The best gambling sites in Canada have it all – no matter if you’re looking to spin some reels or bet on your favourite team.
And even better?
We’ve got a list of the best Canadian gambling websites here, starting with our top pick, Crownplay, where you can enjoy up to $4,500 in bonus money.
They were ranked based on their real money gambling options, bonuses, and payout speed.
Hungry for more info? Let’s begin!
|🥇Best overall
|Crownplay
|💸 3,000+ casino games
|PlayOJO
|🎰 Biggest jackpot games
|Jackpot City
|🤑 Excellent live dealer games library
|Qbet
|🎁 Up to $10,000 welcome bonus
|NeoSpin
|📱 Fastest payouts
|Skycrown
|🔝 Special cashback offers
|Casino Infinity
|🚀 Hottest online slots
|Spin Casino
|💥 Amazing visuals and design
|Spinch
|🎁 Top sports betting site
|30Bet
Learn more about the best online gambling sites Canada has to offer by checking out our in-depth reviews below, where we’ll cover the gaming variety, bonuses, and other top features. Let’s dive in!
We’ll get things going with Crownplay, the No. 1 Canadian online gambling site – offering some of the hottest online slots, huge bonuses, and fast payouts for all players!
Gaming Options:
The first thing that drew our attention is the massive collection of jackpot slots available at Crownplay.
We’re looking at 700+ titles, including crowd favorites like Buffalo Trail. Some titles feature guaranteed Daily Jackpots with Crazy Super 7s being a standout option.
The table games are fantastic too, with a wide variety of blackjack and roulette variants from reputable studios like Play’n GO.
Additionally, there are around 200 live casino games and a comprehensive sports betting platform!
Banking:
Crownplay supports over a dozen payment options for Canadian players. You can use Interac, Mastercard, Neosurf, and four digital coins – including Bitcoin, of course.
All four cryptocurrencies can also be used for withdrawals, along with Interac, Jeton, and MiFinity. Withdrawals with Bitcoin are nearly instant, with a high payout cap of $10,000.
Promos & Bonuses:
As a new player at Crownplay, you can unlock a welcome bonus of up to C$4,500 at a generous 250% match rate, plus 350 free spins and 1 Bonus Crab. You need to deposit at least $C30 in your account to claim it.
Once you’re a regular, you can take advantage of four different reload or cashback bonuses, including a 25% cashback exclusively for live games, worth up to C$300.
Additionally, there’s a 100% match bonus for sports bettors, going up to C$150.
Customer Support:
The support team at Crownplay is not just helpful, but probably the most responsive of all Canadian gambling sites we tested. We received replies in just a few seconds.
If you don’t feel like chatting, you can always visit the Help Centre, which is easy to reach from the main menu. The FAQ library is genuinely useful, too
PlayOJO has built itself quite a solid reputation since 2017. It’s not one of those fly-by-night operations, as they’ve been around long enough to gain trust among players.
That’s always a good sign, right?
Gaming Options:
PlayOJO packs a punch when it comes to the online gambling variety.
They’ve got an impressive collection of slots, table games, and even live dealer games. Plus, their game library is constantly expanding with new releases, keeping things fresh and exciting.
Since there are thousands of online casino games you can play on this Canadian gambling site, you’ll find different casino software providers onboard.
Some of the notable names include BigTime Gaming, No Limit City, Play’n Go, Playtech, and Red Tiger Gaming.
Banking:
You know how important hassle-free transactions are, right? Well, PlayOJO gets that too.
They offer a range of banking options tailored for Canadian players, so you won’t have to jump through hoops to deposit or withdraw your hard-earned loonies.
Payment methods accepted by PlayOJO are Interac, Paysafecard, Payz, MuchBetter, Jeton, ApplePay, and credit and debit cards like Visa and Mastercard.
The minimum deposit required is only $10, while no minimum withdrawal amount applies.
Promos & Bonuses:
Who doesn’t love a good bonus?
At PlayOJO, they keep it real with their “no wagering requirements” policy on bonuses. That means whatever you win from bonuses is yours to keep—no tricky fine print to deal with.
To kickstart your online gambling journey, PlayOJO gives new players 80 free spins on the slot game Big Bass Bonanza. The value per spin is C$0.10.
Whatever you win from those 80 spins is yours to keep, buddy.
Since no minimum withdrawal amount applies, you can also withdraw them right away. After that, PlayOJO will give you daily kickers or bonuses tailored just for you to boost your gameplay.
Customer Support:
Ever had a question or issue and couldn’t get a hold of customer support? It’s frustrating, right? Well, fret not! PlayOJO’s got your back with a friendly and responsive customer support team.
Whether via live chat, email, or phone, they’re there to help you out any time of the day or night.
You can access live chat once you’re logged into your account.
If you’re looking for a chance to win big, you might have the time of your life at Jackpot City Casino. This online gambling website has some of the biggest progressive jackpot slots you can play.
But don’t worry; it’s also rich in other real money casino games, as discussed below.
Gaming Options:
At Jackpot City, the excitement is off the charts, with an impressive array of games designed to get your heart racing, as you’d expect from one of the best Canadian online casinos.
This gambling website Canada offers is home to hundreds of casino games, including classic slots, table games like online roulette and blackjack, and live casino games.
But what truly sets this best gambling site apart from other online casinos is its jaw-dropping collection of jackpot games.
That includes the best online casino games like African Quest, Hyper Gold, Divine Riches Helios, and Kings of Cash.
In games like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes, the jackpot totals can grow up to $2 million!
Banking:
When it comes to banking, this online casino site knows the importance of convenience and safety.
They offer a range of reliable and secure payment methods. You can deposit and withdraw money in Canadian dollars using credit and debit cards like Visa and Mastercard, Interac, eCheck, Instadebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, and Apple Pay.
With most deposit methods, there’s an accessible minimum deposit requirement of C$10.
Promos & Bonuses:
Jackpot City’s welcome bonus is quite generous, since you can get up to C$1,600 in total. You can get a 100% match deposit bonus up to $400 on your first four deposits each.
You can also take advantage of the casino’s loyalty programme. Get loyalty points as soon as you make your first deposit and as you play casino games.
The more loyalty points you get, the more bonuses you can unlock to further enhance your online gambling experience.
Customer Support:
Jackpot City’s live support is available 24/7 through email and live chat. You won’t have to log in to access chat support, so that’s a plus.
For basic concerns, the casino has an FAQ page you can check that could help you a great deal.
If your idea of online gambling involves playing live dealer games, Qbet is the place to be! The site does a fantastic job combining online betting with casino gaming, including live wagering options on both fronts.
Gaming Options:
There are over 4,000 casino games you can play at Qbet. The list covers everything from beloved online slots to strategic table games, exciting live dealers, and unique specialty titles.
However, we believe that the live dealers truly steal the spotlight. Whether you want to try game shows like PowerUp Roulette and Dragon Tiger or VIP titles such as Blackjack 16 and the exclusive QBet VIP Blackjack, this site has you covered.
And don’t miss the Megaways section. Heaps of titles, and loads of high-payout options!
Banking:
Did you know that most payouts at this Canadian online gambling site are processed almost instantly? Yes, no more waiting around to get your well-deserved winnings.
Withdrawal limits are high, too. You can cash out up to C$10,000 daily which is exciting news for high rollers or those who are simply lucky enough to win big.
The site supports over 15 payment options, including Jeton, MuchBetter, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Tether, and more. In fact, it’s one of the best crypto casinos in Canada we could find!
Promos & Bonuses:
Once you sign up at Qbet, you’re eligible to claim a generous bonus of up to C$2,250 plus 100 free spins, one of the best promotions we’ve seen at the top gambling sites Canada offers.
The site also offers 5% daily cashback + 20% rakeback, while competitive players can join non-stop races with prizes going up to C$9M in total.
Customer Support:
The best way to get assistance at Qbet is through the live chat feature, which is available 24/7 and is easy to navigate.
The Help Centre is another valuable tool, providing answers to a wide range of queries without needing to communicate with anyone or wait for the support team to be active.
You can also submit a request or reach out via email.
Out of all the Canada online casinos that we’ve listed today, NeoSpin stands out by offering the most generous bonuses. With its $10,000 new user online casino bonus, it’s hard to find a better place for generous promos.
Let’s have a closer look at what this gambling site has in store for you.
Gaming Options:
When it comes to online slots in Canada, NeoSpin delivers an excellent library. It’s a haven for those who enjoy spinning the reels and chasing those thrilling wins.
You can play exciting slot games like Rise Of Olympus, Maya Sun, Elvis Frog, Book of Dead, Lotus Charm, and so many others.
On the lookout for games with high RTPs? The casino has a payout percentage page. You can check for that.
But it’s not all about video slots. If you enjoy video poker games, blackjack, baccarat, and live casino games, this online gambling site also has them.
Banking:
This Canadian online gambling site has got your back with secure and efficient banking options.
You can use payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, NeoSurf, MiFinity, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and much more.
Promos & Bonuses:
New to NeoSpin? Then, you’re eligible for a welcome package that can give you up to $10,000 in bonuses. In addition, you’ll also get 100 free spins with this bonus.
And, that’s just the beginning!
Every player at NeoSpin can also enjoy an exciting 20% cashback promo, Wednesday Free Spins, Friday Reload Bonus, Frosty Fortune, and much more.
Customer Support:
NeoSpin has a 24/7 customer support team you can reach out to via live chat and email.
While we were able to quickly contact the customer support, we found that there are some people who have had issues with receiving timely replies – especially during the rush hours.
We understand the importance of finding the perfect Canada online gambling site to suit your gaming preferences and needs.
That’s why we’ve handpicked the best Canada gambling sites, ensuring that you have a thrilling and rewarding gaming experience.
So, how did we narrow down the choices? Let us walk you through the benchmarks we used to identify them:
We used similar benchmarks when ranking new online casinos in Canada.
Crownplay wins the crown for being the best online gambling Canada website. Here are our top reasons why you should play casino games here:
Did you know? PlayOJO is also one of the best Canadian blackjack sites.
There are plenty of reasons why you should play at online Canadian gambling sites.
For starters, if you’re after an electrifying gaming experience, playing real money games at the best Canadian betting sites is an absolute must.
While free-play options might be entertaining, there’s an entirely different level of excitement and rewards that come with betting real money. Here are a few reasons why you should take the plunge and play real money games at the top Canadian betting sites:
If you’re eager to learn more, we have an in-depth guide covering the top real money online casinos in Canada that’s worth checking out.
No, online casino games in Canada aren’t rigged as long as you only go for licensed and trusted real money online casinos.
The best online casinos in Canada use random number generators (RNG) to ensure game fairness. These RNGs generate unpredictable results, making it impossible for the casino or players to manipulate the outcomes.
Yes! The top Canadian gambling sites are safe, but you’ll need to play at licensed and reputable casinos, such as those we’ve listed.
To choose the best online gambling websites in Canada, you’ll need to consider factors that matter to your gameplay.
It’s always wise to look into casino gaming and sports betting options that interest you, convenient payment methods, and how easy it is to get help in case you need it in the future.
Need a refresher? Before you make a decision on which online casino in Canada suits you the best, here’s a brief look at the top gambling sites Canada boasts:
Now that you know the top Canadian online casinos, what’s the next step? Well, you need to officially join a casino and online betting site before you can gamble online.
Here’s how you can sign up on our top pick, Crownplay, and get started with online gambling in Canada.
Playing casino games at the best Canadian gambling sites can be a thrilling and rewarding experience, but it’s essential to approach it with the right strategies.
Here are three valuable tips to consider while immersing yourself in the world of online gambling games in Canada:
At the end of the day, the choice is yours to make, and the best gambling site will always depend on your gaming needs.
However, we highly recommend you start with Crownplay, where you can enjoy generous bonuses. Not all Canadian online casinos and sportsbooks are willing to make offers like the $4,500 sign-up deal, so don’t miss out on that.
Our other top picks are also worth considering based on the variety of games you can play and the convenience that these top Canadian online gambling sites offer.
Whatever you choose, gambling online responsibly is the only way to play. Of course, don’t forget to have fun!
