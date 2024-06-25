Forza Horizon 5 had a rough start but became one of the best open-world racing games. As the Horizon Festival has been in Mexico for nearly three years, fans keep wondering what’s next and when the upcoming installment will be released.

Here’s everything we know so far about Forza Horizon 6.

Key Takeaways Forza Horizon 6 will likely come out in 2025 since it was not announced at the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase.

Japan is the most rumored and wanted location for the next Horizon Festival, offering a thrilling setting for car lovers.

Forza Horizon 6 is expected to have a similar car list to Forza Horizon 5, with improvements to the player experience.

No Forza Horizon News at the Xbox Games Showcase

Fans of Forza Horizon were excited for news at the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase.

However, the spotlight was taken by Playground Games’ new Fable reboot, leaving Forza Horizon 6 unmentioned.

This absence has led to the expectation that the game will not launch in 2024 but in 2025 instead.

What’s Next for the Horizon Festival?

Despite its rocky start, Forza Horizon 5 has been continuously improved, drawing players back for new playlists, races, challenges, and cars.

Forza Horizon 6 is expected to continue this trend, possibly with the same character featured in previous games.

However, the series could also explore new directions, especially with former creative director Mike Brown having left Playground Games in 2023 to start Maverick Games.

There is potential for Forza Horizon 6 to introduce a new story mode or feature set, perhaps reintroducing an antagonist or rebooting the series in a fresh direction.

While carrying over progress from Forza Horizon 4 benefited players in Forza Horizon 5, reintroducing a sense of progression could enhance the gaming experience.

Possible FH6 Locations: Japan Is the Clear Favorite

The Horizon Festival has already visited the USA, Europe, Australia, the UK, and Mexico.

Fans are now clamoring for Japan as the next location, renowned as the birthplace of the drift scene and home to major car manufacturers like Honda, Nissan, and Toyota.

Japan offers rich potential for new gameplay experiences, from drifting in neon-lit cities to racing along mountainous highways.

Japan also remains underrepresented in open-world racing games, making it a prime candidate for Forza Horizon 6.

While Tokyo is an obvious choice, it might be too demanding for current-gen hardware, suggesting a smaller city or a collection of towns could be more feasible.

Other rumored locations include Germany, China, and a return to the USA, with some fans favoring Detroit’s Motor City.

Expected Car List: Building on Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 launched with over 530 cars, a number expected to be matched or exceeded by Forza Horizon 6.

Fans hope for a launch that includes all cars from Forza Horizon 5, avoiding the pitfalls of missing or DLC-locked vehicles.

Expanding the car list to include more Japanese drift and race cars would align perfectly with a Japanese setting.

Including cars from previous Forza Horizon titles could also address past player dissatisfaction and enhance the game’s appeal.

Current-Gen Focus with Potential for Multiplatform Release

Forza Horizon 6 will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, potentially leaving last-gen consoles behind to fully exploit current-gen hardware capabilities.

This focus would allow for a more expansive and content-rich game world.

We also expect Forza Horizon 6 to debut on Game Pass, following the success of Forza Horizon 5’s record-breaking launch.

Rumors suggest Forza Horizon could eventually appear on PlayStation, though Microsoft may choose to keep Forza Horizon 6 exclusive to Xbox and PC initially to drive console sales.

Future legacy title releases on PlayStation could pave the way for a broader platform presence.

Forza Horizon 6 Release Date Likely to Be in 2025

Forza Horizon 6 was expected to come out in 2024, but since it wasn’t announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, it will probably be released in 2025, possibly in the autumn.

With Forza Motorsport being delayed and Grand Theft Auto VI’s massive upcoming release in 2025, timing will be crucial for Forza Horizon 6’s release.

Excitement Builds for Forza Horizon 6!

Fans are eagerly anticipating the official reveal of Forza Horizon 6, with most looking forward to thrilling new gameplay, a stunning new location, and an impressive roster of cars.

While we don’t know the exact release date yet, the possibility of the game being set in Japan and the promise of new features further drum up the excitement.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the next chapter of the Horizon Festival.