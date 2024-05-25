You’re not making the most of your online gambling experience if you’re not using the best crypto casinos in Canada.

Massive bonuses, unique casino games, and some of the quickest payouts are just a few of the benefits you get! Before we go any further, 7Bit Casino is the best crypto casino Canada offers, but we’ve got nine runners-up that you’re sure to love.

To help you out, we’ve handpicked sites that excel in the above benchmarks, plus much more, guaranteeing you the ultimate gambling experience.

Without further ado, let’s take a first look at our top picks!

Best Crypto Casinos in Canada

🥇 Best overall 7Bit Casino 🎰 Over 9,000 high RTP slots BC.Game 🎁 1 BTC bonus + 180 free spins BitStarz 💸 Fastest payouts Cloudbet 🎲 Best for live casino games MyStake 🤓 Beginner-friendly site Metaspins 💎 Lowest wagering requirements Jokersino 🤑 7,000+ casino games SkyCrown 🔝 Best for beginners Buzzluck 💰 Highest jackpots Jackpot City

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

Before deciding which of the best online casinos you should go for, there’s more that you need to know about each site. For that, we’ve got you covered with our in-depth Bitcoin casino reviews down below. Now, let’s dive in!

Table of Contents Expand

1. 7Bit Casino – Best Crypto Casino in Canada Overall

Pros Up to 5.25 BTC welcome package Special Aviator welcome bonus Modern mobile interface Thousands of online crypto casino games Reload bonuses on Monday and Wednesday No max limits for crypto transactions Cons No phone support Lacks crypto sports betting

Topping our list of the best Bitcoin casino Canada sites is 7Bit, which guarantees an all-rounded crypto online gambling experience.

Whether you’re after a site featuring thousands of games, frequent bonuses, high betting limits, or fast payouts, you’re guaranteed to get this plus more at 7Bit.

First up is the online crypto casino game library, which is filled with thousands of titles — over 7,000!

Whether you’re after slots, table games, instant win games, or a unique live casino experience, 7Bit has it all, thanks to its partnership with top-tier providers like Pragmatic, BetSoft, NetEnt, Endorphina, and Microgaming, just to name a few.

To ensure your bankroll can keep up with all of these games, 7Bit has a slew of offers. New players can grab the 4-tiered deposit bonus package, which goes up to 5.25 BTC and includes 250 free spins.

Transacting is also a breeze here, thanks to the fact that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Litecoin are accepted.

No max deposit or withdrawal limits are attached to these digital currencies, making 7Bit one of the top Canada crypto casinos for high rollers!

2. BC.Game – Best Crypto Casino Canada for Slots

Pros 180% first deposit bonus 9,000+ high RTP slot games Hosts regular tournaments with huge prizes Games from leading providers Mobile-friendly casino Cons Homepage is a bit cluttered Customer support is sometimes slow

Coming up next, we have BC.Game, an excellent online casino for Canadian crypto gamblers. BC.Game checks all the right boxes – whether you are after generous bonuses, want to play a great variety of casino games, or prefer participating in exciting tournaments, you’ll find what you are after here.

But above all, this crypto casino excels when it comes to online slot games. In fact, it is one of the best sites to play online slots in Canada. With over 9,000 slot titles from the leading providers, BC.Game promises hours of fun on end.

Some of our favorite titles for Canadian players are Gates of Olympus by Pragmatic Play, Book of Shadows by NoLimitCity, Starburst by NetEnt, and so many more.

You can also take advantage of some of the most generous bonuses here – once you sign up for a new account, you can get a $20,000 welcome bonus. Don’t forget to check out their promotions page, there’s something for everyone here.

We were very happy to see that there’s much more to BC.Game than just slots. Live games, table games, and even a dedicated sportsbook – BC.Game is easily one of the best Bitcoin casinos Canada has to offer right now.

3. BitStarz – Largest Bonus of Any Online Bitcoin Casino Canada

Pros The first-ever BTC casino 1 BTC welcome package 4,000+ provably fair games Accepts multiple forms of crypto Award-winning customer support Cons Geo-restrictions on some live dealer games Crypto exchange feature has fees

When BitStarz launched in 2014, it became the first online casino to proudly accept Bitcoin payments.

While competing platforms had toyed with the idea, none of them ever stuck around and maintained their relevance into the 2020s.

Thankfully, BitStarz has aged much like fine wine, with its crypto-forward nature easily making it one of the best online casinos in Canada.

Right now, they dominate the charts with 4,678+ provably fair games and countless in-house specialties. If you don’t feel like spinning through slots and progressives, there’s plenty more! Roll a 100-sided die, weasel your way under the bar with Limbo, or Crash into a huge payday.

Our team found 10+ BitStarz Originals, and they’re all loads of fun!

From their welcome bonus, you can claim up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins; and you can use 8+ forms of crypto to get started.

They accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron, and Tether. Payouts are fee-free and delivered to your account in 8-10 minutes.

4. Cloudbet – Best Crypto Casino Canada Site for Fast Payouts

Pros 100% bonus up to 5 BTC 1,000+ crypto casino games 27+ sports categories $300k payouts for parlays Accepts 30+ forms of crypto 3-minute withdrawal speeds Cons No phone support Site has a cluttered feel

Cloudbet is the best online casino for Canadian players looking for fast payouts.

Given their industry-leading game collection, sky-high bonuses, and comprehensive support team, it’s no wonder they’ve become a star platform since their launch. They also accept a staggering 30+ forms of crypto.

You can redeem their 100% casino bonus up to 5 BTC with your first deposit, and sports bettors can take advantage of the highest-paying parlays available anywhere.

Total beginners could win up to $300,000 if they get lucky enough! 3-minute withdrawal speeds add icing to the cake.

Our experts found 1,000+ slots, tables, and live casino games at Cloudbet – a number you’d expect from the best Bitcoin casino.

If you ever get tired of hitting triple sevens, take a look at their jam-packed crypto online sports betting platform — place bets and watch live-streamed events across 27+ sports categories!

There’s almost nothing you can’t enjoy here.

However, Cloudbet’s weakest link is its customer support team. While comprehensive, all inquiries are offered via live chat or email, with email responses taking a while.

On the bright side, you can get in touch with a real person 24/7/365. Each representative we spoke to appeared helpful and professional!

5. MyStake – Best Bitcoin Casino in Canada for Live Dealer Games

Pros 17+ bonuses & promotions 5,000+ online casino games 30+ sports betting categories Accepts 8+ forms of crypto 24/7 chat, email + Discord 150+ live dealer games Cons No phone support available Some games are geo-restricted

If you’re looking for endless promotions across a wide range of categories, MyStake outfits its library with 17+ different bonuses. Our favourite is their 170% bonus up to $1,000, but you might find solace in their social media giveaway or their 10% Bitcoin/crypto cash-back guarantee!

You can use 8+ forms of crypto to make deposits and receive withdrawals at MyStake. They accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Monero, and Stellar.

Once you’ve made an initial deposit, you can play 5,000+ games and explore 30+ sports!

My Stake Casino certainly gives Cloudbet a run for its money, and they feature the same boosted odds that made our top pick so coveted!

Aside from endless online slots and progressives, MyStake has partnered with Evolution Gaming to deliver a premium live casino experience.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a phone support hotline for MyStake’s support team. You can get connected with thousands of real players and staff via Discord, but reaching out via their 24/7 live chat feature is usually the quickest option.

Keep in mind that some games may not be available in your province!

6. Metaspins – Best Online Crypto Casino in Canada for Daily Jackpots

Pros 100% bonus up to 1 BTC $20,000 daily MetaLotto Claim up to 60% rakeback 2,500+ online casino games Low wagering requirement Cons Chat-based customer service 2-4% crypto exchange fees

Metaspins rises above the pack with 2,500 provably fair games — in a nutshell, provably fair games are “checked” via the blockchain to determine their legitimacy and randomness.

Even if a reputable casino wanted to go rogue, crypto software providers have made a built-in failsafe.

They also feature a $20,000 daily MetaLotto, which works like a crypto raffle. Canadian players can purchase 100 tickets for $19, but higher ticket counts boast lower prices.

Draws are made every 24 hours, and winners are selected at random. Anybody can bring it all home! And such a unique feature isn’t commonly found at other top crypto casinos in Canada.

Of course, if you want something that’s guaranteed, Metaspins will double your first deposit up to 1 BTC. Loyal players can also get up to 60% in rakeback!

Metaspins owns a site-wide crypto exchange that allows you to purchase Bitcoin with a debit card or e-wallet.

Like many Bitcoin casinos in Canada, Metaspins chooses to relegate all customer inquiries through their live chat team.

Despite the lack of phone support, they’re also one of the first crypto casinos online to feature P2P chat!

While you can get in touch via email, we’d sooner suggest asking the community about your issue.

7. Jokersino – Highest Payouts of Any Canada Crypto Online Casino

Pros $2,500 deposit bonus package Superb 5x wagering requirement 1,000+ new slots and specialty games 4,000 casino games in total Fantastic instant-play mobile site Cons Must sign in to view games No phone support available here

Jokersino breaks boundaries with its brand-new selection of slot games, tables, and specialties. They’ve enlisted the support of Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, NetEnt, and 20+ heavy-hitting software providers are featured here to drive their point home!

Our experts found 4,000+ awesome titles here, but Jokersino stands out from competing Canadian casinos with its low-wager bonus package!

They’ll match your first three deposits with a grand total of $2,500 in bonuses.

Claim an initial 200% match up to $500, followed by a 100% match up to $750. Finally, your third time’s the charm with another 100% reload bonus up to $1,250.

Here’s the best part — Canadian players will only have to satisfy 5x wagering requirements. Yes, you heard (read) us correctly!

We’re accustomed to seeing bonuses of this magnitude feature 30x or even 40x playthroughs, but they’ve found their niche.

Aside from this, Jokersino is a fantastic Bitcoin mobile casino. Even without software to download, their speedy instant-play app accommodates busy bettors.

8. SkyCrown – Best Game Variety of All Online Bitcoin Casinos in Canada

Pros $3,000 + 350 free spins welcome bonus 7,000+ slot machines Hundreds of live games 12-minute payout speeds Regular tournaments and giveaways Cons Lacks online sports betting Must sign in for live chat support

SkyCrown features sky-high Bitcoin casino bonuses, hosts a towering collection of live games, and promises payouts that reach your personal crypto wallet in 12 minutes or less.

Our experts found 7,000+ slots and hundreds of live dealer games for players who’d prefer an “in-person” betting experience.

You can play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, and TV game shows while a professional directs the action on camera. Live games use physical equipment and state-of-the-art video technology, so it’s easy to immerse yourself in the action.

Such unique and fascinating features not only make SkyCrown the best Bitcoin casino for live dealer games but also have secured its position among the best new online casinos in Canada, setting a high standard for other newcomers.

Before you get started, claim up to $3,000 in bonuses and score up to 350 free spins on five popular slots.

Use the promo codes “SKY100”, “SKY5”, “SKY7”, “SKY10”, and “SKY50” (in that order) with each of your first five deposits.

If you have any questions or concerns, connect with a real person using SkyCrown’s chat feature and/or email contact form.

Unfortunately, like many other Canada Bitcoin casinos, they don’t have a phone hotline.

9. Buzzluck – Top Crypto Casino Online in Canada for Beginners

Pros 250% match up to $2,500 $75 extra on bonus with crypto deposits 300+ slots & virtual tables Free games available Phone, chat, and email support Cons Lacks online sports betting options $50 withdrawal minimum

Buzzluck is a relatively new Canadian blockchain casino, but they come with the backing of some serious industry juggernauts.

They feature 300+ exclusive slots and virtual tables from Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Betsoft, NetEnt, and more.

As one of the best Bitcoin casinos Canada offers, they’ve geared their platform towards beginners, evidenced by the fact that you can play free games by launching them in demo mode.

This lets you familiarize yourself with the game’s rules and gameplay before playing for real money.

As for bonuses, new players can claim the site’s 250% match bonus, which goes up to $2,500. If you make your first deposit via crypto, you’ll get an extra $75 chip thrown in for good measure.

Beyond their game collection and bonuses, Buzzluck is one of the only crypto online casinos with a dedicated phone line.

Our experts waited in their queue for less than 15 minutes before speaking with an actual representative. Still, live chat users will enjoy the most fluid experience.

This Bitcoin casino not only accepts BTC, but other popular cryptos as well, like LTC, Binance – BSC, and Bitcoin Cash payments. Withdrawals are free of charge, but you must win $50 equivalent before making a request.

On average, payouts take 1 day to deliver.

10. Jackpot City – Best Canadian Crypto Casino Site for Jackpots

Pros 97.85% payout percentage Online since 1998 500+ slots and progressives 53+ live dealer table games 24/7 chat and email support Cons Must use an e-wallet for BTC No phone support available

Jackpot City has been a recognized name in the Canadian gaming community since 1998, and they’ve suffered next to no complaints over the past quarter-century. Their most profitable progressive even exceeds a whopping $24 million!

However, if you want to use Bitcoin and play here, you’ll need to go through Neteller or Skrill as per their banking menu.

This presents a conundrum because Skrill and Neteller users are disqualified from claiming their $1,600 welcome package.

If you’d rather bite the bullet and maintain your privacy, we’d suggest using Interac instead. Jackpot City will double your first 4 deposits up to $400 each.

So you can claim up to $1,600 in welcome bonuses if you choose to max them all out. You’ll have 14 days to satisfy the set wagering requirements.

As for why they made our list, we found in our detailed Jackpot City Canada review that it offers the highest payout rates around. Their software distributes 97.85% of all casino proceeds back to players as winnings. Although you can never “expect” to win anything online, you’ll have the best chance here.

Choose among 379+ reputable slot machines, 10+ eight-figure jackpots, and 53 live games.

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Bitcoin Casinos Online

Popular Casino Games

We gave a higher ranking to the best Bitcoin casino sites with the largest number of popular titles, each cherished for unique reasons.

Roulette is a favourite for its thrilling unpredictability and variety of betting options. Blackjack attracts players with its blend of strategy and luck, appealing to those who enjoy a challenge.

Classic slots are universally loved for their simplicity and nostalgic charm. Poker games are highly regarded for their skill-based play and social interaction.

Each of these casino games brings something unique to your gambling experience, and we love seeing BTC casinos in Canada bringing players a variety of games to choose from.

Online Casino Bonuses

The best Bitcoin casinos in Canada offer similarly high-calibre Bitcoin bonuses.

Online casino players can get their hands on free spins, massive deposit bonuses, and unique incentives that reward activity.

Our experts gave a higher ranking to crypto casinos with daily tournaments and drops.

Payment Method Availability

When you’re gambling online, it’s important to have a secure list of payment options at your disposal.

Each Canadian Bitcoin casino accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, several forms of crypto (including altcoins), numerous e-wallets, and debit card deposits.

We prioritized the best crypto casino sites that offer instant withdrawals.

Customer Support Options

Customer support is something you hope you’ll never need, but it’s an invaluable resource to have when your back is against the wall.

If you need any help with these online Bitcoin casino sites, you can get in touch with a real person via phone, live chat, email, and even social media.

Security and Fair Play

Our team prioritized crypto casino Canada sites that employ advanced encryption technologies and are licensed by reputable gaming authorities.

We also considered the fairness of the games, giving higher marks to crypto casinos that have their games regularly audited by independent bodies ensuring random number generation and fair play.

Mobile Gaming Experience

The best Bitcoin casino sites in Canada understand the importance of mobile gaming. We highly rated the sites that provide a good mobile experience, compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

This includes a responsive design, an intuitive user interface, and full access to the casino’s main features.

User Interface and Ease of Use

An intuitive and easy-to-navigate website contributes greatly to the overall crypto casino Canada experience.

We rated the best Bitcoin casinos in Canada higher if they have a well-organized layout, clear menus, and a straightforward process for account creation and navigation.

Pros and Cons of Canadian Crypto Online Casinos

The advantages of crypto gambling obviously outweigh the disadvantages, but let us officially discuss both in this section.

Crypto Casino Pros

✅ Keep Your Wagers Anonymous: When you place bets with Bitcoin or any other form of crypto, you’re adding another layer of anonymity and security to your online gambling experience. BTC doesn’t connect to your primary bank, allowing you to separate entertainment from prying eyes.

✅ Enjoy Exclusive Reels & Tables: Bitcoin and crypto casino sites lead the online gambling industry with thousands of exclusive slots, specialties, and twists on classic table games. Even if you’ve witnessed the Seven Wonders of Las Vegas, there’s plenty of fun to be had!

✅ Claim Larger Welcome Bonuses: Bitcoin gamblers frequently have access to larger bonuses than cash players, and this rings true at BitStarz. While BTC bettors can claim a 125% match up to 1 BTC, debit card users will receive a maximum of $2,000 + 180 free spins.

Canadian players can easily purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from Bitstarz’ website using their debit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. They double as a free crypto exchange, so

you won’t have to dread making new exchange accounts or remembering long passwords.

Crypto Casino Cons

❌ Some Sites Don’t Have Live Games: A growing number of crypto casinos block your access to certain games, and fiat players get the worst of it. Many new Bitcoin casinos fail to host a good selection of live dealer tables, but reputable crypto sites have what you’re looking for!

❌ Some Platforms Don’t Take Cash: Crypto has skyrocketed in popularity over the past decade, and many online casinos that once accepted cash payments are shying away from debit cards. Even if they don’t stop taking deposits, fiat players get a raw deal compared to crypto bettors.

Best Crypto Casino Bonuses & Promotions Available

The top crypto casinos in Canada offer users some of the most generous bonuses out there. Want to know what exactly they are? Let’s have a closer look at them below:

Up to 5.25 BTC Bonus at 7Bit: Once you create your new account and make the first deposit at 7Bit, you are eligible for a generous welcome package of up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins.

$20,000 Welcome Bonus at BC.Game: New to BC.Game? Then you are in luck! Sign up for a new account, make your first deposit, and get an award of up to $20,000!

1 BTC First Deposit Bonus at BitStarz: Once you make your first deposit at BitStarz, you are eligible for an exciting 125% sign-up bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins.

5 BTC Welcome Package at Cloudbet: As one of the best crypto casinos online, Cloudbet features some of the best bonuses online – and among them is their 5 BTC welcome package.

Cryptocurrencies Available at Top Crypto Casinos Online in Canada

The best crypto casinos support a wide range of altcoins but the five most common cryptocurrencies that you can use are:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the most popular form of cryptocurrency, and it was the precursor to Bitcoin Cash. The price of Bitcoin against the value of USD fluctuates without warning, but this is a common theme when you’re placing bets with crypto.

As of right now, 1 BTC is worth $63,302 USD – you won’t need that much to play casino games online! eToro, Coinbase, and Bitstarz serve as “crypto exchanges” where buyers can exchange their cash for Bitcoin. Once you’ve purchased BTC, send it to your crypto wallet.

Next, jot down the receiving BTC address of your casino account and transfer your funds!

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is slightly different from Bitcoin in the way it’s configured on the blockchain. As such, it’s generally viewed as more stable and less prone to value fluctuations than Bitcoin and BCH. ETH is increasingly finding a home in decentralized finance, real estate, and “smart contracts”.

One ETH token is worth $3,063 USD at the time of writing, but there are plenty of other good reasons to hop on the bandwagon. Ethereum is proving itself as a smart, long-term investment in comparison to older tokens like Bitcoin and BCH. Ethereum’s value climbs slowly but steadily!

USDT (Tether)

USDT, otherwise known as Tether, was designed to match the value of United States currency. While the price of USDT fluctuates by fractions of a cent, each USDT token is worth a dollar. If you want to avoid any possible loss of value, we’d suggest using an exchange to buy Tether.

At the same time, the price of USDT will never climb beyond $1.00. Users who don’t believe in the investment capabilities of crypto (but still want to play awesome slots and table games) will consider USDT a “happy medium” or “middle ground” of sorts.

Every Bitcoin gambling site we’ve reviewed is compatible with USDT deposits and withdrawals.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin started off as a “meme coin” in 2013 – after all, this fluffy Shiba Inu is too cute not to copyright! The creators didn’t originally intend for DOGE to reach mainstream popularity, and most crypto magazines predicted Dogecoin’s downfall years before it became well-known.

Nearly a decade later, DOGE is still going strong and giving established cryptocurrencies (BTC, BCH, ETH) a run for their money. As the “accidental crypto movement that makes people smile”, this altcoin has the potential to explode in value – some investors have called it the next BTC!

Right now, DOGE is dirt-cheap and accepted by nearly every reputable Bitcoin casino. Each token is worth $0.15 USD, so acquiring thousands of coins won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin launched alongside Bitcoin in 2011 with the intention to speed up transactions on the blockchain and gain more popularity among online merchants. It’s safe to say that Charlie Lee, a former Google employee, saw his dreams come true. Like BTC, Litecoin has a limited supply.

As more LTC are “mined” on the blockchain, the potential value of each token increases.

In August of 2022, one token was worth between $50 and $60 USD. Just 1 and 1/2 years later, one LTC can be purchased for $81.03 USD. Reputable investors and traders expect this number to keep climbing, and LTC is a good way to escape the Bitcoin hype (hint: not as many people know).

Why Is 7Bit the Best Bitcoin Casino Canada Offers?

Our experts have reviewed dozens of sites, but 7Bit Casino consistently emerges as the best Bitcoin casino Canada has to offer.

Here’s why this platform deserves your undivided attention.

Extensive Casino Game Library : 7Bit is content with being one of the largest Bitcoin casinos online — you can play over 7,000 casino games! No matter what you’re here to play, you can easily take charge of your online gaming experience.

: 7Bit is content with being one of the largest Bitcoin casinos online — you can play over 7,000 casino games! No matter what you’re here to play, you can easily take charge of your online gaming experience. Skyscraper Bonuses : 7Bit towers head-and-shoulders above competing crypto casinos with their industry-leading Bitcoin bonus. You can get up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins from your first deposit bonus or opt for the Aviator welcome pack.

: 7Bit towers head-and-shoulders above competing crypto casinos with their industry-leading Bitcoin bonus. You can get up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins from your first deposit bonus or opt for the Aviator welcome pack. Known Reputation : 7Bit has been a well-known Bitcoin casino for 10+ years. Since their launch in 2014, they’ve gone on to host 1,000+ casino titles. They’ve also broken boundaries by partnering with some of the best software companies in the industry.

: 7Bit has been a well-known Bitcoin casino for 10+ years. Since their launch in 2014, they’ve gone on to host 1,000+ casino titles. They’ve also broken boundaries by partnering with some of the best software companies in the industry. Top Crypto Compatibility: As one of the leading Bitcoin and Ethereum casinos Canada offers, users can deposit and withdraw using a wide range of cryptocurrencies. So, apart from playing at this casino with Bitcoin or other popular cryptos, you can fund your account using less popular altcoins.

Why Should I Play at the Best Bitcoin Casinos Canada?

If you’re new to Bitcoin gambling or Canadian real money online casinos in general, you might not understand why so many people are opting to play virtual casino games.

Here, we’ve explained more.

Keep Your Wagers Private: When you play with online casinos that accept Bitcoin deposits, you’re adding another layer of security to your online gambling experience. The best Bitcoin gambling sites make it easier for Canadian gamblers to keep their personal details personal.

When you play with online casinos that accept Bitcoin deposits, you’re adding another layer of security to your online gambling experience. The best Bitcoin gambling sites make it easier for Canadian gamblers to keep their personal details personal. Enjoy More Casino Games: In comparison to brick-and-mortar betting venues and traditional online casinos, Bitcoin online gambling platforms have more games on deck. Even if you’ve been around the block, you will surely find new and exciting casino games at your fingertips!

In comparison to brick-and-mortar betting venues and traditional online casinos, Bitcoin online gambling platforms have more games on deck. Even if you’ve been around the block, you will surely find new and exciting casino games at your fingertips! Claim Larger BTC Bonuses: Top crypto casino Canada apps make it worth your while to get started with jaw-dropping bonuses and promotions. The best way to make Canadian gamblers feel appreciated is to shower them with free spins, deposit bonuses, bonus bets, and special incentives.

Top Bitcoin Casinos Canada – FAQ

Are Canadian Crypto Casinos Rigged? No, Canadian crypto casinos that are licensed and reputable aren’t rigged.



Our team only reviews trustworthy crypto casinos that are licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) or the Curacao Gaming Authority.



Either way, licensed online gambling sites in Canada are held to a much higher standard.



You can expect legitimate welcome bonuses, provably fair blockchain casino games, and timely crypto payments should you hit a big win.



Provably fair slots and tables are checked using mathematical formulas on the blockchain, so there’s no question about their integrity! What is the Highest Payout Crypto Casino in Canada? Jackpot City is the highest payout crypto casino in Canada.



They “return” 97.85% of all casino proceeds back to Canadian players over time.



Although none of these proceeds are delivered proportionally, somebody has to win! You’ll have a chance to get yours with 500+ Bitcoin casino games.



Aside from their industry-leading payout percentages, Jackpot City hosts award-winning slots and realistic live dealer games. They’re the perfect choice for casual players, skilled bettors, and everyone in between! The only group of players who might be disappointed are sportsbook vets. What Casino Games Can I Play With Cryptocurrencies in Canada? There are plenty of games that you can play with cryptocurrencies in Canada.



You can play online slots, classic table games, bingo, keno, video poker , blackjack, baccarat, roulette, craps, Sic-Bo, scratch cards, lottery games, and original in-house specialties using cryptocurrencies. Our top crypto gambling sites offer a leading selection of popular titles!



In addition to all the games you know and love, crypto casinos lead the online gambling industry with a constant array of brand-new titles.

Top 5 Bitcoin Online Casinos in Canada – Quick Comparison

Here’s a brief recap of the highlights and standout features that you’ll find at the 5 top Bitcoin casinos Canada has to offer:

7Bit Casino : There’s arguably no better crypto gambling site in Canada than 7Bit Casino. You can play over 7,000 games here, deposit and withdraw as much as you want, and up to a 5.25 BTC welcome bonus.

There’s arguably no better crypto gambling site in Canada than 7Bit Casino. You can play over 7,000 games here, deposit and withdraw as much as you want, and up to a 5.25 BTC welcome bonus. BC.Game : BC.Game checks all the boxes with instant payouts, a $20,000 welcome bonus, and excellent tournaments. With 9,000+ slots games, it’s hard to find a better crypto casino in Canada for slots.

: BC.Game checks all the boxes with instant payouts, a $20,000 welcome bonus, and excellent tournaments. With 9,000+ slots games, it’s hard to find a better crypto casino in Canada for slots. BitStarz : With over 4,000 provably fair games from 45+ software providers, BitStarz ranks as one the top gaming destinations for Canadian crypto gamblers. Don’t miss out on their generous 1 BTC first deposit bonus, which includes 180 free spins!

With over 4,000 provably fair games from 45+ software providers, BitStarz ranks as one the top gaming destinations for Canadian crypto gamblers. Don’t miss out on their generous 1 BTC first deposit bonus, which includes 180 free spins! Cloudbet : Cloudbet is the #1 Bitcoin casino Canada for fast payouts. This popular Bitcoin casino & sportsbook eclipses traditional casinos with 1,000+ crypto-friendly titles alongside 40+ sports betting categories. Claim their 100% match bonus worth up to 5 BTC!

Cloudbet is the #1 Bitcoin casino Canada for fast payouts. This popular Bitcoin casino & sportsbook eclipses traditional casinos with 1,000+ crypto-friendly titles alongside 40+ sports betting categories. Claim their 100% match bonus worth up to 5 BTC! MyStake: MyStake Casino is filled to the brim with top-quality games and sports betting options, but they stand out from competing platforms with 17+ unique bonuses and promotions. Take advantage of their 170% crypto deposit match, or follow them on IG for a chance to win money!

Tips & Tricks for Playing at the Best Online Crypto Casinos Canada

We’ve authored this section for newer gamblers, but old-timers with a limited understanding of virtual currency and technology should stick around.

Here are our tips and tricks for BTC betting:

Claim Free Spins & Bonuses: The best crypto online casinos dish out free spins and deposit bonuses like they’re going out of style. You can use a hefty welcome bonus to your advantage! Free spins and bets can be used to play crypto games, which may result in you winning some Bitcoin on the house.

The best crypto online casinos dish out free spins and deposit bonuses like they’re going out of style. You can use a hefty welcome bonus to your advantage! Free spins and bets can be used to play crypto games, which may result in you winning some Bitcoin on the house. Shop Around for BTC Casinos: Don’t settle for the first cryptocurrency casino that has what you want. When you play online casino games, you’re giving yourself the agency to choose the best fit! Keeping this in mind, don’t be afraid to sign up and play games with multiple platforms.

Don’t settle for the first cryptocurrency casino that has what you want. When you play online casino games, you’re giving yourself the agency to choose the best fit! Keeping this in mind, don’t be afraid to sign up and play games with multiple platforms. Research Payout Percentages: The best crypto casinos offer higher-than-average payout percentages, but each game has its own RTP. For the best chance of winning, look for games with an RTP of 96% or higher. You should avoid casino gaming platforms with unlisted RTPs.

So, What Are the Best Canada Bitcoin Casinos?

If you’re tired of playing the same stale games repeatedly, the best BTC casino sites in Canada have something special in store!

We hand-picked the top cryptocurrency casinos based on their game variety, deposit bonuses, payment options, customer support quality, and mobile features.

Players on the fence are encouraged to sign up with 7Bit Casino. They’re our #1 best online crypto casino recommendation for good reason!

Canadian players can explore 7,000+ games supplied by the best software providers in the industry.

Even if 7Bit isn’t your cup of tea, we’d highly suggest going with your intuition. No matter which Bitcoin platform you choose, you’re guaranteed a premium online gambling experience.

Just be sure to have fun and play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: