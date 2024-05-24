Ready to join a virtual table and chase that 21?

Hold up! Before doing so, you need to make sure you’ve got access to the best Canadian blackjack sites as well as some bumper bonuses to boost your bankroll.

If you don’t know how and where to get started, we’ve rounded up the best blackjack sites in Canada right here for your convenience. PlayOJO is our top recommendation, thanks to its sensational blackjack compilation, unique welcome bonus, and rapid withdrawals.

Still, we’ve got plenty of runner-ups to highlight, and there’s something here for both seasoned pros and blackjack novices!

Let’s shuffle up and deal!

Best Blackjack Sites Canada

1. PlayOJO – Best Blackjack Site in Canada Overall

Pros 150+ blackjack options No limits on welcome bonus winnings Excellent live dealer games Over 3,000 online casino games in total 100% mobile optimised, including casino apps Cons Lacks support via phone Minor design issues

With over 150 options for blackjack players, PlayOJO is the No. 1 online casino for Canadian blackjack players. It’s a renowned online gambling destination with over 3,000 casino games in total.

Blackjack Games:

5/5

PlayOJO boasts a selection of the best blackjack games available. Some of the latest blackjack games from Evolution Gaming, including Infinite Blackjack, Power Blackjack, and Blackjack Party can be enjoyed at PlayOJO. Quantum Blackjack from Playtech is also available.

For those interested in learning how to play blackjack, PlayOJO provides a comprehensive guide on their blog, which covers everything from betting to understanding blackjack odds and strategies.

PlayOJO also offers some of the best live dealer blackjack games for players seeking a more immersive experience. Overall, the site packs over 150 blackjack options, and a lot of them are live games.

These games feature human dealers and are streamed in real-time, bringing the thrill of a physical casino right to your device. One of the live blackjack variants you won’t find on many other sites is called Unlimited Blackjack.

Welcome Bonus:

4.9/5

For the welcome bonus, new arrivals at PlayOJO can enjoy 50 free spins on the Thor: The Trials of Asgard slot game. This exciting real money online slot game is developed by Green Valley Games and comes packed with engaging features like free spin bonuses and expanding reels.

PlayOJO goes beyond offering an attractive welcome bonus to new players. It also provides a range of rewards for both newcomers and veteran players. An example of such benefits is the OJOplus program, which offers cashback on each wager placed on specific games, regardless of whether the bet wins or loses.

Additionally, PlayOJO has certain live dealer games that provide players with the opportunity to earn a 50% cashback.

The site further enhances the gaming experience with the OJO Levels loyalty program. It allows players to accumulate rewards such as bonus spins, cash prizes, and exclusive game spins on The OJO Wheel and Prize Twister as they advance through different levels by playing various games.

Gambling Alternatives:

5/5

PlayOJO ensures a high-quality and fair gaming experience, thanks to its partnership with over 50 of the industry’s leading software developers. This collaboration has resulted in a diverse collection of more than 3,000 games, appealing to a wide variety of player preferences.

In addition to a vast selection of top-rated online slots in Canada, PlayOJO also provides an array of classic table games such as roulette, blackjack, poker, and game shows. Moreover, an immersive gaming experience is guaranteed with over 100 live casino games on offer.

Notable titles like Starburst, Big Bass Bonanza, and Royal Joker are just a few of the standout offerings from this Canadian online casino. The platform features numerous other popular real money online slots for Canadian players.

Banking:

4.85/5

One of the key features that set PlayOJO apart is its lack of minimum withdrawal limits, granting players the freedom to take out any amount they choose. This player-friendly policy is a standout among online casinos.

In terms of transaction methods, Canadian players are provided with a host of options at PlayOJO. These include popular choices such as Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Apple Pay, Paysafecard, Much Better, and others, making both deposits and withdrawals a breeze.

Misc:

5/5

The PlayOJO mobile app, compatible with iOS and Android devices, ensures players can enjoy their gaming experience seamlessly anywhere.

Should they encounter any issues while playing games, claiming bonuses, or processing transactions, a responsive customer support team is at their service around the clock via live chat. This team is highly skilled and dedicated to resolving any problems effectively.

Although PlayOJO doesn’t offer phone support, the presence of a comprehensive FAQ section and the responsive live chat ensure players have quick solutions to any challenges they might face.

2. TonyBet – Best Canadian Blackjack Site Overall

Pros 12 unique blackjack game providers 30+ blackjack games 100% up to C$1,000 first deposit bonus Accepts fiat and crypto banking methods Intuitive platform Cons No bonuses available for crypto players

If it’s variety you’re after, you won’t find a better place to play blackjack online.

TonyBet offers 26 automated blackjack games from 11 different providers and 6 live dealer blackjack tables powered by LuckyStreak.

Blackjack Games: 5/5

5/5

The blackjack lineup includes American and European Blackjack variations as well as Classic Blackjack, Lucky Sevens, Multihand, Three Hand Blackjack, Atlantic City Blackjack, and more.

This large variety makes it easy to find a blackjack game that fits your budget and playing style.

LuckyStreak’s Live Dealer Blackjack tables provide exciting betting prospects:

You can enable ‘Perfect Pairs’ and ’21+3′ side bets to increase your potential payouts.

With the ‘Bet Behind’ feature, you can bet on hands dealt to other players, whether you’re seated at the table or not.

If you’re not sure who to bet on, simply analyze the ‘Hot or Not’ game stats for a user-friendly graph of the hottest players on the table.

Welcome Bonus:

4.8/5

If you’re new to TonyBet, you’re eligible to receive a bonus of 100% up to C$1,000 on your first deposit plus 120 free spins. It’s the biggest total first deposit bonus available in our ‘Top 5’! Impressive, right?

The free spins are added in sets of 30 daily for four days, with the first pack being added after you make a qualifying deposit of at least C$20.

The bonus expires after 14 days, so you’ll have plenty of time to meet the wagering requirements. Be aware that playing live dealer games will not contribute to the bonus wagering.

Gambling Alternatives:

5/5

The full-blown sportsbook offers competitive odds with an intuitive user interface that sorts the sporting categories according to their popularity in Canada, so chances are you won’t have to scroll endlessly to find your match.

Other gambling opportunities include table games, virtual sports, video poker, and around 4,000 slots from over 50 different providers, making this the most impressive slots collection of any blackjack casino.

Banking:

5/5

Canada’s top bank transfer payment methods, Interac, iDebit, Instadebit, and Interac e-Transfer, are all supported, as are a variety of e-wallets, prepaid vouchers, and debit and credit cards.

The casino also accepts several popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. So you’re pretty much covered no matter what your preferred payment method is.

You don’t have to wait long for TonyBet to pay out your winnings, either. E-wallet withdrawals should appear in your account within 12 hours, and cryptocurrency withdrawals within 24 hours.

However, card withdrawals can take up to 7 days to reflect.

Misc:

5/5

TonyBet is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the Estonian Tax and Customs Board and provides 24/7 support via email and live chat.

Each time you level up, the casino rewards you with bonuses and free spins. The final VIP level comes with a staggering reward of C$150,000!

You can claim 50% up to C$500 on your second deposit if you use the bonus code “Tony50” when you deposit. You’ll also be privy to regular reload bonuses, slots races, and sportsbook offers.

3. JackpotCity – Best Bonuses of Any Blackjack Site in Canada

Pros Welcome bonus up to C$1600 24/7 dedicated live chat for Canada Mobile apps available C$5 min deposit 500+ casino games 25-year track record Cons No support via phone

You just can’t go wrong with one of the best online casinos in Canada, boasting 25 years of online gambling experience under its belt.

JackpotCity also has a 24/7 live chat service that is tailored to Canadian players and offers multi-language support.

Blackjack Games:

5/5

With more than 23 automated blackjack games provided by the table game experts ‘Switch Studios,’ you won’t have any trouble finding blackjack games that fit your budget and playing style.

JackpotCity’s live blackjack casino supports over 25 live blackjack tables operated by ‘Pragmatic Play,’ ‘Real Dealer,’ and ‘On Air Entertainment’ — a fresh and innovative studio powered by iGaming veterans, Microgaming.

Most blackjack’s variants, including classic blackjack, contribute 8% towards the bonus wagering requirements, so this is the best place to roll over your bonuses while playing blackjack.

Welcome Bonus:

5/5

When you sign up for the first time and deposit C$10 or more, you’ll be eligible for a 100% match bonus up to C$1600, spread over your first 4 deposits.

This means that the casino will double the first 4 deposits made. So, if you deposit C$400 first, your account will be credited with C$800 (half cash and half bonus credits).

Gambling Alternatives:

4.7/5

JackpotCity has a relatively modest collection of nearly 500 casino games, but the portfolio is absolutely dynamic. You’ll have table games, keno, and hundreds of slot games created by 16 of the best providers.

They are also known to be one of the best poker sites in Canada, featuring 22 exciting video poker games.

You’ll find an awesome assortment of live roulette, live baccarat, and ‘big wheel’ game shows in the live casino area.

Banking:

4.9/5

The low minimum deposit of C$5 across all payment methods means you don’t have to be a big spender to enjoy playing at this casino. The range of 15 supported banking methods includes Interac, MuchBetter, cards, web wallets, and prepaid solutions.

There’s a pending period of 24 hours for all withdrawals before they are processed, so you may want to plan your cashouts in advance.

Misc:

5/5

The casino is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority and delivers sleek, downloadable mobile applications for Android and iOS devices.

It runs ‘Daily Deal’ promotions that guarantee you a bonus match on your deposits every single day. The value of the Daily Deal bonus is determined by your previous gameplay.

4. Bitstarz – Best Canadian Site for Crypto Blackjack

Pros 125% first deposit bonus match Zero transaction fees Fast withdrawals under 10 minutes Award-winning customer support 4,000+ casino games Cons No sports betting options

BitStarz holds numerous sought-after awards in the iGaming sphere and prides itself on its ultra-speedy average cashout time.

The blackjack collection is comparatively modest, but it still packs a punch.

Blackjack Games:

4.8/5

This Canadian real money online casino offers 13 blackjack games from seven providers and one ‘BitStarz Originals’ blackjack game that you won’t find anywhere else.

You’ll be able to play different styles, including “Multihand,” “Lucky Sevens,” and “Blackjack Surrender.” There are also a few stylish VIP tables to satisfy heavyweight players.

Three live dealer blackjack tables are provided by LuckyStreak, the same operator that supplies the blackjack games for our number 1 pick, “TonyBet.”

Welcome Bonus:

4.7/5

The welcome package offers match bonuses on your first four deposits, but you aren’t obligated to take up all four bonuses.

On your first deposit of C$20/0.001 BTC or more, you’ll get a 125% match bonus up to C$400/1 BTC plus 180 free spins, which will be added at a rate of 20 a day.

Once a bonus is added, you have 7 days to meet the wagering requirements.

“Super 7 Blackjack” and “Single Deck Blackjack Professional Series” do not contribute towards the playthrough requirement, but the rest of the blackjack games contribute 5%.

Gambling Alternatives:

4.8/5

BitStarz delivers more than 4,000 casino games from 37 industry-leading game providers. This includes thousands of popular slots and hundreds of the best automated table games.

You’ll also find live baccarat and live roulette tables in the lobby, as well as loads of Bitcoin games for the crypto players out there.

Banking:

5/5

This hybrid site excels in the banking department, offering 15 fiat and crypto payment methods — with zero fees on deposits and withdrawals.

The minimum deposit is C$20/0.0001 BTC for all payment methods besides Paysafecard, which requires a min deposit of C$30.

Withdrawals are processed in less than 10 minutes on average.

Additionally, you can buy cryptocurrency on-site thanks to BitStarz’s partnerships with MoonPay, Changelly, and Ramp, making this one of the best Bitcoin casinos in Canada.

Misc:

4.7/5

The casino is licensed and regulated by Antillephone N.V. and provides top-rated, 24/7 live chat support.

It runs slot tournaments, table tournaments, and several promotions throughout the week, so you’re always close to the action.

5. Spin Casino – Best Mobile Blackjack Site in Canada

Pros Top-tier mobile experience Over a dozen blackjack games C$1,000 welcome bonus 30+ software studios Cons Registration is required to access the full catalogue Average game variety

In case you like to enjoy your blackjack gaming activities from a mobile device, head over to Spin Casino. And while you’re there, you might want to consider claiming up to C$1,000 in welcome bonuses.

Blackjack Games:

4.6/5

The blackjack section at Spin Casino includes about 15 variants of the popular card game, ranging from the basic single-deck version to more advanced options.

Live gaming fans aren’t left out as the casino’s live dealer section of 40+ games also includes multiple blackjack channels. Please note that in order to access the full catalogue, registration is required. Creating an account is free, so that shouldn’t be much of a hassle.

Welcome Bonus:

4.7/5

You’ll need to deposit a minimum of C$10 to qualify for the welcome bonus at Spin Casino. After registration, you can claim a bonus of up to C$1,000, which is divided into three parts.

Your first deposit is matched 100% up to C$400, and your next two deposits are each matched up to C$300. Remember to regularly visit the site’s promotional page for the latest information on free spins and temporary promotions.

Gambling Alternatives:

4.65/5

Spin Casino’s extensive game library includes approximately 400 slot games, over 20 versions of online roulette, and about 15 baccarat games. This wide variety of games has been made possible due to the collaboration with 31 unique game providers, distinguishing Spin Casino in the online gaming world.

The presence of a high number of games with a high RTP rate is a testament to the casino’s commitment to providing the latest and most popular titles. The vast array of game providers ensures that Spin Casino continuously updates its offerings, keeping players engaged and satisfied with a fresh and diverse gaming experience.

Banking:

4.8/5

While the withdrawal process at Spin Casino may not be exceptional with its 24-48 hours processing time, it’s certainly more efficient than the lengthy periods some Canadian online casinos require. Moreover, all transactions are secure and reliable.

Deposits of Canadian dollars can be made through a variety of methods, including Visa, MasterCard, e-checks, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Flexepin, Neosurf, and instant bank transfers from all Canadian banks.

Consistent with the best online casinos in Canada, Spin Casino accepts 15 different payment methods, providing flexibility for its patrons.

Misc:

4.9/5

The website’s user-friendly interface facilitates easy navigation, and the site operates swiftly, providing a smooth experience. If you’re more into mobile gaming, dedicated apps for both iOS and Android devices are available. These apps effectively mirror the complete desktop gaming experience on your smartphone or tablet.

Even during holidays, Spin Casino ensures that customer support is available round the clock. The only way to reach them is via live chat, which most users prefer. However, some might find the addition of email and phone support beneficial.

Despite the lack of a Twitter presence, Spin Casino’s longevity of 20 years in operation indicates that most players aren’t overly concerned by these omissions.

How We Chose the Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada

Blackjack Games:

We combed through the casino lobbies and tested the blackjack games to ensure that these casinos offered the best variety from creative game studios.

The portfolios should include many blackjack variations such as Blackjack Switch, Classic Blackjack, Atlantic City Blackjack, European Blackjack, Unlimited Blackjack, Vegas Strip Blackjack, and more.

Bonuses:

The top online blackjack casinos we selected offer sign-up bonuses for new players, regular promotions, and deposit bonuses for existing players. We have verified that the bonus terms are fair and the wagering requirements meet the industry standards for online casinos.

Gambling Alternatives:

The best online blackjack casinos should have well-rounded portfolios that provide additional casino games and betting opportunities aside from blackjack. We rated the quality of each portfolio based on the variety and quality of gambling alternatives offered.

Banking:

When you start playing blackjack online for real money, you must know if your money is safe.

We reviewed the payment methods these online casinos offer to confirm that they are reliable and secure.

If you make money playing blackjack online, you want to be sure that you’ll receive the payment fairly quickly and that huge fees aren’t taken from your winnings. That’s why we rated the casinos on their transaction fees and payout times.

Customer Service:

The top 5 blackjack casinos in Canada all offer first-class customer support that is available 24 hours a day.

Some of them, like Casino.com and BitStarz, have won awards for the exceptional levels of customer service and responsible gambling environments provided.

Guide to Playing Online Blackjack in Canada

Why Should I Play Blackjack at Reputable Canadian Sites? There are many reasons why you should play online blackjack at reputable Canadian casino sites like PlayOJO.



When playing at the top blackjack sites Canada has to offer, you can rest assured that your information is kept private, the casino games are fair, and that you’ll be paid accordingly when you win. Are Online Blackjack Games Rigged? No, blackjack games are not rigged if you're playing blackjack at Canadian casino sites that are licensed and regulated by respected gambling authorities.



Regulated sites are audited to ensure that the games, including blackjack, are fair and random. Do Blackjack Sites in Canada Have Free Blackjack Games? Yes, you can play some of the best blackjack games for free at top casinos like JackpotCity.



You won't be able to win real money while playing free casino games, but it's a great way to get some blackjack practice. What's the Difference Between Automated and Live Blackjack? There’s a notable difference between automated and live blackjack.



Live blackjack is played against a real dealer and is carried out in real time in a live environment. You can chat with the dealer and the other blackjack players.



When you play automated blackjack, you are the only real person involved — similar to playing slots. Can I Learn How to Play Blackjack at Online Sites in Canada? Yes, you can learn how to play blackjack at online sites in Canada.



In fact, many good blackjack players started their journey by playing online blackjack.



PlayOJO provides players with a detailed blackjack tutorial that explains the rules, odds, and payouts of blackjack variants.



The casino also gives blackjack strategies and lets you play in 'Practice' mode, so you don't have to spend money while learning. How Can I Find the Best Blackjack Sites in Canada? You'll need to consider several factors to find the best blackjack sites in Canada.



For starters, check our mini-reviews to see what the online casinos offer. Choose a site that provides your preferred blackjack variants and bet sizes.



For example, if you want to play Classic Blackjack with bets of C$0.50 per hand, make sure the casino offers a blackjack game like this before signing up.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Blackjack Sites in CA

Here’s a recap of the features that secured these online Blackjack casino sites their ‘Top 5’ positions.

PlayOJO: Explore over 150 blackjack variants at PlayOJO, Canada’s best blackjack site. You can also enjoy more than 3,000 other casino games, including hundreds of exciting live dealer games. Sign up for an account and grab 50 bonus spins today.

TonyBet: With 4,000 casino games and live blackjack tables courtesy of LuckyStreak, TonyBet is one of the few blackjack online casinos that operates a full-scale sportsbook and offers a massive first deposit bonus of up to C$1,000 plus 120 free spins.

JackpotCity: This online casino is perfect for those who want to play online blackjack but prefer testing the waters first, offering a minimum deposit of C$5 and over 50 real money blackjack online games with bets ranging from very low to high. Sign up and make a first deposit of C$10 or more to claim a 100% bonus up to C$1600, spread over the first 4 transactions.

BitStarz: Famous for its outstanding customer service and hybrid platform, this blackjack site gives crypto and fiat depositors a 125% first deposit bonus up to C$400/1 BTC plus 180 free spins.

Spin Casino: A spirited online casino that flaunts one of the best portfolios with exciting blackjack games created by various providers. The live casino hosts over a dozen live blackjack tables with professional dealers. Begin your exploration at Spin Casino with a 100% first deposit bonus of up to C$1000.

How to Play Blackjack Online in Canada We’ll walk you through the steps to register at PlayOJO, the number 1 online blackjack site as rated by us. The steps will be almost identical at any online blackjack site in Canada. Open the Casino’s Website on a Computer or Mobile Device Follow the link to launch PlayOJO casino in your browser.

Click the ‘Join Now’ button displayed on the right side of the screen to start registration. Complete Your Registration Fill in your details and click the continue button.

Choose your preferred currency and continue to the next step.

Enter your contact details and submit. ‘ Make Your First Deposit Head to the cashier section.

Choose the payment method that you want to deposit with.

Enter the deposit amount and click the confirmation button.

Ready to Join the Best Blackjack Sites in Canada?

We went all out in search of the best blackjack online casinos hoping to give players in Canada the right tools to enjoy real money blackjack in a safe online gambling environment.

If you’re still unsure, stick to the basics. Spin Casino offers the best mobile gambling experience, while JackpotCity accepts low deposits. If you’re looking for the best blackjack casino, sign up to PlayOJO and enjoy the most exciting blackjack games online.

Basically, look at our ‘Best for’ categories and choose CA online blackjack sites with characteristics that you like.

You’ll be well on your way to a fun and safe playing experience!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling involves risk and you must not gamble with funds you can’t afford to lose. It is not a solution to any financial difficulty. Remember, the house always wins!

If you believe you’re suffering from a gambling addiction or know anyone who does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 01-626-960-3500 right away. Their advisors can help make gambling safe for you.

All gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Online casinos listed here may not be available in your region. Don’t forget to check local laws to make sure it’s legal where you’re based.

Check out the free gambling addiction resources from these organizations.