Netflix has an exciting collection of Stephen King movies, each filled with horror, suspense, and deeply profound stories.

5. Gerald’s Game (2017) – A Gripping Tale of Survival

Directed by Mike Flanagan, Gerald’s Game delves into a woman’s fight for survival after a romantic getaway turns into a nightmare.

The film is lauded for its intense psychological depth and Carla Gugino’s compelling performance, marking it as a standout adaptation of King’s work.

The plot revolves around Jesse Burlingame, who finds herself handcuffed to a bed with no escape after her husband suddenly dies, encapsulating a chilling fight against time and her psyche.

4. In the Tall Grass (2019) – A Labyrinth of Horror

In the Tall Grass, adapted from a novella co-written by Stephen King and Joe Hill, takes viewers on a disorienting journey into a field of tall grass where time and reality are distorted.

Directed by Vincenzo Natali, this film explores the eerie and menacing challenges a brother and sister face, making it a compelling watch for those who appreciate a mix of horror and psychological thriller​.

3. 1922 (2017) – A Haunting Tale of Greed and Guilt

1922, a Netflix Original, is based on King’s novella from his collection ‘Full Dark, No Stars,’ which is similar to his newly released You Like It Darker collection.

This film tells the dark story of Wilfred James, a farmer who, along with his son, conspires to murder his wife for financial gain, only to be haunted by her vengeful spirit.

It’s a compelling narrative about the consequences of one’s actions and the psychological horror that ensues.

2. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) – A Modern Connection with the Dead

This recent adaptation from King’s ‘If It Bleeds‘ collection involves a supernatural twist involving smartphones.

The plot centers around a young boy, Craig, who maintains a posthumous connection with an elderly friend, Mr. Harrigan, through a phone that was buried with him.

Directed by John Lee Hancock, this film combines elements of friendship, mystery, and eerie supernatural occurrences.

1. It: Chapter One (2017) – A Terrifying Clown Returns

One of the most popular horror novel adaptations, It: Chapter One, directed by Andy Muschietti, is based on King’s famous eponymous book. It chronicles the horror unleashed by Pennywise the Clown every 27 years in Derry, Maine.

The film follows a group of children known as the Losers’ Club who confront their fears to battle this monstrous entity.

Released in 2017, this adaptation is highly praised for its blend of horror and emotional depth​.

