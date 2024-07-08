Exciting bonus rounds, generous free spins bonuses, and amazing gameplay – the best NZ online pokies understood the assignment!

It’s too bad that some other sites missed the memo, though, so we’re here to point you in the right direction.

Our research shows that PlayOJO is the best pick for playing online pokies right now in New Zealand, but there are many others that we have listed and reviewed below. We’ve ranked our top picks by RTP, bonus rounds, graphics, and so much more.

Let’s explore the top online pokies sites together, shall we?

Best Online Pokies in NZ – July, 2024

Want to find out what exactly these sites have in store for you? Keep reading for our individual reviews of the best online pokies NZ has to offer!

1. PlayOJO (Book of Dead) – Best Online Pokies in NZ Overall

Pros 80 extra spins on your first deposit No wagering requirement Nearly 5,000 pokies from leading providers Secure and quick banking methods Exciting offers under OJO Specials Homepage is a bit cluttered Cons Cryptocurrencies not accepted

When researching the best online pokie sites New Zealand has in store for us, PlayOJO truly caught our attention and rightfully ended up at the #1 position. So, what makes this online casino so unique?

We found that PlayOJO houses nearly 5,000 online slot games packed with all-time favourite classics and brand-new titles we all know and love. Let’s look at why PlayOJO stands out, shall we?

Game Variety:

5 / 5.0

PlayOJO has one of the most impressive NZ online pokies sections we have ever seen. With nearly 5,000 online pokies, you will be surrounded by a fun game library at all times.

Not only does PlayOJO allow you to enjoy your favourite games, but it also gives you an excellent opportunity to explore new titles and discover online pokies that will soon become your go-to casino games.

At PlayOJO, you will find the most popular online pokies, such as Big Bass Bonanza, Book of Dead, Snake Arena, and Wolf of Gold, but that’s not all! You’ll also find newer titles, such as Coin Strike, Disturbed, Sugar Rush, and Lamp of Infinity.

Although PlayOJO mainly focuses on pokies, they offer various genres of online casino games, including roulette, blackjack, and even live dealer games, so if you ever feel like expanding your online gaming palette, this might be the right place for you.

Bonuses and Offers:

4.9 / 5.0

Fun at PlayOJO starts when you sign up and make your first deposit. After you do so, you’re granted 80 free spins on Book of Dead and 1 extra spin on Prize Twister. Not only that, but the deposit bonus comes with no wagering requirements whatsoever.

Moreover, PlayOJO offers its loyal players Kickers – exclusive rewards and daily promotions that are constantly updated, so make sure you keep an eye out for more exciting offers.

Payment Options:

5 / 5.0

Offering secure transactions to all its players, PlayOJO also ensures you have a variety of banking methods to choose from. Whether you use Visa, Mastercard, or Maestro, or you prefer to use e-wallets or even Apple Pay, this online casino has got you covered.

We were delighted to see PayPal, Trustly, ecoPayz, Skrill, and Jeton amongst the banking options, as we know real money pokies NZ players appreciate quick and simple online transactions. For almost all banking options, the minimum deposit is $10.

For your convenience, everything banking-related is placed on the Cashier page on your account, where you can also find detailed information about each form of transaction available on the website.

2. Luckland (Starburst) – Best Online Pokies Real Money NZ Bonuses

Pros Up to $2,000 welcome bonus Free daily spins Convenient banking options A growing library of online pokie Exclusive loyalty program Cons Cluttered homepage Customer support sometimes slow

Buckle your seatbelts and prepare for an exciting journey because we’re travelling to Luckland!

Luckland lives up to its name and tries to reward lucky players every step of the way, both with fantastic promotions and loyalty offers.

Launched in 2015, Luckland quickly became one of the go-to online casinos in the NZ online gambling industry, especially in pokie games.

Game Variety:

5 / 5.0

With over 800 pokie games, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to discover something you like.

In the magical world of Luckland, you can explore all-time classic pokie games such as Book of Dead, Pharaoh’s Legacy, Rainbow Falls, and Gonzo’s Quest – our favourite of them all is Starburst!

What we found to be quite profound about Luckland online casino is how frequently they update their library and add new titles weekly. Here you may find some of the more recent pokie games, such as Highway Legends, Barbarossa, Repeat Wins, Luchamigos, and many more.

If you ever feel like exploring the world outside of online slot games, Luckland also offers options for you to dive into Jackpots and Table Games like online blackjack.

Bonuses and Offers:

4.8 / 5.0

Whether you’re a beginner or an existing user of Luckland, you can expect to score some generous bonuses – which we always like to see.

The welcome package on this online pokies site consists of $2000 and additional 200 spins on selected pokies. On your first deposit, you’ll be eligible for a bonus of 100% up to $400; on your second deposit, you’ll get a 50% bonus up to $200. Players get a 25% bonus up to $200 each on their third and fourth deposits.

There are other offers and bonuses pokie enthusiasts will enjoy on Luckland, such as reload and tournament bonuses on Pragmatic Play pokies. Additionally, the loyalty program of Luckland allows you to get rewarded for all your achievements.

Payment Options:

4.8 / 5.0

Payment methods at Luckland are simple and relatively fast. Apart from Visa and Mastercard, a payment option we thought online slots NZ players would love is Xanpay and Poli by Astropay.

Apart from that, Luckland also offers banking options with Skrill, Neosurf, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, Neteller, and MuchBetter. We love seeing a wide variety of e-wallet options available on online casinos as we can see the growing amount of players that choose to use digital banking over other payment methods.

The deposit times on Luckland are instant for all payment types. However, the withdrawal times vary depending on the payment method, from 0 to 4 days, which was reasonable.

3. Jackpot City (Mega Moolah) – Best Online Pokies New Zealand Site for Mobile

Pros $1600 in deposit bonuses A wide variety of progressive online pokies iPhone and Android apps available 800+ online pokies games Over 30 top-notch software providers Cons Could use more bonuses Confusing website layout

Our list wouldn’t be complete without Jackpot City, one of the best NZ pokies sites.

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, this online casino caught our attention with its variety of pokie games and bonuses that our readers will enjoy.

Game Variety:

4.9 / 5.0

Playing NZ online pokies has a significant advantage – there are so many classic and brand-new titles to choose from that the fun keeps on going for a very long time!

Jackpot City truly offers one of the most impressive online pokies libraries that we have encountered while researching the best online pokies NZ has to offer. Among over 800 pokie games, you will indeed find something that fits just right with your taste. Here you will find classic and multi-pay line pokies, progressive pokies, and video pokies.

Suppose you’re the type of pokie player who enjoys casino games with storylines and specific themes. In that case, Jackpot City will accommodate you with pokie games, such as 9 Masks of Fire, Amazing Link Zeus, Agent Jane Blonde, Bison Moon, and many more.

Our favourite title, however, is Mega Moolah Progressive.

Bonuses and Offers:

4.75 / 5.0

Jackpot City offers a generous welcome bonus to its new players, which we found to be a terrific way to start your journey. The welcome bonus consists of four deposit bonuses up to $1,600. You will receive a 100% match bonus of up to $400 for your first deposit bonus. Likewise, for your second, third, and fourth bonuses, you will also get a 100% match bonus of up to $400.

Please note that the minimum deposit amount is $10. Additionally, the offer must be claimed within seven days of creating your account, so make sure you make the best out of the welcome bonus.

Although Jackpot City offers customer-based daily offers, which means that depending on how and what you play, you may receive promotions, there needs to be more of them at Jackpot City. We would love to see more offers involving free spins and thrilling challenges in the future.

Payment Options:

4.8 / 5.0

Players from New Zealand have a wide range of payment options at their disposal at JackpotCity Casino, including credit cards, debit cards, web wallets, and prepaid services.

You can freely transfer money from your account to your casino account using these safe and secure methods. Besides Visa and Mastercard options, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Neteller, Neosurf, PaySafeCard, and Skrill are available as banking options.

One thing we were happy to see as a payment option was Apple Pay, a fast and convenient way to deposit money in your online casino account. Except for Neosurf and PaySafeCard, where the minimum deposit is $10, the minimum deposit for all methods is $5 for all banking methods.

4. Johnny Jackpot (Legacy of Egypt) – Best New Zealand Online Pokies With Bonus Features

Pros $1,000 bonus + 100 spins 50 free spins for new players Daily and weekly online pokies bonuses Over 1,000 casino games Available on mobile devices Cons No phone customer support Design could be better

While going through some of the best online pokies sites, we knew that Johnny Jackpot would make it on our list.

Launched in 2018, Johnny Jackpot has become one of the top destinations for pokie lovers in New Zealand. Filled with exciting online slot machines, you would think you’re suddenly transported to Vegas, so let’s check what makes this NZ pokies site so unique, shall we?

Game Variety:

4.9 / 5.0

It all starts with a diverse game library. We know that New Zealand pokie enthusiasts appreciate a wide variety of online slot games, so we carefully explored the world of Johnny Jackpot to deliver the best possible experience for you.

At Johnny Jackpot NZ casino, you’ll discover a variety of real money pokies to choose from. With over a thousand top online pokies, this online casino has an impressive selection, including games such as Gold Blitz, Mega Moolah, Holy Hand Grenade, Amazon Kingdom, 3 Lucky Rainbows, Agent Jane Blonde Returns, and many more! It also features an excellent progressive jackpot pokies library with exciting prizes.

Bonuses and Offers:

4.8 / 5.0

We loved exploring daily bonuses and promotions at Johnny Jackpot. Here, every day starts with something new. For instance, on Mondays, loyal players get 20 bonus spins on selected NZ pokies games after making a deposit, and on Tuesdays, users get 100 bonus spins on Wacky Panda.

New Zealand pokie fans will especially enjoy spending their Sundays here, as every $1 deposited will get you one bonus spin on Amazing Link Zeus. That’s not all – every new player is welcomed with a bonus of up to $1,000 and 100 free spins.

The second deposit bonus will get you a 125% match bonus up to $200 with 20 free spins, while the third one will provide you with a 200% match bonus up to $400 with 30 bonus spins.

Payment Options:

4.65 / 5.0

The payment options at Johnny Jackpot online casino are comfortable, especially for New Zealand players. You may find Mastercard, Visa, Skrill, Paysafecard, Neteller, Paypal, and Apple Pay among their convenient banking methods.

We were also impressed to see Giropay and Sofort being available as payment methods on Johnny Jackpot. If none of the payment methods is of your liking, you can use bank wire as your preferred method as well. All in all, a secure and safe casino experience awaits new users here!

5. BetOnline (Spin it Vegas) – Best Pokies NZ Site for Crypto Users

Pros 100% casino welcome bonus Cryptocurrencies accepted Bonuses for crypto deposits Over 400 real money online pokies Cons Fees apply on fiat payouts No mobile application

Launched over 20 years ago, BetOnline has always been a go-to online casino for sportsbook and betting enthusiasts. Knowing this, we were very impressed by the variety of other genres they offer their players.

With over 400 real money online slots, constantly updated casino bonuses, and options to use cryptocurrency as your preferred baking method, we’re confident that BetOnline deserves a fifth place on our list of the best online pokies NZ sites.

Game Variety:

4.7 / 5.0

Although BetOnline is an online casino mainly focused on sportsbooks, online betting, and e-sports, that doesn’t stop them from accommodating pokie lovers like you.

Some of the most popular pokie games on the website include Mr. Macau, Take The Bank, 7 Fortune Frenzy, The Quest of Azteca, Kraken Deep Wins, and Louisiana Voodoo Queen.

You can explore new online slots at BetOnline, such as Cobra King, Ocean Life, Candy Factory, Alice in Dreamland, and many more.

BetOnline is also an excellent opportunity to explore many casino genres, in case you’ve been considering doing so. It’s one of the best NZ sportsbooks offering live wagering, racebooks, and other exciting genres at your disposal as soon as you join the website.

Bonuses and Offers:

4.75 / 5.0

BetOnline customers enjoy a variety of promotions and bonuses that the online casino offers.

Although there are different welcome bonuses to choose from, depending on which casino games you plan to play, we believe that pokie lovers will appreciate the casino welcome bonus, which is 100% up to $1,000 respectively for your first three deposits.

Inviting your friends to join you at BetOnline will reward you with up to 200% in bonuses.

Additionally, if you’re a crypto enthusiast, BetOnline offers a 100% first-time crypto bonus to anyone who chooses to use Bitcoin or Ethereum as a payment option with a rollover requirement of 14x.

Payment Options:

4.6 / 5.0

One unique thing about this casino, as our BetOnline review shows, is how accommodating they are to cryptocurrency users. Whether you use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, or even Shiba Inu Coin, you’ll indeed find your preferred deposit method here. As deposit methods, BetOnline also accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Discover, as well as Moneygram, money orders, and wire transfers.

You may also withdraw your winnings in the cryptocurrency of your choice or resort to using e-wallets, credit cards, and even money orders. In the future, we would love to see more digital banking options at BetOnline for their users from New Zealand. It’s one of the best crypto casinos we found.

Best NZ Online Pokies – Our Ranking Criteria

Game Variety:

Every pokie enthusiast knows that the number of games available at real money NZ online casinos plays a vital role in your gaming experience. Picking your favourite game and having an opportunity to come back to it anytime is essential, but it’s equally fun to explore a wide variety of pokie games.

Our top picks include NZ pokie sites with some of the best gaming libraries available in the online gambling industry.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Playing the best online pokies NZ offers is a fun and exciting way to test your luck and win real money. However, before you withdraw cash, you’re usually greeted with welcome and deposit bonuses as soon as you join.

Some welcome bonuses come with free spins, which are extremely fun if you love to play pokies. In our list of the best NZ pokie sites, you will find not only the generous welcome bonuses online casinos offer but also reload options, weekly promotions, and daily bonuses.

Banking Options:

E-wallets, bank cards, digital transactions – there are many ways we send and receive money these days. We ensured that our list included NZ casinos with Bitcoin and other payment options that are the most comfortable and straightforward to use for our readers.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Site to Play Online Pokies in NZ?

Impressive Online Pokie Library: With nearly 5000 online slots, you will undoubtedly find something you thoroughly enjoy here. At PlayOJO, you may find your favourite classic pokie games, brand new titles, progressive pokies, multi-pay line pokies and many more.

We believe that playing online pokies at PlayOJO is a truly enjoyable experience for anyone who loves discovering new things and challenging themselves.

Generous Bonuses:

Yes, PlayOJO does offer free spins for its new players, but that’s not where the fun ends. Here you will find exclusive rewards and daily promotions. The bonuses are constantly updated, so make sure you check out the promotions tab often to get the full experience.

Comfortable Banking Options:

Whether you use bank cards, e-wallets, or digital transfers, PlayOJO accommodates all of your banking needs. We were thrilled to see PayPal among the list of payment methods available. Additionally, PlayOJO does not have a minimum withdrawal requirement, and their payout times are pretty fast compared to most online casinos.

Why Should I Play Top Online Pokies NZ?

Opportunity to win real money: Playing pokies has a big advantage – you can have fun exploring your favourite games while winning real money. It’s always exciting to be rewarded for your luck and achievements!

A way to discover new games: Pokie game industry is ever-growing! There are so many games to choose from these days, and we believe that our list will allow you to play slots and find your new go-to NZ pokies online game.

Explore casinos from home: Nowadays, you no longer have to travel to your local casino in order to enjoy playing slots and win real money. Thanks to new NZ online casinos, all of this can be done digitally, from the comfort of your own home, any time of the day or night.

Best Online Pokies NZ – FAQ

What is the Best Online Pokie to Play in NZ? We found that the Book of Dead at PlayOJO is the best online pokie to play in New Zealand. It has unique gameplay, excellent sound and visual effects, and you can even get 80 bonus spins for it if you sign up and make a deposit. Is Playing Online Pokies Safe in NZ? Playing online pokies in New Zealand is safe and secure as long as you’re using reputable sites.



All of the top picks listed in this article are licensed and use secure and end-to-end encrypted getaways, ensuring that your personal and banking information remains private and safe. Can You Win Real Money Playing Online Pokies in New Zealand? Yes, playing NZ online pokies is one of the most fun ways to win real money.



The best NZ online casinos listed in our article offer safe and quick payouts, so you can receive your money in cash in just a couple of business days. Make sure to carefully check the withdrawal times for the banking methods you choose, as they tend to vary.

Top 5 Best Pokies Online NZ – Quick Comparison

PlayOJO: PlayOJO is one of the most populous online casinos, with nearly 5000 online pokies. Apart from popular online pokies, you can also enjoy a generous welcome bonus with 80 free spins on your first deposit. Additionally, this real money online pokies casino also offers convenient and fast banking options for NZ players.

Luckland : Luckland offers a variety of classic online pokies game options and new titles, as well as Jackpots and table games. It also provides a welcome package of $2000 and 200 spins on selected pokies for all new players. With over 800 pokie games in their library, you’ll never get tired of exploring.

: Luckland offers a variety of classic online pokies game options and new titles, as well as Jackpots and table games. It also provides a welcome package of $2000 and 200 spins on selected pokies for all new players. With over 800 pokie games in their library, you’ll never get tired of exploring. Jackpot City : Jackpot City offers over 400 pokie games, including progressive jackpot pokies, multi-pay line pokies and video pokies. They also reward their new players with a 100% match bonus of up to $400 for the first four deposits they make.

: Jackpot City offers over 400 pokie games, including progressive jackpot pokies, multi-pay line pokies and video pokies. They also reward their new players with a 100% match bonus of up to $400 for the first four deposits they make. Johnny Jackpot : This online casino offers a wide range of real money pokies, including Gold Blitz, Mega Moolah, Holy Hand Grenade, and the Amazon Kingdom. New players are greeted with a generous welcome bonus with free spins so they can explore the casino freely.

: This online casino offers a wide range of real money pokies, including Gold Blitz, Mega Moolah, Holy Hand Grenade, and the Amazon Kingdom. New players are greeted with a generous welcome bonus with free spins so they can explore the casino freely. BetOnline: The best online pokies NZ casino for those who prefer cryptocurrency as their preferred banking method. Here, you have over 400 pokies to choose from while you enjoy your deposit bonuses.

Our Tips for Choosing the Best Online Pokies NZ

Take bonuses into consideration: To win real money online pokies is a wonderful feeling, but claiming bonuses and offers help you tremendously to achieve your goals. Make sure that the bonuses available at your favourite casinos suit you and your needs the best.

Browse the game selection: In order to play your favourite games, make sure you carefully look through the online slot selection at each casino we have covered. Be sure that they provide your favourite New Zealand online pokies and other categories like online roulette or live dealers – so you never get bored.

Check the banking methods: Sometimes, we might fall in love with popular online casinos only to find that they do not accept our preferred payment methods. We understand that this is heartbreaking, and that’s why we always recommend researching banking options available before joining NZ pokies sites.

So, What Are the Best Online Pokies To Play in New Zealand?

No matter if you’re an experienced pokie player or you’re just now discovering the magical world of online slots, we hope that you’ll find your new favourite place among the casinos featured on our list.

Our favourite place to play pokies in New Zealand is undoubtedly PlayOJO, with our top game being the Book of Dead. Regardless of where you decide to spin your favourite pokies, we wish you the best of luck and remember to play responsibly.

