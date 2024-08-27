Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Your entire online gambling experience will depend on whether the casino you’re using is safe or not – so why run the risk of playing on a shady platform?

We’ve prepared a list of the 10 safest online casinos in Australia and steered clear of any who didn’t pass our rigorous testing process.

At the top of our list, we have Neospin – a fully licensed online casino with fast and secure payment methods that won us out with its stunning welcome bonus and top-tier game variety.

Stick around until the end for a full breakdown of all secure Australian casinos that made the cut.

Let’s dive right in!

Safest Online Casinos in Australia

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

That’s just a quick breakdown of the most trusted casino sites in Australia. Below, we will review the top 5 picks in-depth and help you select the best option for your needs.

Table of Contents

1. Neospin – Safest Online Casino in Australia Overall

Pros Up to a $10,000 welcome bonus

5800+ games in total

66% reload bonus every Friday

Highly rated in the online casino community

Downloadable desktop and mobile apps Cons 2.5% fee on FIAT withdrawals

High withdrawal minimum for bank transfers

Neospin was only formed in 2022, but it’s already become the ultimate safe online casino Australia has to offer.

Casino Bonuses: 5/5

5 / 5.0

One of the most exciting things about Neospin is the welcome bonus package, which can be worth up to $10,000 in bonus funds if you choose to max it out. That’s a huge amount of bonus cash, but there’s more.

Every Friday, the safest online casino Australia is offering all of its customers a 66% match deposit reload up to $1000, and that’s just one of the many weekly offers they’re running right now.

Real Money Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

The total number of online casino games at Neospin stands at over 5800 at the time of writing, but by the time you get around to reading this, it could be a whole lot more than that, as they’re constantly adding the latest and greatest games.

Right now, you’ll be able to play tons of real money pokies from NetEnt, Play N Go, and some awesome live dealer games from the likes of Evolution Gaming.

If you want to elevate your experience at the most trusted Australian online casino, we recommend downloading the app to either your mobile or desktop device. It looks better, runs smoother and is generally more immersive to use than the regular website.

Reputation and Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

A quick glance at Neospin reviews across the web will reveal how well-received it is by Australian casino game players. There’s a lot of love for this online gambling site out there, and we can totally understand why.

Neospin is also a very secure online casino, as all of your personal information will be heavily encrypted in order to protect it from getting into the wrong hands. And if you’re concerned about anything, there’s a 24/7 live chat customer support option.

The only problem is that if you want to withdraw with AUD, you’ll need to do so via bank transfer, and this incurs a 2.5% fee. The only way to get around this is to use crypto instead, and there are a lot of options in that department, such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Tether.

Overall Score:

4.95 / 5.0

It’s pretty remarkable that Neospin has risen to become arguably the most legit online casino Australia has to offer in such a short time of existence. Its attention to detail, safety and incredible content make it the best place to play games in Australia right now.

2. Skycrown – Best Safe AU Casino Site for Bonuses

Pros Up to $4000 welcome bonus

400 free spins for new players

Average payouts in 12 minutes

Over 7000 games in total

Thousands of online pokies

70+ software providers Cons Game navigation is slightly confusing

No match deposit bonuses during the week

We love a safe Australian online casino with a high-quality welcome bonus, and the best option for that is Skycrown.

Casino Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

Skycrown’s welcome bonus really is the pick of the bunch – it’s worth up to an almighty $4000 in bonuses, and you even get 400 free spins thrown in on top of that!

That’s the best online casino welcome bonus we’ve come across. However, it’s practically the only matched deposit you can get on the online gambling site – but you can still get free spins here on Sundays and Mondays and even a 1% rakeback on live casino games.

Real Money Casino Games:

4.6 / 5.0

You’ll be able to play all the safest online pokies Australia has to offer, as Skycrown has a particularly strong collection of software providers.

A couple of titles that stood out to us are the classic Wolf Treasure by IG Tech and Playson’s excellent (also animal-themed) Buffalo Treasure 2: Hold & Win.

They make up most of the 7000+ game portfolio. Outside of pokies, you’ll find a ton of live dealer games from Atmosfera and TV Bet, amongst others and some neat video roulette and blackjack games.

Reputation and Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

Most players across public review sites are very satisfied with their experience with this safe online casino Australia, and a big part of that is the heavy encryption and helpful customer support available 24/7. You’ll need an account to access the live chat feature, though.

It should also be noted that this safe casino is also one of the top instant withdrawal casino sites, and this shows us even more that they are a highly trusted Australian online casino. The average withdrawal request processing time here is just 12 minutes.

Overall Score:

4.8 / 5.0

Trusted Australian online casinos with welcome bonuses as strong as Skycrown’s do not come about often! We’re mighty impressed with the A$4,000 offer and the brilliant range of games you can play with it.

3. Ricky Casino – Legit Australian Online Casino with Fast Payouts

Pros 2,000+ casino games

A$7,500 welcome bonus

550 free spins included in the bonus

Near-instant crypto payouts

Hosts regular tournaments Cons Home page is a bit cluttered

Customer support is sometimes slow

Looking for the safest online casino with fast payouts? Then make sure to check out Ricky Casino – all crypto payouts are processed instantly here!

Casino Bonuses:

4.75 / 5.0

We were very impressed with the bonuses and promotions available for Ricky Casino users.

As a new player, you can score a generous welcome package of up to A$7,500 – and that’s just the beginning! You’ll also get an additional 550 free spins with this offer!

For existing users, Ricky Casino hosts various tournaments with some of the best prizes, which make your gaming experience even more exciting.

Real Money Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

We counted over 2,000 casino games at Ricky Casino – and these are not random games. They are some of the best titles from leading providers in the industry, so you know the quality is always guaranteed.

By partnering up with providers like BGaming, BSG, IGT, Mascot, and other well-known names, this safe online casino Australia site guarantees the safest gaming experience for its users.

Some of our favourite titles available for Ricky Casino users include Luck of Tiger, Sun of Egypt 2, Big Wild Buffalo, Sun of Egypt, and Aztec Fire 2.

Reputation and Customer Support:

4.8 / 5.0

Ricky Casino might be a new name in the industry, but it has already become one of the most popular safe online casinos among Australian punters.

It was established in 2021 under the umbrella of Dama N.V. and Friolion LTD. Their website conveniently provides all the information about the casino, which is always nice to see.

Need some help? No worries – customer support is available 24/7 via email and live chat at this Australian safe online casino. The only downside here is that there’s no phone line available and, at times, the customer support is a bit slow.

Where it shines the most, however, is in its fast casino payouts – all the crypto withdrawals are processed instantly here, and others take less than a few banking days.

Overall Score:

4.8 / 5.0

It’s exciting to have such a high-quality online casino – and the fast payouts make everything even better.

4. Casinonic – Most Trusted Online Casino Australia for Game Variety

Pros 2,000+ casino games

High RTP online pokies from iSoftBet and Pragmatic Play

24/7 customer support

100% match deposit bonus every Tuesday

Welcome bonus split across 10 deposits Cons Not the best navigation system

Mobile site is not perfect

Casinonic has been one of the most trusted online casino sites for a few years now. And in those years – it has managed to deliver some of the greatest games from the world’s biggest software providers.

Casino Bonuses:

4.6 / 5.0

You can get up to a $5000 welcome package across 10 deposits at this trusted online casino in Australia. We like the fact that it’s split across a lot of deposits, as you can spread your time out this way without having to make one single massive deposit.

However, most of your deposits after the first one (which is a 100% match) will be matched by 50%, so you’re not going to get as good value as our other picks overall.

They make up for this a lot with the 100% deposit bonus you can get every Tuesday, though. We haven’t seen another casino site offering a reload bonus this strong on many occasions.

Real Money Casino Games:

4.7 / 5.0

There are a little over 2,000 games to play at Casinonic, which is a very large number indeed. Even more exciting is that these games are developed by industry leaders such as Pragmatic Play, so the variety is basically unmatched – with everything from live roulette to bingo on offer.

You should be able to play most of the games on a mobile device, but we did notice that the mobile site is a little tricky to use compared to the desktop one. It’s not scaled perfectly, so finding your favourite game could take a bit of getting used to.

Reputation and Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

Casinonic is easily up there with the most reputable online casinos Australia has to offer, thanks to its extra few years in the business. That time has allowed it to gather a whole lot of positive reviews. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a bad one.

But our favourite thing about this secure online casino as a whole is their customer support. The team is available 24/7, and when you do speak to them, you should get a reply very quickly.

You don’t even need an account at this legit online casino Australia to be able to speak to the customer support team, either. Just hit the button in the bottom right of any screen to reach out.

Additionally, Casinonic stands out as one of the best PayID casinos, enhancing user security and offering safer transactions compared to traditional payment methods.

Overall Score:

4.75 / 5.0

We can tell that Casinonic is one of the most legit Australian online casinos with customer support and game providers this good! But that’s far from the only thing to appreciate about it.

5. CrownPlay – Best Safe Online Casino Australia for Pokies

Pros 4,000+ pokies

Up to $4,500 bonus + 350 FS

Over 10 banking options

50+ software providers

Excellent variety of casino games Cons Visually busy homepage

Mobile compatibility could be better

CrownPlay is one of the newest Australian online casinos on our list, quickly earning its place among industry giants—clearly, it’s doing something right. And by right, we mean partnering with the world’s biggest providers to offer the best selection of pokies in Australia!

Casino Bonuses:

4.7 / 5.0

CrownPlay has a fantastic welcome package for new sign-ups. You can grab a generous 250% match up to $4,500, plus 350 free spins and even a free shot at their bonus crab. This is a great bonus to get started indeed, but there’s more to look forward to.

For loyal players, there’s up to 25% cashback on losses up to $300 in the live casino section, which is actually a quite rare offer to see (considering that there are no bonuses on live casino games at most online casinos).

Additionally, this safe AU casino has many other ongoing promotions, such as weekly reload bonuses and free spins, ensuring that there’s always an extra perk available for their loyal users.

Real Money Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

As much as we love the safety and the casino bonuses at CrownPlay, its standout feature is undoubtedly its online pokies section, filled with over 4,000 machines.

The games are sourced from over 30 reputable software providers, ensuring a high-quality and fair gaming experience.

You can explore categories such as Bonus Buy, Exclusive, Megaways, New, and Popular. Some of our favourite pokies here are Reactoonz 2, Wild Piranha, and Lucky Dwarfs.

Reputation and Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

This legit online casino in Australia excels in providing top-notch customer support, available 24/7 through live chat and email, alongside a comprehensive FAQ section that addresses a wide range of topics.

They also provide an exceptional VIP program with personalized offers, flexible withdrawal limits, and dedicated account management.

Additionally, CrownPlay’s commitment to security is evident in its variety of banking methods. Offering everything from credit cards to e-wallets and cryptocurrencies ensures that all transactions are secure, convenient, and tailored to meet users’ diverse preferences.

Overall Score:

4.9 / 5.0

CrownPlay impressed us with its focus on safety, safe games from trusted providers, and generous offers. It ensures secure transactions with a variety of banking options and offers robust 24/7 customer support.

Top Legit Online Casinos in Australia – Our Ranking Criteria

Casino Bonuses

Besides safety, you should also find great bonuses at the best online casinos in Australia, like free spins and matched deposits, both as welcome offers and reload promotions. The more of these, the merrier, but trusted online casinos should never hit us too hard with terms and conditions.

Real Money Casino Games

Whether you’re looking to play online poker, spin the pokies, or enjoy a game of blackjack, the reputable online casinos in Australia have it all. We focused on sites that offer a wide range of games, from classic table games to the latest video slots. Safe and reputable online casinos ensure a fun and fair playing experience, no matter your game of choice.

Reputation and Customer Support

The safest online casinos need to be well received by other players in terms of online reviews, so we’ve been checking those out to see what other people have to say about them. We’ve also tested the customer support teams to find out if they’re responsive and helpful.

Safety & Security

Naturally, our research largely focused on the safety and security of reputable online casinos in Australia. We checked their licenses and considered the safety guidelines they follow. In the end, we ended up with the top 10 safest casino sites you can use in Australia right now.

Mobile Experience

Last but not least, we also checked the mobile-friendliness of safe Aussie online casinos. Our top picks offer users an excellent gaming experience on the go.

We used similar benchmarks when ranking the best Bitcoin casinos Australia has to offer.

What Makes Neospin the Most Trusted Online Casino in Australia?

Neospin has gained the trust of Australian players all across the nation despite only being there for under two years. So how has it done that?

These are the key factors in that process:

Incredible game catalogue: There are over 5800 casino games to play at Neospin, which is more than enough for anyone. And the best thing about the games is that the vast majority of them are great titles, so you won’t have to search around for quality.

There are over 5800 casino games to play at Neospin, which is more than enough for anyone. And the best thing about the games is that the vast majority of them are great titles, so you won’t have to search around for quality. Abundant bonus offers: The welcome bonus itself here is mighty impressive, with up to $10,000 being given away to all new players. But then the promos just keep on flowing, the best of which is a 66% reload bonus every Friday.

The welcome bonus itself here is mighty impressive, with up to $10,000 being given away to all new players. But then the promos just keep on flowing, the best of which is a 66% reload bonus every Friday. Plenty of deposit methods: The safest online casino Australia site supports a very wide range of secure payment methods, and it doesn’t charge transaction fees across the board.

The safest online casino Australia site supports a very wide range of secure payment methods, and it doesn’t charge transaction fees across the board. High praise online: We can tell that Neospin is one of the most reputable online casinos in Australia just by taking a look at what other players have to say about it. It’s difficult to find a single bad review!

Safe Online Casinos in Australia: Pros & Cons

What is it about safe online casinos in Australia that’s so great anyway, especially in comparison to regular brick-and-mortar casinos? Here are the biggest pros and cons to consider:

Pros

✅ Better bonuses: Many safe casino sites offer welcome bonuses and free spins, which are pretty hard to get when you’re playing at land-based casinos.

✅ More games: There’s simply going to be a better choice of games online than at a land-based casino, with thousands of titles ready and waiting at each casino site.

✅ 24/7 gaming: What’s the point of adhering to the opening times of a real-world casino when you can game all night long online if you want to? The best online casinos in Australia will also have customer support available at all hours.

✅ Progressive jackpots: If you want to have a chance of winning the biggest bucks from the smallest stakes, then progressive jackpot pokies are one of your best bets.

Cons

❌ Less Social Interaction: Even though online casinos offer convenience and privacy, they lack the social interaction that physical casinos offer. This can make the gaming experience feel more isolated for some players.

❌ Overwhelming Choices: With so many online casinos available, players can sometimes feel overwhelmed by the choices. This might lead to decision fatigue or difficulty in selecting the most trustworthy platform.

Safe Online Casinos Australia – FAQs

What’s the Most Legit Online Casino Australia Has to Offer? The safest online casino Australia has to offer right now is Neospin. It has a great reputation and top security measures to keep your information private. It’s also fully licensed in Curacao and offers quick payouts. How Do I Find a Safe Online Casino in Australia? It’s good to look for reviews from other players to find out if a casino is safe or not, as you’ll spot any red flags this way. You can also check to see if a real money casino is encrypted and even give the customer support team a trial run before you deposit any money.



Of course, the most important thing is to check whether the casino is licensed or not – as unlicensed online casinos cannot be deemed as ‘safe.’ What’s the Safest Casino Game at Australian Online Casinos? All the games at real-money Australian online casinos that are powered by famous software providers are completely safe to play, with 100% randomized outcomes on each wager.



But to have the lowest risk of losing money, you should opt for a game with a high RTP, such as blackjack or real money roulette. How Do I Know if a Casino is Safe? To find out whether an online casino is safe, check its licensing. The safest online casinos in Australia are usually licensed by reputable bodies.



Then, check out user reviews and feedback from other players. This way, you’ll be able to find safe online casinos Australia that are reputable among players. Also, take a look at the safety and security measures the casino has taken and see how they protect your data.

Top 5 Safe Casino Sites in Australia – Quick Comparison

Join us as we look back at our top five safe online gambling sites in Australia one more time.

Neospin : This is the most trusted online casino Australia has to offer. New players can claim a massive $10,000 welcome bonus and then use it to explore over 5,000 real money casino games.

This is the most trusted online casino Australia has to offer. New players can claim a massive $10,000 welcome bonus and then use it to explore over 5,000 real money casino games. Skycrown : The absolute best welcome bonus amongst all safe online casinos can be found at Skycrown. It’s worth up to $4000 in matched deposits, and you’ll get 400 free spins as well.

The absolute welcome bonus amongst all safe online casinos can be found at Skycrown. It’s worth up to $4000 in matched deposits, and you’ll get 400 free spins as well. Ricky Casino : Looking for the fastest payout online casino? Then make sure to have a look at Ricky Casino – don’t forget to activate their welcome bonus of up to A$7,500!

: Looking for the fastest payout online casino? Then make sure to have a look at Ricky Casino – don’t forget to activate their welcome bonus of up to A$7,500! Casinonic : Enjoy up to $5000 across your first 10 deposits when you sign up here, the best legit casino online for game variety. You can explore over 2,000 casino games at Casinonic, powered by the industry’s biggest providers – ensuring maximum variety.

Enjoy up to $5000 across your first 10 deposits when you sign up here, the best legit casino online for game variety. You can explore over 2,000 casino games at Casinonic, powered by the industry’s biggest providers – ensuring maximum variety. CrownPlay: This online casino impressed us with its selection of over 30 live games from providers like Evolution and Pragmatic Live. New users get a welcome package including up to $4,500, 350 free spins, and 1 bonus crab.

How to Sign Up At the Safest Online Casino Australia Has to Offer? Here’s a look at the steps you’ll need to take to create an account at the most trusted online casinos in Australia. We’ll use Neospin to give you an example. Choose an Online Casino Take a look at our list of the safest online casinos

Visit Neospin or choose another casino from our list

Click the green Sign-Up button Create a New Account Write down your email and create a password

Click ‘Next’

Fill out the 2nd form

Accept the T&Cs

Click ‘Sign Up’ Verify Your Account Open your email address

Find the email sent to you by Neospin

Click on the link within to verify your email Make the First Deposit Open the deposit section once your email has been verified

Choose a payment method

Follow the instructions to deposit

Toggle the ‘Use Bonuses’ switch (optional) Play Online Casino Games Open the Game Lobby

Choose a game you want to play

Have fun playing at safe online casino sites!

Tips for Using Safe Australian Online Casino Sites

Try Free Casino Games

Some safe casino sites online let you play a lot of their games for free in demo mode. This has two key benefits: allowing us to find out if the game is actually worth our money and giving us some practice if the game is more complex than just spinning some reels.

Spread Your Bets When You Can

When playing at safe Australian online casino sites, remember that games like roulette allow you to bet on multiple things simultaneously instead of putting all your eggs in one basket. That’s better because you’re more likely to win and have some fun in the process.

And even if you’re playing pokies at trusted Australian online casinos, it’s best to bet little and often instead of putting down fewer, bigger stakes.

Look for the Highest RTPs

High RTP games at legit Australian online casino sites mean that they offer better payouts over time, so look out for games like blackjack and roulette, which have RTPs as high as 99% sometimes!

Set Your Budget and Stick To It

Make sure you never spend any more money than you can afford to lose. Set a budget for each online gambling session you jump into and make sure you never spend any more than that.

Use Safer Gambling Tools

The safest online casinos will always have features to help protect you, their loyal customer. These could include deposit limits, time check-ins or even self-exclusion periods, and we encourage you to take note of them.

Which Safe Online Casino in Australia Are You Going to Choose?

We’ve picked 10 fantastic safe online casinos for Australian players, with Neospin at the top of our list.

It’s the most reputable online gambling site in Australia, offering top-tier games and bonuses with fair terms. It’s not too far ahead of the rest of our top picks, though – as all of the online casinos listed in this guide are fully licensed and safe to use.

It’s just a matter of choosing one based on your preferences.

Wherever you end up playing, remember to gamble responsibly and have fun!

The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1800 858 858. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: