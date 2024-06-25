Whether you like some spinning action with your favourite slot game or a punt on the weekend’s PL derby – the best UK gambling sites are here to deliver.

In this article, we will guide you through the top 10 betting sites for UK players and break them down in detail to help you select one based on your needs.

Best Gambling Sites UK

We firmly believe that PlayOJO will be the best option for most players out there, but we’ve included 9 other amazing casinos and betting sites that might just prove a better option for you.

Let’s dive in and see what they have to offer.

Table of Contents :

1. PlayOJO – Best UK Gambling Site Overall

Pros 3,000+ online casino games No wagering requirements 50 bonus spins for new players Fee-free and same-day payouts Downloadable mobile app Cons No sports betting markets No traditional cash bonus

With 3,000+ popular casino games and counting, PlayOJO is a virtual haven for casino players.

If you’re looking for the best UK gambling experience, then make sure to see what PlayOJO has to offer.

Game Variety:

4.8 / 5.0

The game collection at the best UK gambling website contains the latest releases from 57+ software providers, and they have something for everyone.

Our experts found 2,947+ slots and progressive jackpots, 19+ bingo rooms, 7+ online poker games, and 131+ live dealer games from Evolution and Playtech.

Indeed, you won’t find any free bet bonuses or football betting markets at PlayOJO, but the casino games on offer are too good to miss if you’re primarily a casino player.

You can play blackjack, video poker, baccarat, American and European roulette, and other games with low betting minimums.

Welcome Bonus:

4.9 / 5.0

When you deposit a minimum of £10, you’ll get 50 extra spins on the popular Book of Dead slot machine.

This game features an industry-leading 96.21% RTP, and the luckiest UK gamblers will take home up to 5,000x their stake.

Each spin is worth £0.10, but there are no wagering requirements imposed on your extra spin winnings — a standout feature that makes this the best gambling site UK has to offer.

Payment Methods:

4.8 / 5.0

UK players can use VISA, Mastercard, PayPal, Trustly, or a bank wire transfer to make deposits and receive payouts. While PlayOJO doesn’t impose any deposit or payout minimums, you must fund your account with £10+ before claiming PlayOJO’s 50 extra spins.

No matter your preferred payment method, the best UK gambling site promises fee-free payouts for transactions above £5. PayPal withdrawals are processed within minutes, and they reach your account in 24 hours or less.

Bank transfers can take between 3-5 days to show up in your available balance.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.9 / 5.0

PlayOJO has a downloadable casino app for iOS and Android devices. You’ll have thousands of optimised games at your fingertips.

It’s easy to make deposits, receive payouts, and search by category to find your favourite titles. Their mobile interface is both lag-free and beginner-friendly.

2. Swift Casino – Best Variety of Online Gambling Games in the UK

Pros 1,000+ casino games £50 welcome bonus + 50 spins Superb mobile compatibility Offers daily bonuses Flexible and secure payments Cons Needs more game filtering options No tournaments

Swift Casino is home to over a thousand online casino games. In short, you’re sure to find your new favourite game here – dare to prove us wrong?

Game Variety:

4.5 / 5.0

This UK gambling site steals a page from the rest of the top gaming sites UK players can join with 1,000+ classic reels, virtual table games, and specialties from top software providers like NetEnt.

Playtech and Evolution Gaming handle the live casino section with 60+ realistic variants of games you know and love.

You can play online blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and various spin-offs of the same classics that offer a different type of gameplay.

Welcome Bonus:

4.5 / 5.0

When you use the bonus code SWIFT with your first deposit, you’ll receive a 100% bonus up to £50 and 50 extra spins to use on a popular slot game.

Swift Casino is one of the only UK casinos for real money that offers exclusive bonuses each day. There’s also a VIP program for loyal customers that lets you earn points that you can exchange for awesome prizes.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

4.6 / 5.0

This UK gambling site offers a broad range of reliable banking options to its players. Available payment methods include Visa and MasterCard debit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, and instant bank transfers.

You must deposit a minimum of £10 to start playing.

For withdrawals, Swift Casino lives up to its name, processing them at lightning speed across most methods, so you can pocket your winnings in just a few hours.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

4.3 / 5.0

This UK gambling site doesn’t have a downloadable app for iOS and Android.

However, their streamlined web interface and dedicated mobile casino page are clearly well-designed for a smaller screen. With a simple touch, you can explore over 1,000 optimized games and enjoy a smooth, lag-free experience.

3. Luckland – Best UK Online Gambling Site for Live Dealer Games

Pros 148+ live dealer games 1,200+ slots and jackpots 100% bonus up to £50 50 spins on Starburst 5,000+ daily betting markets on weekends Cons No downloadable app for mobile Payment method exclusions apply

Luckland promises a realistic betting experience with 148+ live dealer games from Evolution and Playtech. You can play online roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and TV game shows with a unique twist.

Game Variety:

4.7 / 5.0

In addition to hosting 1,216+ slots and jackpots, Luckland goes the extra mile with its stellar live casino collection. This makes it one of the top gambling websites UK players can join, especially those seeking a wider variety of games.

They work with the industry’s largest software providers to deliver real-world gaming experience via live feed on your screen as croupiers are streamed from real gambling halls.

Notably, Luckland doubles as one of the UK’s premier online bookmakers. You can wager on 30+ mainstream sports categories, explore live markets, and bet on your favourite eSports.

If you ever need a break from regular casino gaming, their sportsbook is a fantastic refresher.

Welcome Bonus:

4.5 / 5.0

This top UK gambling site will match your first deposit by 100% up to £50 and credit your account with 50 extra spins on Starburst.

This classic machine boasts a 96% RTP and winning multipliers that can exceed 50,000x your stake. You can use your added funds to play classic and non-jackpot slots.

UK punters can also get £10 in bonus bets when they make their first qualifying real money bet of £15 or more on any sport.

Free bet stakes aren’t included in your final payout, and you’ll have two weeks to wager on 1.8+ odds. Even if your initial sports bet loses, you’ll enjoy a second chance.

Payment Methods:

4.6 / 5.0

This UK gambling site accepts VISA, Mastercard, Skrill 1-Tap, Skrill, PayPal, Trustly, MuchBetter, instant bank transfers, AstroPay, and PaySafeCard deposits.

However, you won’t be eligible for their bonus if you deposit with Neteller, Skrill, Skrill 1-Tap or PayPal.

Although you can deposit just £10 to place your first sports bet, UK players must deposit £20 or more to qualify for Luckland’s bonus.

They promise flexible withdrawal limits, allowing UK players to request between £20 and £5,000 at once. E-wallet payouts are delivered in 24 hours.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.7 / 5.0

UK players won’t need to download any external software before placing bets with Luckland on mobile. Their instant-play website mimics the functionality we’d expect from a proper app, and they’ve optimised their entire collection of live dealer games to work best in landscape mode.

Our experts played round after round of live dealer blackjack with no lag or freeze-ups.

4. All British Casino – Best UK Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Pros Odds for 30+ sports Impressive live betting markets for the EPL 1,500+ slots and table games 100% bonus + 10% cashback Excellent instant-play website Cons No downloadable mobile app Doesn’t offer bet credits

All British Casino tops other UK bookmakers with odds for over 30 sports and 11+ eSports categories – and you’ll also find loads of live betting markets for England’s top leagues like the EPL and Championship.

Game Variety & Betting Markets:

4.5 / 5.0

This gambling site UK offers competitive odds for football, basketball, tennis, and rugby, as well as eSports like League of Legends, Overwatch, eBasketball, and more

There’s never a dull moment with hundreds of live markets at every turn.

Whenever you need a change of pace, explore their casino section and have a blast with over 1,500 games. Our experts found approximately 1,400 online slots, 50 progressive jackpots, 70+ live dealer tables, and one bingo room.

Welcome Bonus:

4.6 / 5.0

Use the promo code WELCOME100 with your first deposit of £20+ and claim a 100% match bonus up to £100.

Non-jackpot slots, video slots, and specialities count 100% of each wager towards All British Casino’s 35x playthrough. Video poker counts 10%, and table games don’t count.

This bonus is only valid in their casino section, and we couldn’t find any free bet credits for their sportsbook. On the bright side, you’ll enjoy 10% cashback on your losses in the online casino.

Payment Methods:

4.7 / 5.0

This top online gambling site UK accepts VISA and MasterCard deposits, as well as Skrill, PaySafeCard, Trustly and Neteller.

You can deposit £10+ to start playing casino games and explore live markets, but their 100% casino bonus requires a minimum deposit of £20. This minimum also applies to the 10% cashback.

UK punters who get lucky can withdraw as little as £10 or as much as £5,000 per transaction. E-wallet payouts are processed and delivered within 24 hours, but you will need to wait a little bit longer for bank transfers.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.6 / 5.0

Like many UK bookmakers, All British doesn’t have a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices.

However, their website is fully optimised for your on-the-go enjoyment. Their sports markets are easily accessible via the left sidebar, and we didn’t notice any lag while browsing.

Similarly, All British Casino’s games work flawlessly on mobile devices. You can put thousands of titles, live markets, and sporting events in your back pocket for whenever you feel like gambling.

5. Slots Magic – Best UK Gambling Site for Progressive Jackpot Slots

Pros £14.8 million in jackpots 3,000+ slots and table games 100% bonus up to £100 50 spins on Book of Dead Downloadable mobile app Cons No sports betting options Higher wagering requirements on extra spins

Slots Magic keeps high rollers intrigued with 8+ progressive jackpots that frequently rise to seven-figure territory. These jackpots share a combined £14.8 million in prizes – and somebody has to win.

Game Variety:

4.7 / 5.0

Slots Magic features thousands of classic reels and table games, but their line-up of the best UK online slots is the primary attraction for most players.

Temple Tumble 2, King Kong Cash, and God of Storms are some of the biggest jackpot slots featuring seven-figure payouts, but there are also quite a few more with “lower,” 6-figure jackpots.

There are also plenty of live casino games by Evolution and RNG table games to explore. Simply put, you’ll never run out of new titles to play.

Welcome Bonus:

4.3 / 5.0

Use the promo code MAGIC with your first qualifying deposit and claim a 100% bonus up to £100. As an added bonus, you’ll receive 50 extra spins to use on the Book of Dead slot game.

Slots Magic’s 100% match bonus comes with reasonable 30x wagering requirements, but your extra spins are attached to 60x wagering requirements.

You’ll have 30 days to use up both your bonus money and spins and meet the wagering requirements before requesting a cashout.

Payment Methods:

4.6 / 5.0

UK players can make deposits with a VISA and Mastercard debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, or a bank transfer.

You must deposit £10 or more to play real money games and claim bonuses.

Should you get lucky enough to win real money, you can withdraw between £20 and £5,000 per transaction. Apple Pay and PayPal withdrawals reach your available balance in 24 hours or less.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.8 / 5.0

This UK gambling site has a downloadable app for mobile devices, but you can also use their instant-play online sports betting site to access 3,000+ games from the palm of your hand.

All their slots, table games and specialities are sized appropriately for smaller screens. Our experts didn’t notice any lag or freezing here.

Their interface is very easy to use, and the intuitive search filters make quick work of sifting through games to find your favourites.

Best UK Gambling Sites Online – Our Ranking Criteria

Online Casino Games

In our evaluation, we awarded higher scores to UK gambling sites offering diverse casino games. Whether you’re in the mood for slots, table games, or live dealer experiences, our top-rated online casinos provide an extensive selection that caters to all players.

You can even play online poker in the UK at some of our top picks!

Sports Betting Options

Our rankings favour the best betting sites in the UK that provide a wide range of betting options. The best UK gambling sites offer comprehensive market coverage, from football and cricket to horse and greyhound racing.

We also appreciate platforms that provide live betting options, allowing punters to engage with the sport as the action unfolds.

Welcome Bonuses and Promotions

When you play at gambling sites online, you’ll take advantage of bonus cash, extra spins and bonus bets that can help you win real money.

Our team prioritised online casinos that offer excellent promos with fair terms, such as low playthroughs and reasonable expiry periods.

Secure Payment Options

The best online bookmakers make it easy and convenient to deposit and withdraw funds using a number of secure payment options.

All of the top online casinos on our list accept VISA and MasterCard transactions, Apple Pay, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and more. We prioritised sports betting sites and online casinos with instant and fee-free payouts.

If you enjoy secure and fast payouts, make sure to check out our guide to the best crypto casinos in the UK.

Mobile Casino Compatibility

UK betting sites should adjust to your busy schedule. That’s why our experts searched for gambling sites with a downloadable app on iOS and Android or a fully-optimised instant-play mobile website.

You’ll have thousands of casino games in your back pocket offered by the best UK online gambling sites. Our top picks also work flawlessly via your web browser on mobile.

User Experience and Site Design

Our evaluations prioritised UK gambling sites offering a clean, user-friendly design that makes navigating between games and betting options easy. We considered both the aesthetic appeal and the functional layout of the site, ensuring that new users can easily navigate the platform.

Customer Support Services

Top-tier customer support is essential for a positive online gambling experience. We assessed the availability and quality of support offered by UK gambling sites, favouring those providing 24/7 assistance via multiple channels, including live chat, email, and phone. Quick response times and knowledgeable support staff were key factors in our evaluation.

What Is the Best Online Gambling Site in the UK?

If you’re searching for the best gambling site in the UK, we’ve got a few worthy recommendations:

Of course, PlayOJO ranks as the best gambling site UK players can join, with the site offering player-friendly bonuses, high RTP games, rapid transactions and other top gambling features, as highlighted below.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Gambling Site UK?

We’ve reviewed dozens of online betting sites UK, but PlayOJO stands out with no playthrough requirements, fee-free transactions, and industry-leading payout percentages.

No Wagering Requirements: PlayOJO will credit your account with 50 extra spins on your first deposit. You won’t have to deal with any cashout minimums, rollover requirements, or withdrawal restrictions. Whatever you win from those spins is yours to keep.

Highest Payout Percentages: Other online betting sites in the UK feature an RTP in the realm of 96%, but PlayOJO goes above and beyond with the industry’s highest payout percentages of above 97.5%.

Same-Day, Fee-Free Transactions: PlayOJO promises same-day and free transactions above £10. To take advantage of this fast payout time, you will need to use e-wallets like PayPal. Bank transfers can take a few days to process and deliver, which is a standard among gambling websites UK.

Why Should I Gamble Online for Real Money in the UK?

If you’ve never created an online betting account with the best UK betting sites, you might not understand why they’re so popular. Below, we’ve outlined a few reasons that make the best gaming sites online superior to land-based casinos and bookies.

Bonuses: You’d be hard-pressed to find land-based casinos that give away extra spins and bonus cash, but you can expect a generous bonus with any of the best gambling sites for UK players. When used correctly, a casino bonus will indeed increase your winning chances.

More Betting Options: Land-based casinos and sports betting venues have a limited degree of flexibility and space. Comparatively, the best online gambling sites UK work closely with reputable software providers to give you thousands of games and sports betting options.

Play From Anywhere on Mobile: For many players, the biggest appeal for signing up with top online gambling sites is their unmatched convenience. Many of our best betting sites feature a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, allowing you to have fun from wherever you are.

Best Gambling Sites UK – FAQs

Can You Bet Online in England? Yes, you can safely and legally bet online in England at all of the UK gambling sites listed here. All UK gaming sites that we’ve highlighted are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, which is the regulatory body that oversees online gambling in England. Which UK Gambling Site Has the Highest Winning Percentage? PlayOJO has the highest winning percentage of 97.5% across the board. Most other UK gambling websites feature an average RTP of 96%, much lower than PlayOJO. When it comes to the games themselves, know that blackjack and baccarat are the highest-RTP games, both featuring a house edge of below 1% when you use the basic strategy for blackjack and the banker bet for baccarat. What is the Fastest-Payout UK Gambling Site? PlayOJO offers the fastest payouts in the UK online gambling industry, with nearly all e-wallet withdrawal requests processed within 12 hours. However, this process could take longer if you’re using a bank transfer or debit card to transfer money. Most wire transfers and card payouts on UK gamble sites reach your balance in 3-5 days. That’s why an e-wallet is the perfect middle ground.

Top Gambling Sites UK – Quick Comparison

PlayOJO: PlayOJO is the best online gambling website for UK punters, featuring 3,000+ casino games and 50 no-wager extra spins on Book of Dead for a min deposit of £10. As you continue playing, you will get cashback via the OJOPlus program with each bet. Full T&Cs apply.

Swift Casino: This UK gambling site offers a diverse gaming experience with over 1,000 casino games, including 60+ live dealer variants from top providers like NetEnt and Evolution Gaming. New users can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to £50 plus 50 extra spins. Full T&Cs apply.

Luckland: Luckland is filled with 148+ live dealer games, all of which promise a realistic betting experience from the comfort of home. Play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker and game shows while a professional directs the action. Get a 100% bonus and 50 extra spins. Full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: All British Casino offers pre-match and live odds for over 30 sports and eSports. You can also play over 1,506 casino games, and new UK customers can get started with a 100% bonus and 10% cashback. Full T&Cs apply.

Slots Magic: Slots Magic has £14.8 million in jackpot prizes waiting on the luckiest UK players. Spin for gold across 8+ progressive jackpots for your chance to win seven-figure prizes. Before that, you can claim a 100% bonus up to £50 and get 50 extra spins. Full T&Cs apply.

Getting Started at the Best Online Gambling Sites UK First-time gambler? Don’t worry. We’ve outlined the simple process of signing up at UK online casinos and betting sites below. We will use PlayOJO as an example – but you can follow the same steps to sign up with any UK bookmaker of your choice. Create a New Gambling Account Visit PlayOJO or another UK betting site from our list

Click the Join Now button

Enter the required information

Follow the registration process

Certify that you’re of legal age to gamble

Confirm your info and finalize your account. Verify Your Account Open your email address and look for an email by PlayOJO

Open it and click the link inside to verify your email address

Follow the instructions to verify your phone number Make the First Deposit Log in

Navigate to PlayOJO’s Cashier section

Choose a payment method

Deposit a minimum of £10

Claim 50 no-wager extra spins on Book of Dead Start Gambling Online Log in to your account

Go to the game library

Look for your favourite titles

Start gambling online

Expert Tips & Tricks for Playing at Top UK Gambling Sites

If you’re new to gambling online (or gambling in general), follow our tips below to improve your winning chances.

Check Payout Percentages: Each game has a distinct RTP (return-to-player) percentage that dictates how much it will pay back over time. For the best possible results, it’s best to stick with games with 96% RTP or higher. With a 99%+ RTP, blackjack offers the most profit potential.

Aim for Smaller Jackpots: Big progressive jackpots like Mega Moolah feature lower RTPs because of their massive jackpot. Because of this, you are likely to lose your bankroll very fast if you’re playing with a small budget. To this end, stick with smaller jackpot slots.

Claim A Welcome Bonus: One of the biggest perks of using the best online gambling sites UK has to offer is taking advantage of casino and sports promotions. When you make your first qualifying deposit, you’ll receive bonus funds and extra spins. Use them correctly, and you might just win something extra.

So, What Are the Best Gambling Sites in the UK?

We’ve reviewed some really impressive UK gambling sites today – but there’s no doubt that PlayOJO is the best of the lot. Not when they’ve removed wagering requirements completely.

This casino comes equipped with 3,000 games, and you can take advantage of same-day and fee-free payouts whenever you win.

With that said, you might want to bet on sports, in which case, another online betting site might be a better pick for you. Therefore, take your time to explore and choose a UK bookmaker that works for you.

Just remember to always gamble responsibly wherever you end up signing up!

