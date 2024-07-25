Microsoft has added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to Xbox Game Pass, making it the first Call of Duty game available on the service.

Alongside this, Microsoft announced price increases for Game Pass subscriptions and plans to add Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 later this year.

Key Takeaways Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is now accessible on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass prices are increasing, with significant hikes for Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will also join Game Pass later this year, requiring the top-tier subscription for day-one access.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Joins Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to Xbox Game Pass starting July 24th. This is the first time a Call of Duty game has been included in the Game Pass library.

This change follows Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, the company behind the Call of Duty games.

Adding the Call of Duty franchise to Xbox Game Pass is a significant benefit of Microsoft’s deal with Activision Blizzard.

Game Pass already includes popular games like Madden, MLB The Show, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Sea of Thieves, but adding Call of Duty strengthens the library even more.

However, this added value comes at a higher cost with the price increases.

Price Increases for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft announced that the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass prices will increase.

Starting September 12th, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will cost $19.99 per month, up from $16.99.

The PC Game Pass will increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. In September, a new standard Game Pass tier will also be available for $14.99 monthly.

Some gamers are unhappy about these price increases, especially since they came before the new Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, in October.

Many have voiced their frustration on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter).

Future Additions: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Later this year, Microsoft will add Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to Xbox Game Pass.

Existing subscribers of Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass will get access to this game.

New subscribers will need to choose the Ultimate subscription to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the first day it’s available.

FTC Concerns and Market Impact

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is worried about these changes. They say the new standard Game Pass tier, which does not include new games on release day, could harm consumers.

The FTC also says the price increases could be bad for users, which is what they were concerned about before Microsoft bought Activision.

Even though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been out for over eight months, it is still a big draw for gamers.

As one of the best-selling games of 2023, its availability on Game Pass is expected to attract considerable interest despite the price hikes.

Whether these changes will convince gamers to keep or buy Game Pass subscriptions at higher costs remains to be seen.

Is Xbox Game Pass Still Worth It With These Changes?

Microsoft’s decision to add Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to Xbox Game Pass is a big deal for subscribers — it’s the first time a game from the franchise has been included in the library.

However, the price hikes and changes to subscription tiers have caused mixed feelings among gamers.

Ultimately, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 coming to Game Pass later this year, it will be up to you to decide whether the service’s bigger library is worth the higher cost.