Resident Evil 9 is the next big game in the long-running Resident Evil series.

Fans are excited to learn more about its release date, gameplay, and platforms — and we’ve featured the latest updates right here!

Key Takeaways Resident Evil 9 is speculated to be released around 2025 or 2026, with Koshi Nakanishi confirmed as the director.

The game is expected to continue the first-person perspective and should be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The game will likely reuse familiar weapons and assets, maintaining consistency with previous entries while introducing new elements.

Resident Evil 9: Everything We Know So Far

Resident Evil, one of the longest-running gaming franchises, has experienced ups and downs over the years.

After some ups and downs, Resident Evil 7 brought the series back to its roots. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Resident Evil 9, especially after how Resident Evil 8 ended.

Release Date Speculation

There is no official release window for Resident Evil 9 yet. The only confirmed detail is that Koshi Nakanishi, the director of Resident Evil 7, will also be directing this entry.

Some leakers suggest that the game could be released as early as 2025, but considering Resident Evil 8 was released in 2021, a more realistic expectation is 2026.

Fans should take any early release date speculations with caution until there’s an official announcement from Capcom.

Resident Evil 9 Platforms

While no platforms have been confirmed for Resident Evil 9, it is safe to assume that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It is unlikely that the game will be released on last-gen consoles, but nothing is set in stone yet.

Trailers and Teasers

As of now, there are no trailers or screenshots available for Resident Evil 9.

The only hint we have comes from a statement by Nakanishi: “It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil 7], but I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details just yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”

Since Ethan’s storyline concluded in Resident Evil 8, the next protagonist is a subject of much speculation.

Rose, Ethan’s daughter, seems like a likely candidate, but Chris Redfield is another strong possibility.

Gameplay Expectations

Given that Nakanishi is directing and considering the direction of recent titles, Resident Evil 9 will likely continue with the first-person perspective introduced in Resident Evil 7.

There might be third-person and/or VR modes added later, but it will probably launch as another first-person horror experience.

Fans can expect the usual mix of inventory management, puzzle-solving, and battling horrific monsters.

While the exact new mechanics are unknown, the core gameplay elements are expected to stay true to the series’ roots.

Preorder Information

There is currently no preorder information for Resident Evil 9. Preorder details will likely be announced once Capcom provides a clearer release date.

Fans can expect various editions, both physical and digital, to be available when the time comes.

Why The Next Resident Evil Might Cut Corners on New Weapons

Following the successful remake of Resident Evil 4 and rumors of upcoming remakes of Resident Evil 0 and Code: Veronica, it’s clear that Capcom has big plans for the series.

However, the 9th main entry is confirmed to be in early development, and fans are eager to see what types of weapons they’ll be able to use:

Resident Evil’s Familiar Weaponry

The Resident Evil series has a tradition of featuring a familiar set of weapons:

Pistol

Shotgun

Assault Rifle

Submachine Gun

Hunting/Sniper Rifle

Magnum

These weapons can usually be upgraded and modified, a trend likely to continue in Resident Evil 9.

The series also includes secondary weapons like knives and grenades, with some unique exceptions such as the mine thrower or rocket launcher.

These weapons’ reliable and versatile nature has been a hallmark of the series.

Reusing Assets

Capcom has a history of reusing assets in the Resident Evil series, which helps maintain consistency and reduce development costs.

This practice includes reusing items like miscellaneous furniture and equipment like bolt cutters.

This approach is expected to continue in Resident Evil 9, ensuring a familiar yet refreshed experience for fans.

Weapons and Survival

Resident Evil’s limited but versatile weapon selection plays into the series’ survival horror aspects, requiring players to manage their resources effectively.

This has been a consistent feature across the series, encouraging players to make decisions based on available weapons and ammunition.

Stay Tuned for More Resident Evil 9 Updates!

As we eagerly await more details about Resident Evil 9, stay tuned for the latest news and updates.

Whether it’s the release date, gameplay features, or preorder information, we’ll bring you all the crucial updates as soon as they’re available.

Don’t miss out on any new developments — follow our blog for the latest on Resident Evil 9 and join the conversation with fellow fans.

Stay excited, and get ready for another thrilling adventure in the Resident Evil series!