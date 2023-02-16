Uncover the story of Vincenzo Peruggia, the audacious thief who stole the Mona Lisa in 1911, and how the theft catapulted the painting to unprecedented fame. The Mona Lisa Theft: The Audacious Crime That Shook the Art World and Created an Icon Let’s jump into our time machine for a moment. The year is 1911. Imagine walking into the Louvre, one of the world’s most esteemed art museums, hoping to gaze at Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, only to find a bare wall. That’s precisely what happened in what many label the “art heist of the century.” But before it…