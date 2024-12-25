Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Sports betting has quickly grown across the United States since it became legal in 38 states.

While this has brought in more money for states and created jobs, it has also caused serious problems like rising gambling addiction.

Many experts, lawmakers, and health groups are worried about the harm it’s causing to people, especially young adults and families.

Now, Congress is discussing whether new federal rules are needed to fix these issues and protect public health.

Key Takeaways Gambling addiction is a growing public health crisis. Sports betting legalization in 38 states has coincided with increased addiction rates, particularly among young people.

Federal regulation is under consideration. Senators are exploring ways to create nationwide rules to address gaps in state-level gambling policies.

Industry resistance remains strong. Gambling firms argue against federal oversight despite public concerns, preferring self-regulation and state-level control.

Sports Betting and Its Rise in the United States

Since the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on sports betting in 2018, the practice has spread to 38 states, generating billions in revenue for state governments and private companies.

This decision gave individual states the authority to regulate sports betting as they saw fit.

However, the rapid expansion has led to growing concerns about gambling addiction and the adequacy of current state-level regulations to address these issues.

The gambling industry, which includes major players like FanDuel and DraftKings, has rapidly evolved, using advanced technology to provide near-constant access to betting platforms.

This convenience, combined with aggressive advertising campaigns, has fueled exponential growth in the industry.

And it has raised red flags among public health advocates, lawmakers, and addiction specialists.

The Growing Health Problems

The rise in legalized gambling has brought a sharp increase in addiction-related problems.

Experts are warning about a growing public health crisis, with young people being one of the most affected groups.

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has pointed out the lack of funding for gambling addiction compared to other health issues.

Keith Whyte, the executive director of the NCPG, shared that for every dollar states earn from gambling, only $0.0009 is spent on programs to help with gambling addiction.

In comparison, substance use disorders, which are seven times more common than gambling addiction, receive 338 times more funding.

This huge funding gap leaves millions of Americans without the help they need, as many state programs are underfunded and not prepared to handle the problem.

The NCAA has also raised concerns, especially about gambling on college campuses.

Charlie Baker, former Massachusetts governor and now NCAA president, stated that widespread sports betting is a major risk to students and the integrity of college sports.

Calls for Federal Oversight

In Washington, lawmakers from both political parties are pushing for federal rules to fix the problems with state-level gambling oversight.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who leads the Senate Judiciary Committee, has called for a federal review of sports betting practices.

He has criticized many states for not having enough responsible gambling measures, which he believes is leading to more addiction.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis has also shown support for federal action.

He suggested creating a commission to set clear “rules of the road” for states to follow.

Tillis has said that “too many states are getting it wrong” and that a nationwide approach is needed to reduce the harm caused by poorly regulated gambling.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has gone further by proposing two new laws to address gambling addiction.

The SafeBet Act and the Grit Act aim to increase funding for addiction programs and create tougher rules on gambling ads and access.

Resistance from the Gambling Industry

The gambling industry has pushed back strongly against federal rules, saying states are better suited to manage gambling oversight.

The American Gaming Association (AGA), a major lobbying group, has led this opposition.

After a recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, the AGA released a memo challenging claims about the industry’s role in gambling addiction and supporting state-level control.

David Rebuck, a former New Jersey gaming official now working with the AGA, argued that federal involvement could upset the careful balance of state-specific regulations.

New Jersey, one of the first states to legalize sports betting, reported a 5.6% rate of high-risk problem gambling in 2021, which is three times the national average.

Despite these numbers, Rebuck and others in the industry believe that state-led regulation is enough.

Critics disagree, saying the industry’s self-regulation, including marketing codes, has not done enough to reduce gambling-related problems.

Brianne Doura-Schawohl, a lobbyist for problem gambling, has warned that the industry’s unwillingness to address these harms could result in stricter federal rules, much like the tough regulations imposed on the tobacco industry.

Data and Research Gaps

The gambling industry says addiction rates are stable, citing studies from Massachusetts that showed a decrease from 2% to 1.4% between 2013 and 2021.

However, Massachusetts only legalized sports betting in 2022, making this data outdated.

New Jersey, which has allowed sports betting for years, paints a different picture.

Research by Rutgers University showed a much higher rate of problem gambling.

The differences show the need for better studies to understand gambling’s impact.

Without good data, it’s hard for lawmakers to make informed decisions.

Balancing Benefits and Risks

The fast growth of sports betting in 38 states has brought in money for governments and created jobs.

But it has also led to serious problems, including rising rates of gambling addiction.

Young people and families are especially affected, and many states are not spending enough money to help those who need support.

Congress now has to decide whether to create federal rules to fix these issues or let states handle them.

Proposals like the SafeBet Act and Grit Act show that some lawmakers believe current systems are not working well enough.

The gambling industry is pushing back against federal involvement, saying that states should stay in control.

That said, with addiction rates rising and public health systems underfunded, it’s clear that action is needed.

To move forward, lawmakers must find a way to protect people while still allowing the gambling industry to operate.

Solving this growing problem must be a top priority, whether through better state programs or new national rules.