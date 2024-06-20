Ark 2 is an upcoming survival game featuring Vin Diesel, set to be released in late 2024 on Xbox Series X and PC.

Key Takeaways Ark 2's story picks up right after Genesis: Part 2, featuring a clone of Santiago on an alien planet.

Vin Diesel stars as Santiago and is heavily involved in the game's development.

New Elements: The game will introduce new parts of the Ark world with exciting new storylines and characters.

Ark 2 Release Date Moved to “Late 2024”

Studio Wildcard has repeatedly delayed the release of Ark 2, with the current target set for late 2024.

The delays aim to enhance the final product and ensure a rewarding player experience.

Initially announced at The Game Awards in 2020 with a planned 2022 release, the game was first postponed to 2023 and then to 2024.

In December 2023, Snail Games confirmed the late 2024 launch.

Ark 2 Release Platforms and Exclusivity

Ark 2 will be a launch exclusive for Xbox Series X and will also be available on PC via Xbox Game Pass.

This exclusivity means that the game will not initially be available on PS5. However, given the success of ARK: Survival Evolved on PS4, it is likely that Ark 2 will eventually be released on other platforms after the exclusivity period ends.

Ark 2 Trailers and Visuals

The first Ark 2 trailer, revealed at The Game Awards in 2020, showcased Vin Diesel in his role as Santiago.

Captured in-engine, it hinted at the game’s tone and some of its features, though no gameplay was shown.

The subsequent trailer, released during E3 2022, was rendered in Unreal Engine 5. It highlights the game’s stunning visuals and sets the stage for its storyline.

The trailer depicted a world where survival is a constant battle, with Santiago and his daughter, Meeka, navigating a dinosaur-infested landscape.

Ark 2 Gameplay and Mechanics

Ark 2 will bring several substantial changes compared to its predecessor:

Souls-Like Melee Combat: The game will feature target-lock, blocking, dodging, combos, staggers, and special attacks.

The game will feature target-lock, blocking, dodging, combos, staggers, and special attacks. Third-Person Perspective: Enhanced traversal mechanics, including sliding, swinging, free-climbing, mantling, and parkour will be included.

Dynamic World Events: These events occur independently of the player's actions and offer unique rewards and challenges.

These events occur independently of the player’s actions and offer unique rewards and challenges. Primitive Weaponry: There will be a focus on crafting tools and weapons from various modules, allowing for millions of possible combinations.

Ark 2 Storyline and Characters

Continuing the Saga

Ark 2’s story continues from the end of Genesis: Part 2, the last DLC for Ark: Survival Evolved.

The DLC finishes with a clone of Santiago being sent to an alien planet, which is where Ark 2 takes place.

Vin Diesel’s character, Santiago, will be the main character, and the story will introduce new parts of the Ark world.

Vin Diesel’s Role

Vin Diesel isn’t just a character in Ark 2 — he is also the president of creative convergence at Studio Wildcard.

The actor is a massive fan of the original game, having logged over 1,000 hours of playtime. As such, his experience and passion are expected to significantly impact the game’s development.

Mod Support and Future Content

Cross-Platform Mods

Ark 2 will feature cross-platform mod support through mod.io, allowing players to create and share mods across PC and Xbox.

This system will enable the addition of new dinosaurs, items, and gameplay features, ensuring a rich and customizable gaming experience.

Post-Launch Support

Studio Wildcard plans to support Ark 2 with annual DLC content through 2029, promising a steady stream of new adventures and updates.

Stay Tuned for More Ark 2 Updates!

The Ark 2 release date is on the horizon, promising an epic survival adventure with groundbreaking gameplay and a compelling story.

Keep an eye out for more updates, trailers, and insights as we count down to the game’s late 2024 release.

