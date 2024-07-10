The best gambling sites in Canada have it all – no matter if you’re looking to spin some reels or bet on your favourite team.

And even better?

We’ve got a list of the best Canadian gambling websites here, starting with our top pick, Crownplay, where you can enjoy up to $4,500 in bonus money.

They were ranked based on their real money gambling options, bonuses, and payout speed.

Hungry for more info? Let’s begin!

Best Online Gambling Sites in Canada

Learn more about the best online gambling sites Canada has to offer by checking out our in-depth reviews below, where we’ll cover the gaming variety, bonuses, and other top features. Let’s dive in!

Table of Contents

1. Crownplay – Best Canada Gambling Site Overall

Pros 700+ jackpot slots RTP rates above 96% C$4,500 bonus with 350 spins + 1 Bonus Crab Half a dozen regular promos Supports sports betting Weekly and monthly tournaments Cons Could add more slots filtering options Could have more poker games

We’ll get things going with Crownplay, the No. 1 Canadian online gambling site – offering some of the hottest online slots, huge bonuses, and fast payouts for all players!

Gaming Options:

4.95 / 5.0

The first thing that drew our attention is the massive collection of jackpot slots available at Crownplay.

We’re looking at 700+ titles, including crowd favorites like Buffalo Trail. Some titles feature guaranteed Daily Jackpots with Crazy Super 7s being a standout option.

The table games are fantastic too, with a wide variety of blackjack and roulette variants from reputable studios like Play’n GO.

Additionally, there are around 200 live casino games and a comprehensive sports betting platform!

Banking:

4.95 / 5.0

Crownplay supports over a dozen payment options for Canadian players. You can use Interac, Mastercard, Neosurf, and four digital coins – including Bitcoin, of course.

All four cryptocurrencies can also be used for withdrawals, along with Interac, Jeton, and MiFinity. Withdrawals with Bitcoin are nearly instant, with a high payout cap of $10,000.

Promos & Bonuses:

5 / 5.0

As a new player at Crownplay, you can unlock a welcome bonus of up to C$4,500 at a generous 250% match rate, plus 350 free spins and 1 Bonus Crab. You need to deposit at least $C30 in your account to claim it.

Once you’re a regular, you can take advantage of four different reload or cashback bonuses, including a 25% cashback exclusively for live games, worth up to C$300.

Additionally, there’s a 100% match bonus for sports bettors, going up to C$150.

Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

The support team at Crownplay is not just helpful, but probably the most responsive of all Canadian gambling sites we tested. We received replies in just a few seconds.

If you don’t feel like chatting, you can always visit the Help Centre, which is easy to reach from the main menu. The FAQ library is genuinely useful, too

2. PlayOJO – Best Game Variety of All Canadian Gambling Sites

Pros 80 free spins welcome offer No wagering casino bonuses Play 3,000+ casino games Daily live tournaments No minimum payout required Tailored casino bonuses Cons No cryptocurrency options Not the biggest welcome bonus

PlayOJO has built itself quite a solid reputation since 2017. It’s not one of those fly-by-night operations, as they’ve been around long enough to gain trust among players.

That’s always a good sign, right?

Gaming Options:

4.9 / 5.0

PlayOJO packs a punch when it comes to the online gambling variety.

They’ve got an impressive collection of slots, table games, and even live dealer games. Plus, their game library is constantly expanding with new releases, keeping things fresh and exciting.

Since there are thousands of online casino games you can play on this Canadian gambling site, you’ll find different casino software providers onboard.

Some of the notable names include BigTime Gaming, No Limit City, Play’n Go, Playtech, and Red Tiger Gaming.

Banking:

4.9 / 5.0

You know how important hassle-free transactions are, right? Well, PlayOJO gets that too.

They offer a range of banking options tailored for Canadian players, so you won’t have to jump through hoops to deposit or withdraw your hard-earned loonies.

Payment methods accepted by PlayOJO are Interac, Paysafecard, Payz, MuchBetter, Jeton, ApplePay, and credit and debit cards like Visa and Mastercard.

The minimum deposit required is only $10, while no minimum withdrawal amount applies.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

Who doesn’t love a good bonus?

At PlayOJO, they keep it real with their “no wagering requirements” policy on bonuses. That means whatever you win from bonuses is yours to keep—no tricky fine print to deal with.

To kickstart your online gambling journey, PlayOJO gives new players 80 free spins on the slot game Big Bass Bonanza. The value per spin is C$0.10.

Whatever you win from those 80 spins is yours to keep, buddy.

Since no minimum withdrawal amount applies, you can also withdraw them right away. After that, PlayOJO will give you daily kickers or bonuses tailored just for you to boost your gameplay.

Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

Ever had a question or issue and couldn’t get a hold of customer support? It’s frustrating, right? Well, fret not! PlayOJO’s got your back with a friendly and responsive customer support team.

Whether via live chat, email, or phone, they’re there to help you out any time of the day or night.

You can access live chat once you’re logged into your account.

3. Jackpot City – Best Online Gambling Canada Site for Jackpots

Pros Casino welcome bonus up to C$1,600 500+ online casino games Over C$40 million in jackpot prizes Mobile-friendly casino games Great loyalty programme Approved by eCOGRA Cons Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies Must sign in to view games

If you’re looking for a chance to win big, you might have the time of your life at Jackpot City Casino. This online gambling website has some of the biggest progressive jackpot slots you can play.

But don’t worry; it’s also rich in other real money casino games, as discussed below.

Gaming Options:

4.8 / 5.0

At Jackpot City, the excitement is off the charts, with an impressive array of games designed to get your heart racing, as you’d expect from one of the best Canadian online casinos.

This gambling website Canada offers is home to hundreds of casino games, including classic slots, table games like online roulette and blackjack, and live casino games.

But what truly sets this best gambling site apart from other online casinos is its jaw-dropping collection of jackpot games.

That includes the best online casino games like African Quest, Hyper Gold, Divine Riches Helios, and Kings of Cash.

In games like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes, the jackpot totals can grow up to $2 million!

Banking:

4.8 / 5.0

When it comes to banking, this online casino site knows the importance of convenience and safety.

They offer a range of reliable and secure payment methods. You can deposit and withdraw money in Canadian dollars using credit and debit cards like Visa and Mastercard, Interac, eCheck, Instadebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, and Apple Pay.

With most deposit methods, there’s an accessible minimum deposit requirement of C$10.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

Jackpot City’s welcome bonus is quite generous, since you can get up to C$1,600 in total. You can get a 100% match deposit bonus up to $400 on your first four deposits each.

You can also take advantage of the casino’s loyalty programme. Get loyalty points as soon as you make your first deposit and as you play casino games.

The more loyalty points you get, the more bonuses you can unlock to further enhance your online gambling experience.

Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

Jackpot City’s live support is available 24/7 through email and live chat. You won’t have to log in to access chat support, so that’s a plus.

For basic concerns, the casino has an FAQ page you can check that could help you a great deal.

4. Qbet – Best Online Gambling Site in Canada for Live Dealers

Pros Near-instant crypto payouts C$2,250 casino bonus with 100 spins Over 50 live dealer tables Supports over 15 payment options 24/7 customer support Cons Could add more casino bonuses Slightly outdated design

If your idea of online gambling involves playing live dealer games, Qbet is the place to be! The site does a fantastic job combining online betting with casino gaming, including live wagering options on both fronts.

Gaming Options:

4.85 / 5.0

There are over 4,000 casino games you can play at Qbet. The list covers everything from beloved online slots to strategic table games, exciting live dealers, and unique specialty titles.

However, we believe that the live dealers truly steal the spotlight. Whether you want to try game shows like PowerUp Roulette and Dragon Tiger or VIP titles such as Blackjack 16 and the exclusive QBet VIP Blackjack, this site has you covered.

And don’t miss the Megaways section. Heaps of titles, and loads of high-payout options!

Banking:

4.75 / 5.0

Did you know that most payouts at this Canadian online gambling site are processed almost instantly? Yes, no more waiting around to get your well-deserved winnings.

Withdrawal limits are high, too. You can cash out up to C$10,000 daily which is exciting news for high rollers or those who are simply lucky enough to win big.

The site supports over 15 payment options, including Jeton, MuchBetter, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Tether, and more. In fact, it’s one of the best crypto casinos in Canada we could find!

Promos & Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

Once you sign up at Qbet, you’re eligible to claim a generous bonus of up to C$2,250 plus 100 free spins, one of the best promotions we’ve seen at the top gambling sites Canada offers.

The site also offers 5% daily cashback + 20% rakeback, while competitive players can join non-stop races with prizes going up to C$9M in total.

Customer Support:

4.9 / 5.0

The best way to get assistance at Qbet is through the live chat feature, which is available 24/7 and is easy to navigate.

The Help Centre is another valuable tool, providing answers to a wide range of queries without needing to communicate with anyone or wait for the support team to be active.

You can also submit a request or reach out via email.

5. NeoSpin – Top Bonuses of all the Best Gambling Sites Canada

Pros Up to $10,000 welcome package 1,000+ casino games Quick and easy payouts Excellent user interface Generous reload bonuses Cons Mobile experience is not the best Customer support is a bit slow at times

Out of all the Canada online casinos that we’ve listed today, NeoSpin stands out by offering the most generous bonuses. With its $10,000 new user online casino bonus, it’s hard to find a better place for generous promos.

Let’s have a closer look at what this gambling site has in store for you.

Gaming Options:

4.75 / 5.0

When it comes to online slots in Canada, NeoSpin delivers an excellent library. It’s a haven for those who enjoy spinning the reels and chasing those thrilling wins.

You can play exciting slot games like Rise Of Olympus, Maya Sun, Elvis Frog, Book of Dead, Lotus Charm, and so many others.

On the lookout for games with high RTPs? The casino has a payout percentage page. You can check for that.

But it’s not all about video slots. If you enjoy video poker games, blackjack, baccarat, and live casino games, this online gambling site also has them.

Banking:

4.8 / 5.0

This Canadian online gambling site has got your back with secure and efficient banking options.

You can use payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, NeoSurf, MiFinity, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and much more.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.7 / 5.0

New to NeoSpin? Then, you’re eligible for a welcome package that can give you up to $10,000 in bonuses. In addition, you’ll also get 100 free spins with this bonus.

And, that’s just the beginning!

Every player at NeoSpin can also enjoy an exciting 20% cashback promo, Wednesday Free Spins, Friday Reload Bonus, Frosty Fortune, and much more.

Customer Support:

4.7 / 5.0

NeoSpin has a 24/7 customer support team you can reach out to via live chat and email.

While we were able to quickly contact the customer support, we found that there are some people who have had issues with receiving timely replies – especially during the rush hours.

How We Chose the Best Online Gambling Sites Canada

We understand the importance of finding the perfect Canada online gambling site to suit your gaming preferences and needs.

That’s why we’ve handpicked the best Canada gambling sites, ensuring that you have a thrilling and rewarding gaming experience.

So, how did we narrow down the choices? Let us walk you through the benchmarks we used to identify them:

Game Variety: We believe in catering to every type of player, so gaming variety is crucial. The best Canada gambling sites on our list boast an impressive collection of games, including slots, table games, live casino options, and more. The wider the range of games, the more entertainment and excitement there is for you.

We believe in catering to every type of player, so gaming variety is crucial. The best Canada gambling sites on our list boast an impressive collection of games, including slots, table games, live casino options, and more. The wider the range of games, the more entertainment and excitement there is for you. Payment Options: A smooth and efficient banking system is non-negotiable. The best Canadian gambling sites should offer a diverse range of secure payment options that are convenient for Canadian players. Whether you prefer credit cards, e-wallets, or other methods, quick and hassle-free transactions are key.

A smooth and efficient banking system is non-negotiable. The best Canadian gambling sites should offer a diverse range of secure payment options that are convenient for Canadian players. Whether you prefer credit cards, e-wallets, or other methods, quick and hassle-free transactions are key. Casino Bonuses & Promos: We ensured that our chosen Canadian online casino sites offer attractive bonuses and promotions that sweeten the deal for players. Generous welcome bonuses like free spins, ongoing promotions, and loyalty rewards are all factors we considered.

We ensured that our chosen Canadian online casino sites offer attractive bonuses and promotions that sweeten the deal for players. Generous welcome bonuses like free spins, ongoing promotions, and loyalty rewards are all factors we considered. Customer Service: We know exceptional customer service is vital for a satisfying online gambling experience. The best Canada gambling sites have responsive and knowledgeable support teams. It’s okay if they don’t have 24/7 assistance available. Efficient customer support is what matters most.

We used similar benchmarks when ranking new online casinos in Canada.

Why is Crownplay the Best Gambling Website Canada Offers?

Crownplay wins the crown for being the best online gambling Canada website. Here are our top reasons why you should play casino games here:

Massive Welcome Bonus : Crownplay stands out from many Canadian gambling sites by offering a welcome package of C$4,500, 350 free spins, and 1 Bonus Crab, all while maintaining fair wagering requirements and a generous 250% bonus match rate.

: Crownplay stands out from many Canadian gambling sites by offering a welcome package of C$4,500, 350 free spins, and 1 Bonus Crab, all while maintaining fair wagering requirements and a generous 250% bonus match rate. Massive Game Selection : Variety is the spice of life, and Crownplay has it in abundance. With a diverse game library featuring top-quality slots, table games, live dealer options, online sports betting markets, and more, players are spoiled for choice. Boredom is never an option.

: Variety is the spice of life, and Crownplay has it in abundance. With a diverse game library featuring top-quality slots, table games, live dealer options, online sports betting markets, and more, players are spoiled for choice. Boredom is never an option. Regular Bonuses: Crownplay has about half a dozen reload bonuses or cashback deals for regular players, including weekly reloads and a 25% cashback bonus worth up to C$300 exclusively for live dealer games.

Did you know? PlayOJO is also one of the best Canadian blackjack sites.

Why Should I Play at Canadian Online Gambling Sites?

There are plenty of reasons why you should play at online Canadian gambling sites.

For starters, if you’re after an electrifying gaming experience, playing real money games at the best Canadian betting sites is an absolute must.

While free-play options might be entertaining, there’s an entirely different level of excitement and rewards that come with betting real money. Here are a few reasons why you should take the plunge and play real money games at the top Canadian betting sites:

Win Real Cash Prizes : The most obvious and enticing reason is the chance to win real cash prizes. With real money wagers, you can walk away with substantial winnings that can turn your gaming passion into a lucrative endeavour.

: The most obvious and enticing reason is the chance to win real cash prizes. With real money wagers, you can walk away with substantial winnings that can turn your gaming passion into a lucrative endeavour. Access to Exclusive Bonuses and Promotions : Betting with real money unlocks a treasure trove of exclusive bonuses and promotions. These rewards can boost your bankroll and extend your playtime, increasing your chances of hitting that jackpot.

: Betting with real money unlocks a treasure trove of exclusive bonuses and promotions. These rewards can boost your bankroll and extend your playtime, increasing your chances of hitting that jackpot. Participation in Tournaments and Competitions: Many top Canadian betting sites host thrilling tournaments and competitions. By joining these events, you get the chance to compete and win bigger prizes. Not only that, but you’ll also experience being part of a competitive gaming community.

If you’re eager to learn more, we have an in-depth guide covering the top real money online casinos in Canada that’s worth checking out.

Best Gambling Sites Canada – FAQ Guide

Are Online Casinos Games in Canada Rigged? No, online casino games in Canada aren’t rigged as long as you only go for licensed and trusted real money online casinos.



The best online casinos in Canada use random number generators (RNG) to ensure game fairness. These RNGs generate unpredictable results, making it impossible for the casino or players to manipulate the outcomes. Are Canadian Gambling Sites Safe? Yes! The top Canadian gambling sites are safe, but you’ll need to play at licensed and reputable casinos, such as those we’ve listed. How Do I Choose the Best Gambling Websites in Canada? To choose the best online gambling websites in Canada, you’ll need to consider factors that matter to your gameplay.



It’s always wise to look into casino gaming and sports betting options that interest you, convenient payment methods, and how easy it is to get help in case you need it in the future.

Comparing the 5 Best Canada Gambling Sites Online

Need a refresher? Before you make a decision on which online casino in Canada suits you the best, here’s a brief look at the top gambling sites Canada boasts:

Crownplay : This is the best gambling site Canada has to offer. Crownplay is packed with above-average RTP rates, heaps of jackpot slots, and a generous 250% match bonus worth up to C$4,500 with 350 free spins and 1 Bonus Crab.

: This is the best gambling site Canada has to offer. Crownplay is packed with above-average RTP rates, heaps of jackpot slots, and a generous 250% match bonus worth up to C$4,500 with 350 free spins and 1 Bonus Crab. PlayOJO : With wager-free bonuses, no minimum withdrawal limits, and over 3,000 games, PlayOJO is not a place to miss out on. Sign up now and enjoy 80 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza.

With wager-free bonuses, no minimum withdrawal limits, and over 3,000 games, PlayOJO is not a place to miss out on. Sign up now and enjoy 80 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Jackpot City : Want a chance of winning big? Then play the biggest progressive jackpots at Jackpot City. Join this Canadian online casino now for welcome bonuses of up to C$1,600 on your first four deposits.

Want a chance of winning big? Then play the biggest progressive jackpots at Jackpot City. Join this Canadian online casino now for welcome bonuses of up to C$1,600 on your first four deposits. Qbet : The top gambling site in Canada for fans of live dealer games. Play at over 50 high-quality tables provided by the industry’s leading companies and don’t forget to claim a C$2,250 bonus and 100 free spins.

: The top gambling site in Canada for fans of live dealer games. Play at over 50 high-quality tables provided by the industry’s leading companies and don’t forget to claim a C$2,250 bonus and 100 free spins. NeoSpin: Looking for the best online Canadian casinos with the most generous bonuses? Look no further! Sign up at NeoSpin and score your $10,000 welcome package now.

How to Sign Up at Top Gambling Sites Canada

Now that you know the top Canadian online casinos, what’s the next step? Well, you need to officially join a casino and online betting site before you can gamble online.

Here’s how you can sign up on our top pick, Crownplay, and get started with online gambling in Canada.

Choose Between the Top Gambling Sites in Canada

Take a look at our list of the best online casinos in Canada

Choose your favourite online casino

We recommend Crownplay, our No.1 pick

Sign Up for a New Account

Go to Crownplay’s official gambling website and click “Register”

Choose your welcome bonus

Enter your email and set up a strong password

Click Register to proceed to the next step

Make Your First Deposit

When logged in, click “Deposit” on top of your screen

Select your preferred payment method and enter your deposit details

Complete the transaction by clicking “Submit”

Don’t forget to activate your welcome bonus!

Play Casino Games Online

Open the casino games library

Look for your favourite games

Play online casino games in Canada

Tips for Playing at the Best Gambling Websites Canada

Playing casino games at the best Canadian gambling sites can be a thrilling and rewarding experience, but it’s essential to approach it with the right strategies.

Here are three valuable tips to consider while immersing yourself in the world of online gambling games in Canada:

Set a Budget and Stick to It: Before diving into the excitement of online casino games, it’s crucial to set a budget for your gambling activities. Determine how much you can comfortably afford to spend without impacting your daily life or finances. Once you have your budget in place, stick to it religiously. Never chase your losses.

Before diving into the excitement of online casino games, it’s crucial to set a budget for your gambling activities. Determine how much you can comfortably afford to spend without impacting your daily life or finances. Once you have your budget in place, stick to it religiously. Never chase your losses. Explore Games and Learn Strategies: Online sportsbooks and casinos offer a vast array of gaming options. Take the time to explore different games and find those that align with your interests and skills. Once you’ve chosen your favourite games, try to invest time in learning their rules and strategies.

Online sportsbooks and casinos offer a vast array of gaming options. Take the time to explore different games and find those that align with your interests and skills. Once you’ve chosen your favourite games, try to invest time in learning their rules and strategies. Take Advantage of Bonuses Wisely: Online gambling sites in Canada often offer enticing bonuses and promotions to attract players. While these bonuses can be advantageous, it’s essential to read and understand the terms and conditions before accepting them. Make sure you can adhere to these terms to avoid payout issues.

So, What Are the Best Gambling Sites in Canada?

At the end of the day, the choice is yours to make, and the best gambling site will always depend on your gaming needs.

However, we highly recommend you start with Crownplay, where you can enjoy generous bonuses. Not all Canadian online casinos and sportsbooks are willing to make offers like the $4,500 sign-up deal, so don’t miss out on that.

Our other top picks are also worth considering based on the variety of games you can play and the convenience that these top Canadian online gambling sites offer.

Whatever you choose, gambling online responsibly is the only way to play. Of course, don’t forget to have fun!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: