Sports betting in New Zealand is not just about rugby, cricket, and netball. NZ betting sites offer amazing markets on a wide range of sports events across the globe.
And we all know how exciting it is to place a bet or two while you’re waiting for the big game, isn’t it?
The best NZ betting sites like Mr Play cover major sports leagues in New Zealand, offer a generous sports welcome bonus for new sign-ups, and deliver a smooth mobile betting experience for maximum convenience.
|🥇 Best overall
|Mr Play
|🏏 No.1 cricket betting site
|Rabona
|⚽️ Best for football betting
|Luckland
|🎮 Great in-play betting features
|Stake
|💸 Generous sports bonuses
|Sportsbetting.ag
|🥎 Top pick for virtual sports betting
|PowBet
|📱 Best mobile sportsbook
|Slottica
|🔝 Ideal for newbie bettors
|Sportaza
|🐎 Excellent for horse racing betting
|Dafabet
|🚀 Best crypto sports betting site
|TonyBets
Mr Play is undoubtedly the top-tier online sports betting platform in New Zealand! It boasts competitive odds across 30+ sports betting categories and an enticing NZ$100 welcome bonus.
Rugby markets are the No. 1 highlight at the best New Zealand online betting site, but the site offers betting opportunities in football, eSports, greyhound races, and even niche sports like badminton, darts, and futsal.
While they provide access to over 50 racetracks spanning several countries, including Brazil, Australia, Chile, and Canada, their services are not limited to this. They also offer exclusive deals and exciting tournaments, adding thrill to live wagering.
For those looking to enhance their betting experience, Mr Play offers personalized Boosts and a Top Offer section. This ensures that bettors are always securing the most beneficial deal. These features and extensive sports offerings make Mr Play a leading choice for sports betting in New Zealand.
The moment you join Mr Play, an exciting journey awaits, initiated by a lavish welcome gift. This incentive offers a 100% match up to NZ$100, setting the stage for an engaging encounter.
In addition to this, Mr Play provides extra perks for sports betting enthusiasts. These include the Playboost feature and the option to Cashout before the conclusion of a match, offering you superior command over your betting strategies.
Deposits at Mr Play are made effortless with various methods like credit and debit cards, wire transfers, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, and more. It’s important to note that withdrawal times at Mr Play can vary. While e-wallet withdrawals may take up to two business days, credit card withdrawals could require up to six.
Some transactions are processed immediately, allowing you to start wagering without delay. Mr Play employs advanced SSL encryption technology, ensuring a seamless and secure banking experience and placing your security above everything else.
The best New Zealand online sports betting site offers a modern and stylish interface on its website. While there’s room for improvement in page load times, site navigation is simple and convenient. The mobile-optimized platform guarantees a flawless experience, with all betting sections easily accessible from the main menu. Key details like Terms & Conditions and licensing information are in the footer.
In terms of customer service, our interaction with the Mr Play team was both efficient and polite. The live chat feature proved to be the most effective way of communication, with our queries being addressed within as little as 30 seconds!
Email support is also available, though responses may take between 12 and 24 hours. Unfortunately, phone support is not offered, which could be seen as a minor setback.
One potential issue might be the limited working hours of the support team. They are available seven days a week from 08:00 to 00:00 CET. Despite this limitation, the support provided is excellent.
Cricket is one of the most popular sports in New Zealand, and Rabona is the No. 1 NZ betting site to place your cricket wagers. Also, the NZ$200 welcome bonus is top-notch!
Rabona isn’t just a standard betting platform; it’s an elite cricket betting application for New Zealand fans. It showcases thousands of markets daily, mainly highlighting cricket leagues.
In addition to being a hub for eSports and virtual sports betting enthusiasts, Rabona caters to fans of niche sports like snooker, futsal, and floorball. Offering betting options in over 40 unique sports categories distinguishes itself from other emerging New Zealand online bookmakers.
Rabona welcomes its new players with an impressive incentive for sports bettors – a 100% deposit match bonus of up to NZ$200. You must place your first deposit at odds of 1.50 or higher to activate this bonus. Once activated, the bonus can be used on bets with odds of 2.0 or more.
Other promotions like time-limited event-specific promotions, cashback schemes, 50% match reload bonuses, and the MLB 100% Free Bet up to NZ$200 are also available at this NZ betting site.
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts will appreciate that Rabona accepts BTC and ETH for deposits and withdrawals, facilitating speedy transactions often finalized within minutes.
Take note that transaction times can vary depending on the payment method. E-wallet transactions may take up to 48 hours, while bank transfers or debit/credit card transactions could take 3 to 5 business days to process.
If cryptocurrencies aren’t your preference, Rabona also accommodates more traditional methods. They accept credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers, including popular options such as Visa, MasterCard, Jeton, and Neosurf.
This New Zealand sports betting site stands out with its user-friendly mobile interface. The platform is expertly designed to adapt to your device’s screen size and resolution, providing an optimal user experience. Additionally, they offer betting apps compatible with iOS or Android devices for a more convenient betting journey.
When it comes to customer support, Rabona doesn’t lag either. They have representatives accessible 24/7 via live chat or email. The live chat feature is the go-to option for those who prefer immediate responses, usually within minutes.
Luckland has made our list of the best betting sites NZ players can join by offering top-tier options for football fans in a well-rounded package that also includes a NZ$10 risk-free sports bet.
Luckland truly excels in the realm of soccer betting, providing a plethora of options for enthusiasts. From teams in the MLS and Peru to squads in Iranian Division 2, the platform ensures a comprehensive betting journey.
In addition to soccer, Luckland also offers real-time wager markets for live rugby betting. This is part of their wide array of over 20 distinct sports betting categories, with a significant focus on rugby.
Furthermore, the platform amplifies its betting offerings with a notable range of specialized markets, including equestrian racing. This variety further enhances the enriching betting environment provided by Luckland.
Becoming a member of Luckland comes with the perk of a NZ$10 bonus bet. However, it’s worth pointing out that not all payment methods are eligible for this promotion. Players who deposit with Skrill, Skrill 1-Tap, Neteller, and Paysafecard cannot avail of the offer.
Before you claim this generous Luckland offer, you must go through the specific Terms & Conditions. The unrestricted, wager-free welcome bonus is only available to those who place a minimum bet of NZ$15 on any sports event with odds of at least 1/1.
This New Zealand online betting site provides a range of payment methods for its users, including but not limited to debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Trustly, Paysafecard, and Much Better. PayPal is often preferred among these options due to its quickness and dependability.
However, it’s important to mention that Luckland presently does not support cryptocurrency as a payment option.
While Luckland has been optimized for mobile use, the aesthetic leans more towards a casino ambiance than a typical online sportsbook.
The platform also provides customer support through an FAQ section and an email contact form for more specific inquiries.
What makes Stake one of the top betting sites for New Zealand sports fans is the live betting section. Also, this is one of the best-looking sports betting NZ sites we’ve seen!
Stake caters to the interests of all bettors with its vast sports coverage, from niche games like hurling and Gaelic football to mainstream ones such as alpine skiing and water polo. This extensive offering ensures that every bettor finds a sport they enjoy betting on.
Additionally, Stake stands out with its live betting options, which span popular sports like football, basketball, and tennis. This in-play betting feature further solidifies its reputation in the betting market.
For tech-savvy punters, Stake offers ample e-sports betting opportunities. With options for betting on popular games like CS: GO, Call of Duty, and Dota 2, it enhances its appeal to the digital generation.
Stake, diverging from the typical approach of other New Zealand betting sites, doesn’t offer a standard welcome bonus for either sports or real money NZ casino players. Instead, it spices up the betting environment with consistent enhancements and exclusive deals.
You can join Daily Races competitions, where you have a chance for a share of the NZ$100,000 prize pool. In another exciting opportunity, Stake allows you to earn tickets by wagering on different sports, which can then be used to enter the Weekly Giveaway featuring a generous NZ$75,000 prize pool.
The platform continually refreshes its promotional offers, ensuring that bettors in New Zealand can always access the best deals for ongoing and imminent sports events such as Wimbledon, NBA Playoffs, and more. Therefore, it’s advisable to stay vigilant and frequently check for updates.
Banking Options to Bet Online
Stake.com offers a unique payment system that exclusively accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more. This sets it apart from traditional NZ online betting sites, enhancing its appeal to digital-savvy users.
Notably, each cryptocurrency has its own specific deposit and withdrawal limits. For instance, the minimum deposit for Bitcoin is 0.0002 BTC, while Litecoin is 0.04 LTC.
Despite this, Stake.com offers an array of nine deposit methods for the convenience of its users. These include popular options such as MasterCard, Visa, Maestro and digital payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Moreover, no restrictions are imposed on withdrawals, adding to the platform’s flexibility.
The Stake.com mobile app, designed for Android and iOS devices, offers a user-friendly interface that mirrors the website. This ensures quick page-load times and an almost identical game selection. However, it’s important to note that sports betting depends on your geographical location and uses geolocation for verification.
In addition, this New Zealand online betting site provides a comprehensive help center filled with numerous articles addressing common questions. Users can access the live chat feature instantly, even before logging in. If not automatically activated, clicking “Live Support” will initiate a pop-up window.
Lastly, Stake.com is known for its exceptionally responsive customer service team. They typically respond within minutes to hours and can be reached via email, ensuring a complete support system for players.
SportsBetting.ag is a long-standing platform that easily beats most NZ betting sites in the bonus department. The sports betting site offers a NZ$1,000 welcome bonus and a wide range of risk-free bet deals.
Though it may not match Mr Play’s diverse betting options, SportsBetting.ag is making strides in live betting, offering appealing returns to sports fans.
Its unique combination of extensive prop and live bets and attractive odds forms its identity in the betting world. Despite not boasting the broadest range of wagering choices, this distinctive mix quickly sets SportsBetting.ag apart in the betting industry.
At this NZ online sportsbook, newcomers can double their first and second deposits up to $500 with the code DOUBLEUP. However, the minimum deposit to qualify for this offer is $100.
It’s crucial to bear in mind, though, that the welcome offer does not include deposits made via Skrill or Neteller, and it carries a 10x playthrough requirement. Additionally, they provide a risk-free bet valued at $25 and up to 9% daily cashback on horse racing.
SportsBetting.ag, catering to a broad spectrum of sports betting enthusiasts, offers a plethora of deposit and withdrawal methods. With nearly 20 unique transaction options at their disposal, users can expect a smooth and customer-focused experience.
Moreover, it’s the top choice for those who prefer dealing in digital assets. The platform supports a wide array of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, Stellar, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Tether, and USD Coin.
Following a recent update inspired by new NZ online casinos and sportsbooks, SportsBetting.ag now presents an attractive, mobile-optimized interface. As is customary with leading online sportsbooks, they offer comprehensive support via multiple channels such as live chat, phone, and email.
To streamline the resolution of specific issues, their support has been divided into three distinct email addresses, one of which is exclusively dedicated to handling sportsbook-related inquiries.
When we review NZ online casinos and sports betting sites, our focus is on websites that offer a broad array of sports markets, catering to the diverse interests of Kiwi punters.
We also pay close attention to the best sports betting odds. After all, more competitive odds mean better potential returns for bettors, and who doesn’t want that?
We give a higher ranking to the best betting sites in NZ that also offer casino games for users who prefer to switch between betting types.
The inclusion of classic games like blackjack, which requires strategic play, and online roulette, known for its chance-based excitement, offers a well-rounded gambling experience for NZ gamblers.
We also give top marks to NZ online betting sites that offer attractive bonuses and risk-free bets. It’s all about those generous welcome bonuses and cool deals for regular users.
But it’s not just about the amount of bonus money – we also dig into the fine print to ensure the terms and conditions and wagering requirements are fair.
We considered the overall banking experience, including the variety and security of payment methods, and the speed of transactions offered by online betting NZ sites.
This includes options for gambling with Bitcoin, ensuring a smooth, secure, and efficient banking process essential for the best betting sites in New Zealand.
All the leading sports betting sites in New Zealand that we recommend come with mobile-friendly apps or optimized websites.
This means you can place bets on your favourite sports directly from your smartphone or tablet, wherever you are.
We also examined the quality of customer support services offered by the top sports betting sites in New Zealand. Prompt and effective support can really enhance the overall user experience, making it a key factor in our evaluation.
Online betting sites blow traditional sports betting markets out of the water! We’re looking at better odds, more bonus money, and more sports betting options. Check this out.
NZ sports betting sites offer all the classic bonus deals available at online gambling sites worldwide. Some of the prominent options include the following.
Yes, you can claim risk-free bets as a New Zealand bettor. Our top risk-free sports bet NZ option is SportsBetting.ag, which offers a string of risk-free wagers, including a $25 risk-free player prop, a $25 risk-free bet for live betting, and dedicated risk-free wagers for the NBA, NHL, and the MLB.
Yes, you can download betting apps in New Zealand. Many international betting sites offer mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices. These apps provide a convenient way for users to place bets, check odds, follow live games, and even stream sports events. Two of the best betting apps available to New Zealand bettors are Mr Play and Stake.
Online sports betting is allowed in New Zealand and has been for well over a decade. The Gambling Act of 2003 made it illegal to run a sportsbook from within the country but did not prohibit citizens from betting online with overseas-based bookmakers.
However, it's worth noting that while remote gambling is still a grey area within the country, there is no law in New Zealand that prevents local sports fans from betting at international betting sites.
As per the Department of Internal Affairs, it is illegal for online gambling to be provided domestically, except by authorised providers (Lotto NZ and the TAB), but it's perfectly okay for New Zealanders to gamble on overseas websites.
Mr Play is the best NZ platform for sports betting online, offering a wide range of sports betting markets and generous promos. Rabona is our top pick for cricket betting, while Luckland packs the best football betting options.
Yes, online betting sites in New Zealand are safe if you choose a reputable sports betting platform like Mr Play. While local companies are not allowed to provide online casino games, sports betting, poker, or online pokies, it's legal for New Zealand citizens to gamble on overseas sites.
New Zealand has a vibrant sports culture, which is reflected in the variety of sporting events that Kiwis bet on. Here are the most popular ones:
In sports betting, there are several popular types of bets that New Zealanders frequently place. Here’s the summary!
Mr Play: The best betting site in New Zealand, offering competitive odds across various sports. It welcomes every new user from New Zealand with up to NZ$100 in bonus cash upon sign-up.
Rabona: The go-to online betting platform for cricket enthusiasts in New Zealand. Rabona stands out with its user-friendly interface and an attractive 100% match bonus on the first deposit, which can be as much as NZ$200.
Luckland: An excellent choice for football bets in New Zealand. This betting site is known for its frequent promotions, starting with a NZ$10 risk-free sports wager.
Stake: The leading live betting site in New Zealand, known for keeping up with the latest trends and offering top-notch eSports coverage. You can access a wide range of special deals and contests as a new customer
SportsBetting.ag: The king of NZ betting sites when it comes to bonuses. This online sportsbook boasts a NZ$1,000 welcome bonus plus multiple special deals, including a NZ$25 live betting risk-free bet
Ready to start sports betting in New Zealand? Let’s use Mr Play as our example, though the registration process is similar at most NZ sportsbooks.
01
Choose Your NZ Betting Site
02
Register Your Account
03
Verify Your Phone Number
04
Make Your First Deposit
05
Start Betting
Finding the best online betting sites is just one part of your journey. Another crucial part is applying the proper sports betting strategy. Here are a few things to consider.
We believe you now have the knowledge you need to dive into NZ betting sites.
In case you missed it or simply scrolled to the bottom (it’s OK, a lot of people do it!), Mr Play is the best betting site available to New Zealand players.
Other high-quality NZ sports betting sites in our book are Rabona (best for cricket), Luckland (best for football betting online), and SportsBetting.ag (best sports betting bonuses).
Whichever betting site from our top bookies list you opt for, stay responsible, never wager more than you can afford to lose, and have a good one!
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 0800 654 655.
The following free gambling addiction resources may be helpful as well:
