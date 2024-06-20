Ark 2 is an upcoming survival game featuring Vin Diesel, set to be released in late 2024 on Xbox Series X and PC.
The game will feature exciting new gameplay mechanics and a fresh storyline. Find out more details here!
Studio Wildcard has repeatedly delayed the release of Ark 2, with the current target set for late 2024.
The delays aim to enhance the final product and ensure a rewarding player experience.
Initially announced at The Game Awards in 2020 with a planned 2022 release, the game was first postponed to 2023 and then to 2024.
In December 2023, Snail Games confirmed the late 2024 launch.
Ark 2 will be a launch exclusive for Xbox Series X and will also be available on PC via Xbox Game Pass.
This exclusivity means that the game will not initially be available on PS5. However, given the success of ARK: Survival Evolved on PS4, it is likely that Ark 2 will eventually be released on other platforms after the exclusivity period ends.
The first Ark 2 trailer, revealed at The Game Awards in 2020, showcased Vin Diesel in his role as Santiago.
Captured in-engine, it hinted at the game’s tone and some of its features, though no gameplay was shown.
The subsequent trailer, released during E3 2022, was rendered in Unreal Engine 5. It highlights the game’s stunning visuals and sets the stage for its storyline.
The trailer depicted a world where survival is a constant battle, with Santiago and his daughter, Meeka, navigating a dinosaur-infested landscape.
Ark 2 will bring several substantial changes compared to its predecessor:
Ark 2’s story continues from the end of Genesis: Part 2, the last DLC for Ark: Survival Evolved.
The DLC finishes with a clone of Santiago being sent to an alien planet, which is where Ark 2 takes place.
Vin Diesel’s character, Santiago, will be the main character, and the story will introduce new parts of the Ark world.
Vin Diesel isn’t just a character in Ark 2 — he is also the president of creative convergence at Studio Wildcard.
The actor is a massive fan of the original game, having logged over 1,000 hours of playtime. As such, his experience and passion are expected to significantly impact the game’s development.
Ark 2 will feature cross-platform mod support through mod.io, allowing players to create and share mods across PC and Xbox.
This system will enable the addition of new dinosaurs, items, and gameplay features, ensuring a rich and customizable gaming experience.
Studio Wildcard plans to support Ark 2 with annual DLC content through 2029, promising a steady stream of new adventures and updates.
The Ark 2 release date is on the horizon, promising an epic survival adventure with groundbreaking gameplay and a compelling story.
Keep an eye out for more updates, trailers, and insights as we count down to the game’s late 2024 release.
Don’t miss your chance to be among the first to explore the new world of Ark 2.
Add the game to your wishlist, follow Studio Wildcard on social media, and prepare to embark on a prehistoric journey like no other. Stay tuned, and prepare to survive!
