The online gambling scene in New Zealand is bustling – with more websites jumping on the sports, virtual games, and crypto bandwagon.

Of course, the other casino classics are still very much alive at the best NZ gambling sites like PlayOJO.

That’s our favorite thing about online gambling in NZ: You get a piece of everything because of its diverse selection. The generous bonuses are just icing on top. Let’s see what other features the best NZ gambling sites offer.

Best NZ Online Gambling Sites

🥇 Best overall PlayOJO 💸 Top pick for jackpot games Casinonic 🎰 Best for pokies Jackpot City 🎲 NZ$ 8,000 + 700 free spins Dundeeslots 🎁 Best for bingo and lotto games Ricky Casino ⚽️ Top choice for sports betting Luckland 🃏 Fun pokie tournaments Neospin 📱 Excellent video poker games All Slots 🤑 Solid loyalty program Bitvegas 🚀 Best for crypto gambling MyStake

Wonder how these 10 got a spot in the list of the top online casino sites in New Zealand? Keep reading to find out the best real money casino NZ offers for your preferences.

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Gambling Site NZ Overall

Pros 80 no-wager free spins for new players 3,000+ pokies and table games Cashback on every game Great selection of live dealer games No minimum payouts Live chat support Cons Website elements sometimes need refreshing Limited e-wallet banking options

We’re starting strong with PlayOJO, a phenomenal NZ online casino with a massive collection of casino games, cash back on every game, rollover free bonuses, and other exciting features that make it the best gambling site in New Zealand.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.9/5

PlayOJO does something with their bonuses you don’t see at many other New Zealand online casinos. Every bonus is completely rollover free. That means they have no wagering requirements attached.

Any winnings from the 80 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard you’ll get upon making your first NZ$10 deposit are yours to keep and do with as you will.

There’s also an extremely generous cashback deal for players, thanks to the OJOPlus program. Every bet you make at this casino qualifies for OJOPlus points, which can be redeemed as cash and added to your account. You can use it to place more bets or you can cash it out — totally up to you.

Game Variety:

5/5

There are over 3,000 online pokies, table games, scratch cards, live casino games, and more at PlayOJO Casino just waiting for you.

And with trusted software providers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Play’n Go, and many more, you’re guaranteed excellent gameplay and a fun overall experience with every game.

We found everything from the best NZ online slots like Big Bass Bonanza, and Temple Tumble 2, to exciting new online casino games like 3 Buzzing Wilds and Razor Returns.

Players who are interested in table games will find a broad range of classic options in both live dealer and regular casino formats including online roulette (with American, European, and even French options available), blackjack, baccarat, Dragon Tiger, and even a decent selection of casino poker variations.

PlayOJO offers one of the most well-rounded collections of casino games we’ve found – no wonder it’s considered the best online gambling site for many NZ players.

Banking Options:

4.8/5

Players can load up their accounts with Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Paypal, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Payz, Maestro, bank transfer, Solo Switch, MuchBetter, Trustly, and more. A variety of cryptocurrencies are also supported, including Tether, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

2. Casinonic – Highest Payout NZ Online Gambling Site

Pros NZ$ 5,000 welcome package Over 2,000 casino games Hundreds of jackpot slots available Excellent live dealer game variety Exciting ongoing promotions Cons Limited crypto banking options Game categorisation can be improved

Next up we have Casinonic, a fantastic NZ online casino with a robust game variety, plenty of bonuses for new and returning players, and one of the best collections of jackpot pokies we’ve seen.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.8/5

Casinonic sports a wide range of bonuses so that players have plenty of options for keeping their player accounts topped up, starting with the awesome welcome offer.

The whole package is broken up over a new player’s first ten deposits, with a 100% match up to NZ$ 500 on the first deposit and each of the succeeding nine deposits getting a 50% deposit match bonus good for up to NZ$500. This adds up to a total of NZ$5,000 in bonus funds.

Aside from the welcome offer, players can access various deposit match bonuses, free spin offers, birthday bonuses, and more.

Game Variety:

4.8/5

With over 2,000 online casino games to choose from, you know you can kiss boredom goodbye. We found titles from some of the industry’s best providers, like Betsoft, NetEnt, Microgaming, and more.

As you’d expect from most of the best online gambling sites NZ players enjoy, Casinonic focuses primarily on pokies with a wide range of titles like Aloha King Elvis, Story of Hercules, Savage Buffalo Spirit, Book of Spells Hold and Win, Book of Helios, and more.

Casinonic is particularly generous with its variety of jackpot slots. You’ll be able to scroll through page after page of exciting progressive jackpots including several different Mega Moolah titles like Absolootly Mad, Starlite Fruits, Lucky Bells, and more.

There’s also a robust live dealer casino filled with roulette — including interesting varieties like Double Ball, Speed Roulette, and so on — online blackjack, and more. Unfortunately, you’ll have to hunt around a bit for these, as the only thing that came up was the (admittedly impressive) list of live dealer roulette games. But the search function revealed quite a range of other casino games.

Banking Options:

4.9/5

Players will have access to a wide range of banking options including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, bank transfer, ecoPayz, and Neosurf. The site is one of the first Bitcoin casinos in NZ so it’s no surprise that it’s supporting only a few cryptocurrencies at the moment. All options are free from any transaction fees on Casinonic’s end.

3. Jackpot City – Best Online Gambling Site in New Zealand for Pokies

Pros NZ$ 1600 welcome package 500+ pokies and table games Fantastic mobile app and website Top-notch table game variety 24/7 customer support Cons Doesn’t accept cryptocurrency Can’t explore the website without an account

Jackpot City is a well-known name in the world of NZ online gambling and around the world. It was an easy choice for this list thanks to it having doubled down on mobility with a beautiful mobile-optimized website and downloadable apps for both iOS and Android devices.

Making it a perfect choice for serious players on the go.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.7/5

As one of the best online casinos in New Zealand, Jackpot City’s welcome package is very straightforward. When you make a qualifying deposit, you can get a 100% match bonus good for up to NZ$400 each on your first four deposits. The total bonus funds you can get is NZ$ 1,600.

Aside from the welcome offer, Kiwi players can also enjoy a solid loyalty program offered by Jackpot City.

Game Variety:

4.8/5

While Jackpot City uses a few different software providers, most of their casino games come from Microgaming, which means you’re going to see a ton of great jackpot games like Mega Moolah. But there are quite a few other exciting slots available as well, like the classy spy-themed Agent Jane Blonde Returns and Ancient Fortunes: Zeus.

This casino doesn’t skimp on the table games, either. We found a wide variety of classic table games including blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and more.

You can find live dealer games and their casino game versions. This real money casino NZ site also offers several games from Real Dealer Studio, which specializes in casino games that use tons of recorded footage with real actors to build a live dealer experience but without the need for constant streaming.

Banking Options:

4.8/5

Jackpot City is much more limited in its banking options than some of the other safe casinos we’ve looked at. Players will be able to deposit by credit card, Trustly, Neteller, Neosurf, and Skrill. The minimum deposit required for these options is fairly low, with most being only NZ$5.

4. Dundeeslots – Best Bonuses of all NZ Gambling Sites

Pros NZ$ 8,000 + 700 free spins Over 2,000 slots and table games Dozens of software providers 24/7 chat support Swift payouts Cons Only one form of crypto accepted Website navigation could be better

With a name like Dundeeslots, you’d expect a NZ online casino to offer a stellar pokie experience. We’re here to tell you that you will not be disappointed. From the massive collection of top-notch pokies to the obscene amount of free spins offered, Dundeeslots is a force to be reckoned with.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.8/5

New players will have access to various deposit bonuses spread across their first ten deposits, starting with a 100% match bonus good for up to NZ$ 800 plus 100 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5.

Throughout your next nine deposits, you’ll get a match bonus between 50% and 100% with each being good for up to NZ $800 and with a variety of free spins bonuses attached to each one. Once all is said and done, you’ll have acquired NZ$8,000 in bonus funds and 700 free spins.

Game Variety:

4.8/5

With over 2,000 games to choose from provided by some of the biggest names in the industry — names like Booming Games, Yggdrasil, Evolution, Fugaso, and more — you’ll swiftly forget what boredom even smelled like.

You’ll find a whole slew of Elvis Frog games, Shadow Raiders, The Rodfather Megaways, Age of Zeus, and so many more.

The table game variety is also quite diverse, with a fantastic blend of live dealer and casino game options to choose from. There’s even a “Casual” game section where you’ll find everything from Plinko to Minesweeper and even a few crash gambling games for the intuitive and lucky punters out there.

Banking Options:

4.7/5

Players can load up their account via credit card, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, bank transfers, Neosurf, and the most popular cryptocurrency around — Bitcoin.

Dundeeslots is one of the fastest payout casinos around, with fee-free payouts and deposits.

5. Ricky Casino – Best NZ Online Gambling Site for Lottery and Bingo

Pros NZ$ 7,500 + 550 free spins Over 1,500 casino games Robust live casino Exciting lottery and bingo games Cons Design is not the best Mobile compatibility could be better

Last but not least, we have Ricky Casino. This is another excellent NZ gambling site packed with excellent casino games, generous promotions, and stellar support.

We were particularly impressed with Ricky Casino’s collection of bingo games, lottery options, and other casual-style games, making this a great place for players who want a more low-key gambling experience.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.6/5

Ricky Casino offers new players a generous bonus broken up over their first few deposits. The entire package will bring you a whopping NZ$ 7,500 in bonus funds and 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5.

There are other promotions like the Tuesday bonus and Wednesday free spins that are available for all players. You can also enjoy a Birthday and VIP bonus courtesy of Ricky Casino.

Game Variety:

4.7/5

You’ll find the best NZ online slots and table games from top providers like Booming Games, NetEnt, Habanero, Pragmatic Play, and many more. So you can be sure you’ll see top titles like Buffalo King, Sun of Egypt 2, Aztec Magic Bonanza, and more.

In addition to the standard pokie and table game fare, we found various bingo games in 75- and 90-ball varieties, Instant Bingo, Bingo Power, and more. There are even a couple of lotto-style games for players looking for a low-stress, high-reward experience.

Banking Options:

4.7/5

Players can load up their account through bank transfers, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, and a decent variety of e-wallet options — all free from annoying transaction fees.

How We Ranked the Best Online Gambling Sites NZ Offers

Welcome Bonus

The best online gambling sites NZ players enjoy understand that one of the best ways to get new players in the door is to offer an exceptional welcome bonus. That’s one of the things we focused on when making our selection, so you know each game offers excellent free spins offers, deposit match bonuses, and more.

Game Variety

While quantity is good, we zeroed in on New Zealand online casinos that offer a quality blend of everyone’s favourite casino games. Whether you like fast-paced pokies, exciting live dealer experiences, or strategic games of blackjack, you’ll find something for everyone.

Plus, some options on our list also double down as NZ sports betting sites, so you can switch to something else whenever you feel bored.

Banking Options

Finally, all the games and bonuses in the world don’t do any good if you can’t make a deposit to get started. We’ve chosen NZ casino sites that accept a solid range of payment options, reasonable payout speeds, and manageable transaction fees.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Online Gambling Site in New Zealand?

Originally opening its doors in the UK, PlayOJO recently expanded to New Zealand’s online gambling industry, and we couldn’t be happier. There are a ton of great features packed into this NZ online casino, and while every one of them is worth mentioning, we’re just going to highlight a few of our favourites.

No Wagering Requirements: PlayOJO’s bonuses are smaller than many of the competitors, but the fact that none of them has any wagering requirements attached makes them some of the best promotions you’ll find anywhere.

Cash Back On Every Game: You read that right. Every game you play earns you points with the OJOPlus program. Once you get enough of these points, you can convert them into a cash bonus and add them to your account to withdraw, re-wager… whatever.

Superior Customer Support: PlayOJO’s support team is fast and friendly and serves to reinforce the casino’s players-first mentality.

PlayOJO’s support team is fast and friendly and serves to reinforce the casino’s players-first mentality. Massive Gaming Library: You’ll have access to over 3,000 NZ casino games, including pokies, blackjack, baccarat, other table games, instant-win scratchers, and plenty of live dealer options. This diverse and extensive library proves that PlayOJO is the top NZ online casino.

Why Play at the Best Online Gambling Sites NZ?

Are you new to online gambling and just trying to see what all the hubbub is about? We became die-hard online punters a long time ago due to the sheer number of benefits NZ online casinos offer over traditional land-based casinos. Here are a few highlights:

More Games: Take advantage of new online casinos with a massive library of games including hundreds — even thousands — of online pokies, table games, live casino games, and more. Far more than you’d be able to fit in a brick-and-mortar casino.

Generous Bonuses: NZ online casinos offer players exciting bonus offers giving them more free spins, cash, and other opportunities to play games, win cash, and more.

Convenience: Play your favourite real money online casino games without ever having to leave the comfort of your own home… or wherever you happen to be, thanks to the advanced mobile capabilities most New Zealand online casinos offer.

Best NZ Online Gambling Sites – FAQ

Is Online Gambling Legal in New Zealand? Yes, online gambling is legal in New Zealand, but with certain limitations. The local online casinos are limited in what types of games they can offer.



However, you can use casino sites located overseas, like our top picks – they offer NZ gamblers a broader range of games and betting options. Are NZ Gambling Websites Safe? Yes, playing at online casinos in New Zealand is perfectly safe. The top online gambling websites all use trusted software providers, well-established banking options, and end-to-end encryption to ensure that you and your banking information are safe from prying eyes. Can I Play Real Money Games on Mobile Gambling Websites in NZ? Yes! Most NZ online casinos will let you play live dealer games, online pokies, table games, and more from your iOS or Android device. Most of these options are available without having to download any apps. What Kind of Bonuses Are Available at NZ Online Gambling Sites? Many different sorts of bonuses are available at the best online casinos in NZ. Some of the most common bonuses are Free spin offers. These bonuses are usually part of a deposit bonus (but may be available without a deposit required) and give players a certain number of free spins for a particular pokie. In most cases, any winnings you receive from these free spins will be subject to wagering requirements and must be re-wagered a certain number of times before you can collect your payout. Deposit match bonuses. This bonus comes in the form of bonus cash usually matching a percentage of a deposit you make. For example, a 100% deposit match bonus will match your deposit dollar-for-dollar up to a maximum amount.

This bonus comes in the form of bonus cash usually matching a percentage of a deposit you make. For example, a 100% deposit match bonus will match your deposit dollar-for-dollar up to a maximum amount. Free play chip. Free play chips are a bonus amount that is granted to players — usually as part of a deposit bonus. It will be a set amount and frequently comes with its own wagering requirements as well. In most cases, any winnings you receive from these free spins will be subject to wagering requirements and must be re-wagered a certain number of times before you can collect your payout. How Do I Find the Right NZ Online Gambling Site for Me? Picking the best online casino can seem like a daunting task. To make things easier, we’ve put together a list of key things to consider when shopping for your next online casino experience.



See what games are available: This might seem obvious, but if you’re looking to play online casino games, it’s important that the NZ online casino you join has the games you like. Whether you’re a jackpot pokie fan or are looking for a specific title, make sure you’ll have something worth playing on deck.



Find your ideal bonus: Not all bonuses are created equal. Whether you’re looking for a massive deposit bonus and are willing to put up with the stiff wagering requirements that come with them, or you’re looking for a smaller bonus like the ones at PlayOJO that have no rollover whatsoever, make sure you got one that strikes the balance you’re looking for.



Check out the customer support options: We recommend checking out to see what customer support channels are available (we like 24/7 live chat ourselves) and maybe even make an internet search on the casino to see how they treat their customers.

One Last Look at the Top New Zealand Online Gambling Sites

PlayOJO: Our #1 pick for the best NZ online casino title boasts over 3,000 real money casino games, rollover-free bonuses, cashback on every game, and so much more. Sign up and get 50 wager-free spins today.

Casinonic: If you dream of winning big, check out Casinonic’s robust collection of over 200 progressive jackpot games. New players can sign up and get up to NZ$5,000 in bonus cash.

Jackpot City: Perfect for the gambler on the go, Jackpot City offers a phenomenal mobile-ready experience across a wide range of slots, table games, and even live dealer tables. Register and get NZ$1,600 in welcome bonuses.

Dundeeslots: If you find the lure of free spins irresistible, Dundeeslots offers a wealth of those and so much more. Explore a library of over 2,000 slots, table games, and instant-win gambling options when you sign up and claim your NZ$8,000 in bonus funds plus 700 free spins.

Ricky Casino: This casino serves up over 1,500 slots and table games, but really won us over with the wide range of bingo and lottery games they kept tucked away. Join the site and get NZ$ 7,500 in bonus funds and 550 free spins.

How to Join the Top Online Gambling NZ Sites If you’re ready to gamble online, the top online casino sites in NZ are fairly easy to sign up for. Here’s a step-by-step guide for signing up at our favourite New Zealand online casino – PlayOJO. Step 1: Getting Started Make your way to the PlayOJO landing page

Once you’re there, click Join Now to get the process started Step 2: Create Your Account Fill out the form completely with accurate information

Provide your name, last name, phone number, etc.

Follow the instructions Step 3: Claim the Welcome Bonus After verifying your account, you can log in and make your first deposit

Make sure to claim your welcome bonus Step 4: Start Online Gambling for Real Money Go to your account

Open the casino games section

Look for your favourite titles

Gamble online!

Tips and Tricks for Playing at New Zealand Gambling Sites

If you’re tired of burning through your bankroll, we’ve compiled this list of tips for gambling online NZ players should know about.

Pick the right game: While online pokies in NZ are undoubtedly fun, your odds of winning on them are lower than most games. If you’re tired of the casino seeming to always come out on top, try playing blackjack, roulette, craps, or baccarat.

Learn to strategize: Several games have strategies you can stick to to maximize your odds of winning. For example, playing French roulette and making even/odd or black/red bets can reduce the house edge to roughly 1%. Make sure you do your homework before playing to make the most out of your bankroll.

Manage the bankroll: Before they gamble online NZ players should outline how much they will play with. This will help keep them from letting emotions run away and chasing losses.

Ready to Join the Best NZ Gambling Sites?

As you can see, when it comes to online gambling websites, New Zealand has plenty of great options for you to choose from. Whether or not you decide to play at our pick for the overall best gambling site, PlayOJO, we’re certain there’s something on this list to tickle your fancy.

Just remember that no matter where you decide to play, the important thing is that you have fun. So get out there, have a good time, and always play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We don’t need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources: