qualifying payments. To unlock deposit bonuses, you will have to deposit AU$30 or more, while free spins are unlocked for a minimum of AU$50.

You can use the welcome bonuses on high-quality games including pokies and table games like blackjack or roulette.

There’s an alternate bonus for crypto users, giving them the chance to boost their bankroll with up to 100 mBTC, 100 free spins, and 1 bonus crab. Weekly cashback for live dealers and regular games, along with reload bonuses are all waiting for you to explore.

2. Neospin – Top Welcome Bonus Online Casino in Australia (A$10,000)

Bonus Highlights

100% match up to $10,000

100 free spins

AU$45 minimum deposit

Players who love variety will already have a lot to look forward to, as Neospin has a massive collection of over 7,000 exciting casino games – not to mention a ton of exciting Australian casino bonuses to help keep your bankroll thick.

Neospin offers new players a generous 100% deposit match bonus up to AU$10,000 when they deposit AU$45 or more, which makes it the best welcome bonus online casino on the Australian market.

This bonus comes with 100 free spins broken up into groups of 20 a day for the first five days, with a maximum cap of AU$225 on your free spins winnings.

Once you’ve played through the welcome bonus, you’ll have tons of other great reload bonuses and an impressive scaling cashback offer that will let players claim up to 20% cashback should their luck go sideways.

3. Skycrown – Best Deposit Casino Bonus (AU$4,000 + 400 FS)

Bonus Highlights

Up to AU$4,000 across first 5 deposits

400 free spins

100% match up to AU$300 +100 spins on first deposit

AU$30 minimum deposit

Skycrown gets new players started on the right foot by offering them a 100% match bonus up to AU$300 plus 100 free spins on the Aloha King Elvis slot when they use the KNG1 deposit bonus casino code at checkout.

This casino promotion is the first of five Australian casino bonuses available to new players. If you claim the maximum bonus across your first five deposits, you’ll wind up with AU$4,000 in bonus cash and 400 free spins across several popular slot games.

But these Australian casino bonuses aren’t the only way to win at Skycrown. In addition to the welcome bonus (plus several other fantastic weekly offers), Skycrown’s promotion page serves up tons of massive pokies tournaments with prize pools as high as AU$7.5 million.

And with an average payout processing of 12 minutes, SkyCrown is a fast payout online casino that allows you to get access to your winnings almost instantly.

4. Casinonic – Up to AU$5,000 Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Bonus Highlights

AU$5,000 in deposit bonuses

AU$7 max bet

AU$30 minimum deposit required

Bonus available for qualifying games only

Casinonic is quickly becoming one of the best real money casinos in Australia — and it’s not really a surprise. There is a massive collection of over 2,000 games that consist primarily of pokies, but we did find a decent blend of table games, live casino games, and progressive jackpots.

Casinonic offers its players up to AU$5,000 in bonuses broken up over their first ten deposits, starting with a 100% deposit match up to AU$500.

The remaining nine deposits will see a 50% match up to AU$500 – and you can use the bonus funds to play online pokies and table games (jackpots are excluded). You can even play free casino games first to see which might be a better fit for your bonus funds.

Still, it’s best that you check Casinonic’s list of restricted games to ensure you’re using your bonus funds on pokies that contribute towards the wagering requirements.

5. Rockwin – 100% Australian Casino Bonus up to AU$3,000

Bonus Highlights

Deposit bonus codes: TABLES and WIN100

1% rakeback on live dealer roulette or 100% bonus up to AU$300

0.5% rakeback on other live games

AU$75 minimum deposit

Not available for crypto

There are not a lot of Australian casinos out there willing to give out any deposit casino bonuses for live casino games, but Rockwin makes it their policy to go above and beyond by offering a generous 1% rakeback sign-up bonus for players who make a FIAT deposit of AU$75 or more.

Players will need to use the TABLES promo code to activate the bonus, and it can be used to claim up to AU$1,500 weekly. It’s important to note that Rockwin excludes zero and low-risk wagers (like betting on Red and Black simultaneously) from this offer for obvious reasons.

If you’re still interested in Rockwin’s games but would prefer a more traditional welcome package – you can get up to A$3,000 and 350 free spins on your first five deposits. Remember to use the code WIN100 on the first deposit you make.

This particular welcome bonus comes with a max bet of AU$3 and is still not available to crypto users.

Existing players will have access to a variety of cashback bonuses, weekly reloads, and a generous loyalty program that offers free spins and bonus money as you play the games you already love.

6. Ricky Casino – Up to AU$7,500 in Deposit Bonuses + 550 FS

Bonus Highlights

Up to AU$7,500 in casino bonuses

550 free spins

AU$30 minimum deposit

Covers your first 10 deposits

If Ricky Casino looks familiar, that’s because it is a sister site to Casinonic — so you’ll see a lot of great crossover in terms of the website layout and game quality.

You will also see a similar approach to casino welcome bonuses, as Ricky Casino also breaks up its welcome package over your first 10 deposits… Only this time, there are a lot of free spins up for grabs.

New players will get a 100% match up to AU$500 on their first deposit plus 100 free spins on the All Lucky Clovers 5 pokie game.

Your next nine deposits will all have 50% deposit match bonuses up to AU$1,000 or AU$500 each and another 50 bonus spins.

This all adds up to AU$7,500 in bonus cash and 550 free spins, and you can only use them on selected games (all free spins are only available on All Lucky Clovers 5).

7. Lucky Dreams – 125% to AU$2,500 + 150 FS Casino Bonus

Bonus Highlights

125% welcome package up to AU$2,500 across 2 deposits

150 free spins

10% cashback for 7 days

$500 minimum deposit

Lucky Dreams is an exciting new Australian online casino that knows how to show a serious gambler a good time.

New players looking to start by putting down some serious cash will get a 125% deposit match worth up to AU$1,250 on each of their first two deposits — so long as they’re willing to commit at least AU$500 to the cause.

Additionally, you’ll also get 150 free spins and a 10% cash-back offer, though the free spins will not activate until you have wagered at least 1x your initial deposit.

If you’re not interested in the high-roller lifestyle, Lucky Dreams still manages to offer some great Australian casino bonuses, including the 100% match up to AU$500 + 100 free spins first deposit bonus for new players as well as free spins with every Friday deposit, cashback offers, and more.

8. Ignition – AU$3,000 Online Casino Promotion (Pokies & Poker)

Bonus Highlights

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

Bonus split between casino games and poker tables

Low 25x wagering requirements

Up to $2,000 bonus for FIAT users

While most online casinos offer bonuses for one portion of their site or another, Ignition shucks all that by offering a generous welcome package that gives you not one but two generous deposit bonuses when you make your initial deposit.

New players will get two 100% deposit match bonuses worth AU$1,000 each, with the first bonus being available on slots and table games like blackjack, while the second bonus applies to Ignition’s world-class online poker rooms.

The casino bonus comes with an incredible 25x wagering requirement, while the poker bonus is unlocked in increments of AU$1 for every 30 Ignition Miles (Ignition’s loyalty points) you earn playing at the poker tables.

As great as this offer is, it gets even better. Players who make that first deposit with crypto will instead get a 300% deposit match bonus up to AU$3,000 – 150% up to $1,500 for casino games and online poker each.

9. Playzilla – AU$1,500 + 500 Free Spins Bonus for Aussie Players

Bonus Highlights

AU$1,500 + 500 free spins over 3 deposits

AU$20 minimum qualifying deposit

100% match up to AU$500 on first deposit

Must log in daily to claim free spins

Skrill and Neteller deposits do not count

New Playzilla players who deposit AU$20 or more will qualify for the 100% match bonus up to AU$500 plus 500 free spins.

The only mild downside is that you’ll get 10 a day for the next 50 days, and you’ll have to log in each day to claim those spins. Miss out on a day, and you will miss out on 10 spins.

This won’t be any sort of an issue if you’re a serious player, as we found it to be very easy to find reasons to pop on to the Playzilla casino site and have a little fun at the end of the day.

The Playzilla bonus funds are subject to a very reasonable 35x rollover, while the free spin winnings will see a 40x wagering requirement before they can be withdrawn.

The maximum bet allowed with the bonus funds is a rather impressive AU$7.50, and there is a wide range of accepted payment options available, though you won’t be able to use Neteller or Skrill.

10. Joe Fortune – 150% Casino Deposit Bonus Up to AU$2,000 + 30 FS

Bonus Highlights

150% match up to AU$2,000 on first deposit

30 free spins

AU$20 minimum deposit

The last stop on our exciting bonus tour is Joe Fortune. This fantastic Aussie casino is a favourite among players who love jackpot games thanks to having a massive collection of games on the Hot Drop Jackpot network.

This gives players access to three must-drop jackpots, including an Hourly, Daily, and the massive Super Jackpot, which must trigger before it reaches AU$475,090.

Depending on whether you deposit by credit card or crypto, you’ll have one of two packages available.

Credit card bettors will get a 100% match up to AU$2,000 with 30 free spins on their first deposit, a 65% match up to AU$1,000 on their second, and a 100% match up to AU$2,000 on their third.

Joe Fortune sweetens the pot for crypto fans even further, giving them a 150% match up to AU$2,000 on the first deposit (plus those 30 spins), a 75% match up to AU$1,000, and a 120% match up to AU$2,000 for the third.

Best Online Casino Bonuses Australia – Our Ranking Criteria

Picking the best casino deposit bonuses for Australians wasn’t easy, as there are a lot of factors to consider when determining just how good an online casino bonus actually is.

Bonus Size & Max Bet

We looked at everything from how big the bonuses were — both the deposit match percentage and the max cash bonus amount — to the maximum bet allowed and how difficult the wagering requirements would be to complete.

Minimum Qualifying Deposit

We also made sure to include bonuses that had a reasonable initial deposit required for bonus activation (nobody wants to be forced to make a huge deposit upfront) and what payments were accepted for each welcome package.

Bonus T&Cs

There was also a significant amount of attention put towards combing through all the fine print to ensure that there wasn’t anything sneaky hidden there to prevent you from getting the best bonus online casino sites offer.

Game Contribution Rates

In our evaluation, we paid close attention to the contribution rates of different games towards meeting wagering requirements. Not all games contribute equally, and knowing which games help you meet the bonus terms faster was a key factor. We selected deposit bonuses where popular games like slots, online blackjack, and roulette had favorable contribution percentages.

Time Limits for Bonus Use

We also looked at how much time you get to use the bonus and complete the wagering requirements. We know it’s important for players to have enough time to really enjoy their deposit bonuses. So, we chose casinos that give you plenty of time to make the most of their bonus deals.

Variety of Payment Methods

When picking the best Australian casino bonuses, we made sure to consider the variety of payment methods available. It’s important for players to have multiple options for deposits and withdrawals.

This includes popular methods like credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. We gave higher marks to Australian casinos with PayID withdrawals, since it’s one of the most convenient payout methods for Aussie players.

Fast Payout Times

Players value quick access to their winnings, so we focused on fast payout online casino sites that consistently deliver payouts within a reasonable timeframe. This ensures that players don’t have to wait long to enjoy their winnings.

Why Is MyEmpire’s Offer the Best Online Casino Welcome Bonus in Australia?

Sure, MyEmpire seems great, but does it really offer the best casino promotions? The short answer is yes, and the longer answer is that MyEmpire is a phenomenal online casino, particularly for players wanting generous deposit and cash-back bonuses.

Not only that, but this Australian online casino has thousands of online slot machines and table games provided by 80+ studios, a separate offer for crypto users, weekly free spins, blackjack leagues, stellar support, and tons of trustworthy banking options.

As an added bonus, online casino giant MyEmpire offers players a fantastic VIP program, where players can climb through 5 different levels and unlock benefits like higher monthly withdrawal limits, a personal account manager, and bigger cashback percentages.

There are just so many great ways to win at MyEmpire.

So, What Are the Best Online Casino Bonus Codes in Australia?

That’s a lot of casino bonuses and information we just barraged you with, so it’s alright if you need to take a moment and digest before ultimately settling on one.

While we are certain that MyEmpire’s AU$4,000 bonus is one of the best deals you’re likely to find, there’s no denying that you would do well with any of the other offers on this list.

Heck, nobody said you had to stick to just one bonus. You can diversify your bonus portfolio by creating accounts at a few casinos, claiming all the bonus money your heart desires, and accessing even more great ways to play casino games online.

All we ask is that you focus on having fun and remember always to play responsibly!

