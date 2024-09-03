Black Myth: Wukong, one of the most talked-about action games in recent years, has brought Chinese mythology to life in a way never before seen in gaming.

Inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, the game captivates players with its breathtaking visuals, challenging combat, and lore-rich world.

But while it’s impressive in many ways, it’s also got some big issues, like technical glitches and a story that can be tough to understand if you’re not already familiar with the source material.

Key Takeaways Black Myth: Wukong is visually stunning, with detailed environments and lifelike characters that make you feel like you’re in ancient China.

The combat system challenges you in the best ways, with each boss fight and gameplay mechanic tailored to test your abilities and draw you deeper into the game's mythical world

While the game excels in many areas, it has problems with crashes and a story that’s hard to follow if you don’t know the original Journey to the West tale.

A Famous Tale Retold with Limited Accessibility

Black Myth: Wukong, based on Journey to the West, is one of China’s seminal pieces of literature.

Following The Destined One, a monkey warrior on a mission to collect relics and bring back the legendary Monkey King, Sun Wukong, the game captures a unique essence.

Unfortunately, the story could have been an epic adventure, but it ends up being a bit confusing, especially for players who aren’t already familiar with the original story.

In a sense, it seems as if the game kind of assumes you’re familiar with Journey to the West, throwing in lots of references and lore without much explanation.

As characters and events pop up with little context, it becomes hard to follow unless you’ve done your homework on the novel.

Because of that, the story can feel disjointed and hard to get into, leaving many players scratching their heads about what’s happening.

Jaw-Dropping Visuals and Immersive World-Building

Black Myth: Wukong’s visuals are stunning, making you feel right in ancient China’s heart. It’s safe to say the attention to detail in every scene really brings the world to life.

You’ll explore everything from lush forests to barren deserts and snow-covered mountains, all rendered with incredible detail.

Meanwhile, the character and creature designs impress with enemies that move and react in a lifelike and believable way.

On top of that, Unreal Engine 5 is on full display here, with high-resolution textures, realistic lighting, and fluid animations that make each scene in the game incredibly vivid and engaging.

Even the smallest details contribute to the immersion, such as how snow deforms underfoot and the subtle movements of characters during combat.

However, this level of detail comes with a price. The game is demanding on your hardware, and even powerful PCs can struggle to run it on the highest settings.

For players with less advanced setups, this might lead to lag and frame drops, especially in the more complex areas of the game.

Complex Combat System that Rewards Mastery

Black Myth: Wukong really stands out for its innovative combat system, cleverly weaving classic action with the demanding gameplay of Souls-like games.

As you play, you’ll find that mastering your stamina and Focus Meter is key to executing powerful attacks and spells.

What’s great is that the game invites you to explore a variety of abilities and transformations. You get to absorb powers from defeated enemies, which introduces a whole new layer of strategy.

So, you can significantly impact your success in battle by smartly choosing when and how to unleash these abilities.

Undoubtedly, the boss battles are where the game tests your skills. Each boss has its own attack patterns and phases, so it makes every fight feel like a fresh challenge.

Plus, the game’s difficulty is on par with titles like Elden Ring and Sekiro, so you’ll need to be prepared for some tough battles to see the game through.

Technical Glitches and Frustrations

Despite all the great things about Black Myth: Wukong, some serious technical issues can ruin the experience.

Annoyingly, the game crashes a lot, less on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but especially on PC, and it can be super frustrating when this happens during or right after a tough boss fight.

Additionally, there are problems with localization, where the dialogue might suddenly switch languages or the subtitles disappear, which makes it hard to follow the story during cutscenes.

Another big issue is the lack of an in-game map. While the environments are beautiful and filled with secrets, the absence of navigational tools can make it difficult to track where you’ve been and where you need to go.

As you can imagine, it can be frustrating to find your way around without a map, especially in the later, more complex areas of the game.

A Game of Contradictions

In the end, Black Myth: Wukong is a game that tries to do a lot but doesn’t always succeed.

It’s stunning to look at and has some of the most satisfying combat, but it’s also held back by technical problems and a story that’s hard to follow if you’re not already familiar with the source material.

For those who can look past its flaws, there’s a rewarding and challenging game to be found.

However, for others, the frustrations might outweigh the fun, making it a beautiful but flawed entry in the action game genre.

Verdict: Black Myth: Wukong is a fantastic action game with deep combat, but it’s hampered by technical issues and a complex story that can be hard to grasp.

Despite these issues, it’s worth playing if you like challenging games and are willing to spend time understanding the story.